Cod Fish Cakes
Delicious fish cakes made with cod, potatoes, onion, butter, and parsley! You can substitute salmon for cod if you would rather make salmon cakes.
Delicious fish cakes made with cod, potatoes, onion, butter, and parsley! You can substitute salmon for cod if you would rather make salmon cakes.
This is a good recipe,similar to the Bermuda Cod Fish Cake recipe, for added flavour add 1/2 Tbs of crushed fresh thyme or dried Thyme, season to taste using black pepper, seasoning salt & garlic powder. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for an hour, this will blend the flavors and solidify mixture to avoid crumbling when frying. Before frying coat in seasoned flour mixture (white flour, seasoning salt, black pepper and paprika, this will ensure a nice crispy coating and no crumbling. For perfect even cakes, try using an ice-cream scoop to form balls and shape with hands.Read More
When we Bajans (Barbadians) make codfish cakes, we, too, add either potatoes or cooked calabasa/pumpkin to keep the cakes from becoming too tough. Also usually use salt cod -- which is freshened by either soaking it overnight (changing water several times) or boiling and then rinsing and flaking the fish 3 - 4 times. (I've recently taken to just purchasing frozen cod filets which I boil up once and then flake for use in the recipe!) We add more herbs and spices (thyme, oregano, garlic powder, curry powder, paprika) and hot peppers (diced habañeros) or sauce (Louisiana-style) to taste. Flour, baking powder, and an egg are also added, along with enough water to make a thick batter, which is dropped into hot oil and fried. (I prefer to use a deep fat fryer so that the cakes have a crisp outer seal yet remain tender inside.)Read More
This is a good recipe,similar to the Bermuda Cod Fish Cake recipe, for added flavour add 1/2 Tbs of crushed fresh thyme or dried Thyme, season to taste using black pepper, seasoning salt & garlic powder. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for an hour, this will blend the flavors and solidify mixture to avoid crumbling when frying. Before frying coat in seasoned flour mixture (white flour, seasoning salt, black pepper and paprika, this will ensure a nice crispy coating and no crumbling. For perfect even cakes, try using an ice-cream scoop to form balls and shape with hands.
When we Bajans (Barbadians) make codfish cakes, we, too, add either potatoes or cooked calabasa/pumpkin to keep the cakes from becoming too tough. Also usually use salt cod -- which is freshened by either soaking it overnight (changing water several times) or boiling and then rinsing and flaking the fish 3 - 4 times. (I've recently taken to just purchasing frozen cod filets which I boil up once and then flake for use in the recipe!) We add more herbs and spices (thyme, oregano, garlic powder, curry powder, paprika) and hot peppers (diced habañeros) or sauce (Louisiana-style) to taste. Flour, baking powder, and an egg are also added, along with enough water to make a thick batter, which is dropped into hot oil and fried. (I prefer to use a deep fat fryer so that the cakes have a crisp outer seal yet remain tender inside.)
This is a great recipe, but make it with whitefish or turbot or something. When you buy cod, it's from the Spanish and Portugese trollers that are destroying Newfoundland fisheries.
4 stars due to changes required. I boiled the potato and cod with 2 garlic cloves and half an onion. Then mashed it all together, added thyme, red pepper flakes and some bread crumbs. Finally covered each cake in bread crumbs, cooled in the fridge for one hour (which allows them to harden and will not break apart during cooking). Then seared in a hot pan on both sides before finishing in the oven.
This was a very good recipe! I did make some changes though. It seemed a bit plain, so I added about 3 T. of red bell pepper, some salt and pepper and Everglades seasoning. The mixture was too sticky, so I mixed in about 5 oz. of italian bread crumbs. My family loved them and I plan on making them again.
My husband and I grew up with Cod Fish Cakes as the ultimate comfort food. These were evn better than the ones we remembered!!! Lent isn't a sacrifice with these babies on your table! Just a warning tho - grating the onion will lead to red eyes, but the result is definitely worth it!!!!
WE LOVED IT, I ADDED OLD BAY AND PEPPER TO THE WATER AND TESTED IT BREADED AND FRIED VERSUS BAKED NOT WORTH THE EXTRA CALORIES, WILL BAKE HERE ON IN THANKS FOR SUCH AN EASY, DELICIOUS MEAL
Mmm... these fish cakes really made my night. I made the recipe for 1/2 pound of fish, and it turned out wicked delicious. I STRONGLY agree with anyone who has said that 2 cups of oil is too much. Absolutly. For the half recipe, I probably used 1/3 of a cup, and it was fine, and probably spared me a heart attack or two. I had a little problem when I mixed it all together- it was too wet and not firm enough to mold. However, it was easily solved by adding some fine breadcrumbs. After that, popping them into little patty form was not an issue. The texture was great, though next time I think I'll go for something a little chunkier. They ended up crispy and yummmmy! (Yes, four m's!) Try it out tonight!
I didn't chill these before frying them but when I make them again - I will. They are quick and easy and the kids enjoyed them.
This was a good starting point but it really needed some help in the flavor department. Not enough seasonings and way too much potato. One or even none would be fine and I think a better replacement would be some Panko bread crumbs. I added chopped celery, lemon zest, lemon thyme, black pepper, a bit of Old Bay and coated with bread crumbs before frying. Thank you!
new to the site.....I fish out of Montauk and had a nice catch of cod fish so I tried this and man I am hooked..added just a little of my own spice and it is was great...im a 50 year old guy who just is falling in love w/ cooking.... kids and wife are happy too and love my cod fish cakes
I made a few revisions to this recipe and it turned out great! I used orange roughy filets instead of cod, and red potatoes. I added a dash of kosher salt, pepper and dill to the mix. Then coated the patties with bread crumbs and cooked them for about 10 min (med heat) on my countertop grill. I think they still need a little extra something for more flavor (hmmm, maybe roasted red pepper sauce?), but all in all it was a fantastic meal I will definitely make again. And they were just as good the next day, heated in the toaster oven!
2 cups of oil is WAY too much-- oily, soggy, greasy, and definitely not healthy.
Love fish cakes..but a little tip is to put them in the fridge for a couple hours..before frying them..they will stay together better...good luck!
These came out great! I subbed chives for the parsley, as that's all I had on hand, and added salt & pepper. They could probably use a bit more flavor, maybe some garlic, but I served with a roasted red pepper and garlic mayo (with a little horseradish), so the spicy dipping sauce complimented the fish cakes perfectly! I particularly like this recipe because it calls for no bread crumbs or other filler - I thought the mixture was too moist, but after letting it sit for a couple minutes while I heated up the pan, it held together perfectly while still retaining its moisture, and best of all, they are actually quite easy to make. Will definitely makes these again!
I did modify I added breadcrumbs to the mixture and eggbeaters mixed it and made the patties and placed patties in refrigerator for a few hours than I sprayed my Geo foreman grill cooked about 4minutes they were very good and no oil
This was excellent!! I had read others suggestions and added salt, pepper and garlic on my own. Also, because I didn't have fresh parsley I used dried. Usually I find it doesn't matter but I think fresh would have given this a much better flavor. This was even good reheated in the oven the next day!
I haven't tried this recipe yet, but it sounds similar to one my family has used for generations. Our only difference is that we use salt cod which has been poached twice (to remove most of the salt). Using this may up the "flavour factor" of the fish cakes. You might also want to increase the amount of potatoes and onion used -- to stretch out the meal. Finally, frying them in butter, while packing on the calories, also adds a delicious flavour.
I made these tonight for dinner. I used just under a pound of cod, 2 large baking potatoes (for their starch in hopes of it holding them together), a half teaspoon of Old Bay, and I doubled the onion and parsley. I found the mixture to be pretty stiff (a spoon stood up easily in the mixture) so I added only the egg yolk, and threw away the white. My first batch still fell apart a bit in the pan, and I was very careful- even using two spatulas. So, I dredged my second batch in flour before frying- I didn't put them in an egg wash or anything, just flour, and they held together PERFECTLY. We all enjoyed them- even my 2 year old was gobbling them up. I thought they were tasty, but I would up the seasoning a bit more next time. If the kids weren't eating them, I'd add some heat. Really, the seasonings can be adjusted to whatever your liking. These were very easy, and the recipe made a dozen, which was just enough for us. Will make again.
I followed nesmar's advice and these fish cakes were absolutely delicious! Crispy on the outside, moist on the inside~My entire family loved them! They make a great meal on Friday's during Lent....thanks!
I liked this recipe. however, the "printable" version left out the amount of potatoes. I cooked the potatoes separately, and added the cod with a little onion in the same water. I added some sauteed chopped onions and dried parsley to potatoe mixture. After adding the flaked cod, I put the patties in the refrigerator and after 1/2 hour coated them with Japanese bread crumbs called Panko. They were very, very good! Thanks
I made these tonight to rave reviews! The possibilities of this yummy fish cake are endless! I would try garlic, fresh basil, lime juice, soy sauce, other kinds of fish or - abalone ... Thanks for the simple, steadfast recipe!
great recipe just add your own spices
Very delicious fish cakes. If you follow the original recipe to the letter, I think you will find the flavour a bit bland. When I made it the first time, I added a generous amount of bread crumbs (which provide better consistency), garlic salt & garlic powder. I also add 2 tsp of coriander powder and a 1/2 tsp of cumin. Yum!
I added a little garlic powder, salt, pepper and dill weed. I also added green onion & Italian bread crumbs like one of the other reviewers did. It was very good.
I dredge my cakes in flour or panko before frying (if gives the outside a crunchy texture and seems to hold the cakes together) These are simple to make and are so good. They remind me of the flavors of coastal New England where I grew up and enjoyed these as a child Thank you for this recipe!
I only had sweet potatoes so I had to substitute, and had to add some bread crumbs to form good patties. I used parsley, salt, pepper, paprika and some pre-mixed "southwest chipotle" spices to season the mixture. I served this with a spicy sauce similar to a "bloomin' onion" sauce. These tasted wonderful, my husband ate 3 of them! I'll definitely add this to my recipe box. Thanks!
YUMMY! Like some others I adjusted a bit, added 1/2 chopped green and yellow peppers, some seafood seasoning, substituted cilantro for the parsley and added garlic. Also had to add 2 pieces of bread to it due to texture too wet and then rolled my cakes in panko bread crumbs before pan searing them. NEXT TIME I'm going to try instant mashed potato flakes to speed things up & spray the panko crumb coating with nonstick spray and simply bake them. But I WILL BE making this again! And plan to try it out with Salmon too!
This was a great recipe, my husband grew up in Nova Scotia and said his mom always made cod fish cakes. When he asked me if I could try to make them I was so thankful to find this recipe. I made it exactly as written, but added 2 tsp of Old Bay Seasoning. I was not sure what type of potatoes to use, as I wanted a type that would make into a patty and stick together well, so I chose Yellow fleshed potatoes ( yukon gold ) and they were perfect ! After the first bite my husband said that it took him back a few years as they were very similar to his mothers.
I used this as my base recipe but changed things along the way. I used tilapia as it's what I had at home and instead of boiling it with the potatoes, I baked the filets with lime salt, pepper and chili flakes to give it more flavor. I added parsley to the mash and more seasoning and dipped them in breadcrumbs before frying them. They stayed whole and were easy to make into patties. I'm not a fan of fish but I found them really quite good. As I said, excellent base recipe to play around with.
Needs more seasoning. Next time will try more cod, less potatoes, and old bay seasoning.
I can't believe I've never reviewed these fish cakes before. I've been making this recipe for a long time now and they're awesome! I too add a little bit of bread crumbs (I don't measure...just what gives it a nice consistency). I also add some crab seasoning and coat with flour. They are one of my kids' favorites and a staple in our house! Thanks for sharing.
The amount of oil used in this recipe has been corrected to read 3 tablespoons.
a good easy recipe made some great cakes that went down well with all the family
Good base for a great cake....but lots of adjustments needed. I used Tilapia but likely just about any fish would work. Use what you like! When mashing your mixture, wait to add the egg. Then you can TASTE and add whatever you like to your preference: salt & pepper, other seasonings (garlic salt or powder), grated celery or other veggies like bell peppers, fresh or dried herbs (I added chives), lemon juice or lemon zest, etc. (I WISH I would have added lemon zest) Trust your instincts. If your mixture is mushy or difficult to shape, add bread crumbs, cubed toast, panko crumbs, etc. (I used store bought bread crumbs) When you like what you taste... add the egg, shape the patties and refrigerate for an hour, or freeze for 20 minutes. This REALLY helps the patties stay together during the cooking process. Use a nice, hot pan with heated oil to get crispy cakes. Oh, I also dredged in flour before frying. Hope the suggestions help! Teresa
Lydia, thank you for this recipe. I had never tried fish cakes before - of anykind and found these wonderful! My fiance loved them and me, not a fish lover, really enjoyed them! I used fresh parsley and encourage others to do the same. I also added lemon pepper as well as some salt and black pepper to taste. They came together fast and cooked just as quick - great for the rush after work! Thanks again, Lydia!
I couldn't get them to stick together. But they tasted wonderful.
My husband says these are "to die for"! I did not have any potatoes but had leftover mashed potatoes. I did have to add more bread crumbs and I added coriander and cumin as also suggested. And leftover fish cakes in a hamburger bun with lettuce, tomato and cheese and a thin slice of red onion...YUM!!
Since we like a lot of flavor, I used this as a base recipe and doctored it up a bit. Also, I like to use up what's on hand. Here's what I did and they were delicious! Thanks for the idea. Used red potatoes, added minced red bell pepper, green onion (instead of the minced onion), chopped baby spinach, and of course salt and pepper. I coated the cakes in a mixture on panko and parm cheese and let them sit in the fridge to set up for about 30 minutes. I then sautéed them in about 2 tbsp evoo in a cast iron skillet on the grill. WAY healthier than the amount of oil called for and they were quite crunchy. For a dipping sauce, I whisked sour cream, horseradish, Dijon mustard, and capers. Hope you enjoy them as much as we did..
I was looking for a recipe to use leftover fish....this was the closest I could find. I made this for lunch, and had a couple leftover, which became breakfast. I loved this! Can't wait to have fish again so I can have my fish cakes. I did add Old Bay and used chopped green onions instead of grated onion.
I have never been a big fan of fish cakes. I eat them because the man loves them. The only change I made was to add some garlic, extra onion and saute instead of fry, and a serve with lemon wedges. He likes them, and that makes me happy!
These are wonderful. However, I did make a few small changes. Since I started with salt cod, I soaked it overnight, changed the water, simmered the cod, changed the water and simmered again to remove most of the salt. I coarsely mashed some leftover boiled potatoes and added the drained, flaked and deboned cod. I omitted the butter and added a little fresh-snipped dill. Then I coated the cod cakes with a little seasoned flour to make them really crispy on the outside. My husband grew up in Nova Scotia, and he had to admit that these cod cakes were just like the ones he remembers eating when he was a kid - except for the dill, which he said was a really nice addition. Thanks for the posting.
This recipe was excellent. My husband grew up having cod fish cakes and he absolutely loved these. I found that the cakes fell apart when you tried to flip them during frying. Next time I will add some more liquid (maybe milk) to the mix so they fall apart while frying. But in any case, these were delicious!!!
Not very good at all. No flavour and mushy and fall apart.
Excellent recipe. I added Old Bay. My husband took leftovers for lunch and commented when he returned home on how great the fish cakes were a day later. Thanks for the recipe!
Really good. Even my 4 year old liked them. I thought it could use more fish though and next time I make it I will add more. I also added Old Bay seasoning to my mix and it added just the touch of flavor it needed. Will make again!
Definitely needs a little seasoning added. I used seasoning salt w/pepper and garlic. I used scallions and onions and didn't use the parsley (cause I didn't have any) and they were really good.
this recipe is very similar to my mothers, we use dried salt cod,shredded and soaked then chopped,lots of onions,with salt pork and a little bacon.sauteed and lots of boiled spuds..mixed ,formed into patties,dredged in egg and then flour and fried in butter with olive oil (just to cut the butter down ,but not the flavour ) soooo good!! dont use bread crumbs ..it ruins the flavour!
This was yummy. I followed the advice of several other reviewers (added additional spice, flour) to start. used sweet potato, because I had those on hand. The mix was a bit sticky. Used a light coating of flour which made it better to form into cakes. The family liked it overall, hubby and I both thought it could use a sauce, a little spicy kick.... Definitely thought refrigerating may help as others suggested. I saved some to fry up for dinner tomorrow in the fridge. Overall great recipie, will try again! Thanks!
It has been a while since I have made this recipe, but I have made it a few times and its a keeper. I like my food spicy so I add red pepper flakes, and that is the only changes that I make in this simple recipe.
SOOO easy to make. I added a lot of spices when I was boiling and when frying. Definitely put in the fridge for a bit before frying or else they will probably fall apart. I found 3-5 minutes a side for a pretty decent sized patty worked well.
I prepared the potatoes and fish the day before. After forming the patties I dipped them in a mixture of equal parts breads crumbs and flour (as I found the patties to be sticky as I was forming them). Also, I baked the patties in the oven (425F) approx 12-15 minutes per side spreading a thin layer of vegetable oil on the bottom of the baking sheet (p.s. I have a gas oven,so temp may have to be adjusted). The fish cakes turned out good. This was the first time I have tried baking the patties instead of frying, as I wanted to cut back on the amount of oil used.
I think an egg might be helpful in binding this recipe. I use that in my salmon cakes and toss them in crushed saltine cracker crumbs. Just a thought
this recipe was good. very good, but it needed some small changes. when I made this, it was way too soft and sticky to form into patties, so I added some bread crumbs. A few small changes that were more on a personal basis were substituting cilantro for parsley, adding salt and ground red pepper, and using less oil to fry in. I also make a spicy chipotle mayo sauce that went great with these cakes, gave them just the right amount of kick!
honestly I only used this recipe as a guide for my own creation. I used walleye, cheddar cheese, green onion, seasoned salt and pepper, 1 whole egg, one white. Fried in canola oil. Good ,but not something I'd make real often.
Found this recipe while searching for a way to use all the fish in my freezer from my fiances fishing trips. I'm not a huge fan of fish, but these were really good! I did add bread crumbs to the mixture and also coated each cake with them, they were much too soft without. I added some seasonings - garlic powder, seasoned salt, cajun - but would add more next time to give it a little more kick. I had the deep fryer out for onion rings, so used it to cook these - lots of fat, I know, but it worked really well. Served them with some lemon-dill sauce and my fiance was already planning on when we should have them again before he had finished eating!
love them!
These weren't a hit. Even though I added onion powder, black pepper and Old Bay, they were still pretty bland. They were also quite wet and sloppy - I think the egg I used was too large, and I should have added some bread crumbs. Thanks, anyway.
Great Recipe! I use it frequently with leftover fish from other meals.
So I had to make some changes bc I didn't have some ingredients. But it came out great anyway! (Don't laugh) I I used instant potatoes and left out the onion. I added Panko breadcrumbs (maybe 1/4 cup) along with paprika, garlic, salt, and pepper. Fried using veg oil. Very tasty! It was my first attempt at any kind of fish patty and I'm happy with how it turned out!
Just like the ones in New England! Make the fish cakes small (larger ones fall apart) and add salt.
This was a very simple recipe. My children really like them. Make sure you add your own seasonings for your taste
this precipe is a good basic recipe, but i find it was too wet, so i added some bread crumbs. i find it tastes like hashbrowns and scrambled eggs, so i eat it with ketchup. i find even when i add my own spices it's still lacking on flavor, but my family likes it so i make it every so often.
2 large potatoes? Way too much. The results were fishy hash browns.
This was pretty good! I left the fish and potatoes in a small dice and stirred together rather than mashing. I added about 1/4 cup of matzo meal to help it stick together. They did fall apart slightly, but still looked pretty good and tasted great! Thanks!
That much oil really isn't necessary,and if they have a little bit of filler, the cakes will fall apart quite easily. Otherwise, this is a very tasty dish! Growing up on Canada's East Coast they were almost a staple food in fact. I've tasted better before, but they weren't too bad.
Even with fish that had been frozen a bit too long, these came out delicious. I did add some extra seasoning and dredge them before frying.
Did I miss something? These were very bland. We used "Inner Beauty" hot sauce on them and that made them much tastier.
I actually made these with sole (it was what I had on hand). The first couple did not hold together very well, but they got better when I made the next couple a little bigger. When I make hem next time I might add a little pepper and possibly dill instead of the parsley. Otherwise my husband and I really enjoyed our special dinner =)
Needs some salt or garlic salt, maybe some Old Bay and more fish, less potato. As written it just tasted like the potatoes. Kind of blah.
These were fantastic. What a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. I did dredge them in flour before frying, and next time I will coat them in breadcrumbs first, as I'm sure this will make them even better!
First attempt at these. Tried refrigerating them as one reviewer suggested and ended up adding panko crumbs to help bind them together to be able to make patties. (Panko crumbs only breadcrumbs available) Had a gloppy mess which had my wife come to the rescue. Had a few decent patties, and a bunch of cod-potato crumbs which I still found delicious. Will make it again, but I need to rethink the process, to be able to make proper patties.
Great tasting; I followed NESMAR's advice in his/her review, which I believe was extremely helpful in improving this great recipe (especially the tip to coat in seasoned flour mixture before frying (white flour, seasoning salt, black pepper and paprika); good advice.
These were surprisingly good ... easy too! My fish-hating kids loved them, and went back for several helpings.
Made this Recipe today and Wife and I loved it , We did bread it with Panko before frying, A nice touch. Looks like this will be a weekly thing here in our household;
I really like to add savoury to the mixture for some added flavour.
We LOVE these fish cakes! We will never eat "store bought" again. I follow the recipe exactly. I have used different kinds of fish, depending what is on sale. We have pan fried and deep fried them. Every way we have made them, they are delicious. Thank you for the GREAT recipe!
Followed the recipe exactly except used green onions instead of white and added salt & pepper. Although I refrigerated for one hour, they did not hold together well when frying. For the last few, I added some breadcrumbs which did the trick. These tasted great, and would definitely make again with revisions.
Very tasty! Possibly the best recipe I've tried on this site. And so simple. This will be a regular dish in my house.
These cakes turned out fantastic! I took several reviewer's advice and so made some modifications. I boiled 1/2 onion and a clove of garlic with the potatoes. I added thyme, red pepper powder, oregano, and curry powder. I also refrigerated the mix and coated in seasoned flour before cooking them in 1/4 cup canola oil. Thanks for the tips!
I have to agree with some of the other reviewer that this was way too soft and sticky to form into patties. I even added 1/4 cup of bread crumbs. I was so disappointed because I have been looking for a good cod fish cake for years. I would not use it as written again. I usually prepare recipes as written but had to do something as they would not hold together and I didn't want to waste the ingredients. They were tasty so I have a 2 but it is not something I would make again as written.
I used leftover baked potato in this recipe, so I mashed that up in a bowl, added the cod which I had fried in butter, then fried onions and a garlic clove, then added some green onion to that at the end to wilt it. Didn't have any parsley so added thyme. Added all that to my potato/fish mixture and mashed. Scooped it out into 1/3 cup portions (which made 8 cakes), rolled in masa corn flour, then fried in olive oil. It was good, my son who claims he does not like cod went back for a second fish cake. I used one small and one large potato as I only had a 400g package of cod (which is 54g less than a pound), didn't need the egg to hold it together.
excellent
These were ok, but not very flavorful. I followed others suggestions and added some thyme, also cooled them in the fridge for over an hour. Then coated in whole wheat flour (we don't use white) with various Italian style seasonings. I think next time I will try adding more onion, some crushed garlic, and cooking in a different oil (used olive this time). I may try baking them too. My toddler did enjoy them dipped in ketchup.
This was a great way to cook fish! Different, delicious, and the leftovers were even better the next day.
Sooooooo yummy!! Can't wait to make and have them again, One of the best fish cake recipies that I've tasted.
I made this tonight, and while the flavor was fine, it did need some additional seasoning. The biggest problem, however, is that it was nearly impossible to keep these from falling apart. They crumbled from the start, and again in flipping them. I'll try something else next time.
This was a good base recipe for me. I add garlid, Thyme, and double the parsley, I omit the egg and butter because they are moist enough without the egg and I substitute the butter with Simply Best for a healthier take.
Good recipe but a bit bland for my taste. I added some finely chopped onion (along with the grated) as well as some Old Bay (a necessity for Marylanders when it comes to seafood, lol!). I tried frying in a small amount of oil and the cakes were fine. But they were even better after I lightly coated them with flour before frying. This recipe was made using 1/2 the ingredients - half of an egg was 1 tablespoon of beaten egg). I'd make this again.
A great, easy recipe. I used haddock instead of cod and it was delicious! It was a little bland as the recipe suggests so I recomend a side of baked beans and a salad.
I haven't tried this yet, but when a recipe calls for "two large potatoes" and I think about the multitude of potatoes sizes, I get annoyed. How about "approximately two pounds" of potatoes" as a measurement or whatever her idea of two large ones weighs.
This is a good basic recipe for cod cakes. I did use less potato and a bit more cod. I also put some Old Bay seasoning in it. So yummy that way. ***I made this a second time. I thought I had potatoes in my pantry but was wrong!! The only thing I had was one of those mashed potato mixes with cheese added. So I used that. It actually turned out pretty well. I added the Old Bay Seasoning mix to it again. It was yummy.***
As it is Good Friday tomorrow I am making these for my In-Laws. Thanks for the tips.
Tried this last night for me and my boyfriend. Very plain. Needs WAY more seasoning in there.
Love the recipe, but the taste needs a little... zing. it's easy to make and is awesome to fill up on. I will definitely be making it again!!
i made this last night but changed it as i had leftover tuna steaks, which were partially cooked. i boiled the potatoes then slowly added the tuna to the drained potatoes (the heat form the potatoes cooked the remaining tuna). i added fresh chillies,garlic,parsley and chives as well as salt n pepper. I breaded them and fried them for 3mins each. They were amazing!!
The ingredients really come together nicely in this simple fish cake dish, but have you considered using tilapia fish instead of cod? Cod is on the Marine Conservation Society’s list of "fish to avoid" because it is widely over-fished and inefficiently managed. Tilapia, however, is on the society’s “fish to eat” list and does not require wild fish to be caught to feed it. The society suggests that tilapia is a more sustainable alternative to cod and that its plain flavor allows it to easily absorb other flavors from a variety of herbs and spices. I tried this recipe with tilapia and it was just as tasty! Perhaps you could alter the recipe or at least note the option of using tilapia instead of cod, in order to promote more sustainable choices.
my notes: omit onions add 2-3 stems dill fronds and fine stems only. Bbq cod leftovers for fish. new white and red potatoes approx 15 work awesome. sprayed both sides with canola oil and bbq on aluminum foil and or directly on low temp oiled grill. 5 min per side. added some extra salt and lemon herb dressing.
I was surprised I liked this. I added half a tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning as it sounded bland without it. Definitely make it again, and it freezes well.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections