German Chocolate Cake Frosting

The only reason I rate this 4 stars is because, personally, I am not much of a German chocolate cake eater. But I made this recipe for someone else. I followed the instructions as much as possilbe (a little difficult for me to get the egg yolk out without much of the white getting into it) but for the most part, I think I did a good job. We'll let the person I made this for be the judge. I made it with my own homemade chocolate cake recipe. I'll re-post the review from the guest of honor :-) Update 11/27/2010 Well the guest of honor had the cake and have asked me to make three more, wow!!! She was having friends over for Thanksgiving and she told me that she had to literally hide the cake because her guests loved it so much. As a matter of fact, they are the ones that called and placed an order. Like I said, the German Chocolate Cake isn't a cake of my choice, but I'll be making this a lot more since people seems to love it so much. Thanks for posting a wonderful recipe. Kudos to you Denise!!!