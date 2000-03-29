Coney Island Sauce

This is great on grilled hot dogs. The original recipe hails from Coney Island, NY where hot dogs by the beach are served with a similar sauce topping.

By Kim

15 mins
40 mins
55 mins
6
6 servings
6
  • In a large skillet over medium high heat, saute the ground beef and onion for 5 to 10 minutes, or until meat is well browned. Crumble meat to a fine texture with a fork, if necessary; drain excess fat.

  • Stir in the mustard, vinegar, sugar, water, Worcestershire sauce, celery seed, hot pepper sauce and ketchup. Mix well reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes.

173 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 225.1mg. Full Nutrition
