Country Chicken Casserole

I think cooking it for 50 -55 minutes total was too much. This was pastey from over-cooking and did not have a lot of flavor except the fried onion taste. Also, why not just add the corn in the beginning? Corn doesn't break down easily, so what difference could it make adding it in the beginning with the potatoes. ??My 12 year old liked it. When I want something to please the kids, I might try again and not cook 'til mushy. 8-30-03= tried again; this time, not even my 12 year old would eat it. Still think it is too pastey, too strong dried-onion flavor and chicken is too plain. The corn was a nice texture, though. Sorry... :( Try; cooked 4-5 breasts cooked shredded chicken, 8 oz. sour cream, 2 cans cr. soup, 1 sm. box crushed Townhouse crackers mixed with 1/2 stick of melted butter, mixed up, topped with more crushed crackers and baked just til hot; We like that, and it is similar.