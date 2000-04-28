Unyeasted Bread

Makes a very good loaf. I use it for special occasions at church. You can substitute brown sugar for the honey if you wish.

By Becky

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
4 - 10 ounce loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • In a large mixing bowl, sift whole wheat flour, bread flour, salt and baking powder. Sift three more times. Mix in 1/4 cup oil. In a separate bowl, dissolve honey in water. Stir into flour mixture. Mix just until a sticky dough pulls together.

  • Turn dough out onto a well floured surface and divide into four pieces. Form pieces into desired shape. Place loaves on lightly greased baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 18 minutes. Remove from oven, brush with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and bake for 10 to 15 minutes longer, until bottom of loaf sounds hollow when tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 6g; sodium 547.8mg. Full Nutrition
