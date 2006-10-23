Janine's Best Banana Bread

My family just loves banana bread (especially our 2nd oldest son). I lost my recipe for banana bread and was on the hunt for another one. I found this one. To tell the truth-it's better than my old one. I've baked this several times and before it can cool off someone has sliced some and before you know it one loaf is gone! I have a mini multipul loaf pan (which is great for my family-they feel like they have their own loaf) and then I have the jumbo muffin pan- I don't think I need to comment on that. Made some the other day and our assistant pastor is relocating and he simply loves a special type of cookies and my jumbo banana nut bread. My daughter-in-law presented the two items to him as part of our church "send off". I have several friends (in different states) whom I have introduced them to this recipe and they love it. There is one important items to remember-when baking the muffins or mini loaves CUT YOUR TIME IN HALF! I learned the hard way. I now bake them for 25 to 30 minutes (they will not turn out dry). Also an added ingrents (dried cranberries or coconut) what a nice surprise. Most of the ingredients most bakers have on hand I buy bananas all of the time and keep them in the house. The riper the better. If you're looking for a banana bread recipe this one is it. I'm in Chicago and snow is in the forcas for later today...I feel a bake on coming on!! :)