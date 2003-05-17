Maryland Crab Cakes

4.3
213 Ratings
  • 5 133
  • 4 52
  • 3 12
  • 2 8
  • 1 8

Growing up near the Chesapeake Bay you learn that crabs are as valuable as gold. My mom made crab cakes every Friday in the summer months, but I like my recipe just a tad better. Don't tell mom.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
12 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pick the crab meat to remove any remaining pieces of shell.

    Advertisement

  • Pick bread into small pieces and place in medium-size bowl with crabmeat. Add egg, mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and Old Bay seasoning ™. Mix ingredients by hand to avoid overworking the crabmeat, you want to keep the lumps of meat as much as possible. Form into patties; this should make 6 good-size cakes.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet, then fry cakes for about 4 minutes each side or until brown crust forms on both sides of the crab cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 113.7mg; sodium 896mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/28/2022