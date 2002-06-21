Fig and Date Bread

For those of you who are wondering how this bread will turn out all I can say is that it is a very dense bread (soooo good toasted with butter). The bread is moist and heavy. Now, I must mention that I added one large very ripe banana because I had to use some (they were going bad) and I figure it wouldn't hurt. I can't taste the banana in it so I think next time I will probably add 2 bananas instead. The bread tastes like a big bready fig newton cookie LOL! So if you are into figs and dates you will love this bread. It makes a great slice for tea or coffee or for breakfast. Other changes: I used all white flour because didn't have whole wheat and 1/2 cup of splenda for baking. It is a sweet bread (due to the dates I think) so if you are not into sweet stuff you can probably cut the sugar down to 1/4 cup or not add it at all. I also used mixed nuts (cashews, walnuts, almonds and pecans). Overall very good bread, thanks for the recipe!!!!! PS: It is more like an "adult type bread". My kids were not into it but they don't like figs or dates anyway.