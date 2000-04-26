Coconut Shrimp I

These crispy shrimp are rolled in a coconut beer batter before frying. For dipping sauce, I use orange marmalade, mustard and horseradish mixed to taste.

By LINDAV10

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In medium bowl, combine egg, 1/2 cup flour, beer and baking powder. Place 1/4 cup flour and coconut in two separate bowls.

  • Hold shrimp by tail, and dredge in flour, shaking off excess flour. Dip in egg/beer batter; allow excess to drip off. Roll shrimp in coconut, and place on a baking sheet lined with wax paper. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat oil to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) in a deep-fryer.

  • Fry shrimp in batches: cook, turning once, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Using tongs, remove shrimp to paper towels to drain. Serve warm with your favorite dipping sauce.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 67.5mg; sodium 240.8mg. Full Nutrition
