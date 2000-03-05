Northern Stuffed Burgers

These burgers are first mixed with some spices for flavor, then you stuff them with your favorite condiments. We use any or all of the following: mustard, ketchup, chili sauce, relish, chopped dill pickles and grated cheese.
A cute novelty idea. I probably won't make them again though. The meat itself had really no flavor and since everyone in my family eats something different on their burger it was too difficult to keep track of who's burger what who's.
yeah for Borrego Bombers, we have made these for years and years. We 'stuff' them with cheese and roasted ortega peppers, salt/pepper, add a little season salt to the outside of the burger, and grill away. Then add condiments to the outside to each persons taste. Good in a bun or plain.
I made this burger with the burger Pocket Press the stuffed burger maker and it was awesome. I read about the stuffed burger maker on someone else’s blog and bought one. Look up burger pocket press on the web.
Yowza, these were GOOD! I guess we like our burgers a little bigger though, since I just made 3 (6 patties) out of the two pounds. For filling, we used Muenster cheese and horseradish. Also added some tarragon and parsley to the meat, with about 1tsp of g.powder, the pepper, and celery. Seared over the grill, juicy and delicious. Topped with onion, tomato, catsup and mustard. Yum yum. SUCH a good idea, Dan!
These are just like a burger we used to call hobos when I was a kid. I had asked my mom about them and she and she had no recollection, but looked this up and it is the same as we used to make. I didn't care for the celery seed though so next time just skip it altogether, and it was bland as far as seasoning so also next time I think I'll use season all in the meat. I stuffed these with colby jack cheese and onions. Except for being a bit bland they were good so that is all I need to adjust. I cooked these on the stovetop 4 min per side.
