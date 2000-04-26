Coconut Shrimp I

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 67.5mg; sodium 240.8mg. Full Nutrition
GREAT! However, I did pulse the coconut lightly in a food processor (previously mentioned) and it did adhere to the battered shrimp better (good tip). Also, since I like things a tad more seasoned, I put some cayenne pepper,paprika,garlic&onion powder, dried thyme&oregano into the 3/4 C flour (before dividing) and tossed seasoning directly on shrimp prior to coating. Plus, the larger the shrimp, the less time this takes..but it's worth the trouble even if you use medium shrimp. I wouldn't go smaller than that. After dredging/coating shrimp, chill until set, or freeze for 10 to 15 minutes. I've made these, froze and stored for another day and they fried up just as good that way too. If you use large/jumbo shrimp you can hold these in oven at 300 to finish cooking so coconut doesn't burn (or to keep warm until all are done). I also used the marmalade dipping sauce recommended which was really good! The batter itself w/out coconut works for fried onion rings or mushrooms as well, although I rolled those in Panko crumbs vs coconut flakes. Saved this recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/20/2003
I thought this recipe was good, but I made one change, instead of beer, I used coconut milk and it made it so coconutty. Yummy!
I bought a bag of tail on shrimp at Costco because we just moved to a beach city and shrimp sounded so good, but I wasn't sure what else to do with them other than the obvious easy shrimp cocktail dish, but that's like an appetizer and I wanted to make a dinner for me and my husband, ya know, something more filling. I thought the task of making coconut shrimp sounded too elaborate and a nightmare for me because I have the passion for cooking but not neccessarily the experience. I was wrong. Making this was easy and fun. I was surprised at the amount of coconut breading stays on the shrimp too. The key is the refrigeration time to get it cold enough so that the coconut dough sticks to the shrimp. I mixed both dijon and regular mustard with the orange marmalade and horseradish sauce. The result was delicious, great for a beginner too who wants to break out of the macaroni box. I guess it's not really all that good for me cuz it's fried, not something I'd make all the time, but every once in a while for a special occasion. Definitely a recipe I will make again, Saved. Thanks. Hope this review was helpful!
OMG OMG OMG These are SOO good. I cannot believe how well they turned out for me. I do not have a deep fryer, I just used a frying pan. I think the secrets are to make sure and let the battered shrimp chill for the 30 minutes, and to make sure your oil is good and hot. I piled on the coconut and did not have a problem w/the batter sticking. I did add some cayenne and some garlic to the batter, and added the beer slowly until I had the right consistency (used ALMOST all of it the recipe called for and I'm sure it would have been fine with all of it). These are just like the Outback's coconut shrimp. I can't wait to make dinner with the coconut shrimp and the Aussie chicken on this site. Awesome! Thank you thank you thank you.
absolutely the best! far better than Red Lobster and Sam's frozen version, even better than the ultimate Outback Steakhouse. used another reviewer's recipe for sauce...together, can't be beat. contrary to some reviewers, we love coconut and piled it on...also I began with cooked shrimp which may have cut down on fry time thus not apt to burn coconut as easily. THANK YOU for this recipe.
I printed off this recipe months ago but have been leary trying it because my boyfriend is not fond of coconut. However, recently at a well-known restaurant, he surprised everyone by ordering this as an appetizer...and LOVED them. Immediately I knew I could try this recipe! I'm sorry I waited so long because it was sooooo good! I used med-size shrimp (it was all I had available but the large shrimp is now on my grocery list for this recipe's repeat performance)which made it a tad more difficult to do all the dipping. Also, I followed the reviewer who said to use marmalade, mustard, honey, horseradish and salt for the dipping sauce. Delightful!! Thank you Linda for posting this wonderful and appreciated dinner recipe! I would recommend it to anyone! It just as good as the restaurant version!!
TIPS NOT MENTIONED AND SECRET TO COCONUT STICKING: The chilling is a must, but what goes with that from my experience making this is ...after you take it out, use your fingers to mold/glue on the coconut to the shrimp after it's been in the fridge for at least 15 minutes (but put back in fridge so it can continue to meld together). Just press down on each shrimp that is covered with coconut & the batter that has had time to meld onto the coconut will catch any lose flakes. I do this each time and never have any problems. Coconut burns easily, so I only cook about a small batch at a time so I can monitor their progress and flip faster. The dip posted by the first review is EXCELLENT (1/2C orange marmalade, 2t mustard, 1t prepared horseradish, dash salt & honey to taste). Fancy dinner to impress your family and guests yet so easy! What's even better is you can prepare ahead, and then cook the shrimp right before you eat since it's finished in a matter of minutes! FWIW, I hated shrimp before I had this recipe. ;)
We had our daughter Tylers' birthday party this past weekend and she made these as part of our appetizers. The batter seemed a little thin, so I added more flour to get the right consistency. I was so anxious to try these, but they ended up flying off the plate! Everyone raved about them, so I guess they were amazing. Tyler placed three shrimp onto wooden skewers and then coated with the batter and coconut. Hubby Drew fried these right on the skewers in our deep fryer. For the dip I subbed the orange marmalade with pineapple preserves. Well, at least I can say that the dipping sauce was great! Thanks so much Linda!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2002
These shrimp were easy to make and better than the ones at a very exclusive restaurant my husband and I frequent. They were also a hit with my kids. Excellent recipe!
Absolutely fabulous flavor! I also followed the marmalade recipe which was the perfect dipping sauce. I baked these on a cookie sheet at 400 degrees instead of frying and they came out perfectly! Will definitely make again!
I've made this so many times now that it has become my "signature" dish. One thing I do that differs from the recipe is that after I peel the shrimp, I douse them in garlic powder then put them back in the fridge for a few hours (or overnight). Refrigeration of battered shrimp is key to success. I have made them the day before cooking and it works well. I batter large batches at a time, then put some on a cookie sheet lined with parchment and covered with plastic wrap and freeze. After frozen solid, I transfer to freezer bags. When I'm ready to use them, I place shrimp on a cookie sheet in fridge to thaw. Perfect!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2003
This recipe is fantastic!!! I used 1/3 cup coconut rum and 1/3 cup coconut milk in place of the beer. It was a real big hit tonight at our New Years Eve party. I made the sauce that was recommended, orange marmalade, horseradish, and honey dijon mustard. They went together perfectly. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
Update to Below: Tried this recipe again, but used three different oils to fry them in. The first was coconut, the olive oil, then butter. I didn't take time to remove the dairy from the butter fat, but the hands-down, no question winner was butter. Since the dairy was still in it I had to fry at 350 instead of 375. Using butter they tasted much more like the ones we have a upscale restaurants. Earlier Review: Turned out great! My wife said that the peanut oil I used was a bit strong flavored. I read a review on this recipe from another person who said they would use coconut oil next time. Me too. I wonder what some Captain Morgan spiced rum instead of the beer would do? I might also try frying them in dairy-removed butter fat.
Made these tonight for a dinner party and thought they turned out great! Nothing against Baker's brand coconut but the "moistest" flakes actually were too sticky - used Mounds brand and the coating went MUCH smoother. Made dip with 1/2 marmalade, 2t mustard, 1t horseradish. Well worth the work - which really wasn't that much!
Seriously, I feel like a rock star when I make this!!!! I've made it a few times now, and everyone just raves about it! I do also make the dipping sauce that a few other reviewers have suggested...1/2c. orange marmalade, 2T dijon mustard, and 1T horseradish. Awesome recipe!!!
Love this recipe!!! I'm making it again this evening and went online to print out the recipe. I started reading the reviews as I like to do, and wanted to say something that I didnt see mentioned in previous reviews. That is that you can definately freeze them! I made a huge batch since I knew it would be time consuming and messy and froze and ate them 2 weeks later and the last of them 3 weeks later. It was even more enjoyable since they were ready to go. Just be sure to refridgerate for at least an hour and be careful not to crowd in the freezer until frozen completely.
OMG! These are no less than incredible. I used a 2 lb. bag of raw 31-40 shrimp from Costco, added an additional 1/4 cup flour to the egg beer batter, followed everything else. Used a Presto 12-cup deep fryer set at 350 degrees, with about 20 shrimp per batch(no need to turn) - - about 3 minutes per batch. Dipping sauce was Apricot Spreadable Fruit, Sweet Chili Sauce, honey, dijon mustard and creamy horseradish (no need to measure, just use amounts based on individual taste) Devoured in no time flat!
OMG! Too good! Use with Chicken, too. I make a dip of warm apricot jam and stir in a teaspoon of djon mustard. Also, can bake at 400 instead of frying to save calories! May want to "tent it" initially with some foil as the sugary coconut can burn faster than the chicken will cook!
DELICIOUS! I followed another reviewers suggestion and used 1/2 cup beer + 1/2 cup coconut rum and a teaspoon of sugar in the beer batter. Made these last night for hubby's birthday and he was raving "Tastes just like Outback!" Thanks Lindav10 for a great recipe!!
EXCELLENT...These come out so good. My family was so impressed as was I. They were good enough to be served in a gourmet restaurant. I will make these for special occasions. I tried making these again and had extra so I made coconut chicken breasts also. They were superb. They taste wonderful alone or with a variety of dipping sauces.
NEED I ADD TO THIS? Have always been afraid to try coconut shrimp after one disaterous attempt but this is the easiest and best recipe around. Being lazy I used a spiced up pancake batter to coat (after dipping in flour and putting in frig for 30 min or more). Didn't lose any coconut or batter when frying in skillet on top of stove. David ate 18 all by himself. Freezes (uncooked) great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/07/2003
Excellent recipe. Next time I'd season the batter with a little salt and ceyene pepper, though
These shrimp are amazing and I am asked to make them for many functions....they're always gone at the end of the night. I recommend refrigerating them for about 15-20min after battering and before frying...this helps the batter stick. I also cook large batches at once and freeze them. Simply heat from frozen at 350 for about 20min (give or take)....and they're still delicious! I also serve with a marmalade/curry dip sauce. It's a mixture of ranch dressing, orange marmalade, curry and hot sauce...DELICIOUS!
This is a great basic recipe for coconut shrimp. Few things I want to point out due to the bad reviews,,,, Season your flour. The purpose of the flour is that it makes the batter stick. I recommend chilling the batter in the fridge before dipping. This helps it set up and will help it stick to the shrimp. Remember, you don't need to cake on the coconut, so don't waste to much time fiddling with the shrimp. Chilling the shrimp after being dipped is a must. The whole dipping and prepping the shrimp to cook can be done the day before, or if its a weekend, do it in the morning time. I made two batters, one with the beer, and one with coconut milk that some reviewers used. Ended up liking the coconut milk mixture best, added a teaspoon of baking soda though to help it fluff, with the beer one, the fizz helps it fluff already. With the left over beer batter, I made onion rings. Also, I seasoned the beer batter with some salt and other spices for the rings. I only fry once in awhile, so when I do it, I Really do it. To serve the shrimp, I used a sweet chili dipping sauce that I bought at the store. Its sweet and has just enough of a bite. Gives it a bit of a thai zing. It was a hit at my cocktail party, as were the rings. Don't let the shrimp overcook. Golden, not golden brown. Nothing makes shrimp bland quicker than overcooking it. This is an amazing base recipe, just remember to adjust this, or any other recipe to your liking.
This recipe is just as good as (if not better!) then a certain famous restaurant that starts with "Out" and ends in "Back". Perfect batter, and I personally like the sugared coconut, it gives it a nice sweet flavor that is not too overpowering. I have actually made this recipe dozens of times and altered it sometimes. One thing I will say is DO NOT SKIP THE REFRIGERATION PART!!! Your batter will not stick to the shrimp if you do. The orange marmalade, spicy mustard, and horseradish also very much remind of the restaurant's sauce and is equally good. I've yet to have a complaint over this recipe, unless someone just doesn't like coconut or shrimp!
Loved them! I didn't have beer so I just used milk and they still came out great. We used previously frozen shrimp and thawed them under cool running water. Def have to refrigerate after putting the batter on.
Do these beauties really need another 5 star rating! The only thing i will add to the many rave reviews is that if you are trying to stay away from fried food, these can be baked in a hot oven (i cooked jumbo shrimp at 450 for maybe 12 minutes, flipping once) Okay, so the fried method tastes better(i tried them both ways) but baked is still very good.
This is fantastic! Light and delicious. I used unsweetened flaked coconut. The dipping sauce is wonderful too. You can make it zestier or sweeter, depending on your taste. Takes about 2-3 min per side in our deep fryer at 345 degrees. Made a sauce also using fresh mango, mustard and a capful of cider vinegar (in the food processor). Afterwards added some freshly cracked pepper. Delicious. I use the beer batter for frying other fish (ie perch) by dipping in the flour, the beer batter and then panko bread crumbs. Wonderful!
Fantastic coconut shrimp....i doubled the recipe for my husband and my parents (it took forever!!) Followed it to a T and they were perfect....every single one went. My dad is a huge fan of coconut shrimp, and he kept saying "I cant believe how good these are!" I will definitely make again! Thanks!
Excellent!- better than Red Lobster's which I love. I also used coconut milk instead of beer. They take a little time to prepare but are worth the effort! I used another recipe for Red Lobster's dipping sauce.
FANTASTIC! I didn't have beer so I used milk instead. I flavored the flour with a little garlic powder and cayenne. These were amazing. This dipping sauce is a must: 1/2 c orange marmalade, 2 t mustard, 1 t prepared horseradish!
mizcox
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2011
These are the best coconut shrimp I've ever had! I recommend getting the colossal sized shrimp. Also put them in the freezer again for half an hour or so before frying them...PERFECT!
My family loved these shrimp. Even my sceptic teenage daughter had to admit they were better than she thought they would be. The only thing I did wrong was that I became impatient and didn't wait the entire 30 minutes to refrigerate them. The shrimp that I had battered last weren't as well coated as the first ones when I fried them because I didn't let them set long enough. Also, I wish there had been some sort of guidelines for the dipping sauce. I guessed and it turned out alright, but I am sure that it could have had more zing. Overall, a keeper and I am sure a new family favorite!!!!
I used this batter recipe for fish tacos! I couldn't find a coconut fish taco recipe anywhere. Maybe im the only person that thinks coconut fish tacos sound like a good idea. But they turned out great! I would suggest using a lighter beer and some lime as i used a darker beer and the flavor was a bit overwhelming.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/06/2001
I loved this recipe. It is very similar to the ones at Red Lobster. I used a different dipping sauce consisting of pina colada mix (liquid) and sour cream in almost equal parts. It made it more carribean. Careful the pina colada sauce is sweet.
This was an amazing recipe and fairly easy to make (just don't forget to account for the time in the refrigerator). The dipping sauce recommended by 1hound_1husband is: 1/2 c orange marmalade, 2 t mustard, 1 t prepared horseradish, dash salt, and honey to taste. I added more mustard, horseradish and at least 1 t of honey to make it a bit spicier and because it tasted too much like plain orange marmalade. My family loved all of it. I also made it into a main dish rather than an appetizer by making Betsy's Mandarin Orange Salad which was a great mix because of the orange and lightness of the salad.
ok, I know it says shrimp, but I used bite size pieces of chicken and it rocked!!! It bit of labor, and messy to prepare, but sooooo worth it. I made the sauce using the orange marmalade, dijon mustard, a bit of honey and a dash of hot pepper sauce. Too good for words!
The shrimp were good, but missing a little something for me. They were a little bland. Next time I'll try the powdered sugar dusting suggested by another member. But I will definately be trying this recipe again!
These were great shrimp! I used Jumbo, and thought I was going to run out of batter. My bag of frozen shrimp had about 30 so I used all of them. Next time I think using just Large will be fine. I replaced the beer with coconut milk. I generously coated the shrimp with the batter mixture (added a little cayenne pepper, italian seasoning, and garlic salt) and the batter/coconut didn't fall off at all during cooking. I placed in fridge for about 30 minutes to help the batter stick. I used the orange marmalade dipping sauce another reviewer suggested. Great crowd pleaser recipe. Very fancy presentation!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2002
WONDERFUL! MY FAMILY LOVED THIS SHRIMP, TAST AS GOOD AS "OUTBACK". EASY TOO!
Awesome! A bit labor intensive with all the dipping in the flour then the batter then the coconut but soo worth it. They were really good. I served them with the orange marmalade, spicy brown mustard and orange marmalade. The sauce was a bit spicy, but really went well with the shrimp.
This is the best coconut shrimp recipe out there. It was better then the ones you get at a restaurant. I lost very little of the coconut when cooking. The key is to keeping them in the fridge for a while before cooking. Thanks!!
This recipe is delicious! I have made it twice now and it has been quite the hit. I made two pounds worth of shrimp for Christmas dinner and it was gone in no time. I serve it with sweet red chili sauce and it is perfect. You should definitely give this recipe a try!
Will definitely have to try the suggestions of chilling the batter (felt it was way too runny) and putting the coconut through the food processor when I make these next time. Very tasty, probably should have bothered with pulling out the deep fryer instead of just doing it in a deep skillet.
Absolutely perfect!!! We did the freezer for 15minutes to push things along because we wanted so badly to taste these. Based on the reviews we had to try them for ourselves, the review are accurate! Excellent and easy recipe!
Amazing! I had a football party last weekend and made these a long with four other recipes from this site. The wing recipe and this one were disappearing faster than i could make them. So good. My go-to fast appetizer now.
I made a pound of large shrimp. This was so easy and very tasty. As a dip I mixed Orange Marmalade, coconut and a touch of lime. Was planing on having the shrimp as an appitizer. Next time I will make it as the main course.
Excellent recipe! Made for my sons 16th birthday dinner and he approved! A bit messy and time consuming not to mention the oil gets dirty fast, but worth it. We used regular cocktail sauce and it was delish.
this recipe is AWESOME! everyone loves it, it's better than any restaurant i've gotten it at. i serve with a dipping sauce i make out of equal parts of orange marmalade and sweet chili sauce (found in asian aisle) delicious!
I am not an experienced cook but this recipe was quick and easy and turned out great for me. Only thing I wish is that they would have recommended a particular beer. I used Schlitz... if I changed anything I probably would experiment w/ others beers.
Ive made ths b4 and im making it again tmrw for a cookout! I love this recipe! I used cream of coconut in place of the beer though.....and for the dipping sauce I just blended orange marmalade and mustard horseradish its awesomeeeeee!!!!
This really is an amazing recipe. I use a fry daddy jr to make them with peanut oil. We like the sweetened coconut but have tried the non-sweetened as well. Both are good. The best coconut though is the finest shred you can get. If you get bigger flakes the tips burn, so get the smallest that you can. Also, I have started making a dip from grape jelly and barbecue sauce mixed together. Everyone loves it.
Fantastic. Fantastic. Fan. Tastic. Made this tonight for my mother's birthday dinner and she said it was the best coconut shrimp she's ever had. I added a little salt to the batter and served them with a sweet dipping sauce: 8 oz. sour cream, the solids only from a can of cream of coconut, 4 oz. crushed pineapple with juice, and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Excellent recipe and easy to follow. Only thing is that I didn't taste enough of the sweet coconut. But I may have overfried the shrimp don't know, but it was a success! Will try again. Also the marmalade with mustard sauce was excellent!
This was an incredibly easy recipe to make, and everyone loved it! It tastes just like the restaurants. I was surprised at how the batter stuck so well and stayed on the shrimp. The marmalade/horseradish mustard mix is excellent to dip them in.
Love this recipe. I used coconut juice instead of beer and it definitely had the coconut flavor! I also made the orange marmalade sauce - my boyfriend and I loved it. Next time I will try making a raspberry sauce. Can't wait!
awesome recipe! I have used it serveral times and everytime I get big raves...I tweeked it just a bit and added coconut cream to the batter, gives it that coconut sweetnes just right, I served it with a sweet and sour dipping sauce and was told better then resturant!! thanks for the recipe!
These were pretty good but we weren't wild about them. I am tempted to give 3 stars but pan-fried the shrimp instead of using a deep frier (I don't have one), perhaps they would have been tastier in a deep frier?
