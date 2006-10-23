Janine's Best Banana Bread

Every time there is a party or any type of gathering, I'm asked to bring a loaf of my homemade banana bread. It's always the first to go and I'm always jotting down the recipe afterwards for friends. It's simple, quick and delicious!
It was pretty good but I think it needed more banana flavor and less baking soda. I followed the recipe exactly but the batter rose and rose and rose until it bubbled over and burned in the oven. So I might add banana or cut back on the B.Soda or something. It also took an extra 20 min to cook thru. It was better the next day too. But it has a great crust and texture.
The best banana bread ever!!! I've made several different recipes and they've always gotten rave reviews but NEVER has my 3 year old son wanted to eat it...this one he does! I doubled the batch using 5 medium over ripe bananas and adding 2 tsp vanilla, 4 Tbsp French Vanilla yogurt, and half yellow half white sugar. Filled one loaf pan for bread then added semi sweet chocolate chips to the remaning batter to make one dozen muffins. Reduced the temperature to 325 F. Muffins took 30 mins to cook and were perfect! Cooked the loaf for 30 mins, then covered with foil or 20 mins, removed the foil and baked another 10 mins for a total of one hour. Also, to make sure I had a nice moist loaf, after removing from the oven, I covered the loaf with foil for 30 mins...as I said before..PERFECT!!!!
I have made this literally 30 times. It is the best ever. Super moist and I find the more banana's the better. This is my 2 year old's favorite thing to eat. Even when he is sick this is the only thing he will eat.
02/06/2001
This is a really great recipe. Was a total hit at my work and home. And my kitchen was absolutely smelling deliciously of hot bake banana bread!! GREAT RECIPE!!!
This banana bread turned out great! I have never made prettier banana bread. I added an extra banana, a tsp. of vanilla and chopped walnuts. I also took the advice of one reviewer and sprinkled brown sugar on top of the batter in order to create a crispy top. This bread was so moist and delicious.
My family just loves banana bread (especially our 2nd oldest son). I lost my recipe for banana bread and was on the hunt for another one. I found this one. To tell the truth-it's better than my old one. I've baked this several times and before it can cool off someone has sliced some and before you know it one loaf is gone! I have a mini multipul loaf pan (which is great for my family-they feel like they have their own loaf) and then I have the jumbo muffin pan- I don't think I need to comment on that. Made some the other day and our assistant pastor is relocating and he simply loves a special type of cookies and my jumbo banana nut bread. My daughter-in-law presented the two items to him as part of our church "send off". I have several friends (in different states) whom I have introduced them to this recipe and they love it. There is one important items to remember-when baking the muffins or mini loaves CUT YOUR TIME IN HALF! I learned the hard way. I now bake them for 25 to 30 minutes (they will not turn out dry). Also an added ingrents (dried cranberries or coconut) what a nice surprise. Most of the ingredients most bakers have on hand I buy bananas all of the time and keep them in the house. The riper the better. If you're looking for a banana bread recipe this one is it. I'm in Chicago and snow is in the forcas for later today...I feel a bake on coming on!! :)
This recipe came out great! Very moist and delicious. I added 2 eggs instead of 1 and added a little twist from the CREAMY BANANA BREAD recipe to this recipe. I mixed 2 TBSP of brown sugar, 2 tsp of cinnamon and 3/4c of chopped pecans together and only poured half of the batter into the pans. On top of the lower level of batter I poured the cinnamon/pecan mixture and then finished off pouring the remaining batter over the mixture. DELICIOUS!
Love this recipe. Others have asked for a cup amount of mashed ripe banana. I measured it to be just under 2 cups, which made this bread PERFECTly. Also, I like to make mini loaves and wrap up for friends. For the mini loaves, fill the pans to 3/4 capacity and bake for about 40 minutes in a 350 oven. Just in case it wants to spill over your pans, be sure to place them on a foil lined cookie sheet while they bake. I also like to have a crispy sugary top crust, by mixing some brown sugar, white sugar, and cinnamon together and sprinkling it over the batter just before baking. Very delicious.
Oh my stars! This is the BEST banana bread I have had in years! When I made my loaf, I combined the butter & sugar, and then in a separate bowl I used 4 instead of 3 VERY ripe bananas(would have thrown them out they were so black if I had not made this banana bread)and combined them with the beaten egg before adding to the butter/sugar mixture. I ended up baking mine for about 1 hr and 10 minutes, or until the toothpick came out clean. It popped right out of the pan and-well, YUM! Very moist and flavorful. Thank you Janine for a great recipe! (I added the picture so you can see what mine turned out looking like)
WOW! This banana bread is awesome! I had to play with my oven temperature (gas stove) for the last 30 minutes because it was getting pretty brown and I still had batter in the center. I turned it down to 325 for about 20 minutes and back up to 350 for last 10 minutes and it came out perfectly. The instructions don't tell you but you need to insert a toothpick in the center to make sure it's fully baked. I think the next time I make it, I'm going to chop up walnuts and put them in. Other than that, it's wonderful!
I love this recipe! I was never a fan of banana bread but found myself with a bunch of bananas that were about to turn so I thought I'd give it a shot. It was simply amazing!!! It was the most moist banana bread I have every had with a little crispness to the crust. My alterations: 1 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 1/4 cup butter (the spirit of Paula Dean came over me :) ), 4 bananas, 2 oz activia light yogurt (very creamy), and covered with foil. Just took them out of the oven and my family is raving!!
I'm sure the recipe is good as written, but like many others, I made a lot of changes. I cut the recipe in 1/2 to make 6 (huge) muffins that were baked at 325* for 30 mins. I used all brown sugar, some cinnamon, 3 bananas, vanilla, and a whole egg. I also added 2 tbsp each of walnut and choc. chips. These are awesome. :)
Easy and delicious. The outside was crunchy and the inside moist. Even though it looked done on the outside before an hour, it needed to cook the full hour to bake the middle. I added chopped walnuts and left out the added salt since I used salted butter. I'll definitely make again.
I made this recipe twice in a few days to get rid of some nearly black bananas! This is a good base recipe but, with some tweaking it can be perfect! The first time I followed the recipe exactly except I did add in a 1/2 cup of dark chocolate chips. The bread came out way too sweet and a bit dry. The second time though, was a charm! I cut the sugar back to 2/3 cup, added 1 tsp of vanilla extract, added an additional egg and put the chocolate chips on top in the last 5 minutes of baking. = all problems solved. It was the best banana bread..so moist and fluffy and perfectly sweet!
i have them made before ,,,for make extra for the road trp for the family and neighbor abt 10 of them ... they think i'm crazy make them lol,, best hoilday breakfast , so easy and best one ever to make.. , and also, I add cinnamon on the top to swirl it yum,,,
This banana bread turned out very good! After reading the reviews about it being dry I did what was suggested and used 2 eggs instead of 1 and 4 bananas instead of 3 and added a tsp. of vanillia. It was very moist and delish and I am a very picky eater.
My new favorite banana bread! It's not as dense as my old favorite. I make one minor change which is using 2 TBS butter, 2-3 TBS applesauce, and a few additions. I add 1tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp fresh ground nutmeg. Make sure your bananas are large, or use 4 smaller bananas.
Absolutely amazing! I used 3 bananas as instructed, used 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 white sugar and added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 1/2 vanilla extract. I baked at 330 for 75 minutes and the top came out perfectly brown with the middle still staying nice and moist! Thank you for this recipe!
thanks janine, this recipe is awesome! i use half brown sugar, half white and added 1/4 c coconut and 1/2 c chopped walnuts, and it always turns out great! i do leave it in the oven for about 1hr 15 min, but it has never burned; only crusty goodness.
Easy, quick banana bread. I used my electric hand mixer and first mashed the bananas, then used the same beaters (not a big deal!) to cream the margarine and sugar and rest of the ingredients. Not a lot of clean up and it tasted delicious!
This banana bread was excellent! Turned out just like the recipe said it would - soft in the middle with a slightly chewy crust. I used all three bananas that were VERY ripe and I would do the same again. I also added 1 tsp. vanilla extract and 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips. I made it in the morning and after letting it cool awhile, wrapped it up and put it in the refrigerator. The coolness really helps that banana flavor meld into the rest of the bread. Delicious! Thanks for sharing your recipe with us, Janine!
I took some of the other reviewers advice and added about 3 Tablespoons of vanilla yogurt, 2 eggs instead of 1, and a table spoon of vanilla. I also added my own touch by greasing the baking dish with butter and dusting the pan with cinnamon. It came out great. It only got 4 stars because without the added touches it is a bit dry. But it is a great starting place. Also make sure the bananas are veeeery ripe. The blacker the banana the sweeter the finished product.
like others, I made substitutions, but I thought it turned out delicious!! I used 1 cup whole wheat flour (along with 1 cup all purpose), I used 4 large bananas, and instead of butter, I used 1/4c applesauce and added 1/4 cup yogurt. I added 1tsp vanilla, cinnamon, and walnuts. it was very moist and has a great flavor, but I feel that it needs the vanilla and cinnamon!!
Loved this recipe, but I can't give it 5 stars because I didn't make it as is. I followed other reviewers suggestions and added an extra egg, and used 1/2 cup butter and teaspoon of vanilla. However, because my bananas weren't as ripe as I wanted, I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and used baby food bananas. Greatest suggestion ever!!! My hats off to her!!! 3 -4oz jars along with my not so ripe bananas. Turned out moist, and full of banana flavor! My family loved it! I made 2 loaves, added chocolate chips to one. That one was good, but the plain banana one was best. Finally, a banana bread recipe I will use. Thank You! VLP
05/07/2005
GREAT RECIPE. I add chocolate chips and pecans to this delicious bread. It is incredibly moist. Watch this bread while it is baking. You do not want to overbake it. I have made at leat 10 loaves and gave them to friends and family they keep asking for more. Try toasting the next day with butter>>>YUMMY
Today I made 2 versions of this bread, one w/walnuts & one w/peanut butter-chocolate chips. Both were quite good. To increase its nutritional value I used unsweetened applesauce & plain (Greek) yogurt instead of butter (as someone else suggested) & used white whole wheat flour and decreased the sugar to 3/4 cup. I will make this delicious and easy-to-make bread again!!
This was good. I tried this recipe in particular because it uses less butter than just about every other recipe I've come across. The result was a bread that was a bit rubbery for my taste. I guess next time I'll use my standby recipe and just pretend it does not contain an entire stickof butter!
Much better the next day. So very easy to make too--took no time at all. I added a cup of mini chocolate chips. Did have to turn the temp down to 325 after the first 30 min, then baked an additional 6 minutes so it was completely done. Great texture & taste. Oh, and the banana taste isn't overpoweringly strong like other recipes.
I've been searching for the best banana bread and thought I had found it with all the great reviews. This one was good, but not GRRRRRRReat...it was not as moist as I had hoped for. I'm still searching...
I couldn't remember which banana bread recipe I liked the best, so I tried a bunch--and this one is definitely my favorite! So easy (only 1 bowl!), I made with my baby on my hip :) Very moist and flavorful. I did substitute half brown sugar for white and added vanilla and cinnamon to fit our tastes better.
This loaf was very dense and had good banana flavor. It tasted like it had much more fat in it that what it has, but that was a good thing. I used half brown sugar and half white and added an extra banana because I had it. People at work inhaled it.
Very good basic banana bread recipe. I used half brown sugar (to get that almost crystallized crust) and half Splenda (for less calories) as well as half whole wheat flour and it turned out beautifully. Make sure you use very ripe bananas for an extra sweet quick bread!
Perfect recipe.... I added butterscotch chips and a splash of cream and baked as muffins for 30 minutes. I agree that you have to add an additional banana to make it a bit less dense. It was more like a cake. FABULOUS!
I followed the recipe exactly (other than adding 2 tsp vanilla) and it turned out quite bland. There was just not enough banana flavor, which is strange due to the fact there are 3 bananas in the recipe. I am surprised this recipe was rated so highly - I will not use it again.
Wonderful flavor and very easy. I used melted butter for ease in mixing, and added l tsp vanilla. The recipe makes 2 mini loafs. As suggested by others I lowered the oven temperature to 325 and baked them for 45 minutes uncovered. The outside was crunchy and the inside moist. Watch carefully, you don't want to overbake. Thanks so much for sharing.
I don't know what went wrong with this. My loaf had kind of a swirl of something dark colored and bitter tasting in it. Maybe the baking soda was not mixed well enough? (Why would it be dark colored though?) I believe the recipe should instruct you to sift together the flour, salt and baking powder for even distribution. Even if the off taste is a result of my not mixing enough, I would still not rate it very high. I felt it was not sweet enough and needs more banana flavor in it. I used 3 large, very ripe bananas and 1/2 c white, 1/2 c brown sugar. It also took about 25 additional minutes to cook due to needing to reduce the oven temperature so the top didn't burn. Sorry, but I'd try a different recipe next time. I have an oven thermometer, so I am very careful about the oven temp.
I LOVE this recipe!!! I make it often, and I always have compliments. I do add a 1/2 cup brown sugar, a teaspoon of vanilla and a 1/4 cup of milk to the recipe. This is such a great bread, dense and full of banana flavor... sooooo good! I make it in a mini loaf pan and they are the perfect size for my little ones. I highly recommend this recipe!!!
Because I was searching for a moist very banana flavor,I read reviews from others and came up with a winner. I used 2eggs,1tsp.organic vanilla,4large organic bananas,a dash of salt and a handful of dark brown sugar. I also used organic flour and used real butter. The recipe made 2 mini loaves and 6 regular sized muffins. I had such a sweet full banana flavor and moist as moist could be. I shared a loaf with my best friend and she said:"your banana bread,its to die for!" Thank you ladies for all your input and Janine for a great basic recipe. I now have the recipe I have searched for so long!
I signed up to allrecipes just so I could say how much I love this banana bread! It's so delicious and so so easy, it's really a no brainer. It's perfectly cripsy on the outside but moist and light in the middle. Not dry at all and I only used 2 medium sized very ripe bananas. Love it!
Delicious! Very rich tasting. Also, very simple. Has a very banana-ey flavor. The only thing I addded was a litle bit of vanilla. I also turned the temperature down to 300 after 30 minutes, then baked it another 50 on that temperature with a sheet of foil over the top (it was getting pretty brown, but then, my oven is hot). I checked it about every 15 minutes Definitely a must have for the recipe box. :) Thanks a lot!
Added 1/2 cup walnuts and raisins. Used 1/4 cup molasses and 1 Tbs. stevia for a sugar substitute. Made it wheat-free by using 1/2 c. oat flour, 1/4 cup flax seed, and 1 1/4 c. rice flour. Used canola oil instead of butter. Turned out wonderfully!
I'm not much of a baker but loved this recipe - perfectly crunchy on top and moist inside. I added nutmeg, allspice and cinnamon - 1/2 tsp. each, 1.5 tsp vanilla extract and handful of chopped pecans. Also used 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 white sugar and white whole wheat flour. Baked using 2 mini loaf pans (45 minutes @ 350). Covered with foil the last 15 minutes to keep the top from getting too brown.
I followed the recipe exactly. I knew when I was making it that the butter to sugar ratio was off. It ended up very dry and I did not over mix or over bake it. The recipe needs another 1/4 cup of butter or applesauce. I will stick to the Banana Sour Cream Bread recipe from this site.
Great tasting and easy recipe!!! I followed a few tips from some of the reviews though. I added about 2 tsp. of vanilla and an extra egg only because it seemed too thick. I mashed up the bananas but left them a little lumpy so there were lumps of bananas in my bread which was a great idea. (not huge lumps, I just didn't "puree" the bananas). Anyway, my whole family loved it and I will definately make it again. I made one loaf and 6 muffins. It didn't look like enough to make 2 loafs. - Just a little note to add, hope it helps!!! Thanks for the recipe!!!!
Addictive! It was light and fluffy, unlike the many dense banana bread recipes I've tried. I used 3 large pretty rotten bananas. Since my bananas were so ripe, I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup (actually I used sucanat). I also used 2 tb. applesauce and 2 tb. butter instead of the full 1/4 c butter. I baked the bread in a 9x13 pan and served it topped with whipped cream and it was such a yummy but simple dessert! Thanks Janine!
I have used this as a base recipe for my banana bread over and over again. Usually I make my own little tweaks to the recipe here and there, either adding some nuts, or extracts, but this recipe has been my base starting point and it never fails. The only thing I would change is the white sugar to golden/brown sugar, but I always do that in my baking. Im not a big fan of dumping a cup of white sugar into my baking. Hurts my teeth just thinking about it, lol. Thank you to the person that posted this recipe. It has been a success at my house every time. I know the one thing I will never mess up is this banana bread. Its so easy and versatile.
Great and easy recipe. I added an extra banana and some wheat germ, flaxseed, and bulgar. Let the "dough" sit for about an hour to let the bulgar absorb some of the extra juices from the bananas. Turned out awesome with a healthy kick!!
Great easy, simple recipe. I used 1/4 brown sugar and 3/4 white sugar, and added some vanilla and cinnamon. Tastes very banana-y and not too sweet.
10/01/2008
This is hands down THE MOISTEST banana bread you will ever make! Make sure to use very ripe bananas - the peel should be speckled brown all over. Overall this was quick, easy, and fantastic. I used the recipe for muffins to bring to church - every single one was devoured within minutes.
I love this recipe. I usually do mine in muffin form. I decided to make a variation one day and here are my changes: Oven 325 degrees for 20-25 Min (depends on the oven) Until golden brown on top. Also, you can stick a knife to make sure it comes out clean. 1 1/2 Cups of All-purpose flour 1/2 cup of Old fashioned oats 2-3 Tablespoons of mini mini chocolate chip. I took a picture of them too #26. I hope you enjoy them if you make this variation too. I love this recipe and it has been the best one by far. Thanks!
WOW! Yummy! The more ripe the banana the better taste. I made mini loafs. 8 to a pan. I used a cookie scoop to put the batter in. 2 regular size scoops per loaf. I experimented with them. 1 loaf - I chopped some walnuts and put on top before baking! Kinda pushing them in a little. 5 out of 5 by my family. I would give these as little gifts for friends or teachers. Wrap them with a bow. Very pretty! On another I sprinkled brown sugar. 1 out of 5. The sugar totally over powers the taste of the banana. Not good at all. Another just plain with no toppings. 4 out of 5. Really good but the nut one we LOVED the best. I reduced the temp to 325 and cooked for 21 minutes. ToothPick came out clean. This is the best banana bread recipe I have ever done! Try it. Quick and Easy!!
This has become my go-to recipe for banana bread; it's wonderful! I do add a bit of vanilla when I am adding in the eggs. A couple of suggestions for those having problems- one issue might be with the bananas themselves. Like others have said, use larger bananas. For a nice rich flavor and moist bread, you'll want to make sure the bananas are ripened to the point where they are nice and brown, & kind of "gooey" when you peel them. Some people even use black bananas. Also, be sure that you're not over-mixing the dough after you add the flour. I've also noticed that I usually have to bake this for an additional 10 minutes, but that may just be me. Yummy with chocolate chips, walnuts, or pecans!
I made this recipe exactly as instructed. I never change things before trying a new recipe. This is absolutely fantastic! I did bake them in bread pans of a different size and it only took 40 min. I also covered them in foil as another reviewer suggested afterwards for a while to make sure it didn't dry out. This is a moist, not too sweet bread that I will be making again. The only change I may make is more bananas. With the 3 small bananas that I used I would either go with large or 4 small next time.
I only had one banana and supplemented with milk to make 1 cup (hence the 4-star rating--I didn't follow the recipe exactly) but it is still delicious! Baked in a 9x5 loaf pan at 325 for 50 minutes and it's perfect. Firm crust but not crunchy or burnt, and delicious with some Nutella spread on top!
The BEST banana bread! Added an extra egg, made the sugar half brown, half white, and greased the pan with butter and the bread was delicious! I should also say I only used two bananas and added the extra egg and a tsp. of vanilla to compensate. Made a delicious loaf of bread!
I was looking for an easy recipe to finish off the three bananas I had on hand, so I thought I would try this one. It turned out great, very tasty. I did add just a little bit of cinnamon, and some nuts. This is a keeper, I will make it many more times.
Apparently I'm in the minority here, but as written I feel that this is a 3.5 star recipe, IMO...This bread, for how simple it was and how few ingredients it used was good, but not the 'best'. I added in about 1 teaspoon of vanilla (glad I did, or I don't think it would've had any taste), but I feel that something else was missing, like cinnamon or brown sugar or something. I made these into muffins and got 17 regular sized. This would also be great with some kind of icing, which I plan to expierement with. I may try this again sometime, with changes. Thanks for sharing. :)
Pretty good! I added 1 tsp of vanilla like some others did and added a bit of cinnamon too. The top did start to get pretty dark, which I'm not a big fan of. At 45 min I turned the heat down to 325 and moved it down lower in the oven. Next time I might back at a lower temp earlier.
I love banana bread and wanted to create my own special twist on this classic, so I used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugars, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts and about 2 tsp cinnamon. My loaf came out a wonderfully golden chestnut color from the brown sugar and cinnamon and tasted great. Delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream!
I made it a tad more healthy, and swapped the 2c white flour for 1cup white, 2/3 cup whole wheat, 1/3 cup bran, and 2 tbsp gluten. I also used brown instead of white sugar (not that that's more healthy, just different). What GREAT results! Thank you for posting such an easy-to-make and flexible recipe!
I loved this recipe. I made a loaf for my husband and family and they loved it so I made two more and sent one back to his ship because he is in the navy and he says everyone raved over the bread and they are asking for more. I did put about 1/4 cups of chocolate chips though.
This was a good base for banana bread. I took the advice of other reviewers and used 1/2 C white sugar and 1/2 C brown sugar, and also added cinnamon and vanilla. I used a stoneware loaf pan and baked at 350 for 30 min, then covered with foil and lowered the temp to 300 and kept it in for another 45 min. The bread was very dense, and had a good (but not fantastic) taste. I think adding some roasted chopped pecans would be an excellent addition.
I hesitated making this banana bread for a long time, as the ratio of ingredients just seemed off to me - not enough eggs, not enough butter, no added flavouring - and I was always afraid it would turn out dry and floury. Well, I was wrong! It was very moist, with a crisp, rtrunchy crust, as promised, and an intense banana flavour. Perfect!
