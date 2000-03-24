Chocolate Pudding Fudge Cake

Perhaps the bundt pan I own is smaller than recommended...I really don't know what size I have but it seems like a regular one to me. The cake did not bake completely even though I baked it ten extra minutes. I have a convection oven, so it bakes at a lower temperature but the circulation fan is so supposed to compensate for the temperature. I inserted a toothpick into the center and it came out clean except for the very tip...I figured I inserted it to the bottom and waited another 3 minutes and took it out...a small pile of cake was deposited on the bottom of my oven...I quickly cleaned the oven while it was still hot. The cake slowly deflated into a sunken mass...even so, I waited 15 minutes and determined to have my chocolate fix turned it over onto my cooling rack...what a mess emerged oozing onto my stove and counter...it almost looks like an unfinished brownie that tastes like cakemix...my recommendation is make sure your pan can accommodate this cake when its finished baking or use a 9x13 glass pan...that way you can be sure your cake is really done...bundt cakes are hard to bake through because of the density and you cant be sure if the cake is done until its too late to do anything about it.