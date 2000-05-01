Cashew Chicken II

3.8
72 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 18
  • 3 11
  • 2 6
  • 1 7

Diced chicken simmered with the Asian flavors of soy sauce, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts and topped with cashews, of course! This is a delicious and easy recipe, perfect for families on the go, like mine.

Recipe by Gweneth

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Saute chicken until it turns white, then season with salt and pepper and add broth, soy sauce, celery, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts. Cover skillet, reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Beat cornstarch and water together in a small bowl, then blend into skillet mixture and heat through until thick and bubbly. Sprinkle with cashews and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 746.9mg. Full Nutrition
