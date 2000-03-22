Hot Water Chocolate Cake

Yum! This cake was a very spur-of-the moment cake, and I picked this recipe simply because it was the first well-rated recipe that I had all the ingredients for. I halved the recipe, used margarine instead of butter, and at least doubled the cocoa powder. I also added about a cup of mini chocolate chips, and I'm glad I did, because the cake itself didn't have a very strong chocolate taste to it. It took about 40 minutes to bake in a 8x8" glass pan. I melted together about 1/4 cup butter, 1/3 cup chocolate chips, vanilla, and 1/3 cup milk to make a frosting, and after I pulled the cake out of the oven I poked holes in the top and spread the frosting over. I served it piping hot to an impromtu group of people, and it recieved wonderful reviews; someone even said it was the best chocolate cake they'd ever had. I think a lot of the wonder of the cake was in the fact that it was warm, which really wins desserts a lot of points for most people.