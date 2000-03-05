Northern Stuffed Burgers

These burgers are first mixed with some spices for flavor, then you stuff them with your favorite condiments. We use any or all of the following: mustard, ketchup, chili sauce, relish, chopped dill pickles and grated cheese.

Recipe by Dan

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • In a large bowl, combine the ground beef with the garlic powder, ground black pepper and celery seed to taste. Mix well and form into 8 flat patties.

  • Spread 4 of the patties with your favorite condiments, then place the 4 remaining patties over these and seal the edges.

  • Grill over high heat for 5 minutes per side, or to desired doneness. Use either two spatulas to turn, or you could use a fish basket.

