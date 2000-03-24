Chocolate Pudding Fudge Cake
This chocolate cake is very easy to make and even easier to eat! Chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding, chocolate chips and sour cream make this cake extremely moist and irresistible!
This cake is excellent. It's rich, moist and intensely chocolate. I tweaked the recipe slightly and used 2 cups of mini chips in the batter instead of the regular chocolate chips, substituted 1/2 cup Kahlua for the water, and used a BC Chocolate Fudge cake mix instead of Devil's Food. As most reviewers discovered, it takes about an hour to bake and as a matter of fact, I think mine took longer. I made a Chocolate Kahlua Glaze instead of the one in the recipe.Read More
I wasn't a big fan of this. It is a fairly average, pudding enhanced doctored cake mix but even at that, certainly not the best I've ever tried. Dare I say that it was TOO rich, too heavy and dense? It was just overkill. Also, as others have noted, the baking time is not within the range of being accurate. As written, if you're using the pan as directed, you'll find you need to bake this at least an hour, if not 75 minutes. If I had to do this all over, I would have eliminated the chocolate chips in the batter, or maybe used half the amount in miniature chocolate chips.Read More
Absolutely wonderful. I have made this cake 3 times already, and every CRUMB is eaten. I don't even bother with the frosting. I've found it makes it too rich for me. A little powdered sugar sprinkled on the top is perfect! Very,very moist and delicious.
This is one FANTASTIC recipe! I made this yesterday for a friend's dinner party and it was a huge hit. I took the advice of previous reviewers and cooked it for one hour. After one look at that horrendous nutritional table (not for the faint hearted) I used low fat milk and sour cream in an attempt to reduce the fat content. I filled the centre of the bundt with whole strawberries, then drizzled the glaze over both the cake and the strawberries. I served it with vanilla ice-cream, and it was heaven! I chilled it in the fridge for a few hours, which resulted in a sort of dense, but fudgey cake. Onto the treadmill for me today!
Could chocolate cake actually be TOO rich? If so this is it. Extremely moist. Make sure you use a large bundt pan, mine overflowed.
I LOVED this cake!! It was delicious!If you are reading this and wondering if you should make it, I have an answer for you:YOU SHOULD! In fact, you should already be in your kitchen making it. This cake is a chocolate lovers paradise.It's rich and fluffy and well, CHOCOLATEY!! I give it 5 stars!
try using raspberry chocolate chips and a light drizzle of pureed raspberries. add a bit of cool whip with a dusting of cinnamon. very elegant!
Incredibly moist! Everyone loved this! The only problem I had was that I had too much batter for my bundt pan and I filled it so full that it flowed over and burned on the oven. I will dump out excess batter next time so that my house doesn't smell of burned cake....
very easy and good. I used mini chips, chocolate milk instead of white and lite sour cream. I baked for about 55 min. I thought it was going to overflow but it didn't. I used non-stick aluminum foil on top for the last few minutes of baking to prevent the top from getting too hard and brown. I topped with Chocolate Glaze from this site.Excellent cake. Thanks Jackie
This one is decadnet. No one would know it was so easy to make. It is soooo moist. I used german choc. cake mix and chocolate chips (in mix and for frosting) to keep it from being too rich and chocolatey. It was great this way too. Carla
I made this into cupcakes. It yielded about 27 cupcakes that I baked for 22-25 minutes depending on size. I did not use the glaze. Serve them warm with some ice cream...the chocolate chips melt and it's SO good! I also used 3 oz sour cream, and 13 oz milk as that's what I had on hand. They were light and airy and delicious! I didn't ice them, but if I did I was thinking a whipped cream or cream cheese icing would be good.
This was AMAZING! I turned it into Black Forest Cake for my best friends Birthday. Only change I made was that I used mini choc chips. I made it in 2 round cake pans and made sure I cooked it so it was alllmost cooked, but just a little gooey still. I let it cool completely and cut each round in half so that I had 4 round flat chunks. I put a can of Cherry Pie Filling between the top layers, and one between the bottom layers, and a layer of whipping cream in the middle layer. I iced it in whipping cream and dusted it with coco powder and let it set in the fridge for about 6 hours before serving it. It was TO DIE FOR!
After reading other reviews I only added one cup of mini semi-sweet chips. I baked it in two 8"rounds and it turned out great. Don't try to use this cake for a fondant covered cake though, I tried it and the cake can't support the weight of the fondant. It still tasted great though.
I made baby bundt cakes with this recipe and they were a huge holiday hit both at home and at work. Easy to make and tastes great. Cooking time for baby bundt cakes is much shorter, makes 12.
I thought this cake was fabulous! I made it in a 13 x 9 inch pan with a buttercream/whipping cream frosting. It is so moist and delicious! I don't think anyone would know it was a mix!
I made this cake for my sister's bday and EVERYONE loved it!!!! It was soooo chocolately and moist. I must say this is one of my fav chocolate cakes I ever tasted!
OH MY GAWD! This has got to be the BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE EVER! I can't believe how great this turned out...holy moly! Only some slight mods: I used fat free sour cream & ff milk, I used chocolate fudge pudding mix, & I baked for 60 minutes. Try this, you will not be disappointed! Thanks a million for the recipe! Yum yum!
Best choclate cake I've ever had!!! Easy to make, I wouldnt change a thing in this recipe. Thank you for sharing it.
This recipe rates a DOUBLE E - - Easy and Excellent. Everyone thinks you slaved over this cake - when in reality it is very easy. And SO GOOD! moist, moist, moist : ) good with or without choc. glaze on top
Wow Jackie, this cake was incredible! I made this for a 4th of July party and everyone, young and old raved! I used mini chips, but other than that I kept it as is. I think this cake would be equally as good using powdered sugar in lieu of the glaze. Either way, it's easy, quick, fudgy extremely moist and definitely worth every last calorie! Thanks so much Jackie!
WOW! Moist,rich, chocolately and EASY. This is a fantastic cake.I just took it to a church dessert buffet where it received rave reviews. I've made it several times for different functions and get the same great comments from everyone who tries it.Sometimes I use strong coffee in place of the water and add 1t vanilla and other times I use whiskey in place of the water. These additions seem to "enhance" the flavor.....AS IF IT REALLY NEEDS ANY ENHANCING. ;O) Wonderful treat!Thanks Jackie.
There are many variations of this recipe, and they are all good. This one is buttery, rich, and delicious. No need for the icing. Great served with a bit of unsweetened whipped cream.
This is the best cake I have ever made...ever. And SO easy. I almost felt guilty about how much people were raving about this super easy cake at a recent family gathering and everyone else's dessert was ignored. Try serving with vanilla ice cream.
extreme chocolate! whoa..a small piece goes a long way...yum
Definitely one of the better chocolate cakes I ever made. Extremely moist, dense and flavorful. I only added 1 cup of choc. chips to the mix because others complained of the cake needing more baking time; 1 cup was plenty. I stuck with the 50 minute bake time too. For the glaze I used 'Satiny Choc. Glaze' from this site since I have used before and loved, and it requires only 3 T of butter, not 6 like this recipe. I subbed low fat sour cream too. Just some little tweaks in attempt to curb the monstrous fat and calories in this awesome cake.
I didn't have any cake pans to make this in, so I just made them into muffins. They turned out great! You can't taste the sour cream, it was really moist, and my co-workers whom I've shared them with said the chocolate chips inside the muffins reminded them of the candy Gushers - the chocolate just bursts in your mouth after taking a bite.
This cake was incredible. I took it to a party and was beseiged by recipe requests. I used another reviewers advice about using coffee instead of water. Next time I'll try the whiskey. I left out the chips. Sometimes you can get just too much chocolate.
This is always a crowd favorite at my house. However, I always have to cook it about 15-20 min. longer than the recipe states. It is always moist and tasty. You do have to be careful when flipping it out of the pan. It is so moist it tends to be heavy and falls out in pieces. Nothing icing won't fix!
Definatly USE flour to coat the pan after spraying with baking spray. I skipped this step, and am now kicking myself in the rear as part of the cake got stuck. I was luckily able to try to camoflauge this with the drizzle and candles, but still not my finest hour. It is very moist, and I followed (like most) and used the light sour cream, and 2% milk instead. I also used Choc fudge cake instead of devils food. She is a chocoholic! I can't wait to try a peice tonight.
I made this for my chocoholic husband for his b-day. He hated it....I loved it. It was moist almost to the point of being pudding...lol
OK PEOPLE!!! My God, this cake is wonderful! Thank you Jackie for sharing this recipe with us. I wanted to make a birthday cake that would satisfy a major chocolate connoisseur, and boy, did this cake get rave reviews. It is perfectly moist and one of the best parts is finding the chocolate chips still softened into smaller morsels inside. What more can one ask for but more chocolate on chocolate? Wait...there is more! This cake is best refridgerated as it hardens the chocolate coating it gets from the chocolate icing. Also, make sure to use gourmet dark chocolate chips, there is a difference. Lastly, for variation also try adding Heath Butter Toffee Chips, coffee, or mint tea to the recipe. This cake is so good, heck, I'm making one for my own birthday. Thanks again Jackie!
I modified the recipe a tad to lower the calorie count and fat content. I used a Betty Crocker fudge cake mix and the 4 eggs, but used Fat Free Milk, applesauce for the oil, fat free sour cream. I also used those new plastic molds for the mini bundt pans (30 minutes @ 350 degrees). The recipe is perfect. My daughter was thrilled when she realized the glaze hardens like "shell" on her icecream - which will become a staple in our house since it costs $3.00 a bottle). Modified recipe resulted in 32 mini bundts with 240 calories, 11 fat grams, 5 Sat. fat, 218 sodium, 27 cholesterol, 13 potassium, 32 carbs, 23 sugars, 2 protein, 4 calcium, 5 Iron, 2 vit a.
This cake was incredible. I was afraid my bundt pan was too small; however, so I baked this cake in a 9-x-13 pan for about 35-40 minutes with excellent results. Also, I frosted cake with "Cool Whipped Frosting" from shirley on this site instead of the glaze. Stored in fridge; easy to transport; it was fabulous. I used Devils Food Flavor pudding. You could pour glaze on, allow to dry, and then top with Cool Whipped Frosting and I bet that would be phenomenal. Next time I will use mini chocolate chips instead of regular sized ones.
My daughter wanted a chocolate cake for her birthday. Came across this recipe and thought I would give it a shot. Wow! Chocolate is what she wanted, chocolate is what she got! Very rich, very moist, very good! I thought about adding a few walnuts but thought I'd try it as it first. Next time I will be adding a few nuts to give it an even more "fudgey" taste.
A very moist and delicious cake. I used cake mix with a syrup packet and melted green chocolate for the icing and sprinkled with miniature green four-leaf clovers in honor of St. Patrick.
My family loved this cake and it was so easy to make! My husband requested it for his birthday. I made one to take in to work after trying it at home and it was a big hit with everyone. Sinfully good.
this is a big hit with my family! wonderful cake! thanks for sharing!
Better the 2nd day. Pretty good for a box cake.
So moist and so delicious!
I love this recipe with all sugar free mixes...... I subbed banana, white chocolate and vanilla sugar free puddings and a yellow sugar free cake mix ..and with yogurt instead of sour cream you have the best low fat and low sugar remedy !!! Tastes like heaven!!!!
Breathtaking! I made extra glaze so I cut back in the amount of chocolate chips that went into the cake batter. I also didn't have chocolate pudding but I had vanilla. I can't imagine it with chocolate. I think it would be too much chocolate. This was ABSOLUTELY fantastic!
When I read the recipe, it sounded really good. I'm not a fan of box cakes, so I usually bake from scratch. I made an exception with this cake, and now I know again why I'm not a fan of box cakes. Despite the added ingredients, the cake came out tasting very artificial, like a typical box cake. And I think the pudding made it even worse, added a few more chemicals. Maybe next time, I'll try to bake a from-scratch chocolate cake along the idea of this one. But as this recipes stands, I threw away the cake. Maybe good for people who are used to using processed ingredients, but definitely not for from-scratch bakers. Sorry.
This is an extremely moist and chocolately cake. It was very easy to make. I took it to work and everyone wanted the recipe. I strongly recommend this cake for a big hit.
I can't rightfully eat this much fat in one sitting, hence I modified the recipe as much as I could to lower the fat content. I used applesauce in place of the oil, egg beaters in place of the whole eggs, 1% milk and fat free sour cream. I did not make an chocolate glaze because this cake still tasted so decadent!!!!! SINFUL!!!!!
This cake is super dooper good! I made a 2-layer cake with 8"baking rounds and it came out pretty good. I used semi sweet MINI chocolate chips in the batter instead of the regular sized ones. And in place of the glaze this recipe called for, I made a whipped chocolate ganache for the filling. I chilled the cake in the fridge and served it cold. It is really sooo good! I was so happy with it. And the ganache was a great filling for it. I used heavy whipping cream and 62% bittersweet chocolate to make that--in case you wanted to know. The cake is sooo moist and really has that "homemade" cake taste. Restaurant quality, really.
I made this recipe for a potluck lunch, and demands have been made to make it again. Everyone loved it. It's very moist and very, very rich & chocolatey.
Easy and fabulous. This recipe didn't take much time to put together, had a very nice presentation with the pretty glaze, and was very moist. Everyone loved it! I have to make another one because it disappeared so fast! Thanks.
This is an excellent cake. And easy, too!! It's very moist and great for chocolate lovers. It is a pudding cake, so be careful not to overcook. I baked the first one too long because I was waiting for the toothpick to come out clean and it won't. It's supposed to be really moist!!
I used dark chocolate cake (my cake had pudding in the mix so I left that out) and full sized chocolate chips. Also, instead of water I used coffee. Next time, if I use chocolate chips they will be the mini ones, the big ones were just too much for me. I want to try kahlua too! I will make again.
Took this to a Christmas party last night to rave reviews. It's a quick and easy cake to put together. However, like another reviewer, I found that it did have that artificial boxed cake taste. But, I think it's because I've gotten used to making cakes from scratch (allergies) so I noticed it more. I did add 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp of cinnamon and liked the flavour that added. Served it with vanilla bean whipped cream.
Excellent! Didn't read the reviews prior to making, so could have used the advice on not using the devil's food cake w/pudding mix (but that's all the store had!). I should have left out the instant pudding. Otherwise, very tasty and chocolatey cake. Hubby and I found that it tasted better the next day after it had been in the fridge - it was yummy cold and moist!
My family and neighbors loved this cake!!! It is so moist and rich, I made it double layer instead of the bundt pan, and it was great!!!! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe I will be making this cake for years too come!!!
WONDERFUL!!!! I think it is even better the next day. I had to bake mine a little longer as it was still gooey. REAL KEEPER!
this was good and easy to make
This will definitely satisfy any die hard chocoholic! And so easy to make. I do agree with another reviewer...your toothpick will not come clean as this cake is extremely moist! Simply bake for the recommended time. I will be making this one again!
Very rich, moist, flavorful cake. I reduced glaze recipe by half, and I'm glad I did. Didn't need that much extra sweetness. Easy, easy, preparation.
I made this cake for my Dad who is a chocolate lover! He loved it, along with everyone else. The only change I made was that I used light sour cream. I couldn't believe how easy this was to put together. We served this with vanilla ice cream and it was perfect! Thank you Jackie for sharing.
hubby said this was good extremely good, served with vanilla ice cream !!! So good Thanks for sharing this cake Yummo
This is just an average cake, enhanced with pudding and sour cream. I'm not sure there are such rave reviews.
This cake is okay, but I am ticked because the cook time was waaaaayyyyy off & caused me to be very late to the event I was taking it to. Also, it started to get slightly browned on the outside & was still pratially jiggly in the middle; though I did use a bundt pan as specified and cooked it at 350. Due to this fact, I removed it from the oven (hoping it was done for the most part) and the whole thing fell apart into a huge blob. Meh. :( On a positive note, it tasted pretty good, but I am still pretty bitter over the ordeal...
My hubby went nuts for this cake heated up and topped with vanilla ice cream! I used low fat sour cream, fat & sugar free chocolate pudding, applesauce for the oil, fat free milk and egg beaters and it was the best thing ever! Didn't even glaze it, just sifted a touch of powered sugar on top. Will use this recipe again and again! Thanks!!
This was a funky texture, so unusual that I can't tell if I liked it. I love cake so i hate to say I didn't like it but it was very dense. I don't think I'll make it again. My picture is a photo of this cake. It looked great. Thanks for the recipe, It wasn't bad just not my favorite.
I used this recipe to make cupcakes for a coworker and they came out perfect. The only change I made was using mini chocolate chips instead of regular size.
This cake was easy and excellent. My husband loved it and he's a tough critic!
This recipe was awesome! My boyfriend is a total chocoholic so I doubled the glaze and covered every inch of the cake with it and he LOVED it! I will absolutely make this again and again. It was so easy, yet impressive at the same time.
DELICIOUS! I sprayed Pam in my bundt pan and the cake slid right out. I also didn't use all the batter. I poured it to where there was about an inch and a half left in the pan to give the cake room to rise. I put the rest of the batter in cupcakes. It was DELICIOUS...sprinkle it with tons of powdered sugar right before serving. Make SURE you get cake mix that doesn't already have pudding in the mix. Another good suggestion is to serve it warm with ice cream. Yum yum! Soooo easy, and sooo delicious! I"m a teacher, and it got rave reviews at a staff party! Ally
This was the best cake i have made ever. I decided when i brought the packet mix to use the packet icing because i couldn't find semi sweet choc down here in oz so i used 1 cup of milk choc. Will definatley be making again
I made this for my husband's birthday. He loved it. But he said he'd give it four stars because it needs more frosting. This is a guy, though, that if you cut him open you wouldn't find internal organs you'd find chunks of chocolate where internal organs should be. This is very, very, very rich. It also had to cook longer than the recipe stated. Overall, it was a very good cake.
LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE IT! I use mini chocolate chips instead of the regular. They did not sink to the bottom :)
Just finished baking this cake. After it cooled I had to taste it!! It's moist and rose up almost to the top of my 10" angel food pan. Bakers beware! a 10" bundt pan is not deep enough for this cake. I had to omit the choc. chips from the cake as I had only enough for the glaze. I put 1/2 cup of nuts in it instead. It was still a very good cake, but the flavor is only as good as the cake mix and the pudding mix - buy the best. I forgot to say it took 55 minutes to bake and the last 10 minutes I turned the oven back to 325 so it wouldn't burn. The cake was getting brown around the edges at 45 minutes but still jiggled in the center.
This recipe is fantastic. I bake part time for my brother-in-laws restaurant and the customers go nuts for it. We use individual bundt pans and serve them warm with sliced strawberries and whipped cream.
I made this cake with mini chips and a thin layer of fudge frosting in a 9x13 pan and everyone loved it!
Wonderful! Very rich and creamy. Next time I will cut the glaze by 1/2 (too sweet). This receipe is very easy to follow. All my friends want the receipe but I am reluctant to give it away!
Made this for Valentine's Day and it was gone in less than a day. Made a few changes though. Used sugar-free pudding mix, low-fat buttermilk, applesauce in place of oil, and white chocolate chips in batter. Also, made these into cup cakes. Yielded about 2 and a half dozen cup cakes and baked for only 20 minutes. For the topping used white and semi-sweet chocolate chips drizzled on top. Great presentation!
THE BEST Bundt Cake I have ever had! I didnt have almond ext. so I just left it out but it was still to die for. Thanks for sharing :}
This cake is quite yummy (I made it for my boss's birthday and several people asked for the recipe), but don't put it in a really detailed bundt pan as all the chocolate chips went to the bottom. When I made it in a plain bundt pan it came out fine (grease really really well with Crisco and flour). But when I put it in my new castle bundt pan with lots of detail, the top wouldn't come out of the pan because of all the chocolate chips. I even tried dusting the chips with flour and they still sunk to the bottom. So great on taste, but not so much on removal from pan.
I have made a similar cake several times and used this recipe by mistake once. It was terrible, there is way too much liquid in this cake. It took way too long to cook and was wet like bread pudding inside.
If you want dense, rich, heavenly chocolate- this is it. For half of the pudding mix we used banana creme- and it was really yummy!
This cake is absolutely delicious! I have made it twice now and definitely will be making it again. I have never made the glaze because I found the cake perfect without it.
This cake recipe was awesome!! And so easy! I made it for my husbands birthday and he loved it (and he's not a big sweets person). The cake was so moist and stayed moist until it was all gone! The only change I made was that I only made half of the amount of glaze. It was stilll enough for the whole cake without overdoing it. You must try this recipe for yourself!!
This cake was awesome. Super moist and gooey. Big hit with my family. Thanks for sharing.
It was like chocolate heaven! It didnt come out good looking when i "tried" to take it out but now, its my new favorite cake!!! P.S. my grandpa fell in love~ with this cake!
i made cupcakes with this recipe and they turned out great! i baked them for 20 minutes and they came out just right. i thought they were a little runny right after i took them out of the oven, but i think that was just the 'pudding' part of the cake. it set up fine and gained consistency as it cooled off. very yummy and moist!
Amazing cake! I have made this several times and everyone loves it, even the ones that dont normally like cake!!!--- I tweak this recipe a little and use 2 blocks of the bakers semi sweet chocolate instead of the semi sweet chocolate chips. I chunk it up and add it in. I also use two 9 inch rounds instead of a bundt pan. 350 degrees for about 30-35 minutes *dont over cook* For the frosting I use... a small tub of cool whip and the remaining 6 blocks of the semi sweet bakers chocolate *melted together in the microwave for 1 minutes and then cooled* It is so rich, dense, and chocolately!! Even better when the cake is kept chilled in the fridge!
Perhaps the bundt pan I own is smaller than recommended...I really don't know what size I have but it seems like a regular one to me. The cake did not bake completely even though I baked it ten extra minutes. I have a convection oven, so it bakes at a lower temperature but the circulation fan is so supposed to compensate for the temperature. I inserted a toothpick into the center and it came out clean except for the very tip...I figured I inserted it to the bottom and waited another 3 minutes and took it out...a small pile of cake was deposited on the bottom of my oven...I quickly cleaned the oven while it was still hot. The cake slowly deflated into a sunken mass...even so, I waited 15 minutes and determined to have my chocolate fix turned it over onto my cooling rack...what a mess emerged oozing onto my stove and counter...it almost looks like an unfinished brownie that tastes like cakemix...my recommendation is make sure your pan can accommodate this cake when its finished baking or use a 9x13 glass pan...that way you can be sure your cake is really done...bundt cakes are hard to bake through because of the density and you cant be sure if the cake is done until its too late to do anything about it.
I agree with the one reviewer who said it still tastes like a box cake . . . it kinda does. But, i had a box cake and wanted to make something fun with it . . . i'm not sure I couldnt have done better without the mixes tho. If you usually cook with mixes, you'll probably like it. If you generally avoid boxes and cans, its just ok.
To let EVERYONE out there be clear about this recipe..... I bake a lot and like to try new recipes. I tried this one during the summer for a large group of family and it was a HUGE hit. There was not a person that did not love it. It is rich so you need to eat it in small portions. The chocolate chips are a great addition. I served it hot, if not straight out of the oven, with vanilla bean ice cream. I have made it a few times since, by request, and people cannot believe that it is not store-bought. Advice: if you fill your pan too much it will overflow, so make sure you place a cookie tray underneath while baking. It makes the clean-up and the worry of this turning out perfect as simple as ..... pie (or should we say cake?).
It was not bad. Kind of tasted like a cake I would purchase from the grocery store.
Ok, well first off let me say I used a 9x13 pan. I cooked it 45 minutes until a toothpick was clean. I cooled it and then went to put it onto a wire rack and the whole cake fell apart into this gooey mess. What a disaster. It tastes pretty good, but boy did it make a mess!!
I made this for my sons birthday he wanted chocolate cake and this was so wonderful. It was very easy and made the ordinary box cake mix taste like an expensive cake from a bakery.
This is an awesome cake. Each time I make this it's always a hit. This chocolate cake is perfect as originally written. This is my husbands favorite and so easy that he made it for my birthday. He is not a baker. Now, I have tried peanut butter chips(instead of choc chips) once and I don't recommend it. However, mint choc chips are a good variation around holidays. Just recently, I used this recipe to make a white cake, only changing the choc cake mix and choco pudding mix to white cake mix and vanilla pudding and just omitting the chocolate chips. This makes for a very moist white cake two layered cake which I iced with buttercream icing. It was also a hit.
I have made this so many times and people think its AMAZING! Its soooo easy and it makes me look like Im a great cook!
This is the BEST cake!! Everytime we make it I am asked for the recipe. We have people requesting we make it for get togethers!!
Really easy recipe. I used the butter flavor chocolate cake mix because it was on sale and it was delicious. Even without the glaze this is a simple and moist cake. Cook for the full time indicated and add a couple of tablespoons flour for high-altitudes. I used the Pam baking spray with flour and the cake came out of the pan easily.
OMG!!! Wow, this is amazing. It was very rich and sooo chocolatey!!! It was one of the best chocolate cakes ever!
This was one of the best chocolate cakes I've had. VERY moist even w/out the chocolate sauce. I served it to dinner guests last night and everyone loved it!!
this was AMAZING! my cousin tried to eat this straight out of the pan
When it comes to chocolate this recipe takes the cake! Very moist, very chocolately, the best I,ve ever experienced. The glaze can be omitted and the results still outstanding.
WONDERFUL!!!!! I can't say enough about this cake. I took it to a potluck and recieved alot of compliments...mostly prople asking that I make it again...soon. One gentleman told me it was the best cake he had eaten in more than 10 years. :) Thanks for this one! It's a keeper!
