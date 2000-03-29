Cod Fish Cakes

I made these tonight for dinner. I used just under a pound of cod, 2 large baking potatoes (for their starch in hopes of it holding them together), a half teaspoon of Old Bay, and I doubled the onion and parsley. I found the mixture to be pretty stiff (a spoon stood up easily in the mixture) so I added only the egg yolk, and threw away the white. My first batch still fell apart a bit in the pan, and I was very careful- even using two spatulas. So, I dredged my second batch in flour before frying- I didn't put them in an egg wash or anything, just flour, and they held together PERFECTLY. We all enjoyed them- even my 2 year old was gobbling them up. I thought they were tasty, but I would up the seasoning a bit more next time. If the kids weren't eating them, I'd add some heat. Really, the seasonings can be adjusted to whatever your liking. These were very easy, and the recipe made a dozen, which was just enough for us. Will make again.