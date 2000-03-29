Cod Fish Cakes

206 Ratings
  • 5 80
  • 4 83
  • 3 28
  • 2 6
  • 1 9

Delicious fish cakes made with cod, potatoes, onion, butter, and parsley! You can substitute salmon for cod if you would rather make salmon cakes.

By Lydia

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the potatoes in a large pot of water, bring the water to a boil. Let the potatoes cook until they are almost tender.

    Advertisement

  • Add the fish to the pot and let the fish and potatoes cook until they are both soft. Drain well and transfer the potatoes and fish to a large mixing bowl.

  • Add butter, onion, parsley, and egg to the bowl; mash the mixture together. Mold the mixture into patties.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over a medium-high heat. Fry the patties on both sides until golden brown. Drain on paper towels before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 98.4mg; sodium 131.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022