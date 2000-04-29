Gazpacho III

A few days ago, my buddy Karen and I were discussing soups and I asked her if she ever had a desire to make a cold one. She said that cold soups did not appeal to her and I agreed. Believe it or not that same night my hubby came home and said that he would love it if I would make him Gazpacho. Well, I guess I was about to get my first taste of something that I never thought I'd try. I'm happy to say that I was very pleasantly surprised by this very refreshing dish! I had to think of it as more of a salad than a soup. To this recipe I used only one third cup of oil, I added red and green bell peppers, red onion, six cloves of garlic, fresh basil and oregano, V8 instead of regular tomato juice, I skipped the almonds but used sliced scallions as a garnish. You can pretty much put anything you desire into this delicious soup. I think I might even spoon some over my cottage cheese today for lunch! Thanks Peilin for changing my attitude toward cold soups!

