Hot Water Chocolate Cake

A chocolate cake made with boiling water. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.

Recipe by Terri-Lee

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Mix together the sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large saucepan bring butter and water to a boil. Remove from heat. Stir in flour mixture. Pour in buttermilk, eggs and vanilla; mix thoroughly.

  • Pour cake batter into prepared 9x13 inch baking pan. Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven and frost immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 25.9mg; sodium 203.3mg. Full Nutrition
