Chocolate Pudding Fudge Cake

416 Ratings
  • 5 319
  • 4 64
  • 3 17
  • 2 6
  • 1 10

This chocolate cake is very easy to make and even easier to eat! Chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding, chocolate chips and sour cream make this cake extremely moist and irresistible!

By Jackie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, sour cream, milk, oil, water and eggs. Beat for 4 minutes, then mix in 2 cups chocolate chips.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

  • To make the glaze: Melt the butter and 1 cup chocolate chips in a double boiler or microwave oven. Stir until smooth and drizzle over cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
629 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 67.8g; fat 40.8g; cholesterol 87.7mg; sodium 572.6mg. Full Nutrition
