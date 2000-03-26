Eric's Best New York Style Cheesecake

I made this as the recipe indicated except I didn't have amaretto. Next time I'll add, but honestly, it was delicious without it. I didn't bake it in my own oven, and I read and re-read reviews to try and devise a plan for temp and time since that is what seemed to vary for so many. This is what I ended up doing, playing it by ear because of the myriad of others' successes and because I wasn't familiar with the oven I used (it wasn't my own). If you're a cook, you'll know how to watch it, if not, good luck. 350 degrees for 20 min, then 325 for 80 min. Then I shut the oven off, and kept it in with the door shut for 35 min. Then I opened the oven door for one hour. I let it cool in the refrigerator all night before I took it from the springform pan and it was no problem to remove. The foil around and up and over the edges of the pan and the water bath were followed to the letter. Both of those things were critical to the success of the cake. However, I didn't pour all the batter in, as it was clear it was going to overflow. I poured the remaining batter in a loaf pan and just baked it till it looked done. We devoured it as soon as it came out. Ya, it hadn't set yet, but it was warm and gooey and delicious and we knew we were in for a treat. BEST CHEESECAKE EVER.