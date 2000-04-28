Unyeasted Bread
Makes a very good loaf. I use it for special occasions at church. You can substitute brown sugar for the honey if you wish.
Well, when I read this recipe I thought this sounds plain GROSS!! However I decided to try it anyway. I made some adjustments. I divided the recipe in half as if it turned out really bad I did not want to have wasted good food. First I used a gluten free mix which included bean flour. Second I used soy milk versus water and increased the quantity to one and a half cups. Third I used olive oil and increased the quantity to two tablespoons. Fourth I doubled the baking powder. I used aluminum free baking powder. IT TURNED OUT GREAT!!! No more super expensive gluten free breads for me.
I found this recipe to be terrible. Without the yiest, it is like a brick and wasn't worth eating.
I am allergic to yeast, and this is the first recipe I've found that really tastes like real bread! We do substitute brown sugar for honey and use all purpose flour. I'm going to try it with only whole wheat flour also. We use this for everything, peanut butter and jelly, with meatballs, etc. It's WONDERFUL!! My husband said this is the closest alternative to yeast bread, and he likes it just the same! It's not too biscuit-like or dry or anything. Really great! Oh, and as a dessert with butter and sugar on top! :D
Yummy! Hubby loves this, and has declared it his new favorite bread! Substituted spelt flour 1:1. Also mixed in seasonings (1/2 tsp each of sage, basil, oregano, rosemary). Baking Powder Substitute: for each teaspoon, give 1/4 teaspoon baking soda (aluminum-free), and whisked 1 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice (best) or white vinegar in with water. Used agave nectar instead of honey. Wonderful, moist, dense (but not packed) texture. Puffed up nicely in a glass 9x9 dish. Turned out soft with a slightly firm crust. Excellent with your favorite dip (we like hummus) or topping (icing, yum!), or fold in your favorite filler. We've used jam, dried fruit, veggies sauteed in water, or just some of your favorite seasonings. Quickest bread loaf I've ever made! This yeastless bread goes on the menu! Oh so versatile! Oh so tasty!
This bread was the perfect addition to our dinner! It is plain, but it tastes great with butter or jam. I substituted bread flour for an equal amount of all-purpose flour. Also, I used olive oil for the vegetable oil. A simple recipe for a simple bread!
This was a good, quick bread. Nice and dense and moist. Good with garlic butter of all things.
way too salty - I cut down to 2 tsp. and still a tad too salty - I think I'll try 1 1/2 tsp. - bakes nicely - perfect directions - so much easier than yeast bread
Didn't have any yeast and this recipe came up. I just made another four loaves and it came out better than the first time. Just a little too salty with 3 tsp - I cut it down to 1 1/2 tsp and it was fine. Can't say enough how much I love this bread. It will be a recipe I'll use for many years to come. Thanks!
The bread was very easy to make and turned out moist and subtly sweet. To make this recipe vegan, I substituted rice syrup for honey.
Family Loved ~ Quick and Easy, however, I did use canola oil in the recipe; spelt flour in exchange for the whole wheat; agave instead of honey, also reducing to 2T; and olive oil on the outside of the bread!! Thanks for sharing such a simple, yummy recipe!!
So basically this is a biscuit recipe, made into loaves instead of biscuits. I might like my own personal favorite biscuit recipe better, but I was impressed with how well this turned out!
I made this for supper and it was so good. I love the texture--the crispier outside and soft middle. I am looking forward to trying this for breakfast with butter and jam. Will make again.
instead of honey dissolved in water I replaced w/unsweetened coconut water.
I used 1 1/2 teaspoons salt instead of 3 teaspoons. It was very good, one of the best breads i have ever had. :)
