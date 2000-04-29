Gazpacho III
A delicious cold soup just in time for Cinco De Mayo and summer! Can be garnished with a dollop of sour cream or a dash of hot pepper sauce.
A few days ago, my buddy Karen and I were discussing soups and I asked her if she ever had a desire to make a cold one. She said that cold soups did not appeal to her and I agreed. Believe it or not that same night my hubby came home and said that he would love it if I would make him Gazpacho. Well, I guess I was about to get my first taste of something that I never thought I'd try. I'm happy to say that I was very pleasantly surprised by this very refreshing dish! I had to think of it as more of a salad than a soup. To this recipe I used only one third cup of oil, I added red and green bell peppers, red onion, six cloves of garlic, fresh basil and oregano, V8 instead of regular tomato juice, I skipped the almonds but used sliced scallions as a garnish. You can pretty much put anything you desire into this delicious soup. I think I might even spoon some over my cottage cheese today for lunch! Thanks Peilin for changing my attitude toward cold soups!Read More
Very good! Light and refreshing but hearty at the same time. This is nice and chunky, unlike most gazpacho recipes that call for pureeing. I added a dash of cayenne to give it a little kick.
I made this last night with tomatoes from our garden. It's nice and chunky. The only thing I'd add next time would be something to spice it up a little more. Otherwise it's a great receipe.
A nice refreshing soup for the summer heat. I did not use almonds, but added some extra veggies, like green pepper, black olives and basil. I also blended it in my food processor until the veggies were reduced to tiny chunks. I thought the consistency was perfect that way, and my friends loved it too!
Do not make the full recipe!!! Makes waaaaay too much (unless you’re having a gazpacho party). Good recipe. My recommendation is to cut the ingredients into smaller-sized chunks.
Great flavors and easy to make.
I love this recipe! It is the best gazpacho I have tasted since the first time I tried it in a Spanish cuisine restaurant. I love the freshness -- a true delight!
