Maryland Crab Cakes
Growing up near the Chesapeake Bay you learn that crabs are as valuable as gold. My mom made crab cakes every Friday in the summer months, but I like my recipe just a tad better. Don't tell mom.
Growing up near the Chesapeake Bay you learn that crabs are as valuable as gold. My mom made crab cakes every Friday in the summer months, but I like my recipe just a tad better. Don't tell mom.
This recipe will definately be a keeper. I made a big mistake - I used canned crabmeat and forgot to rinse it first - my crabcakes were salty! I will definately make it again and I know it will be great. My patties stayed together fine. I used a cast-iron pan and I believe that really makes a difference - it browned the crabcakes quickly and made an excellent crust - turning them over was no problem. Don't try turning the cakes over until you have a good crust and don't forget to rinse your canned crabmeat!Read More
i have read other reviews and i understand that apparently, crab cakes from maryland are supposed to fall apart. i'm from texas, where we think of a crab cake as sticking together. so, if you're looking for a "traditional" maryland crab cake, this may be it. if you want something that makes an actual "cake", this isn't it. i added probably 1 cup of bread crumbs to keep the crab mix together; even then i had to smush the "cakes" like i was trying to make diamonds from coal a la superman. as per other suggestions, i added less old bay, and thank goodness. the flavor was okay but not amazing. sorry, but i'll keep looking.Read More
This recipe will definately be a keeper. I made a big mistake - I used canned crabmeat and forgot to rinse it first - my crabcakes were salty! I will definately make it again and I know it will be great. My patties stayed together fine. I used a cast-iron pan and I believe that really makes a difference - it browned the crabcakes quickly and made an excellent crust - turning them over was no problem. Don't try turning the cakes over until you have a good crust and don't forget to rinse your canned crabmeat!
Best crab cakes I've made and I've tried alot of recipes. To keep them from falling apart I shape the mixture into balls for the first side and the after I turn them I flatten into patties. This hint came from a previous recipe and it really works!
We made these a few times and followed the recipe exactly. They turned out great. I chose this recipe because it called for bread instead of bread crumbs. I wanted to modify the recipe to cut down on the number of crab cakes and added some celery and onion. We liked the crunch of the celery. Here's my changes. Drain well: 1 can lump crabmeat (Lump crabmeat is the best in the can because it has the biggest pieces) – put in a strainer – press down and let sit for ½ hour to drain. Mix: 1 egg, beaten, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 3/4 teaspoon Dijon-style prepared mustard, Couple dashes Worcestershire sauce, 1 tsp Old Bay Seasoning, 1 T finely minced onoin, small stick celery finely minced, 2 slices white bread, cut into small pieces. Add crabmeat – gently mix. Lightly bread the patties with cracker meal. Fry them in olive oil until brown. We liked them fried in olive oil for that fried taste. We fried our first batch in butter and they just didn't taste as good to us - they didn't come out nice and crunchy like we like them.
I am from Maryland so a few hinters. Never ever flatten your crab cakes like the picture! A Mayland crabcake should be the size of your fist and fluffy. Fold in gently (to prevent shredding) of Fresh Lump Maryland Blue Crabs. A true Maryland Crabcake is 80% broiled, not fried...so broil till golden.
I added a tad less of the old bay and dijon mustard--little less salty tasting. Also, sprayed a cookie sheet and tops of cakes with pam and baked on 375--came out just as crispy and tasty as frying in butter!
This recipe is very good but a bit too salty with the tablespoon of Old Bay it calls for. The second time I made it, I used just half a tablespoon of Old Bay and substituted a tablespoon of very finely chopped celery, plus a pinch each of parseley flakes, black pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika and allspice for the other half. Also, if you have trouble with these staying together, don't add extra egg, just make sure you pack your crab cakes as compactly as you can. Then, after they've been cooking for a couple of minutes, press down on the tops of the cakes with a big spatula, and whatever you do, don't try to flip or move them until they're sufficiently cooked on one side.
I'm from Maryland and this recipe is to die for! I made mini crab cakes as an appetizer and my friends raved over them. I added another egg and it did stay together very well. I also used crabs that I caught the day before (15 small).
As an "old lady from Baltimore" (lived right up the street from Bo Brooks), I liked this version best because of the use of bread and not bread crumbs. I do however, use regular mustard instead of the fancy kind (it's what we used in the old days)! To keep them from falling apart simply make your crabcakes and place them on a cookie sheet in your fridge for an hour or so until they are "set". This always works for me!
i have read other reviews and i understand that apparently, crab cakes from maryland are supposed to fall apart. i'm from texas, where we think of a crab cake as sticking together. so, if you're looking for a "traditional" maryland crab cake, this may be it. if you want something that makes an actual "cake", this isn't it. i added probably 1 cup of bread crumbs to keep the crab mix together; even then i had to smush the "cakes" like i was trying to make diamonds from coal a la superman. as per other suggestions, i added less old bay, and thank goodness. the flavor was okay but not amazing. sorry, but i'll keep looking.
I've never even attempted to make crabcakes, I was shocked at how easy these were to make. I substituted bread crumbs for the white bread, and doubled the amount of egg...seems to make it stick together easier. Absolutely delicious and easy!!!
Mine fell apart too...think next time I'll use cracker crumbs and add another egg. I'll likely also add some green onion to add to the flavor.
The texture this recipe creates is perfect. However, I'm curious whether the Old Bay shouldn't be "1 tsp" as opposed to the "1 tblsp" in the recipe - it overpowers the other ingredients in my opinion. Maybe it's me - less is more and all that. (Even the crabcake recipe on the Old Bay Seasoning can calls for just the teaspoonful per pound of crabmeat.) Any other opinions?
This is a truly authentic MARYLAND-style crab cake. In Maryland, you don't want a crab cake that is all tiny bits of crab, and you try to use as little bread/bread crumbs as possible. The goal is to have a huge lump of crab meat that tastes like you have just picked a crab or two and have saved all the meat to eat at once! One thing that I have found over the years that helps to preserve the crab meat so that it doesn't shred or break down is to mix everything but the crab before hand, and then gently toss the crab in at the end. I did cut back a bit on the Old Bay, and I prefer broiling my crab cakes to frying them. Since the meat is already completely cooked when you purchase it, there is no need to cook them for long--the goal is simply to have them heated through. And if you are using crab meat from a can, at least be sure to purchase the jumbo lump meat, not the "fancy" shredded up kind.
This recipe fails to tell you to refrigerate your mixture for at least 30 minutes before making patties. THAT is your key to having your patties retain their shape while cooking.
This was pretty good! However I divide into 4 cakes. It is imortant to note that fresh lump blue crab is really much better than any canned crab. It also helps to refigerate the cakes for about a half hour before frying. It really helps them hold together.
this is a fantastic recipe. I did cut back on the Old Bay to 1/2 of what it called for. My family just raved about them. Definately a keeper. A must try.
I made a couple changes: 1. used a hamburger bun instead of bread b/c it's all I had 2. used 1 tsp of old bay instead of 1 T 3. used olive oil rather than butter to fry 4. chilled the patties for 30 minutes before cooking 5. baked in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes after frying for 4 min on each side I didn't have any problems w/ the patties coming apart... I had chilled them based on other reviews, so maybe that was it. My husband said this one was a keeper!
Perfect crab cakes! I used panko breadcrumbs and a little less Old Bay. They are good fried but they are just as good broiled for 10 minutes (brushed the tops w/ a little melted butter first).
I made this as an appetizer for a large party, doubling the recipe. I added my own variation: after preparing exactly as described, I lightly coated the crab cakes in bread crumbs and then fried them until brown. I didn't feel they were cooked through and through, so I baked them for about 15 minutes on 350. They were perfect! YUMMY!
I make this recipe frequently, although I have the problem of the cakes falling apart. I'll try an extra egg and additional bread next time. Either way, they taste terrific!
husband said he did not like crab cakes. these are so good he requests them. we always have an abundance of king crab and these are terrific!!!!
Finally, a REAL Maryland recipe for honest to goodness crabcakes! The only thing I would add is a handful of frresh chyopped parsley!
These are wonderful! I was looking for an authentic, simple recipe that would highlight the flavor of a beautiful fresh Dungeness crab and I found it! I used egg substitute and and light whole wheat bread and seasoned salt instead of Old Bay (that's what I had on hand). Also just used a pan spray and a dab of light butter to cook them to reduce the fat. They are still some of the best I ever had. Thank you, John!
The Best Crab Cakes we've ever had. The crab dominates which is a TRUE CRAB CAKE! you could cut back on the old bay a bit but I think the key to this recipe is to cook on VERY LOW HEAT. It does stick together you just have to be careful!
This recipe is great! It was so easy and turned out great. I usually don't care for crab cakes, but these are amazing! The Old Bay gave it a strong taste, but I liked them that way. These are by far the best seafood I've tasted in a while. And, yes, I do live in Maryland.
I used imitation crab meat, but the big chunks of it fell apart even when more bread was added. After a couple attempts became a loose mess of imitation crab meat, I tossed the mixture into the food processor for a few pulses. When it was chopped into finer pieces, it formed into nice little cakes that cooked intact. They all tasted great, but the minced ones looked like real crabcakes.
i'm from maryland and this is how crabcakes should be made. i tend to use breadcrumbs and dry mustard though, those are my only differences in the actual recipe. and i prefer my crabcakes broiled/baked instead of fried. and i agree with krazi4, that the key is to use lump crab meat. it's generally more expensive but it's definitely worth it. if you're looking for a good MARYLAND crabcake recipe, this is it.
This recipe was great and so incredibly easy I will make this again and again. My husband was super impressed. I made a remoulade sauce which went really well with these crab cakes.
These are just awesome! The only thing I would change is adding a bit more bread. But I made them for company, and they raved over them! Thank you for such a great receipe!
Don't get all the rave reviews----? Fell apart terribly, added more mayonnaise and bread, still fell apart when trying to flip in the pan, Old Bay was overpowering! Major flop at my cookout:(
I only discovered this website a few weeks ago and I have made this recipe twice (And will be making it again this week too). I confess that I use imitation crabmeat. I also add a minced green onion. I serve it with adipping sauce of mayo, orange marmalade and curry. Even my kids love it.
This was delicious. I made this for my Italian Christmas Eve Fish dinner and everyone loved them. If I make them again, I may add another egg to make them stick better, but it wasn't a real problem - just had to be very gentle. The taste was amazing. Thanks!!
Grew up and Maryland and this is a great recipe! I used lump crabmeat - even better. I also used cooking spray to cut the fat down to almost nothing. I would suggest adding the crackers slowly as you stir - you'll probably not want to use the amount it calls for - makes for too much filler.
I just looked into this site and I see that these recipe comments were made quite some time ago. In answer to METAPEDE the one who said don’t add an extra egg because they felt it would stop it from falling apart. That is wrong! The eggs are a binder and breading and cracker crumbs are an extenders, which help make more but take away from the true flavor and cheapen the value. Remember the more inert ingredients you put in the less crab flavor will be there. However, if you want to accent it with your personal touch like a little( I mean little)wine, chives onion, or celery go a head but keep in mind that the more you put in the further you get away from that good old Chesapeake Maryland flavor crab cakes. The think this recipe stands well all by itself! Sincerely, the Flying Cook
I orgininally made them exactly as stated in the recipe, but they wouldn't hold together at all. I added another piece of bread and another egg and it held together a little better, though some did break up during cooking. Next time I'll add more Old Bay Seasoning since the extra egg and bread made them a little bland, but I will try them again.
This IS a very good crab cake recipe. For those unfamiliar with Old Bay, it IS a key ingredient with eating crabs in Maryland...like corned beef and rye-they go together. And adding it to this recipe is a great idea. If one is able to get fresh crab meat, go for it...much better.
My husband LOVED these (once he dipped them in butter.) Says they were the best crab cakes he has ever eaten. Unfortunately, they fell apart, even after an extra egg. (That is why the 4.) If it wasn't for that, they would have been a 5. Also, I cut the Old Bay in half so it did not over power the crab.
Add 1T baking powder & 6 saltine crackers & 1 t Old Bay seasoning.
I love this recipe, reminds me of home on the Potomac...You have to use OLD BAY seasoning that's what makes the crabcakes...
The ingredients for this recipe sounded perfect. I read the reviews and felt it would be a great one. However, the crab cakes did not stay together when I put them in the pan. I removed them, added another egg, more bread crumbs before trying to cook them again. Even with the added add and bread, the Old Bay seasoning (which I love, usually) overpowered the crab cakes. I won't make these again!What were others thinking?
OMG, very good and easy, only thing I did different, I spray cooking sheet with olive oil cooking spray, then brush olive oil on top of crab cakes,so they wouldn't be dry, bake in oven on 475, it was a hit everyone at work think I can really cook.
I though it was wonderful. The tip of rolling it in a ball and then flatten after first turn was a good one that I would suggest using. I had no problems.
I love crab cakes, but the old bay seasoning was too much. I did not care for these at all
I couldn't get these to stay together..so ended up eating them on toast. Wasn't a bad taste..but was really looking to have the cakes.
I love crab cakes and now my own crab cakes are my favorite. I can never stick to a recipe, so I added to this recipe and combined a few ingredients from "Maryland Crab Cakes III" , but it was great. I used bread crumbs and corn meal instead of saltines or bread crumbs, I added green onions and some other spices, but it was great! I served it with "Trader Joe's" tartar sauce and everyone flips over them!!
Delish! Backed off from the Old Bay a bit, but the cakes were fabulous.
You made me look like a master! Used Dungenes Crab being from the Pacfic North West but followed exactly and I was the hero of dinner. It is a keeper
Delicious!
Excellent! I made these as part of my Italian 7 fish Christmas eve dinner and got raves. Handle with care as they are very delicate. I will NEVER order crab cakes again in a restaurant.
I thought that this recipe was too salty and the crab cakes completely fell apart in the pan. However, my husband thought that it tasted great but I am the cook and I will not make this again.
I am a native Marylander. Since I haven't tried to make this recipe, I have given it 4 stars. According to the Old Bay Seasoning recipe on side of container, it calls for 2 teaspoons of Old Bay Seasoning, not 1 tablespoon.
Really good. Not having ever made crab cakes, I was very skeptical, but they turned out good. Thanks.
Tasty, but fell apart. I gave it only 3 stars because presentation counts for something. As tasty as it was, my kids wouldn't touch it because it resembled a crumbly mess.
They didn't look very pretty (I think that had more to do with me as the cook versus the recipe) - but they were very good. I added some corn to the mix and then used it as a main dish for my 6 year old and I. Very good!
An excellent recipe (although I pan fried them, then finished them in the oven, which is the "Maryland Way;" I'm a chef and native of MD's Eastern Shore). I see the criticisms, and you're right: they can be crumbly...the trick is getting them just right. "Authentic" Maryland crab cake recipes can vary quite a bit; a Maryland crab cake is really less of an ingredients list than a philosophy: plenty of Jumbo Lump crabmeat, with just enough filler to bind it together. Thus, the "perfect" Maryland crab cake is the one that, if you were to add any less filler, would fall apart. Personally, instead of the bread, I prefer cracker meal, but you will find a different blend of filler in virtually every chef's kitchen...The crabs are the important part, and although I'll always be partial to Maryland blue crab, I must say that the blue crabs they harvest on the Albemarle Sound in North Carolina are (almost) just as good...but don't tell my folks!
I did not like the flavor of this at all. I put the crab mixture in the refrigerator for an hour and the crab cakes still fell apart. My partner loved it, but I was not pleased.
Made it as written and it turned out very good. next time I will chill it for an hour so it stays together better.
I used panko flakes instead of white bread and green onion was added as well. This was easy and very good.
I just made this with fresh Oregon crab. Didn't have the Bay seasoning, added a little green onion and fresh parsley; used organic whole wheat bread; sauteed it in olive oil rather than butter for health reasons. Flavor was exquisite. Best since I was in Maryland some years back.
dont thy to bake these
I haven"t tried it on any children.
OUr family has vacationed in Delaware every summer for close to 40 years and have eaten lots of crabcakes. These are like bring the eastern saeboard back home, and we find this recipe to be the best!
These Maryland Crab Cakes turned out great! Next time I will just use a teaspoon of Old Bay. They were a little bit to spicy for my children. This is the best Maryland Crab Cake recipe I have made so far.
Really enjoyed this with rice although I couldn't get the crab and mixture to really stick together. I had more of a scrambled crab over rice. It was good though. What did I do wrong?
Not too bad. I used more Old Bay and now I'm hooked on the stuff.
Best crab cakes I have ever made. And I have made hundreds. Used green onions and left out the other onions. Great done in the broiler and not fried. And no eggs, a plus. This will be the recipe I'll we will be using now.
Excellent!!! My husband made these tonight for dinner and we both had totally clean plates afterwards. Not at all dry and tons of flavor.
Wonderful! I added some dried parsley, but followed the recipe otherwise. For a dipping sauce, I used equal parts dijon mustard and mayo, then added a bit of my favorite hot sauce, Pukka Hot Pepper Sauce. Enjoy!
Extremely salty!!! I'll pass on making this again!
Born and raised in Maryland I KNOW what a good crab cake should taste like and these are IT! I add a bit more worcestershire sauce and the key is to use LUMP crab meat. I prefer mine fried in butter on the skillet (cause what's crab w/o dipped in melted butter? lol) and they taste wonderful!
These crabcakes turned out delicious!! Will definitely make them again. Very simple to make.
I use this, but use saltene cracker instead of bread.
I think crab was one of the first pieces of solid food I ate! I was born and raised in Maryland and crab cakes are a serious issue here! This is a great recipe base, but I have to say...a little too much old bay. I would cut to 1-2 tsp/to taste....and yes, you can taste the raw mixture. I also prefer a spice called J&O because it contains old bay and adds rock salt and some other essential ingredients! I agree with others who say you should broil to preserve the crab flavor and NEVER shred or beat the crab meat. It should be FOLDED in very last! Gave it 5 starts cuz if you sub the bread for cracker crumbs it is my grandma's recipe!
I have NEVER made crab cakes before, wasn't so keen on them, but WOW!! Delicious! I used 227gm of immitation crab (should have used more), used 2 eggs, and 1 extra piece of bread. WOW! Flaky, tasty.. I didn't have the Seasoning requested, so I used Cayenne, Paprika and Garlic Powder, Pepper and Salt. And for an AWESOME side dip, A few pieces of jarred roasted red peppers, a half cup to a cup of mayonaise, and a few teaspoons to tablespoons of chili sauce *depends how hot you like it* WHAT AN EXCELLENT DISH!!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU!
omg best recipe ever!!! i change a couple of things instead of using bread or crackers i used yellow corn meal and the stayed together just right! and i didnt use any salt i used pepper seasoning salt and paprika and onions and it was so good its a keeper
Turned out awesome. Borrowed some ideas from other reviews, glad I did. Very flavorful and moist. I'll be making these often!
We didn't care for the density or the texture. I added some green onion but made no other alterations. Using the leftovers for sandwiches.
These crab cakes are awesome, and are made even better because of they are nicely crispy on both sides. It is a very easy recipe (NO chopping!) and so quick to throw together. Just great.
These are the best I've found so far! Not so much filling, does remind me of visiting Maryland and having one of my favorites! Thanks for the recipe!
This was my first attempt at making crab cakes and I was not sure how they would go over with my husband who orders them all the time when we go out to dinner. But he loved them. Thanks--this recipe is a keeper!!!
they fell apart and seemed dry. won't try again.
This is wonderful. I made it with sourdough bread, 2 eggs, and cooked them in 3/4 stick butter on medium heat. I made them into balls and flattened them only after cooking for 4 mins. They stayed together beautifully. I served them with lemon wedges and homemade cocktail sauce. Delicious!
Great recipe! I was out of dijon mustard and Old Bay, so subsituted equal measures of horseradish and cajun seasonings. My husband and I loved them, will definately make again. Thanks!!
AWESOME
Fabulous
A lot less of the Old Bay Seasonings, too over-powering, maybe 1 teaspoon and add lemon zest. Fry in a light oil instead of butter. Didn't like this recipe much
The recipe was quick, easy and delicious. I added a little less Old Bay Seasoning than the recipe called for.
This recipe was very disappointing. Not only was the Old Bay Seasoning too powerful, but the cakes would not stay together! I have been looking for a yummy crab cake recipe and this one is definitely not it!!
Absolutely slammin'!
Very Good! I used 1/2# crab, reduced the Old Bay and Wor. sauce to 1/2tsp. and kept the other amounts the same. I also shaped into balls as another reviewer suggested and fried in EVOO. I rated as 4 stars since mine were very mushy inside. They didn't hold together at all when I used less bread. Also, same problem when I used imitation crabmeat another time. Looking at the photo, I do notice that the picture shows them much flatter than I made. I do wonder if the white bread turned to mush once it hit was mixed in?? My husband and I liked them, but I probably won't make for company.
Good tasting but would not stay together. All the patties were mushed into like a stir fry by the end of trying to flip them. Tasted good, but I wouldn't make it again if I wanted patties.
Delicious crab cakes! I made according to the recipe, except that I used wheat bread instead of white. Also, I broiled the crab cakes rather than frying. Will definitely use this recipe again! (Like other reviewers said, they do tend to fall apart easily, but that doesn't bother me!)
Fantastic recipe. This was my first time making crab cakes and it was so easy. My husband begged for these on his birthday. I would suggest a little less Old Bay.
What type of mustard (Dijon or regular) and the amount of Old Bay is up to the cook. However, for true Maryland crab cakes don't add more ingredients than what this recipe calls for (some do substitute crushed saltines for the bread). No onion, no peppers, no celery, etc. You can call them crab cakes, but not true Maryland crab cakes.
Loved it!!!!! I live in southern maryland and this is perfect!!! I love Old Bay and put it on almost everything I cook. I would like to make some New England crab cakes to see the difference.
Growing up on Maryland and a crab cake lover this is very close to how I was taught. Some hints for those not from Maryland; Best to use fresh Maryland Blue Crab if possible. If you have to use canned then use Lump meat and drain it with a strainer or towels for 30 min. mix liquid ingred together first and fold in the meat; the idea is to keep the meat in large "Lumps". A good cake does not need alot of additional ingred (onion, celery..etc) and Broiled is the best both for taste (in my opinion) and to keep it together. Bread with the ends removed and ripped into little pieces makes the best cake...good luck and hope you enjoy.
This was a very easy recipe to follow. I loved the flavor and texture of the crab cakes. Excellent!
I did this but I changed cracker crumbs instead of bread. Turned out great. Mix the wet ingredients first for better consistency.
I made Crab Cakes!!! And I didn't ruin them!! This recipe is so easy and delishous! I feel like a real cook! I used a tad bit more mayo, and olive oil instead of butter. The whole family was very impressed!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections