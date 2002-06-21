Fig and Date Bread
I like to make this fig bread recipe to have for breakfast or with afternoon coffee or tea. It's sweet, dark, and hearty. Try it thinly sliced and topped with cream cheese and a scattering of chopped dates.
We really like this recipe, figs and dates are interchangeable depending on how much you have of each. I am repeatedly asked for this recipe. It's great. Thanks
Sorry, didn't care for this muchRead More
We really like this recipe, figs and dates are interchangeable depending on how much you have of each. I am repeatedly asked for this recipe. It's great. Thanks
great bread- very fruity and easy to make. I substituted raisins for figs and it turne dout nice.we loved its flavour.
Love dates; and don't mind (dried) figs, read all the helpful reviews, did a double batch and baked in 9"square pan. Did as recipe except I used pecans and soft brown sugar. Gorgeous bread, wonderful fruity sweetness (glad of little sugar usage). Good warm but better after total cool down, love it plain, or with butter or whipped cream/cream cheese. Better use finer chopped/sliced fruits & nuts, makes for neater cutting, else they tend to crumble. If prefer chunky or chewy dried dates then I'd boil them for 10-15 min to soften. Adaptable recipe, sub all dates or all figs or raisins or mixed, very good. Thanks much Corwynn.
I replaced the figs with dates and used the bread to make tea sandwiches for a bridal shower- thinly sliced and spread with 8oz cream cheese mixed with 1/2c chop walnuts and 1/2c chop raisins. So good I had to email the recipe to several people.
I only had white flour in the house, so it wasn't as hearty as I had hoped. I also substituted almonds for walnuts. Next time I want to use the whole wheat flour because this was really close to fabulous. Quite easy.
Lovely dark rich bread. I did not have whole wheat flour,and substituted King Arthur White Whole Wheat(a nice substitute for those who do not care for the heavy-hearty flavor and consistency of regular whole wheat.) It turned out beautifully. Perfect with cream cheese.
Easy to make, delicious to taste but very rich. Thin slices are best with cream cheese to offset some of the richness. Keeps very well.
This a wonderfully moist bread. I had a gastric bypass 2 years ago and can't tolerate a lot of sweets. I make this with Splenda and it is divine! Thanks for the recipe. Great!
Thought this bread was exceptional. Used all whole wheat flour and replaced sugar w/splenda. Fantastic with just a little butter. Will definitely make again. For some reason my bread baked in only 30 minutes, came out perfect, moist and firm. yum!
I created an account on allrecipes just to rate and review this recipe. It is outstanding. I go through phases with baking, and so, I've tried a lot of the quick breads (banana/nut, beer bread). This is my favorite by far. I didn't have eggs in the kitchen when I made this, so I substituted walnut oil, water, and a little ground flax seed for good measure. It was a forgiving recipe, and the bread was fantastic out of the oven and the next day. I particularly like my slices spread with mascarpone and fig jam. It is to die for!
This bread is very good, but I think it needs to sit a day or two. Right out of the oven, it tastes unremarkable, but not bad. A day or two later, I really enjoyed it. Not too sweet (a plus in my book), dark, and hearty. I like that it uses figs; where else do you see figs besides Newtons? Buy chopped, pitted dates and chopped figs. Pretty tedious to chop them yourself, and you end up coated in them! Or eating them all, like yours truly.
Was told by my parents that this was "outstanding ". Made 2 loaves and gave to my dad for his birthday. I did not change a thing. The bread was dense and dark and the smell was amazing as it baked. My dad is a huge fan of figs and dates so I knew he would love this and he did. Thanks for a great recipe that I am sure would also be great with a little cream cheese on top!
I chopped my own dates and figs and it wasn't a big deal. The bread was delicious! I'll make it again, for sure.
This bread is really good. It didn't take as long to bake in my oven so it came out a teeny bit overdone but it tastes great anyway. I threw some cinnamon in with the dates and next time I might try adding allspice as well. I will definitely make this again.
Really good bread! I used all dried figs instead of dates and added the zest of one lemon. To increase nutritional value I added 2TBS. of wheat germ and ground flax seeds. We have a huge fig tree and will be making this one again and again! Thanks.
I made this bread for my son to take to school as a project for his history class and to my surprise the kids in his class loved it, they asked him if he could bring more but instead I printed up some copies of the recipe and he handed them out to his classmates. I am also planning on making this bread for my grandmothers birthday next week I'm sure she will love it.
This bread is good, don't get me wrong, but I guess I had a somewhat romanticized idea of how this bread would taste. For as expensive as it is to make (and time consuming if you chop your dates and figs yourself, as I did), I don't think it's really worth it. I have other recipes for figs that I like better.
I made this into three mini-loaves. They rose quite nicely (don't worry if the batter seems to fill only half of the pan). I didn't have figs, so I used golden raisins and very high quality dates (whole, chopped them myself). I also omitted the walnuts (personal preference). The texture is excellent! My friends are quite the epicureans and it is very difficult to find a loaf that appeals to them. This did it! A bit on the sweet side for them, so I will reduce the amount of sugar next time. It toasts very well and I really do think the whole wheat flour is key. I had considered using only all-purpose flour, but I always try to follow the recipe exactly the first time (yes, I know, I substituted raisins and made 3 mini-loaves instead of 1 large one). The dark color really makes it an attractive loaf. Excellent! Will definitely be adding this to my repertoire! Thank you so much! Other alternatives I plan to try: 1. Dates and dried apricots 2. Pre-chopped dates 3. Dates with figs!!! 4. Dates with date syrup (found in Middle Eastern and Whole Foods stores). Date syrup adds the dark, rich flavor without the sweet. 10 Mar 2006 Try this with dates, golden raisins, 1/4 c. thinly sliced crystallized ginger, 1/3 c sugar (since the ginger is sugared), 1/2 tsp clove essence and 1/2 tsp rum essence. If the dates are pre-chopped or generally drier, the resulting bread will be drier.
This was great for using up the figs I had no Idea what to do with. The bread was very moist and the flavor was good. I suggest not leaving the nuts out because the flavor and texture would not be right without them. I substituted applesause for the sugar to make it healthier and it worked OK because dates and figs are very sweet.
For those of you who are wondering how this bread will turn out all I can say is that it is a very dense bread (soooo good toasted with butter). The bread is moist and heavy. Now, I must mention that I added one large very ripe banana because I had to use some (they were going bad) and I figure it wouldn't hurt. I can't taste the banana in it so I think next time I will probably add 2 bananas instead. The bread tastes like a big bready fig newton cookie LOL! So if you are into figs and dates you will love this bread. It makes a great slice for tea or coffee or for breakfast. Other changes: I used all white flour because didn't have whole wheat and 1/2 cup of splenda for baking. It is a sweet bread (due to the dates I think) so if you are not into sweet stuff you can probably cut the sugar down to 1/4 cup or not add it at all. I also used mixed nuts (cashews, walnuts, almonds and pecans). Overall very good bread, thanks for the recipe!!!!! PS: It is more like an "adult type bread". My kids were not into it but they don't like figs or dates anyway.
This has become one of my favorite recipes. I use prunes instead of figs (just my preference). It makes a nice, moist loaf.
Absolutely fabulous!! I made the loaf and cut it into slices for breakfast for myself and husband. So easy to make, very tasty, and an excellent source of energy.
I thought this bread was excellent! Thank you for this recipe! I found it no trouble at all to chop the figs and dates myself. Piting a date is extremely easy. Plus doing these things yourself makes the bread much more flavorful. It'd the perfect bread for the upcoming holiday season.
Excellent recipe! I used white raisins instead of dates and substituted 2 tbsp. of sugar with honey for added moisture. This bread tastes much better aged a few days. Yummy
Holy, WOW. I didn't have any dates, so I used all dried figs. WOW. The combination of butter and figs makes for such a complex and beautiful aroma and flavor! Originally, I searched for a recipe to use up the "boring" dried figs I'd purchased from Costco, and WOW, what an amazing outcome! My bread was so moist and tender and so amazingly delicious just after 15 minutes of cooling; I imagine that once the bread has cooled and flavors have melded, this will be even more amazing. WOW. Thank you for this recipe!!!!
Perfect but I zested an orange and used the juice to give a more citrus flavor! The bread really is delicious topped with butter!
This was a project for my grand-daughter and me. I did the preparing and allowed her to mix everything and do the actual cooking. This recipe was so good, that our families raved about it. Good thing that I have more dates, figs, and walnuts. I will make it again.
Super yummy bread. I added oats, almonds, and coconut flakes as well as sour cream to make it extra rich!
Very good, no substitutions needed.
I used all white flour because I had no whole wheat flour. Also used half cup egg whites instead of 2 eggs and sliced almonds instead of walnuts. I think it turned out really tasty!
Fabulous recipe, I love dates and figs. I like to add crystalized ginger to cream cheese. I think I will try steaming the bread next time.
Needs some spice: cinnamon/ nutmeg/vanilla. Something to make it more flavorful. Otherwise it was pretty good.
Very good bread. full of flavor and nutrients.
Instead of half white, half wheat flour, I used all King Arthur's White Whole Wheat. I had cooked the figs with a bit of water then pureed them in the the food processor. I only had a handful of dates, so I chopped them up and threw them in. I didn't have enough figs, so added applesauce to make up the remainder of the two cups of fruit. The loaf needed a little extra baking time due to the extra moisture. It came out a beautiful dark brown. Delicious!
Excellent! I doubled the recipe and used 5 mini bread pans adjusting the bake time to 41 minutes. I gave the loaves to several friends and neighbors and everyone absolutely loved it! I make a lot of quick breads and this is now among my favorite recipes. I did keep 1 of the loaves and ate mine with low fat cream cheese, which I highly recommend. Fabulous!
Wonderful with all figs!
This is the first time ever I have baked bread and it stayed partial raw after 65 minutes . I have baked many of loaves of various kinds of bread but after pouring it in the 8 x 4 pan I should have figured that was way too much dough for that pan and put it in a 9 x 5. Too much work for a partial raw bread .....
This recipe was just ok. I didn't have figs so I used all dates. The bread was not very sweet and the flavor of baking soda was detectable. If I were to try it again, I'd add golden raisins and some brown sugar.
I didn’t have caster sugar, so substituted equal quanitity of brown sugar. Dense and rich, I made it to feed my boys something healthy, the eldest smells I don’t know what maybe he picked up on the figs, he used to banana date cake, but we had the fried figs and no bananas hence this recipe.. but my hubby and I throughly enjoyed it.. it’s in the collection of ‘go-tos.’
Yummy bread. I substituted rolled oats for the whole wheat flour.
Have been looking for a recipe with figs because I love them. This bread hit the mark. A great old-fashioned bread for Christmastime, and perfect with either butter or cream cheese. I baked it in an 8 x 4 loaf pan and it took a little less than 65 minutes. I chopped the figs and dates myself - very easy to do.
I used date paste instead of dried dates, still turned out good and more moist
I made a vegan version, using coconut oil instead of butter,coconut sugar instead of white sugar, chia eggs instead of eggs, and I subbed oat flour for white flour. I didn't have walnuts so I used pumpkin seeds, and it turned out delicious. Thanks for sharing.
i found this dry and bland
This is a great old fashioned bread,the wheat flour gives it a nice texture.
I have a fig tree in the yard which produces an abundance of fruit each year and this is one of the best things to make with them! The only thing I do is 2 cups of figs no dates and no salt. Freeze and hand out for the Holidays!
