Gazpacho III

4.2
10 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A delicious cold soup just in time for Cinco De Mayo and summer! Can be garnished with a dollop of sour cream or a dash of hot pepper sauce.

Recipe by Peilin

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
14 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Blanch the tomatoes in a pot of boiling water for about 15 seconds, or until the skins just begin to peel. Immediately remove them from the hot water and plunge them in ice water to stop them from cooking. Peel, core and dice the tomatoes into 1/2 inch pieces.

  • In a large pot, combine the oil and vinegar and whisk together well. Pour in the tomato juice, garlic, salt and ground black pepper and whisk well again.

  • Stir in the tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and almonds and combine all the ingredients together thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 10.6g; sodium 724.4mg. Full Nutrition
