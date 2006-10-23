Janine's Best Banana Bread

4.5
742 Ratings
  • 5 510
  • 4 178
  • 3 41
  • 2 8
  • 1 5

Every time there is a party or any type of gathering, I'm asked to bring a loaf of my homemade banana bread. It's always the first to go and I'm always jotting down the recipe afterwards for friends. It's simple, quick and delicious!

Recipe by Janine Cunningham

Gallery
76 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 8x4 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x4 inch loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in the egg and mashed bananas. Mix in flour, baking soda and salt just until combined. Pour into prepared loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour. If top begins to brown too quickly, decrease heat slightly. Center should be soft and chewy, while the outside, crisp and crunchy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 282.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022