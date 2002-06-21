Fig and Date Bread

I like to make this fig bread recipe to have for breakfast or with afternoon coffee or tea. It's sweet, dark, and hearty. Try it thinly sliced and topped with cream cheese and a scattering of chopped dates.

Recipe by CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x4-inch baking pan.

  • Combine dates, figs, butter, and baking soda in a medium bowl. Pour in boiling water, stir well, and let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Beat sugar, walnuts, and eggs into date mixture.

  • Whisk both flours, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl. Stir flour mixture into date mixture just until blended. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean, 55 to 65 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 288.3mg. Full Nutrition
