Maryland Crab Cakes

This is a truly authentic MARYLAND-style crab cake. In Maryland, you don't want a crab cake that is all tiny bits of crab, and you try to use as little bread/bread crumbs as possible. The goal is to have a huge lump of crab meat that tastes like you have just picked a crab or two and have saved all the meat to eat at once! One thing that I have found over the years that helps to preserve the crab meat so that it doesn't shred or break down is to mix everything but the crab before hand, and then gently toss the crab in at the end. I did cut back a bit on the Old Bay, and I prefer broiling my crab cakes to frying them. Since the meat is already completely cooked when you purchase it, there is no need to cook them for long--the goal is simply to have them heated through. And if you are using crab meat from a can, at least be sure to purchase the jumbo lump meat, not the "fancy" shredded up kind.