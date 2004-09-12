Quick Chick

I served this with white rice and the whole family loved it--it was quick and easy but SO tasty!
Of the 3 adults (kid wouldn't try it) at the table 2 gave it a 3 (not enough taste not attractive) and 1 gave it a 5. It was too watery so if I make it next time I will drain the mushrooms. I would also add a touch of cornstarch to the soy sauce to make more of a coating for the chicken and veggies. Garnishing with chopped green onions would help with the appearance.
This was good and simple enough. I used fresh mushrooms and a little bit of chicken broth to replace the mushroom liquid. The finished dish isn’t the prettiest to look at. It would benefit from some added color. If I make this again, I would probably add some red and green peppers.
This was a really quick and easy recipe. I served it over rice. My husband finished it all!
Used fresh mushrooms and replaced the 'mushroom' liquid I would've had from the can with 2 TBsps. 'Mama Sita's BBQ Marinade/Sauce'. This helped mellow out the soy/salty flavour. I also added fresh garlic red belle peppers green bell peppers and sliced carrots. Served over rice.
Super yummy with red onions and white rice:) And healthy too!
Absolutely delicious flavor!! Once I got home I realized that I didn't have the can of mushrooms that I thought I had:) so I just added a little water. Still a wonderful flavor! I'm sure it will be even better next time with the mushrooms!!
Really is wonderful....like a previous reviewer it is not very appealing to the eye. I followed a few others reviews and altered the recipe. I used FRESH mushrooms did not use 3 onions because I only had one...cannot imagine using 3..maybe 2 but not 3.. I added some cabbage and on my next time of cooking this (it is good enough for me to cook again) I am going to add water chestnuts for crunch and flavor. On the pic you see something red so will try red bell pepper. If I can cook something and everyone loves it A OK with me!
This recipe needs spice changes to meet our taste. Chicken celery onion and soy sauce are a good start but we prefer to use sesame oil water chestnuts not mushrooms and some chicken broth not water 1/4 tsp. garlic powder and pinch of Chinese 5 spice then tighten the sauce up with a Tb. or less of cornstarch. Serve on cooked rice pass the soy sauce and top with crunchy Chinese noodles.