Eric's Best New York Style Cheesecake

This New York Cheesecake rivals the best! It uses amaretto instead of lemon flavor and is VERY rich, and has no crust to compete with its decadent flavor. Serves 16 lucky people. Serve with fresh sliced fruit or berries and fresh whipped cream.
I'm rating this the best even though I had some problems. It has a wonderful flavor. I didn't use the amaretto, just vanilla. But mine wouldn't get done. It was way too jiggly at the set time. It also puffed out over the sides of the pan so I think next time I'll try a 10 inch pan. When it cooled the edges tore off, but I made it look alright by adding a whipped cream edge and strawberry sauce on top. I will definitely use this recipe again and try to make it turn out right the next time!
Excellent 5-STAR cheesecake! I also tried this recipe using 1/2 cup of Baily's Irish Cream instead of the amaretto and cut the butter down to only 1 cup, it was "sin-sational" also! Only difference in cooking method was that I preheated oven to 200 degrees and cooked it for 2 hours in hot water bath until done. All in all, and excellent, rich & creamy cheesecake... you can't go wrong with this one!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
02/04/2002
For me, not worth the time and effort. Wrong pan size, oven temperature, and baking time are given on this recipe.
I have made this recipe a few times now for co-workers and at home. All of us thought it was terrific. I am almost commanded to make this for any work function now, they liked it that much. If I were single, I believe I could woo women with the power of this cheesecake alone. It's that good. A few prep notes--I have two "9 inch" springform pans, one is slightly larger--use a slightly larger pan, this fills it quite well. Also, I have found it best to refrigerate this overnight before serving it. The texture is better after being completely cooled. I also like to drizzle chocolate ganache on the top. Once when the top was a little over done, I covered it in ganache, just as or maybe even MORE yummy!
This recipe makes almost twice what you need. It will bubble over the edge if you make it in the proportions the recipe lists. I put a crust on the bottom and cut it in half. You also don't need to go to the trouble of wrapping the pan in foil and doing a bath. If you take a cookie sheet and fill it with water it provides enough humidity to keep it from cracking. Cook it for the first 20 minutes on the 375 listed, but after 20 minutes turn it down to 325. It will burn on top if you cook it for a full hour on 375. Make sure to let it cool in the oven or else it will not come out flat on top. (I personally like to double the amaretto.)
I love making cheesecakes and this one is delicious and creamy. I do have a little problem when making this though...it always runs over the top of the pan. So I bought a 10 inch springform and it still ran over! I always do my cheesecakes in a water bath so at least it doesn't mess up my oven but it doesn't "look" pretty. I think my oven cooks too hot so I will try to lower the temp. next time.
Ok, first of all this recipe seems too rich for any human to consume. Only gods should be able to indulge in this heavenly dessert. I had a little bit of trouble with this the first time because I used a 9" cake pan instead of a spring form pan. The recipe says 375 for 70 mins. but that browned her too fast even with a proper water bath. The 2nd time around I set the oven at 300 for 2 hrs. The result was a rich, creamy, smooth fluffy texture that was to die for! I only need to learn how to get the cleanest cut for pretty slice now.
This was the first cheesecake I have ever made, and it was EXCELLENT!(Even people that say the don't like cheescake loved it). The only thing I did was to omit the amaretto because I was bringing it to an office colleagues birthday party. I made it in a heart shaped springform pan and followed the directions EXACTLY. I baked it the night before, so after it had sat in the oven with the door open, I refrigerated it overnight, and it came out great! I also made a mixed berry sauce to go over the top! Rave reviews!
Wow! I haven't made a cheesecake in decades. But I needed a low-carb dessert for a friends birthday. Being crustless this started off good. I substituted splenda for 1 1/2 cups of the sugar, using regular sugar for 1/4 cup. I also used half neufchatel and half regular cream cheese and light sour cream. I didn't add the amaretto as some people don't like almond, but added another tsp of vanilla. OMG it was so creamy it was fantastic. I also used these other tips from previous reviews. Instead of the water bath I put a glass baking dish with warm water directly under the springform pan. It did not crack. I still wrapped it in foil to keep it from dripping. And I lined the bottom and sides with parchment. The side parchment probably kept it from going over the sides. It makes a LARGE cheesecake. I will definitely be making this again. It's also a great gluten free recipe for my mother-in-law.
I put a few dashes of cognac and rum in this just to dress it up a bit for a very adult beverage drinking crowd. Served raspberries dowsed in Cointreau on the side and it was fantastic. Happy partygoers!
Problem solved! On my second attempt of making this delicious recipe, I increased the height of the springform pan by wrapping heavy duty aluminum foil around it. To make the foil extra stiff, I folded it in half before placing it around the pan, whose height I increased by about four (4) inches. Just as I had done with the pan, I buttered the interior of the foil. I also don't place my 10-inch pan into a water bath - don't have another pan large enough to accommodate it. Instead, I place a pan with water on the bottom shelf. With the newly heightened pan, I was able to prevent the batter from overflowing while it baked. It settled once it came out of the oven and was decidedly decadent when I served it. Yummy enough to stand on its own without any garnish or sauces, but that's not a requirement. Here's to eating cake!
This was my first cheese cake, so I read a lot of reviews. I baked mine at 275 for about 3 !/2 hours, I know this may seem like a long time for a cheese cake but it never burned and came out perfect. I didnt use a water bath and the cake never split. This was a huge hit in my faMILY, who were very skeptical AT MY COOKING ABILITY. I did have a little batter left over and tried not to fill the 9 inch cake pan too much because it did rise about 1/2 inch. If I can make a cheese cake to die for any one can! Just be patient and lower the heat and cook a little longer and you too will love this recipe.
The texture of this cheesecake is silky and dense. The egg does not dominate the flavor of this cake, but joins in with the creamy flavors of the cream cheese and sour cream. This works well in a ready made crust, home made crust or all by its self.
This was by far the best cheesecake I have ever eaten! I made it for my hubbys birthday last night, and it was a hit with everybody. I cooked it on 325 degrees for 1 hour 30 mins instead, then shut the oven off and let it sit in there for 3 hours with the door shut. Turned out perfect! Couldn't be happier :) This is one I will make again and again.
I have never made a cheesecake before and this turned out AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!! I followed the reviews suggestions and did the waterbath, I baked it at 350 for 2 hours, then 1 hour with oven off and door open. When I pulled it out of the water bath I got a little nervous because some water had seeped in the layers of foil, but when I removed the spring pan side it was absolutely perfect, not over done, and not cracked at all. Will absolutely make this again as often as I can and share with all of my family and friends!!!!
This cheesecake is amazing! I followed the recipe to the letter (except I used a 10? springform and I took one of the other reviewers suggestions and switched the amaretto for extra vanilla since I wanted it to taste like a traditional NY cheesecake. It turned out beautifully - it actually looked exactly like the picture shown with the recipe. I triple wrapped my springform with tinfoil so no leaking would occur - worked perfectly. I also turned the oven off after it was done baking, but instead of opening the door I left it closed and left it in there for about 3 hours before I took it out to put in the fridge.... It sat in the fridge for 6 days before we ate it (I made it when I had the time) - and it was totally delicious. No ill effects from sitting so long (kept fresh in a cake saver). My husband loved it - said it tasted perfect - the only thing he was hoping for was for it to be a bit denser - he thought it was a little to creamy. I LOVED it just the way it was. - oh - and it still rose above the pan even though I used a 10? - but it settled back down again - no cracks, no sticking to the pan. Will definitely be making this one again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/11/2002
this recipe takes quite abit of time, but it's not to hard. I could not get my cakes to look right but they tasted very good exspecially 2-3 days later. Thank you for sharing your recipe Eric.
I have been making this cheesecake for years...I do not use amaretto, simply because I never have any, still awesome! You must follow the directions on baking exactly, waterbath, leaving the oven door open for an hour, etc. Sometimes it is not done after 70 mins, I just leave in for 5 or 10 mins more. I like to make this the day before and refrigerate overnight. Top with cherries.....always a hit!
Although this recipe is good, I have found one that is AMAZING!!! For people who are unhappy with this recipe I would highly recommend using the "New York Style Cheesecake III" recipe from this website, it is perfect everytime without changing a thing! (However, it comes with a shortbread crust recipe which is good but everyone I know prefers the graham cracker crust so I always use that instead.)
This was my first cheesecake, and I must say, it came out AMAZING. I only had a cup of sour cream, so I threw in a half cup of french vanilla yogurt to make up the difference, and I also used heavy cream instead of whipping cream. I was nervous at first because it was so jiggly when I took it out of the oven, but after a night in the fridge, the consistency was right where it was suppose to be. I love this cheesecake! and so did everyone else :) I will definitely make it again and again
This was my first ever attempt to make cheesecake.....AND IT TURNED OUT AWESOME! I was so nervous that it might flop, but no way....it was great...maybe the best ny style cheesecake I ever had! And I made it! Thank you so much for the great recipe. I'lll be making it again for Thanksgiving. I modified the recipe only by adding a graham cracker crust on bottom of springform pan (one hint here....some recipes say bake the crust for 10 minutes, some recipes say don't bake the crust. I choose not to because I don't like a really hard crust, but next time I make the cheesecake I will bake crust, but maybe just for 5 minutes).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2000
Sounds like the cheesecake that we get when we are in Atlantic City, N.J. Rich and creamy. Yum!
This was a very yummy not to heavy but not to light cheesecake. I did make a couple of changes (I know I hate when I read that in a reiview but keep reading) I split the batter into 2 nine inch bunt pans since so many people said that they had problems with it over flowing. I did use the water bath method and cooked it at 325 for 90 min as some of the other reviewers recommended. Lastly I swirled a 1/2 cup of sour cream on top before popping it in the oven trying to recreate a childhood memory. I loved it and had quite a few people ask for the recipe! Oh and I used homemade vanilla instead of the Armaretto like many of the reivews said as well.
My husband and I have had New York Style cheesecake before but, not once have I heard him say "OMG! Baby this is honestly the best cheesecake I've ever had, no lie babes. OMG it's more than delicious, it's amazing". Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe. I loved it. Easy, fast and delicious!
WOW!! This was a great recipe. This was my first attempt at a cheesecake and it was a huge success. I made it for Chrismas with my family and everyone loved it. I did omit the liqueur and vanilla as I wanted a taste as true to NY style as possible, and it was. I didn't have any cracks or problems with the firmness of the cake. I did read the cheesecake tips given here and found them very helpful. Some of the things I did were: 1. all ingreds at room temp., I actually worked the day I make the cheesecake and let the ingreds. sit out for 6 hours prior. 2. I lined my springform pan with parchment paper, I think this helped with the final look and cleanliness. 3. After I foiled the bottom of my springform pan I also placed it in an oversized roasting bag before filling the pan with batter and placing it into a large aluminum roasting pan in a water bath. I purchased a large disposable aluminum roasting pan from walmart for about $2. In addition to these step I did also follow the tips for chessecakes listed here on the recipe page. For my topping, I made a cherry topping from scratch found on Epicurious. Hope this helps and you come out with a fantasitc cheesecake also! Thanks Eric for the recipe, I'm sure it will be made again and again!
This recipe was incredible! It was so rich and creamy and adding the ammareto is a must as it adds such a different type of taste compared to just lemon zest. WARNING: Is very expensive to make, but well worth it for a special birthday or dinner party
Ok another added note. I too had problems with it rising over the top If you take a piece of parchment and line the inside of the pan sides, but somewhat higher, it won't go over the sides and your sides will be clean when you peel the paper off. I only gave it 4 stars because 70 min. is not enough time to bake. Even after being refrigerated over night and even into the next day, it was to underdone in the center. Probably needs to cook about 10-15 min. longer. Don't forget it is supposed to jiggle in the center when done. It firms as it cools. It also finishes cooking with residual heat.
I followed the recipe exactly. I didn't use the entire batch as I could easily tell it wouldn't fit in my 9" springform pan. However, it came out perfectly and was absolutely delicious. I think a big key to this is letting it sit in the refrigerator for a good length of time. The 1st one I let sit for 3 hours and it was fantastic, but the next one I let sit overnight and it was even better.
This is by far the best cheesecake recipe I've ever made! I follow the directions to the T, and it always comes out great! Everyone just raves about this cheesecake every time I make it! It takes a while-but it's worth it!
I made this cheesecake for a friend's birthday. He is a cheesecake critic. He loved it and said it was the best he has ever eaten. I will make it again and again. The water bath is a great trick. No longer are my cakes cracked in the center. You'll love this recipe.
I have made alot of cheesecakes in the past 25 years. I looked at the reviews for this cheesecake before hand and decided to try it. I did not care for it at all. The basic flavor was not what it should be. The texture also was too light, almost like a dense mousse. and not having a crust made it too plain tasting, nothing to contrast the filling with another texture and flavor. I would not recomend this dessert to anyone that wants an impressive tasting cheesecake.
I used this recipe but added a graham cracker crust & substituted the amaretto(didn't have it on hand) with almond extract. I had to cook it for an additional 40mins at 325 degrees. The taste was amazing. I'll definitely be adding this recipe to my holiday menu from now on!!! Next time I'll add a photo!
Best crustless cheesecake I've ever had [I don't like crusts, so this took me a while to find]. Super creamy, not too sweet [as most commercial cheesecakes are these days], just fantastic. My husband and mother loved it as well. They both enjoyed the texture, saying it was light without being too fluffy, firm without being too rich. I subbed the cream with extra sour cream, and the amaretto with extra vanilla. I baked it for 60 minutes, let it sit in the open oven for 60 minutes, and chilled in the fridge for about 17 hours [I made it at night and we tried it with lunch the next day]. The top edge burned a tiny bit, but my oven is awful, so the problem was most likely on my end. I cut off the burnt part and put cherry pie filling on top -- it didn't *need* it, but my tasters prefer cheesecake with cherries. Overall, a terrific recipe that I'll make over and over.
i have made cheescakes in the past. And this one blows all the others away. My family is just amazed. And IT DOESNT SPLIT ! Would recommend highly. Also I have made this twice in less than 2 weeks.
Joni
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2010
Ok...I've been making this for six years now and I have learned how to fix a few of the issues. First, use a larger pan. There is way too much batter for a 9 inch pan. Secondly, if you want your cheesecake to be a nice white color on top, turn down the oven! Low and slow is the way to go. 225 for about two hours is good. And never skip the water bath. It's the only thing that will keep this baby from cracking. Do everything else as directed and it's perfect.
I don't have a spring pan but I'm going to get one after this recipe. I love it although I made it in two pie pans. I used 1 teaspoon almond extract instead of Ameratto and cut five minutes cooking time. It's delicious.
I made this as the recipe indicated except I didn't have amaretto. Next time I'll add, but honestly, it was delicious without it. I didn't bake it in my own oven, and I read and re-read reviews to try and devise a plan for temp and time since that is what seemed to vary for so many. This is what I ended up doing, playing it by ear because of the myriad of others' successes and because I wasn't familiar with the oven I used (it wasn't my own). If you're a cook, you'll know how to watch it, if not, good luck. 350 degrees for 20 min, then 325 for 80 min. Then I shut the oven off, and kept it in with the door shut for 35 min. Then I opened the oven door for one hour. I let it cool in the refrigerator all night before I took it from the springform pan and it was no problem to remove. The foil around and up and over the edges of the pan and the water bath were followed to the letter. Both of those things were critical to the success of the cake. However, I didn't pour all the batter in, as it was clear it was going to overflow. I poured the remaining batter in a loaf pan and just baked it till it looked done. We devoured it as soon as it came out. Ya, it hadn't set yet, but it was warm and gooey and delicious and we knew we were in for a treat. BEST CHEESECAKE EVER.
so good! I made mine a turtle cheesecake! I added pecans on the crust layer, and swirled melted caramel (with added cream) and chocolate throughout. It looked and tasted beautiful topped with chopped pecans, melted chocolate and the caramel mixture. I definately will make this again! Thanks for a terrific, NO CRACK recipe!
You can totally steam a cheesecake! I mixed up Eric's Best and placed it in the oven to find it cold. The oven is broken, it's 9:30 on Christmas eve, I have a pot of soupy sweet cheese and no way to bake it. I pulled out my big stock pot. The spring form fits inside. I placed the cake on a steaming rack to keep it off the bottom and added an inch of water. A 9" pan lid fit well on the spring form as a rain hat. The cake steamed for a little over 2 hours. (We watched Jurassic World as it perked) I was nervous slicing it after a big dinner with 20 people watching. Silky and consistent all the way through, it was a big hit.
This is my second cheescake, I don't bake that often but when I do I want it to be delicious. I didn't use the liquor either, just the vanilla. NOW if your gonna rate a recipe a "1" star because your tiny brain couldn't figure out it was too much batter for a 9 inch pan you shouldn't be baking. Here's a piece of advice, find a small pie pan for the remaining mix and bake it above the big one for less time, that way you have something to sweeten your life up a bit while the other one bakes. Jeeezz...
I am rating this 5 star.. I have recently moved to Sweden the land without cheesecake and after much searching and creating.. THIS was the best one I could make. I have made it for 3 special occasions now and received rave reviews.. It is NOT for the amateur baker and is time consuming. But if you want to have something special it is well worth it.. :) I melted some dark chocolate and drizzled it over the top with halved strawberries for Midsummer to add some decor to it.. :) You know that its good when people mention it a few times to you even days after you have served it hehe
I too had some problems with the cheesecake rising over the pan, but it settled back down once the oven was open. I would also recommend turning down the heat. Mine was pretty jiggly until it set around 24 hours and also began to burn on top. As far as taste....it's at the top of my list of the best cheesecakes I've ever eatin. Great taste and very rich.
This was my first real baked cheesecake recipe to try. It was a hit! I feel it turned out a bit bland so I plan on using more sugar and amaretto for flavor next attempt. Very creamy and delicious. I will continue to use this recipe as my cheesecake base. Thinking about adding chocolate chips!
The cheesecake was great. Def worth the time! After looking at other reviews, I used a 10" round pan ( 4" tall ). Baked in a water bath at 300F. for 1 hour and an additional hour at 275F. Total baked time was about 2 hours. Versitile recipe. I added toasted sliced almonds in the cheesecake and used an almond chocolate crust. Yum.
Absolutely delicious! I served this with cherry pie filling and my co-workers devoured it. Not too heavy (for a cheesecake.) I have a standard-issue apartment oven, so that might be the problem, but 70 minutes in the oven did not come close to baking the cake completely. People asked me what I had put in the centre for a filling (because it was runny)! LOL Luckily, I had used fresh farm eggs, so I wasn't worried about it not baking right through. An awful lot of cream cheese, but worth every calorie twice over!
I was a little aprehensive about making a cheesecake for Thanksgiving since I had never made one before. I am so glad I did. This cheesecake was a huge hit! It was tall, beautiful, creamy, and delicious. I added a crust and put cherries on top. I will make this again & again!!! Thanks Eric.
I made this Cheesecake last weekend, I was happy, very happy with the results. Instead of the Amaretto , I used Cointreau ( Orange Liqueur ). I highly recommend this recipe to those that are searching for the perfect cheesecake recipe
i have tried this cheese cake , was not happy with it . question what can i do to make it smoother in taste and hold togeather after taken from the fridge for maybe an hour . i was taking a piece for a friend of mine and it was about an hour drive and it crumbled before i got there .
tasted delicious and i must admit that i can't leave it alone, but it still has a chunky texture, i tend to think its because i had trouble sticking to the order given in the mixing directions. i have never been able to make a perfectly smooth cheesecake :( regardless it still tasted great so i give it four stars.
Excellent recipe, made it three times and it came out consistently great. Not that difficult, just follow the directions and it comes out fantastic. Several neighbors and friends have asked for the recipe. If it doesn't come out great for you each time you are not following the recipe correctly or your oven is off. I am not a baker and if I can do this anyone can. PS Didn't have Amaretto and used only the Vanilla, no problem.
I have tried this cheesecake at least 6 times and everyone absolutely loved it. It was so good that my husband asked me to make it for the Jetblue crew he would see every weekend. Yes it may be very creamy but that is what I love about this recipe. I have never had a problem with making this cheesecake.
Was the 9" supposed to be the height of the springform pan?! I was suspicious when I started but carried on to a cheese cake that overflowed the pan when cooked by 3 or 4 inches and the sides fell off and the top was dark brown. No resemblance to the recipe illustration!
Oh. My. Goodness. This is the only cheesecake I'll ever make -- better than most I've had in good restaurants! I did put a graham-cracker crust under it (son's birthday cake -- he loves crust), and skipped the water bath. VERY rich -- make sure you have plenty of friends to share with!
This is the best cheesecake I have ever had! The recipe is perfect, and if you follow the directions exactly, the cheesecake comes out picture perfect every time! I have had people offer to pay me to make them this cheesecake...yumm yumm!
Followed recipe; reduced/substituted part of the amaretto with vanilla (in addition to vanilla already called for in the recipe) since I was concerned about having too strong of an Amaretto taste but after tasting the cheesecake, I would stay with the original recipe (exactly as it was written). I bought a turkey pan (aluminum) to set the springform pan and water in; it worked perfectly with ample separation between the springform pan and the foil pan itself. Had some slight leakage even with the foil wrapped around the springform pan as indicated. Also, before you add eggs be sure to stop mixer and use silicone spatula to break up any cream cheese that forms at the base of pan just as you would do on side of pan. I didn't realize this until after I poured batter out and found a portion that was not mixed in. I scraped it into springform pan but if you want a perfect outcome its best to get ALL of the cheese mixed before adding eggs. Also, I bought a cheap temp gauge to hang on from of oven rack; it read 350 degrees even though my oven said 375 degrees. I let the oven stay on for an extra 10 minutes before turning off oven and opening door for the cooling process. I suspect the oven was more true than the cheap gauge since the top of the cheesecake was slightly browner than the photo depicted. As for the results, SPECTACULAR and I didn't need to use a knife to loosen cake from springform pan (be liberal with the butter when prepping springform pan).
I have did this recipes repeatedly for the last 6-7 years, it is a no fail recipes and you can play with it, I sometimes add the amaretto, sometimes kaluha, chocolate chips it is a wonderful recipes, any one who says it does not work, do not know how to cook, and get this I dont particular care for cheese cake, but every one I love, do?
This is a fantastic recipe. We've made it for relatives in another state and brought it to them an ice chest and the cheesecake traveled very well. All the relative loved it so much we had to make another one for my mom before we left. Plan on making this recipe as mini cheesecakes for Christmas presents. Will make the master batter and devide by 4. Plan on using Southern Comfort, Kaluha, Grand Marnier for three of the cheesecakes and the 4th one will be the always delicious Amaretto.
This cheese cake was the first one I've ever tried to make and it came out fabulous. Great instructions! Followed everything exactly and what I got was a FANTASTIC dessert. I even had a comment from someone that they don't typically like cheesecake and they really liked this one. All the tips worked great. One thing I am going to try for next time, in order to make sure that no water gets thru the spring form pan, I'm going to first put a plastic roasting bag around the bottom then cover with foil. Thank you for a very good cheesecake recipe, I will definitely be making this again and again.
This was so easy to make. Can't tell you what I have been waiting for as this is my first attempt at a New York Style Cheese cake. The only reason I didn't rate this a 5 is because its still in the oven. I've made this for Thanksgiving and am topping it off with a Marie's Caramel dip thinned down for a drizzle plus a few stewed apples and pecans tossed in for good measure. Ok, We'll everyone liked it but it was not what I expected. Too creamy almost seems underbaked. I think I will omit the heavy cream next time and cut the sour cream back. It should result in a denser cake.
Fabulous! Shoud have done the 2 hours at 200 degrees as suggested in one of the reviews. I cooked it at 300 for about 1.5 hours. Slightly under done but wonderful and creamy. Big hit at my Thanksgiving dinner. (of course I removed all the calories before serving!)
I've made a variation of this recipe many times. I myself add a tsp of cream of Tartar and also a bit of lemon zest. I also sometimes add a Graham cracker crust as well. I use a bit more almaretto. But my peaves with this recipe are the fact that you do indeed need a larger pan than stated. Even a 10 inch is a bit small. And I found that you need to almost double the cooking time and let cool on a closed oven for about 3 hrs.
