Beef Noodle Soup
This delicious soup was a favorite of mine while attending college. My family has been enjoying it ever since! Very easy and quick to make. It includes stew meat, mixed vegetables and egg noodles in a beef broth base.
Hey Brenda, this was a really good and totally comforting soup! The only major thing I changed was eliminating the water and beef boullion and using low salt beef broth. After browning my beef and vegies I put everything into my crock pot. For those who mentioned that the meat was tough, the slow cooker seemed to be the answer. I always add more seasonings (garlic and onion powder) and I boiled my egg noodles in a separate sauce pan and then added them to the slow cooker at the very end. Hubby Drew and kid Ash (Ty was at dance) went nuts over this! Thanks Brenda for a very quick and satisfying meal!Read More
Although I'm a trained professional baker, I love making soup and finding a great recipe to use as a jump off is key(I love making soup, but I'm still learning!). I made this soup for a girlfriend who was recuperating from surgery, and needed something nourshing yet light, and very easy to reheat. I played a bit with the recipe by seasoning the meat with seasoned salt, pepper celery salt, and onion powder before sauteeing(pat the meat dry first)with the onion and celery. I also used 1 can of low salt beef broth in place of 2 cups of the water, and I added a can of drained beans(I used large white beans)along wiht the rest of the veggies and noodles. I found that the salt is more controlled, and if the soup needs more salt or pepper, it can be added at the end of cooking. This soup is so nourshing and she loved it. My boyfriend, who was a very picky eater loved it too. You may need to up the liquids, so buy 2 cans of low salt beef broth just in case.
This soup is delicious. I sauteed everything up the night before and let it simmer in the crockpot the following day, adding the noodles at the end. I think the egg noodles make this dish. Even the husband liked it. We've put it in the "keeper" pile of recipes. I did up the amount of water - up to 7 cups - that seems to be about right for us.
Although the basic recipe itself was delicious I'm sure, I've never been able to not make a recipe my own.Being more of a "stoup" lover I used 1 1/2 C of beef broth and 2 1/2 C of water instead of the 5 3/4 C of water. I added 1/4 cup of flour into the meat mixture before I added liquid for a thicker consistancy. I also added approx a TBSP of onion powder and used Ground Deer Meat instead of stew meat. And finally topped off the finished product with some french fried onions.Served with Grilled cheese. Delicious! :)
This recipe was super easy and great. I did it with a little over a cup of uncooked egg noodles, 3 cubes of beef bouillon and at least double the water that the recipe called for. The whole family loved it-there were no leftovers! It tasted like more work went in to it. A keeper! I used regular stew meat and I think I cooked it for an hour to soften it a bit more.
This was wonderful! I've been looking for a beef noodle soup. I used sirloin instead of stew meat and cooked it longer. The steak was tender and the flavor of the soup was outstanding. A keeper for my family.
I also used the beef broth instead of the water and bouillion. I did add additional water and a packet of Liptons beef and mushroom soup mix as my family likes that mushroom taste. I added 3 cloves of chopped garlic to the onion and celery and this soup mix was perfect! Easy, Easy. Easy! Will definately fix again!
I just made it again and added green beans and a little tomato powder! Wow! My family and friends just love this soup. It's almost stew like..... This was great!! I had a beef shank for soup in the freezer, so I browned that and then put it with all the other ingredients except the noodle in a crock pot. After a few hours I cut up the meat and put it and the noodles back in the crock pot to finish up cooking. The house smelled wonderful, but the best was how much my family loved this soup!! I also cheated and used a bag of shredded carrots. Thanks soooo much for this easy and delicious recipe!
Oh yum. It is a whole 14 degrees here in Chicago and this was great. I added the noodles during the last last 10 minutes(a little more than called for) & some peas, my husband pretty much ate 1/2 of it! Thanks Brenda!
Very good soup. I too used a little more than a cup of uncooked egg noodles and used 4 beef buillion cubes. Very good, quick and easy soup. However, when I reheat the soup a few hours later, some of the noodles were very mushy. However, even with mushy noodles, it was still good. Next time, I'll add them the last 10 minutes of cooking.
I sauteed 3 cloves of garlic with the beef, onion, celery and carrots. Added 1 can beef broth, 1 can diced tomatoes with juice, a few dashes Worcestershire, a few shakes of basil, the parsley, black pepper to taste, a bay leaf, 8 cups water, 3 Tbsp. Beef Bullion Granules and a splash of Balsamic Vinegar. Also threw in a bag of sliced button mushrooms and a bunch of green beans. Couldn't find the frozen egg noodles, so decided to go with frozen 4 Cheese Tortellini instead. Added a handful of Parm. WONDERFUL SOUP!
We loved this recipe. The only thing that I did differently was added minced onion w/ the stew meat when saute & added a few small red potatoes. It turned out wonderful.
I have tried many recipes on this site and have had huge success. This recipe was the exception. I made it the way suggested. I then took the meat out to season the meat (adding Worcestershire Sauce)...it STILL did not improve. I DO NOT recommend this one. It's a stinker.
Very good!! We used regular egg noodles instead of frozen. Simmered the soup for about 22 mins then added the noodles for the last 8. Also added a splash of Worcestershire. Used 4 bouillon cubes and 11 1/2 cups water. We both took some leftovers for lunch the next day and it was still delicious- the noodles were not soggy at all. Also, a very quick and simple soup. Perfect for a winter weeknight.
I found this recipe to be very tasty, quick and easy to prepare which is something I look for on this site at times. So thank you Brenda Loop. Your recipe has been saved in My Recipe Box!
Very good soup!! I enjoyed it immensely. I added mixed frozen vegetables along with the celery and a 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder.
So good, but I'm on the Am Heart Assn Diet and can't have boullion, because of the super high sodium. This recipe is just as good with lowfat low sodium beef consumme, or lowfat/low sodium beef base. Also, add some mushrooms for extra flavor!
Very good! It needed a bit of work on the taste, however. A bay leaf improved the flavor. Also added about 1/4 tsp each dried marjoram and thyme and two cloves of finely minced garlic, which I sauteed toward the end of frying the onion, carrot and celery. Replaced the water with beef stock, thereby eliminating the need for bouillon cubes, which add too much salt and too-fake a taste. These changes represented big improvements to this basic recipe. Great comfort food!
This was very good.I had some leftover round steak that I used.I don't usually use beef for noodle soup but this is a keeper.
I wasn't really in the mood for beef "stew" but I needed a recipe to use up some sirloin and what I had in the refrigerator instead of making a trip to the store. This came closest to the ingredients on hand. Instead of celery I had mushrooms and I used canned broth instead of granules and I made home made egg noodles. The result was a very satisfying soup! You do need to cook it longer than 30 minutes for the beef to get tender, depending on the cut. Unfortunately that means you end up with a more stew-like flavor instead of the fresh beefy taste it has when first simmering. So it is a trade off between the flavor or tenderizing the beef.
I have a little hint you have to cook the meat longer or else it's really tough and add more water than it calls for it's pretty strong!!
I love this recipe. It's so easy to make! I added some red pepper flakes to add some zing and it was so delicious. I'll make it again!
I added fresh garlic, thyme and a lot of black pepper. I'll make this recipe again but will definately add spices for flavour.
WOW! This was awesome. i only gave it 4 stars bc i made some changes that i think threw it over the top. I sauteed onion and fresh garlic first (i omitted celery). i tossed stew meat in a flour/ground pepper/onion powder mixture. i fried meat in same pan on high until crisp covering formed. I added everything (including raw carrots) in the crockpot and cooked all day. I made homemade egg noodles (recipe from this site). the family loved it! Thanks!
Great recipe. I cooked the stew meat for an hour to make it more tender. I also used a beef soup base instead of the granules. Will definetly make again.
absolutly oustanding!
This was pretty good, but make certain you aren't pressed for time. The meat needed to cook longer & if you don't like hard carrots - I recommend steaming or otherwise partially cooking them first. This comes out a bit bland, so keep some salt or garlic salt on hand!
5 stars. Simple ingredients, classic flavor. Very HEARTY. I used fresh parsley, doubled the veggies (added 1 bag froz. mixed veg.)and noodles and added 2 extra cans chicken broth. I think you make any modification to this and it would turn out.
I could not believe something with such basic items could taste so good. My family loved it. Thank you for submitting.
This is really good, but 1/4 cup beef bouillon granules makes it way too salty.
This was a quick & easy recipe. It tasted great and I will use it again. Thanks
I used Caribou in place of the beef, so I simmered it a bit longer. I also increased the amount of water as I found it a bit thick. Other than that, it was a hit! I served it with fresh multi-grain bread from my breadmaker (easy). This recipe is a keeper for a quick supper meal!
This recipe was really good. I've been looking for a good and easy beef noodle recipe for a while, I found it now. I used regular egg noodles instead of frozen and it worked great.
Gotta love beef noodle soup but there is no need to use pre-cooked or frozen noodles, nor is there a need to add them until the soup is finished simmering. At that point remove the pot from heat, add dry noodles, cover and let stand ten minutes. Noodles will be done but not mushy. Simmer noodles for 30 minutes and you are guaranteed mushy noodles whether they were cooked ahead of time or not!
I used leftover roast from Autumn Roast (from this site), which had loads of flavor on it's own. I had some low sodium beef broth in the fridge so I used half that & half water (I added at least a cup extra), adding a couple of tsp of beef base. I am out of celery so I added a tsp or so of celery seed for flavor & I sauteed my onion in garlic infused olive oil. Dried parsley adds no flavor at all so I subbed crushed rosemary & used the parsley to garnish our bowls with. I also added steak seasoning salt & used dried egg noodles, adding them the last 10 minutes of cooking. I sliced up baby carrots & let them cook almost through before adding the noodles. Thsi was a great use for leftover roast...thanks Brenda!
Great comfort food. I used dried egg noodles instead of frozen and you add them when there is 10 minutes left on the timer (the first time I made it I added the noodles and simmered for 30 minutes and the noodles were super mushy!). This is an easy, no-fail dinner.
I used your recipe for church soup supper fund raiser. I came home with an empty pot. I always use beef broth instead of boullion.
this was great only i thought it lacked a little spice, maybe its a matter of taste as im Indian. I subbed frozen egg noodles for those dried kinds and it still worked fine =) will make again!
This recipe is very bland & requires changes, imo. I used beef broth instead of water, 2- 32 oz containers, still wasn't enough liquid so I added 2C. water & a T. beef bouillon granules. Next time I will add 3- 32 oz containers. I used fresh green beans instead of celery & sirloin steak instead of stew meat. Browned onions, carrots & beef, seasoned with seasoning salt & Italian seasoning then simmered for 15 mins. Then added non-frozen noodles & green beans & simmered another 15 mins. It was very bland. I think next time I'll either add Lipton soup mix or a bay leaf.
Using bouillon made this soup way too salty. Next time I will use low sodium beef broth. The soup had a good flavor. It could use more vegetables. I used tenderized stew meat, browning it with the onion (no need to sauté the celery), and then cooking everything except the vegetables and noodles for an hour. Add vegetables and cook for 20 minutes then add the noodels and cook 10 more minutes. The meat came out very tender. Great soup that is really easy to make.
My family loved trying a beef soup that didn't have potatoes in it. I doubled the recipe and cooked it in the crockpot for 7 1/2 hours on low, added 3 c. dry egg noodles and cooked it for 1/2 hour more. Turned out great. I didn't double the onion or the bouillon. Will make again soon.
I thought this was great. I did use beef broth only because I like that better. I realized I was out of noodles so I made dumplings. It really has a good flavor.
Great recipe. I added garlic while I was cooking the meat/onions/celery. I didnt have any Beef Boul., so I used 2 packets of Onion Soup mix. I also added a bit more water & bought crinkle carrots already cut up at the store. Great recipe for when you are in a hurry too!!! The meat was a bit tougher than I like but no big deal, perhaps cooking this in the crockpot would help that out. I also used whole wheat noodles & it was perfect!! THANX
Used left over beef roast and Better than Bouillion. Very inexpensive and easy to make. Family liked it.
I thought it was a little bland and missing something, but I could not figure out what that was :(
This was the greatest recipe I have tried yet on this site. It was thick and full of goodies. The kids absolutely loved it too!!
This soup is great. I used sirloin steak instead of stew meat. This is a keeper!!!
This soup was very good. I didn't have any egg noodles but added 1/2 c. of dry alphabet noodles while cooking. I used leftover roast and potatoes from previous meal. I used more water than was called for and added 1 pkg. of onion soup mix powder. My family thought it was great.
Not a big fan of meat but this soup was very good and easy. I cooked it for a couple of hours on low to tenderize the meat. I added the noodles 10 minutes before serving. Thanks!
Just wasn't what I was looking for. Rather bland and unmemorable. Probably won't fix this again.
I went and made this recipe turn out really good,I went and brown the meat added garlic and onion fresh mushroom,also i added big can beef broth and water, put it in the crock pot for 1 hour then turn down to low and cook all day,then i add my noodle just before we ate,what a mouth water recipe this is.I will keep this recipe in my file,thanks for great recipe.christina
I doubled this recipe and slow cooked it in my shiny new 7 quart slow cooker. I used Herb Ox sodium and MSG free bouillon, and then salted to taste with sea salt. This is the perfect method for those who complain about too little or too much taste. Soups can be very subjective so start with a base recipe and season to taste. I threw in two cans of drained peas, cooked the egg noodles separate and added them to the slow cooker the last hour. Very yummy, hit the spot with outside temps near 0° and a snow storm.
I modified this recipe, using 2 cups diced, cooked beef roast and dry egg noodles instead of frozen. I also added 1 Tbsp of Worcestershire sauce and a 15 oz can of diced, stewed tomatoes. My family thought it was great!
This was an excellent soup even though I didn't use the stew meat. I made this with diced left over roast beef, and instead of using bouillon and water I used low sodium beef broth. I also used homemade noodles, but that is just a personal preference since I have spoled everyone with them.
Excellent recipe and to keep the time cooking the beef down, I cut up leftover pot roast and roast beef I had on hand in the freezer. Fast and very easy!
really good! I increased all the veggies, used dried egg noodles and we used leftover prime rib from the holidays. Next time I will go with low sodium broth to control the salt as the granules tend to be too salty for us. Will stay in my recipe box!
This was EXCELLENT, and so easy! I used frozen pre-cooked meatballs in place of the beef, and it turned out wonderful. Thanks!!!
EXCELLENT FLAVOUR. HEARTY, THANKS FOR SHARING YOUR RECIPE.
I prepared this the night before and just let it cook in the crock pot all day. Very easy and good.
My family really loved this recipe. We made a few small changes. I cooked everything the same, except I added some brown rice flour to thicken the soup. I didn't use any water or bouillon. I just added 1-2 cups of broth and made it more like a sauce. I cooked the noodles separately and poured the sauce over the noodles. They loved it!
Instead of using Bulion cubes or stock.. I don't like store bought., I just grade carrots and Zucchini, with celery and let those stew in a stock pot for 3-4 minutes in olive oil, follow with beef (cover it with salt and black pepper before browning to lock in the flavors. After meat browns, add water and a whole cleaned onion, more cut vegetables, potatoes, leaks, celary carrot. Cook everything until the meat is cooked through and all other ingredients are cooked to your liking. Egg noodles sound lovely, but my daughter is allergic to eggs so we will use another type of noodle.
Very good, but after browning, I simmered the beef, onion, celery in broth for one hour to tenderize the beef, then added the carrots for 30 mins then the noodles for 10 minutes - otherwise the carrots and noodles would have turned to mush.
I boiled the meat for an hour so that it would be tender. Then I put everything in a crock pot.
I made this one awhile ago and never got around to reviewing it. I did think it was really good. Whenever I make stew, or use stew meat in soup I normally dredge the meat in flour first, then brown it. That usually helps the meat stay tender. Thanks for sharing!
This was a easy and delicous recipe. I used cubed beef that was on sale at the grocery store, and it turned out really tender and was very easty to pull apart at the end. I cooked the egg noodles and added them about a half hour before before serving. The noodles turned to mush after I froze and reheated the soup but otherwise a great recipe.
Delicious! I used beef stock instead of water, and added dry onion soup, 1 can of diced tomatoes, garlic a little basil and some parsley. I also added a can of green beans and thickened it a little with cornstarch. YUM!
Added 3 cans beef broth, 1/2 can water and un-cooked cut up stew meat to crockpot. Added can drained corn. Added more parsley, garlic powder and some dried basil. Used 1/4 cup potato flakes to help thicken. Will make again and experiment with spices.
I made this exactly as directed and my husband and I thought it was VERY bland. Not terrible, but needed to add a lot to it to give it even a little bit of flavor.
very, very, very good
this was very very yummmy!!
cut meat up very small. good taste
this was good..I added a little salt which was a mistake because it came out a little salty..it was good though..lots of ways to add different veggies; I added cabbage..will make again
This is a GREAT way to use leftover roast beef! My husband loves this soup, especially on a chilly day. It's very filling! Thank you!
We really liked this! Of course it's not a gourmet meal, but for a busy weeknight it's a great, flavorful lifesaver. Added a salad and some biscuits with honey, everyone scarfed it up! Used Knorr beef bouillon cubes, which added great flavor. Beef was tender, carrots were tender. It was delicious. Thanks for sharing!
I made this for dinner tonight. It is hardy enough to serve as a main dish. My husband & I both liked it. I used stir fry beef instead of stew meat because it is more tender. Also, I added a small container of fresh mushrooms with the onions and celery. I used regular egg noodles instead of frozen.
Totally agreed with Linda McLean’s changes, with one minor comment. Instead of pasta, this recipe screams for potatoes instead of pasta. Will definitely be making again, but will add spuds to cook in the soup instead of noodles. As an aside, I gave some of the soup, sans any carbohydrate, to a friend, who added some leftover cheese tortelini. She loved it and has asked for the recipe. Thanks for sharing, Brenda.
I added some cubed potato & barley and used beef broth in addition to the water/bouillon cubes for more flavor. Anyway- I still thought this just enhhh... it was ok that night but I couldn't eat it for left overs at all, which normally I don't have any problem doing. I probably won't make this again. I think there are better beef soups out there for us personally.
My kids and I liked this, but my husband wasn't a fan. I took the advice of others and used beef stock instead of water and added 1/4 t of thyme and marjoram as well as 1 bayleaf. After about 2 hours, I tasted and was worried it tasted a little bland so I added a packet of Lipton Onion soup mix. I'm glad I did, it really turned the soup around. I simmered for about 4-5 hours on the stove.
Thank you, Brenda for this recipe! I will admit that I changed it a lot, but I'm still giving it 5 stars...why? Because it helped me make a very yummy beef soup (for the 1st time, I might add). So for leading me to success in the kitchen, you get 5 stars from me! I think there is real value in providing people a jumping-off point to then customize and create dishes that appeal to their particular circumstances, supplies, and tastes. Reading the reviews and hearing what others have to say has helped me become a better cook--one of the many reasons I love this site! Some of my changes were based on previous reviews, some were based on what I had on hand. Hopefully reading what I did differenly will help someone else go their own way and also find culinary success. Now for what I did differently: dredged the beef in flour and herbs (thyme, marjoram, rosemary, onion powder, garlic powder) and browned in oil. Then added onions & garlic, then @ 6 cups of beef broth (2 cans low-sodium, 2 cups/cubes bouillon). Added a bay leaf & let it cook for 45 minutes, then added a bag of frozen mixed veggies. Brought back to a boil, then simmered until the beef was tender. Had leftover cooked egg noodles in the fridge, so I just added them to each individual bowl (this way they don't get mushy when you store the soup). I know, it doesn't sound much like the original. But without the original, my version wouldn't have happened. So thanks again, Brenda!
I was looking for a quick beef soup recipe and this was perfect! Everyone was very quiet at the dinner table so I knew they loved it too ;) I have never even heard of frozen egg noodles so I used dry. Thanks!
Good recipe. I used beef broth instead of the water and bouillon and the soup ended up perfectly salted. I didn't have any frozen noodles on hand so I used dry egg noodles. I gave it a 4 only because it wasn't the best however it was very good and I'd make it again. Perhaps the frozen noodles would make it even better.
I am the world's worst soup maker and I tried this tonight for the family and they loved it, and so did I. It was easy and I used macaroni instead of noodles because that's what I had. Also used combination of beef broth and beef boullion because when I put it in the crockpot, the macaroni took up most of the liquid, so I just added more and it was just as good. Thank you so much, I can finally make soup.
I've made this recipe twice. The first time I followed the original recipe to the T and didn't think it had any flavor except a weird after taste. My boyfriend enjoyed it so I made it again. The second time I tried the suggestions to add flavor and it still was not very good.
Delicious & EASY!!! Will make again, and again!
I used about 6 oz of dry egg noodles. So hearty and delicious!!
This has become a staple in my repertoire. Great comfort food during the cold months, and very easy. I usually have to add more water or broth. It smells wonderful while simmering on the stove!
Followed recipe with the exception of seasoning meat with: seasoned salt, pepper, celery salt & onion powder before sauteeing with onion (no celery available). Used 2 cups beef broth instead of water. Added a can (rinsed) of mixed beans for healthy addition. Used dried noodles...Good, healthy, hearty meal.
My husband LOVED this recipe. We took servings for work-lunch, and the first words out of his mouth when he got home were 'five stars!' I thought the recipe was tasty too, and I'll make it again. I did substitute pre-cooked meatballs (quartered) for the stew beef because that's what I had on hand. Very home-y and satisfying. Quick too!
I made this recipe the same day I got it in my e-mail... I also changed a couple of things to suit my taste.. I sauteed my meat and veggies in extra virgin olive oil and after my veggies were cooked nearly done I added mushrooms and a can of drained water chestnuts. I used 2 containers of beef broth and added 3 cubes of Knorr garlic and 3 cubes of Knorr cilantro to my soup... I have a beautiful set of waterless cookware and it made short work of the toughness in the meat.... It was delicious and will be made again. There are so many ways to adjust this soup to make it interesting and different. I appreciate having it to play with and enjoy. Thanks Brenda...
I used 1 pound of fried ground chuck in stead of beef stew meat and turned out good.
I made it like the recipe said, but the meat was really tough. So I put it in the pressure cooker for half an hour and it turned out soooo good. The meat practically melted in my mouth. This is a definite keeper in my house. :)
Great recipe! Very yummy! I just added more water, noodles, and extra veggies from the garden (zucchini and yellow squash). Hit the spot, and the family loved it, too!
Good basic soup! I added a little soy sauce and some spinach that I needed to use up. I also used a cheap cut of beef that I had in the freezer, which surprisingly came out very tender.
Thank you for this delicious soup recipe.The only change I made was I had some cooked noodles left over from the day before and just used those and it worked out perfect.Very good flavor to the soup and since it is so simple to prepare,I will definitely make this again!
I rated this soup on the ingredients as written, and we liked it very much. A very easy and quick soup to prepare. I don't see how some of these viewers can give a recipe a rating when they change the ingredients (they're rating their own recipe). Just saying....
Very bland!!!
Simple, quick and quite tasty -- 'nough said!
This recipe was pretty good. I added a few tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce and was perfect. Definetly will make again
