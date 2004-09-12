Quick Chick

Rating: 4.14 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Chicken simmered with celery, onion, mushrooms and soy sauce. This is a quick meal my kids have always called 'popcorn' chicken. Serve with rice, if desired.

By Kathy Miller

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium high heat. Saute chicken until all sides are well browned, then stir in the celery, onions, mushrooms with liquid and soy sauce. Cover skillet and bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes or until celery is tender and chicken is cooked through.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 649.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (37)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

LOVECED
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2004
I served this with white rice and the whole family loved it--it was quick and easy but SO tasty! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

GRAMMA GORGEOUS
Rating: 2 stars
05/07/2013
This recipe needs spice changes to meet our taste. Chicken celery onion and soy sauce are a good start but we prefer to use sesame oil water chestnuts not mushrooms and some chicken broth not water 1/4 tsp. garlic powder and pinch of Chinese 5 spice then tighten the sauce up with a Tb. or less of cornstarch. Serve on cooked rice pass the soy sauce and top with crunchy Chinese noodles. Read More
Helpful
(2)
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LOVECED
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2004
I served this with white rice and the whole family loved it--it was quick and easy but SO tasty! Read More
Helpful
(15)
ZAKKIE
Rating: 4 stars
07/19/2008
Of the 3 adults (kid wouldn't try it) at the table 2 gave it a 3 (not enough taste not attractive) and 1 gave it a 5. It was too watery so if I make it next time I will drain the mushrooms. I would also add a touch of cornstarch to the soy sauce to make more of a coating for the chicken and veggies. Garnishing with chopped green onions would help with the appearance. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 4 stars
04/08/2011
This was good and simple enough. I used fresh mushrooms and a little bit of chicken broth to replace the mushroom liquid. The finished dish isn’t the prettiest to look at. It would benefit from some added color. If I make this again, I would probably add some red and green peppers. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
robin santos
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2006
This was a really quick and easy recipe. I served it over rice. My husband finished it all! Read More
Helpful
(8)
RLPETEY
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2003
We loved this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(7)
RMSR
Rating: 4 stars
04/25/2011
Used fresh mushrooms and replaced the 'mushroom' liquid I would've had from the can with 2 TBsps. 'Mama Sita's BBQ Marinade/Sauce'. This helped mellow out the soy/salty flavour. I also added fresh garlic red belle peppers green bell peppers and sliced carrots. Served over rice. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
MTCHYG
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2011
Super yummy with red onions and white rice:) And healthy too! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Karyn Ericson Conrad
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2007
Absolutely delicious flavor!! Once I got home I realized that I didn't have the can of mushrooms that I thought I had:) so I just added a little water. Still a wonderful flavor! I'm sure it will be even better next time with the mushrooms!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Sandy Beckwith
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2012
Really is wonderful....like a previous reviewer it is not very appealing to the eye. I followed a few others reviews and altered the recipe. I used FRESH mushrooms did not use 3 onions because I only had one...cannot imagine using 3..maybe 2 but not 3.. I added some cabbage and on my next time of cooking this (it is good enough for me to cook again) I am going to add water chestnuts for crunch and flavor. On the pic you see something red so will try red bell pepper. If I can cook something and everyone loves it A OK with me! Read More
Helpful
(4)
GRAMMA GORGEOUS
Rating: 2 stars
05/07/2013
This recipe needs spice changes to meet our taste. Chicken celery onion and soy sauce are a good start but we prefer to use sesame oil water chestnuts not mushrooms and some chicken broth not water 1/4 tsp. garlic powder and pinch of Chinese 5 spice then tighten the sauce up with a Tb. or less of cornstarch. Serve on cooked rice pass the soy sauce and top with crunchy Chinese noodles. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022