Amaretto
This is really right on for Amaretto!! It's hard to tell it from the real thing!
I like Amaretto, but am a bit of a snob when it comes to the brand, I don't think anything is worth drinking unless it is the Disaronno, and I can honestly say, this recipe is so very close to Disaronno that I will make this rather than spend on the real thing now. Thank you so much for this great recipe.Read More
Not quite as thick as store bought but with a good flavor. Better for recipes than for sipping, maybe.Read More
I figured the best way to compare is to do a side by side comparison :) I followed the recipe exactly and used dark brown sugar. Two shots side by side the color was slightly different but I'm thinking it's just my brand of dark brown sugar. The scent of both was pretty dead on but Disarono has a slight rubbing alchohol leftover scent towards the end. Finally the taste test, the Disaronno had a slightly stronger and sharper aftertaste. This amaretto had a smoother, fuller, and a tad bit sweeter taste to it. Surprisingly I'd have to say I like this amaretto more than Disaronno. Give it a try. It's worth the effort and ingredients.
This really is very good. I love to make a drink called blueberry tea but it can get pricey. This recipe lowered that bill. Brew an earl grey tea bag, add 1 ounce amaretto, 1 ounce Grand Marnier, and a twist of orange. Now I just need a recipe for Grand Marnier.
This was great with just one cup of vodka. Also, I doubled the sugar water mixture and cooked it about five minutes more after it reached boiling stage. This made it more syrupy and just right for Amaretto.
I changed this recipe up just a bit to make it a little thicker and not as potent. I did everything the same, except instead of 2 cups of vodka I used 2/3 cup of absolute vodka. I slowly poured the sugar mixture into the vodka til it tasted just right. Very good!
Who knew it could be this easy to make delicious amaretto?? I will never buy commercial amaretto again. I even used the cheapest of vodkas, and this turned out wonderfully. I intend to give it as gifts! Thanks for posting such a great recipe!
Incredible! So much like the real thing! It's easy enough that I was able to whip up a batch in no time for unexpected company. It works great in recipies too! It's so much less expensive than spending at least $15 for a small bottle of Amaretto and my old Italian family couldn't even tell it was homemade!
Amazing! I gave it away to some friends who always drink Disaronno & they couldn't tell the difference. They drink it with sprite or 7-up and it's great! Now that I've tried it, I wish I hadn't given it all away. Two tips 1. use DARK brown sugar 2. make sure the simple syrup is not hot before adding your liquor or the vodka will evaporate (10 minutes wasn't long enough for mine to cool down). I experimented & used cheap vodka & I didn't like it at all! I really didn't think it would make too much of a difference but it did. I store it in the fridge and shake well before serving. Great find! Thanks!
I have made this for 4 years now...it's a hit every time! Hints: One 1.75ml jug of vodka is almost 7.5cups. If you change the servings to 45, it will adjust everything accordingly. This works great for a large batch. Also, seal in airtight glass bottles (washed free of any previous smells/flavors) for best results. This can be consumed immediately, but tastes better and better as it sits undisturbed.
I make this recipe and pour into fancy bottles and give it with my Christmas gifts. A friend tells me that it tastes really really good after 6 months, but my share is always gone long before then.
Tastes as good as "the expensive stuff". Added a drop or two of red food coloring to finish it off.
This is great - so easy and tastes like the real thing - great for Christmas or anytime.
I get rave reviews on this Amaretto! I don't drink as a life choice but as a host who wants to serve my guest something special and very tasty, may of them ask for this receipe! They don't believe I made it until I hand them this receipe. I save a VOX bottle and fill it up. It looks great and maybe taste better?? Can be used right after it cools down, yes, better when cooled...be patient...
WOW! I'm an amaretto lover and you can't tell the difference from the most expensive amaretto. Thanks! Sarah
This recipe is very close to the real thing .. or should I say the store bought version. Only thing is next time I'm going to add a little less vodka about 1/2 cup less... great for gift!
I love this recipe. I have made it several times now and everyone just loves it. I took it on a sleigh ride this past winter and people were drinking it straight up it was so good.
I love this recipie! I bottle this and decorate the bottles and give them out as gifts during the holiday season. It was very easy to make.
Very tasty! I let the sugar-water mixture boil for 2 minutes to thicken it up a little bit more. It was very easy to make, and although it still wasn't as thick as the "real stuff" nobody complained...they were too busy drinking!
This is the first liqueur recipe I have tried. I really enjoy it with coffee, cola, and even ice cream so far. I really don't know how it could be improved, but I really prefer to make everything that calls for brown sugar with dark brown sugar.
Yummy! Makes a wee bit more than 750 mil.
I usually only drink inexpensive Amaretto, and I was not sure that I liked the liqueur. However, to make this recipe cost me about $10, which is the cost of the least expensive bottle of Amaretto in a liquor store in North Caroline. This recipe changed my mind. This is a great Amaretto recipe, and I will never buy it again. The recipe does not say to let it sit, but I let it age for about 2 weeks before I used it. Great job, Marjory. It was amazing!
Good, but expensive since almond extract is so expensive. Easy too.
Quick,easy and fun to make the taste is awesome. Great for gift giving.
I gave this along with Irish Cream and coffee for Christmas gifts. It was good but very sweet. Probably not great on it's own
Oh, Yumm! Made dark brown sugar by adding some molasses to light brown sugar. Quick cooled the pan by rubbing ice cubes over it, then took it to the neighbors for a taste test. Now I have to make her some for the W/E. This is a great recipe & so easy! Thanks for sharing, Marjory.
Really good, tastes just like commercially prepared. Because of dietary restrictions I used Splenda (brown & white) still very good. Will never buy Amaretto at the liquor store again.
This was delicious!
Delicious! Will keep this on hand, and give as gifts.
Thanks so much for a great recipe. I did use the dark brown sugar as suggested by others.
Fantastic! Better than store bought, and the better the vodka you use the better the result!
Fantastic, this is just wonderful. Why have I never discovered Amaretto before??? Plan on serving this to guests on Sunday. Now I know just how easy it is to make I will make another batch to use in the various desserts that require it on this site.
This was very easy and makes a nice gift during the Holiday's. I went to dollar store and got some abstract looking bottles for the presentation & every one loved It!
I love this recipe. I have increased the amounts to match the vodka bottles. My friends all love it. I use it many ways. In chocolate cake, in coffee, in orange juice, in cherry pepsi, and as a sipper straight up over ice. I had a bottle of the mass produced variety and this recipe side by side. There was no difference in taste. This recipe seemed smoother. I don't really care for alcohol flavored drinks. This is very nice for sipping on a cold night.definitely 5 stars.
Yum, yum, yummy!!!! I made it this weekend and it was awesome!!!!! I now need to find almond extract in bulk.... :~)
I loved it ! For my diabetic friends, I reduced the sugar. It was still fantastic !!
This is seriously amazing. The only problem I had with it is that after I chilled the remaining drink and returned the next day, it was much stronger. I understand why, but if you are making this for the next day, you may want to add less vodka. Otherwise, it was perfect!
I made this last year during the holidays. For homemade it was really good. It was a little sweeter and the color was a little off from Disaronno, but other than that it was tasty. Next time I'll cut back on the sugar just a tad as I like to make Amaretto Sours and it was a little too sweet with the sour mix. I will def make again though.
Oh my gosh - wonderful!! Be sure to use dark brown sugar....what a great holiday gift!
So good. Tastes great right after you mix the vodka. I had to pry it out of my husbands hands. So yummy!
I must admit I didn't like this too much. Tasted sweet but not enough alcohol to balance out. However, it does go well with cola.
It is the real thing!! Can't tell the difference. My sister is a bartender & thought I gave her di Saronno.
O-M-G. Seriously, I'm an amaretto addict, and I don't care for vodka. But did this ever come out awesome!!! I just made the stuff-super easy! & I am so ready for a second drink! A bit sweeter than usual, but that just means one less step for my amaretto sours! Now i only need limes, water and ice-Yum to the Max!
almost as good as the real thing
Excellent and easy! I only wanted to make half a batch for the first time around just to make sure I liked it. It halved easily and tastes great! Very smooth-definately something to add to my eggnog.
I've made this several time now, and I think it's so close to diSaronno that I haven't bought it since. Great recipe!
I've never bought Amaretto myself, but my father did once or twice and I've had it mixed in drinks. I can't say how dead-on this is, but it's very nice-tasting. I made a 1/4-size batch, and didn't have enough vodka (I had 1/3 cup when I needed 1/2), but it turned out fine and with less of the alcohol-taste that makes me gag. This is great mixed with some ice cream and ice. :) Also excellent mixed with some of Janet's Coffee Flavored Liqueur III off this site, ice, and milk. Thanks, Marjory, for sharing!
awesome recipe. great with ginger ale for a cream soda flavor.
This was great!!! Perfect flavor not to strong...were giving them out as christmas gifts and i think everyone will love it! Thanks for a recipe i'll use over and over
This is excellent. I make it every year and put in my Amaretto Disaronno Bottle and no one knows the difference. I also give it to friends as gifts in smaller bottles. Make sure you use a good quality vanilla and amaratto extract and also make sure you use dark brown sugar. Light brown sugar just doesn't do it justice. Thanks again
So easy to make!
Very good, and very easy.
I couldn't believe how good this recipe was. I plan to give it as gifts to friends. Initially, I used a tad less vodka, but kept adding more, and it remained absolutely delicious! Thank you for an all-time favorite to my collection!
I made this recipe then sampled along side amaretto I brought home from my vacation in Italy. Seriously, I could not taste a difference. I don't use amaretto often but when I need some for a recipe or cocktail for a guest, this will definitely what I use. Outstanding!
Tastes just like the real thing, but not as thick. Also, you have to use dark brown sugar if you want it to look like store bought amaretto.
This does taste just like the expensive brand name! Very easy to make. I made several bottles for gifts and everyone loved it. Thanks, we'll be making this again.
Excellent recipe - delicious and easy. I made this (and homemade Kahlua) for holiday gift-giving and decanted it into pretty bottles. I also used some to flavor chocolate truffles. Highly recommended.
So simple, fast, and tasty! I accidentally doubled the brown sugar, but I think the mistake wound up bringing the recipe to the "thickness" everyone else was looking for and gave it a the deeper amber color we're used to seeing with amaretto. The hardest part was finding a place that sells bottles (I wound up finding a cool shaped bottle at The Container Store), but if I had planned ahead I might have gone to one of the many stores online. Type "empty glass bottles" into your search engine.
WOW!!! This recipe is awesome. I used a cheaper vodka and I was more than happy with it. I actually ran out of almond extract, so I made up for the rest (1 tbsp) with more vanilla extract. This was just too good to be true.
Seemed a tad strong, but all in all very do-able.
I made this and it was so good I made another double batch and put it into little bottles for everyone at work for Christmas (along with some cookies and a dunkin donuts gift card) I didnt have quite enough almond extract for the second batch so I added more vanilla and it still turned out great. I used smirnoff vodka to make it.
It's pretty good! I tasted the vanilla a little too strongly, but besides that it was good.
outstanding**It makes great Christmas presents.
This is the first time I have ever made Amaretto and it tastes just like the store bought. I have recommended this recipe to family and friends.
I've never tried store bought amaretto before so I don't know how it compares, but it was really good and easy to make. I'll have to find a fancy bottle for it so that I can really impress my guests.
Made this for New Years and it was wonderful. I will definitely make this again.
This was very simple to make and everyone liked the way it tasted. Does have a bit of kick to it but goes down smoothly!
To me, this tastes just as good as the kind from the store. I even used cheap vodka and it turned out amazing. It makes great drinks. My favorite is an amaretto sour with ice, cold water, and lime juice. Yummy!
I made a batch with some vanilla vodka I had laying around the house. It turned out delicious.
Bottle was empty in 90 minutes and had people asking for more. Definitely making it again soon!
This amaretto is DELICIOUS!! I make it every Christmas, bottle it and give to friends. Everyone who receives it loves it!
This is the only recipe for Amaretto that I've tried, but, regardless, I give it a thumbs up! It's super easy and tastes just as good as amaretto you would buy at the liquor store.
Although I've never tasted store bought Amaretto this was a real hit at a college house party! I kept getting rave reviews on it and they were quite surprised that I made it. =) I don't care much for almond flavors but this was absolutely delicious mixed with Sprite. I also used this to make Tiramisu inspired cupcakes and they came it great and look forward to baking with it more.
I would give this a 5 stars if it indicated DARK brown sugar. I made this with what I had on hand (light brown sugar) and it was OK. Next time I will wait for the dark brown sugar before making again.
Tastes like the real thing. Superb!
very easy and very good. I follwed the recipe exactly.
Right on! Tastes just like DiSaronno! I used the cheap vodka, and you really can't tell the difference. MAJOR money saver!
My dad likes to drink Amaretto so I made this for him. He said it was really good!
Just made this wonderful drink. And it really does taste like Disaronno except this amaretto is a lot smoother in taste. Made the recipe as stated. It's very easy and cheap to make and everyone love this one better. Thanks Marjory.
Wow! This is really strong, but very good. I can't really judge if it tastes like the real thing because I've never actually tried Amaretto, but it sure tastes good. I think I'll put a bit less vodka in next time, though.
JUST THE THE REAL THING! THE IS THE BEST OF THE BEST
What a surprise! This was delicious as a cordial and much quicker than going out to buy the amaretto needed for my recipe. This is a keeper!
Delicious! Taste great on the rocks.
Great recipe! Just like DiSaronno!
I love giving homemade gifts! This recipe was so simple and delicious! I'll have some of this in my own liquor cabinet, rather than any store brand! Thanks so much!
Excellent!! I did take the simple syrup and boil it half down to be thick.
Just made a batch for the holidays. Really good. However, I used less vodka and it came out perfect. Pat
So easy, so delicious! I have made this more than a dozen times and never a fail. I have went as far as bottling it and giving it as gifts for the holidays. I like to use the dark brown sugar, and if available, 1/2 cherry vodka and 1/2 regular. All of our friends ask us to bring it to parties. This is definitely a keeper!
This is a great recipe! After I ran out of my Disaronno and found this recipe and decided, "Why not?" I prepared the recipe and refilled my empty bottle. In my opinion it tastes better and smoother. I used a higher quality vodka that was luckily on sale. And you HAVE to let the mixture cool. Alcohol burns off at higher temperatures and it can lose up to 30% of the alcohol if added immediately.
No changes required, 5 star as is! This is now a requirement that I make this when I go visit my friends - it's delish!!!
Very tasty. I'm not a connoisseur of commercial Amaretto, so I can't comment on how close it comes to the original, but I'll use this with pleasure. I followed the advice of a couple of reviewers and used dark brown sugar and simmered the syrup for 5 minutes to thicken it. For me, a cup and a half of vodka was just right.
WE like our amaretto and this recipe is the BEST YET!! You can hardly tell the diffrence.
Excellent Amaretto. Quik and Easy! Very Eleagant Holiday Gift.
I have never had amaretto but i do know that this is the best tasting alcohol i have ever tasted i believe i did not really change anything except all i had was vanilla flavored vodka so i use it and left out the vanilla extract thank you for this recipe!!!!!
I love this recipe. It is so easy to make and tastes delicious! My adult son says it tastes like the Amaretto he gets at Trader Joe's. I plan to make some more and give it out as gifts.
I found this recipe last summer and knew it would be my hostess gift of choice this year. I followed the recipe exactly but quadrupled the ingredients to make several bottles for gifts. Of course I had to keep a little for my self! I found some great bottles with corks at Cost Plus World Market for only $3 each. I've added a picture of the beautiful bottles. Cheers!
Great recipe! Easy to make and makes a great gift!
PERFECT!
I REALLY ENJOYED THIS DRINK. BUT I HAD 2 CHANGE THE RECIPE A LITTLE INSTEAD OF ALMOND EXTRACT I USED 3 SLICED ALMONDS. THE ALMONDS SEEM TO MAKE IT TASTE BETTER.
