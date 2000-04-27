Country Chicken Casserole

Chicken breast, hash browns, fried onions and cheese. Now that's country cookin' for ya! This is a wonderful easy recipe, especially if want a filling meal, but don't have time to stay in the kitchen. This is my mother-in-law's favorite dish, and it heats up well for leftovers.
I made this for dinner tonight with a few adjustments. I used 5 cups of hashbrowns and baked them for crispiness before adding the rest of the ingredients. I added the corn into the soup mixture, I used 2 cans of soup and 2 cups of milk. I used shredded Colby/jack cheese. This was good. Next time I think I will use more potatoes, and more cheese. My pickey children even liked it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2002
This recipe is AWESOME!!! I used cream of mushroom soup and green beans instead of corn, my family LOVED it. I also used velveeta cheese. I've already passed this recipe along to several of my friends.
I think cooking it for 50 -55 minutes total was too much. This was pastey from over-cooking and did not have a lot of flavor except the fried onion taste. Also, why not just add the corn in the beginning? Corn doesn't break down easily, so what difference could it make adding it in the beginning with the potatoes. ??My 12 year old liked it. When I want something to please the kids, I might try again and not cook 'til mushy. 8-30-03= tried again; this time, not even my 12 year old would eat it. Still think it is too pastey, too strong dried-onion flavor and chicken is too plain. The corn was a nice texture, though. Sorry... :( Try; cooked 4-5 breasts cooked shredded chicken, 8 oz. sour cream, 2 cans cr. soup, 1 sm. box crushed Townhouse crackers mixed with 1/2 stick of melted butter, mixed up, topped with more crushed crackers and baked just til hot; We like that, and it is similar.
Made this recipe as is and thought it was good...things I would change to make it *great* I would try browning the hashbrowns first, or take other reviewers suggestions and try out the tator tots. Our family wished there were more onions...they were the flavor of the dish. Brown the chicken first--would probably save a lot of time and add to the flavor of the dish.
This was good, my family liked it, but I changed it completely. I used tater tots, cheddar cheese and broccoli. It was very adaptable and easy to make.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2003
Everyone in my family gave this a 4.5. It tastes alot like a chicken pot pie. I doubled it(I double everything-check my reviews if you are a doubler). I didn't double the corn or the fried onions though. I used one cream of celery and one cr. of chicken. I also used a white sharp cheese (that's what was in the house)I think this and the celery soup really enhanced the flavor because mine wasn't bland at all. I also threw in a little left over chicken that I had in the refrigerator. It came out very good. Next time I would probably increase the potatoes, a little and of course some extra fluid. And add some peas
Quick and delicious. I don't like fried onions so I left these out and I used squash instead of corn. Loved the way the hash browns tasted with it and didn't think them mushy at all - or maybe I just like them that way :) Will make this easy recipe again.
This was quite good...We cut back on the onions a little bit, used shredded cheese instead of slices and didn't add the corn. I think a 2nd can of soup would've been better. I think this recipe would work very well with ham.
My husband and I enjoyed the dish very much. I did some changes to it though. I used 5 cups of hashbrowns which I seasoned up with some salt and pepper, garlic powder, and a little italian seasoning. I used shredded colby jack cheese and I also cooked the chicken first and seasoned it with poultry seasoning. I mixed cream of chicken with cream of mushroom, and mixed in a can of cream corn. I cooked for 35 min, and at the end I sprinkled more cheese on top. I didn't have any of the frech fried onions, but I am sure it would have taseted yummy with them. Def a keeper!!
I loved this! I used russet potatoes, shredded in place of the frozen hash browns and slices off of mild cheddar block because I didn't realize I was out of American cheese. I also seasoned chicken with garlic, onion, and pepper. Had a duh moment and completely forgot the layer of corn, instead adding shredded cheese with the remaining French-fried onions on top. Yum!!! Thank you!
This was extremely easy ,very filling and i really enjoyed it. Even my son who is a really picky eater had two bowls of it, but too funny he had to look at the recipe to see if i was telling him the truth that there wasnt anything he didnt like in it. For my taste I added a little salt and pepper to the raw chicken and I put a little more onion rings on it and topped it with a little sharp cheddar cheese, this is a keeper!!
My family loved this recipe - all the kids gobbled it down. Next time I'll brown the hash browns first since some in our family are sensitive to "squooshy" things. Then it will be perfect for us. They practically licked the plates.
This casserole is delicious! It's creamy from the soup that baked into the hash browns and it's rich from the French-fried onions. I sautéed the chicken separately just to shorten the baking time and I also added frozen peas & carrots just to 'up' the vegetable content. I will try shredded cheese next time.
Really good recipe; fast, hearty, and tasted great. Only change I made was to use shredded cheddar cheese instead of American cheese. Turned out very tasty. Another change was a can of cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken soup; I even omitted the chicken in one batch for us vegetarians and this was a yummy variation as well. Either way, I loved this recipe and will be making it for my family again.
This was an easy recipe for four 17yr old boys. I used what I had on hand which was pepper and onion hashbrowns, shredded monterey and colby cheese, cream style corn (great way to get rid of when you buy by mistake) and cream of mushroom soup. Works well together. Will make again.
Not bad. We personally think the french fried onions in this were too strong so if I make this again, I'd use less. It could also use some color from some red or green bell peppers. Certainly tasted like country cookin'!
Yummy!!! This is comfort food for sure. I did make some changes.. 1) I added 4 cups of hash browns rather than 3; 2) I mixed cream of celery soup with the cream of chicken & added salt, pepper, & garlic salt to the soups befor mixing them into the casserole; 3) I used a lemon pepper rotisserie chicken that I shredded up. I did not layer the ingredients in the casserole dish I mixed everything together then 7-10 min. befor it was done I topped it with the leftover fried onions. My kids loved this & I will be making it again soon!
Made this and followed some of the reviewers suggestions and seasoned it with some salt and pepper. This was a keeper simply for the fact that my husband and son liked it, and they are pretty picky eaters. It's not a "wow" kinda dish, more of a quick, easy meal night dish. May try a few variations next time like adding broccoli and such.
So comfort and delicious! Used frozen hashbrowns, can of cream of celery(all I had handy)and added 1/2 cup sour cream when I added corn to mix...other than that, followed directions to a tee, and it was wonderful!!! Oh yeah...did take the chicken out for 5 minutes at the end and broiled the rest to brown potatoes a bit...my husband loves the crispy stuff! Super comfort food!!! No need to cook hashbrowns first if you follow the directions...even if they are frozen.
This recipe was very delicious and easy to make. I added 5 cups of potatoes instead of 3 I put green beans in it instead of corn. I also added a layer of cheese over the green beans and then added french fried onion rings. My family loved it!!! (all of them)
My husband declared this one a keeper, too. Next time, I would make a few changes: definitely add more hash browns (at least 4 cups) and increase the milk to 1 cup. I added a generous amount of pepper and some garlic salt, and I added the corn in with the soup/milk mixture and decreased the total cook time to 45 minutes. It was very yummy and filling!
Very Good!!!! Except the serving size is only three people!! So double the recipe. Also I left out the corn, and fried onions. It was FABULOUS!! You got to make! I served it with corn instead of putting it in the casserole.
This was really yummy! I used hashbrowns in half of it and tator tots for the other half because I didn't have enough. The hashbrowns really stuck to the bottom of the pan though, so maybe I needed to grease it a little bit more. Very tasty though. Especially good with some ranch dressing on top.
Made this last night....yummy! It was very quick and easy. I used frozen shredded hash browns. I also added pepper and onion powder to the soup mix for a little extra flavor. Will definitely make this again.
I've made this a few times now, and it turns out great every time. This is my new go-to dish when I have leftover rotisserie chicken. I like to pre-cook my hash browns, use whatever shredded cheese is in the fridge and frozen corn instead of canned. It's really easy to change the flavors by adding garlic or even curry powder. I did find that a full can of French-Fried onions was too much, a half can is sufficient.
With the chicken, it was awesome! However, next time, I would use tator tots, or some sort of potatoe that was more solid. Or, I would maybe cook the hasbrowns first because when I followed this recipe, the potatoes kind of came out mushy. We are a "crispy" kind of family and the thickening of the potato consistency would've helped! Thanks for the idea though! I can deiniftely add some different varieties/changes to it!
i used Cheddar slices and cooked the chicken and used tater tots ( baked ahead of time for crispness ), mine seemed a little dry and not much flavor. my hubby said it was good, so maybe it was just me....?Maybe i should try with a can of cream of celery soup and cream of chicken ?
This is so good! I followed the recipe except for the cooking time. I cooked the 1st part 35 minutes, took it out mixed the corn in and topped with the onions and cooked an additional 10 minutes. Everyone loved this! I served it with broccoli & cheese and sweet baby carrots and parker house rolls! Delicious!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2002
Great recipe. Used cream of mushroom soup and, when re-heating, a small can of mushroom pieces. A bit thick, maybe I'll put in just a little of the canned corn juice next time. Definitely will make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2002
This was wonderful the first night and twice as good the next day.
This was pretty adaptable to accomodate ingredients on hand. No hash browns so we used Tater Crowns, no Cream of Chicken so we used Cream of Mushroom and it was declared a keeper and probably better with the original recipe. 4 Adults and 5 picky kids (1 non meat eater no less). We are going to make it again as originally written and then we want to try it again with ground beef and few other modifications. Thank you for sharing.
I tried this recipe tonight and I must say that I enjoyed it very much. Since I was just cooking for myself I scaled the servings size down to 4. I did not have the onions as called for but the hasbrowns I used had onion and peppers already in them. The only other alteration was that I used peas instead of corn since that is what I had on hand. I will definitely make this again.
Great recipie and very easy. It has a few to many onions for my taste, but I will make again (with fewer onions). - Tried again, but cut entire recipe in half and used shredded colby-jack cheese instead of slices, no corn, and loved it!
My husband loved this and said it was a keeper. I did add two stalks celery and half of a green pepper because I wanted to use them up before they went bad...I cooked them both a bit in some butter jusst to soften them. they added such great flavor to this dish. Do not skip on using the fried onions as they really add some flavor and crunch. I also used chicken I had broiled a couple of days ago and not uncooked chicken. Will make my version again and again.
This was very good. I was short on time so I cooked the chicken about half way through before adding to the dish and I also added Mrs.'s Dash Garlic Herb seasoning to the chicken while it cooked. Other than that followed the directions and it turned out great. I only cooked for 45 minutes total (due to time restraints) so maybe this eliminated the mushy hashbrown problem because mine were not. Will definitely make it again. Great comfort food.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2002
Excellent! Very Tastey! A smash success!!! Easy and oh so delicious!
Delicious and easy, what a perfect combo! To make it taste cheesier (as shown, it doesn't taste cheesy at all) I will use Cream of Cheddar Cheese soup next time. And there will definitely be a next time :)
This was a pretty good. Next time I make it I will make some changes, such as use different cheese (probably cheddar), use mixed veggies. I tried cooking the hash browns in a frying pan before putting them in the dish, but I don't think it really mattered much, once the dish was done they came out more like mashed potatoes than hash browns.
I use the small can of french fried onions and that is about perfect. I also use 2 or 3 chicken breasts instead of 4. I also use 4 cups of the hashbrowns. This has been a family favorite for over a year.
My husband and I were looking for something new to make, having never made a casserole before we decided to try this one. We made an excellent choice!! Easy to make, tasted great, not a lot of prep, it was perfect!
Was a good combination. Made some changes. Used alot more than the 3 cups of hash browns. Browned them first to make crispy. Used two cans of cream of mushroom with half & half. Used combination of colby/mozzarella cheese and added a can of diced green chiles. Will use green beans next time as the "yellow" corn made the dish look blah. I think I will brown the hash browns with red bellpepper next time. Overall good comfort food and simple to throw together.
I pretty much doubled everything except the chicken and the fried onions. I used one can cream of chicken and one cream of mushroom, about 1 1/2 c Milk, and used velveeta cheese. I browned up the chicken with salt and pepper first. This was excellent! My family really enjoyed it! I will definately make this again!
I fixed this today. Thought it was good. The only thing I did different was use the hash browns with cheese already in it. I think I will add more of the hash browns next time and add a little salt or some kind of seasoning. It is a little bland. But I don't like alot of seasonings anyway. Overall it was good and I will fix it again.
I made this exactly as written. It was gummy and bland, and I don't know what I'm going to do with the leftovers. I should have read more reviews before I made this; seems as though everyone else kicked it up a few notches.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2001
Definantly a tasty dish. I almost didn't add the corn but my husband insisted. It suprised me how well it worked in the dish. I didn't use the onions. Instead, I used a thin layer of shredded cheddar cheese. Yummy!
This was ok. Easy to make and fine for a regular family dinner. But not fancy or extra-special. I'm not sure what would make it better. I left out the corn and I had to use two cans of soup to make enough liquid.
2/17/05 Made this for dinner last night and would make major changes. Way too much onion. Definately "up" the hash browns, 4 cups at least. I also would add more chicken and cheese inside and on top. Don't know if I will try again. This wasn't a big hit.
I was drawn to this casserole because it had meat, potatoes and vegetables all in one. Add a salad and you have a satisfying meal. Surprisingly though, it was very bland. I will make it again but definitely will try to spice up the hashbrowns with lots of salt and pepper and sauteed onions. I will also add the corn right in with the hashbrowns to save a step. Cooking for 40 minutes is plenty. I am also going to shred the chicken or cut it up into very small pieces.
i absolutely loved this :0) i used cream of mushroom soup and fresh onions.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
09/02/2000
This recipe I thougt was delicious, it tasted more like a morning meal. It was great mixed up w/ salsa and maybe a little more cheese.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2004
I made this casserole for my husband and father's dinner last week. Although I didn't try it (vegetarian), I wanted to report back how much both loved it and how filling they said it was. I did add about 1/4 cup shredded cheddar to the onion ring topping, but other than that made no changes. And as I said, the guys loved it. Wanted no changes made and both said to make it again in the future. My father usually declines leftovers that require borrowing tupperware, but he took this in a heartbeat. I served it with crescent rolls and salad; my husband also said the casserole would be really good with a hot veggie side. Excellent recipe- thank you Heather for sharing it with us!
Great recipe! A family favorite. Needs a little more zing but wonderful, filling and quick to make!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
03/21/2006
I liked the idea of this recipe, just not all of the processed and canned foods. I substituted all of the processed foods with real food (e.g. made my own mushroom cream sauce) and it was extrememly fresh and non-chemically tasting.
