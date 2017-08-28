Patio Shrimp Salad

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Shrimp tossed with rice, pickles, olives, raisins and some more salad goodies. A quick and easy summer salad.

By Wilma Scott

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Place rice in a medium-size mixing bowl. Mix pickles, olives, onion, salt, green pepper, raisins and tomato juice into the rice. Stir well and let mixture stand 5 minutes.

  • Mix shrimp and mayonnaise into the mixture, toss lightly and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 93.6mg; sodium 739.6mg. Full Nutrition
