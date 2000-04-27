Beef Noodle Soup

4.3
361 Ratings
  • 5 195
  • 4 113
  • 3 36
  • 2 14
  • 1 3

This delicious soup was a favorite of mine while attending college. My family has been enjoying it ever since! Very easy and quick to make. It includes stew meat, mixed vegetables and egg noodles in a beef broth base.

Recipe by Brenda

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium high heat, saute the stew meat, onion and celery for 5 minutes, or until meat is browned on all sides.

  • Stir in the bouillon, parsley, ground black pepper, carrots, water and egg noodles. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 89.3mg; sodium 1039.7mg. Full Nutrition
