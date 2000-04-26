Coconut Shrimp I

This is a great basic recipe for coconut shrimp. Few things I want to point out due to the bad reviews,,,, Season your flour. The purpose of the flour is that it makes the batter stick. I recommend chilling the batter in the fridge before dipping. This helps it set up and will help it stick to the shrimp. Remember, you don't need to cake on the coconut, so don't waste to much time fiddling with the shrimp. Chilling the shrimp after being dipped is a must. The whole dipping and prepping the shrimp to cook can be done the day before, or if its a weekend, do it in the morning time. I made two batters, one with the beer, and one with coconut milk that some reviewers used. Ended up liking the coconut milk mixture best, added a teaspoon of baking soda though to help it fluff, with the beer one, the fizz helps it fluff already. With the left over beer batter, I made onion rings. Also, I seasoned the beer batter with some salt and other spices for the rings. I only fry once in awhile, so when I do it, I Really do it. To serve the shrimp, I used a sweet chili dipping sauce that I bought at the store. Its sweet and has just enough of a bite. Gives it a bit of a thai zing. It was a hit at my cocktail party, as were the rings. Don't let the shrimp overcook. Golden, not golden brown. Nothing makes shrimp bland quicker than overcooking it. This is an amazing base recipe, just remember to adjust this, or any other recipe to your liking.