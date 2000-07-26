German Chocolate Cake Frosting

Coconut Pecan Frosting for German Chocolate Cake.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 frosting for 2 layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine evaporated milk, brown sugar, egg yolks, butter and vanilla. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thick. Remove from heat and stir in pecans and coconut. Let cool to room temperature before spreading on cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 77.6mg; sodium 107.3mg. Full Nutrition
