Coney Island Sauce
This is great on grilled hot dogs. The original recipe hails from Coney Island, NY where hot dogs by the beach are served with a similar sauce topping.
The taste is great. I have found that a food processor is a quick way to get the texture that you want. Otherwise, use your fingers to finely crumble the browned meat. Jeanie Bean
There wasn't enough liquid to simmer this for 40 minutes. I added 2 chopped garlic cloves and 1 cup of beer.
The taste is great. I have found that a food processor is a quick way to get the texture that you want. Otherwise, use your fingers to finely crumble the browned meat. Jeanie Bean
There wasn't enough liquid to simmer this for 40 minutes. I added 2 chopped garlic cloves and 1 cup of beer.
This is almost what I was looking for...but the one I remember had chopped sweet pickles in it also.
Adjust liquids as follows to improve as others mentioned. Onions are never in the sauce. You steam them and put on top!! You can also steam or even grill the bun. My own recipe, like Johnny & Hons in Reading, PA, is same except for amounts the following: 3 Tbsp Plochman's mustard & 3 Tbsp Vinegar 1/2 cup Heinz ketchup 1 Tbsp sugar 2 Tbsp H20 1 1/2 tsp. worchestershire suace 1/2 tsp. tabasco 1/2 tsp. celetery seed.
EVERYONE WHO HAD THIS RECIPE REALLY LIKED IT, AS DID I . tHE ONLY CHANGE I MIGHT MAKE IS TO CUT BACK ON SUGAR A LITTLE, BETWEEN THE KETCHUP AND SUGAR ITS REALLY SWEET. ALSO I HIGLY RECOMMEND PUTTING THE MEAT AND ONION THROUGH FOOD PROCESSOR IF YOU WANT THE BEST TEXTURE, OTHERWISE TOO CHUNKY.
This was close, but not exactly how I remembered it. I will continue my quest.
I served this at my son's birthday party so that the adults could eat a more sophisticated hot dog. It went over very well! Great taste. Next time, I think I will try to process the beef so that it is not so chunky; I think someone suggested that they spun it in the blender after browning and draining it. I made it the day before - I followed the recipe up to the point of simmering it. I then refrigerated it and put it in a small crockpot for a couple of hours the next day to do the simmering work with good results.
we loved this on our hotdogs. I added some more ketschup and some garlic. used food processer to finely grind everything. will freeze and use on our next hotdog time :) ty for sharing this recipe with us :)
Great!!! Highly recommended. I've had it many times. My grandpa was looking for this stuff so I found it on here for him and he loved it and so has everyone who's ever had the pleasure of eating it!
Reminds me of the Dog's N Suds coney sauce. I'm used to a Texas chili on my dogs, but this stuff is great! It's very different in that it is a sweet-tangy chili. I'll definitely keep this recipe.
My ole man liked it. Hard 2 please when it comes 2 sauce for hotdogs. Drives truck 4 aliving n has had footlongs everywhere. Really suprised. Makes him happy makes me happy.
This was really simple and tasty too! I agree with another reviewer that there wasn't enough liquid in this to simmer it for 35-40 minutes so I just cut that down by about 10 minutes. I love that the ingredients are common ones - I had everything on hand and could whip it up in no time. I also took the suggestion of another reviewer and did throw the browned grd. beef into my food processor for a couple of pulses. Perfect!
I've made this recipe a few times now and love it, as is, everytime. It's just yummy to have on a hotdog night.
I WAS NOT TOO THRILLED WITH THIS RECIPE..I WOULD NOT CALL IT A SAUCE..NOT ENOUGH LIQUID TO SIMMER FOR THAT AMOUNT OF TIME...NOT WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR.
This was so good i ate some on a bun with out the hot dog. Made it for a birthday party and everyone LOVED it. Just make sure you let it simmer awhile.
We had this tonight with our hot dogs and my husband loved it. He normally does not eat chilli on his hot dogs, but he said it was the best hot dog chilli he has had! I would not go that far, but it was okay. Will definitely make again.
I used a very lean beef 96/4 so I did not have much of a reduction in the actual meat. The sauce barely covered the beef, muchless be able to simmer for 40 minutes. I thought the mustard taste was a bit overpowering for me, so next time I will cut that in half. I added more ketchup to be able to simmer and a bit more sugar to try to cut the strong mustard taste. I think this is basically a good recipe with some personal tweaks here and there, it can probably please most people.
I have tried the other sauces, and I think this one is just out of bounds,,, and with the addition of Plaths Meats home made Hot Dogs,,, cheese or regular or Jalapeno Dogs,,, there r the best dogs ever
This was excellent. I made it exactly as shown and it all disappeared. I may tinker with it a little in the future but I highly recommend it as is too.
Not quite what I was looking for also. As stated from another commentor. But it it taste great and really wasy to make. The taste sort of reminded me of steak sauce. It worked great with an all beef grilled hot dog topped with onions, mustard and pepper jack cheese. And of a good pilsner to wash it down while watching football. But thats just me. I'll be making it again.
It wasn't what I was looking for. We must have our own version in south eastern Massachusetts on the shore, though it was referred to as Coney Island Sauce, it didn't taste like this - and though I tried and tried - I couldn't get the taste right..I just can't figure it out. The flavor was "ok", nothing I plan on making again. Sorry...I am sure it's the perfect recipe to some others...just not mine :(
I added a water while browning the meat. This causes the meat to break up into fine bits.
Made the recipe exact and it was very good ! Will make it again.
A Coney Island is more available in the Detroit area than even Coney Island. FYI
I made this just as written and it was way too sweet. Will be cutting back on the amount of sugar to maybe 1/2 Tbs. Thank you for sharing
I loved this recipe!! I made it exactly as stated and was not disappointed!! Will definitely make this again and again!!
This is so good! I increased the ketchup a little and added 1 tsp Accent seasoning for flavor. Other than that, I followed the recipe. I used very lean ground beef. This is wonderful on hot dogs from the grill.
If you put your ground beef and onions in about two cups of water it allows the ground beef to crumble up into little pieces. Drain the beef and onions when the beef is slightly pink. Put back in the skillet and allow to cook for a bit to get the rest of the water out of it. Continue with the recipe.
You cannot beat a great hot dog sauce. I made this exactly as written, but it was a tad too “overwhelming” for us. I’ll try it again, but this time half all of the ingredients for the sauce. I’m not quite sure if it was too much mustard, ketchup or vinegar, but it is a great base to adjust to your personal liking.
I car-hopped at Dog 'n Suds in the late 60's. Great recipe.
Way too sweet
Didn't much care for it.
I didn't make this but, they haven't served Coney Island hot dogs in Coney Island for 35 years. So said Nathan's in Brooklyn!
It was great however after wards when I was going to put the leftover in the fridge I added a pinch of cloves. That put it over the top. So we shall see how the family likes it. But don't get me wrong it is wonderful the way it is.
