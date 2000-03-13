Piereth Pie II

Everyone enjoys this pie with its creamy chocolate and vanilla layers. The recipe came from a relative in Minot ND. If preferred, use walnuts instead of almonds. Please note: this recipe contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly and the infirm do not consume raw eggs

By Irene

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave chocolate until melted. Stir occasionally until chocolate is smooth.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in nuts and melted chocolate. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition. Pour mixture into baked pastry shell and place in refrigerator.

  • Prepare pudding according to package directions. Pour over chocolate layer and return to refrigerator. Chill at least 2 hours. Before serving, spread whipped topping over pudding layer and sprinkle with grated chocolate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 381.3mg. Full Nutrition
