Amaretto

315 Ratings
  • 5 267
  • 4 37
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

This is really right on for Amaretto!! It's hard to tell it from the real thing!

By Marjory

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and sugars in a saucepan over medium heat. Heat until the mixture is boiling, and all of the sugar is dissolved. Remove the pan from the heat and let the mixture cool for 10 minutes.

  • Stir vodka, almond extract and vanilla extract into the mixture. Store in a sealed bottle.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.7mg. Full Nutrition
