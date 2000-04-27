Beef Noodle Soup

Thank you, Brenda for this recipe! I will admit that I changed it a lot, but I'm still giving it 5 stars...why? Because it helped me make a very yummy beef soup (for the 1st time, I might add). So for leading me to success in the kitchen, you get 5 stars from me! I think there is real value in providing people a jumping-off point to then customize and create dishes that appeal to their particular circumstances, supplies, and tastes. Reading the reviews and hearing what others have to say has helped me become a better cook--one of the many reasons I love this site! Some of my changes were based on previous reviews, some were based on what I had on hand. Hopefully reading what I did differenly will help someone else go their own way and also find culinary success. Now for what I did differently: dredged the beef in flour and herbs (thyme, marjoram, rosemary, onion powder, garlic powder) and browned in oil. Then added onions & garlic, then @ 6 cups of beef broth (2 cans low-sodium, 2 cups/cubes bouillon). Added a bay leaf & let it cook for 45 minutes, then added a bag of frozen mixed veggies. Brought back to a boil, then simmered until the beef was tender. Had leftover cooked egg noodles in the fridge, so I just added them to each individual bowl (this way they don't get mushy when you store the soup). I know, it doesn't sound much like the original. But without the original, my version wouldn't have happened. So thanks again, Brenda!