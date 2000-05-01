Cashew Chicken II
Diced chicken simmered with the Asian flavors of soy sauce, bamboo shoots and water chestnuts and topped with cashews, of course! This is a delicious and easy recipe, perfect for families on the go, like mine.
This was a tasty recipe, but I did a few additions that will definitely perk this up. Instead of doubling the soy sauce like other reviewers, I added Oyster Sauce (about 2 tbsp.). I am Asian, and oyster sauce is used substantially in brown sauces. I did not add as much broth, but eyeballed the amount of liquid I wanted as a sauce. I also used maybe 3 tbsp. of cornstarch and that was thick enough. Also, I added chopped garlic in the oil first and fried the chicken. Then I seasoned with salt, pepper and onion powder for an extra kick. I also added some chopped green onion (scallions) with the celery. The textures were wonderful and the taste sensational. If you finish the sauce with a few drops of sesame oil, it will taste as authentic as a real Chinese restaurant!
Very bland, would not make it again.
Ok I read all the reviews. So I was prepared to "Carrie-fy" the recipe! I only used about 2 tbs of oil, 3/4 c of broth, bean sprouts instead of bamboo shoots(yuck), and I totally omitted the water cornstarch mix. (I did that cuz who needed it with the cut down liquid?) I also used some crushed garlic with the oil and I used garlic pepper and garlic salt instead of plain salt and pepper. We all ate it we all liked it. I will make it again. Thanks for posting it!!
This was a great cashew chicken! I've never been able to make a sauce on a chinese chicken dish that I liked. I pretty much cut the recipe in half since there is only two of us-used one can of chicken broth and a whole can of water chestnuts. I included some larger slices of onion like you get at the restaurants-I let those simmer/cook in the sauce until soft. Plus, I used Tamari sauce instead of soy. The flavor was wonderful! Will keep this recipe handy!
With the Soy Sauce and the chicken broth, I found the recipe far too salty using the full 1 teaspoon of salt
This was a little disappointing to me. I thought it very bland, both visually and taste-wise. I have another recipe for cashew chicken that I like better than this one, so probably won't make this again.
Super easy recipe... I prefer spicier foods, but this had a nice chicken/cashew flavor. I started with FROZEN chicken and still had it together in about 40 minutes. We're adding this one to our regular rotation.
Dish was very runny and probably meant to be served over rice. I'd suggest less broth or a little more cornstarch. Also, flavor was fairly bland. Easy dish to make, but I probably won't try it again.
This lacked the lightness and spiciness of traditional Chinese food, and was heavy on the cornstarchy sauce.
Does need garlic and onions. I put celery,onoin, and water chestnuts. I might add baby corn another time. Overall very good. Perhaps a touch more soy sauce.
This is a wonderful and easy recipe! I made it over the campfire first and have since made it many times at home. It is a favorite!
Very easy to make and the kids loved it.
Just like I get at China Garden! One thing I would recommend is either to purchase raw cashews, or rinse off the salted ones, as with the salt, soy sauce and chicken broth, salted cashews would be WAY too salty.
This recipe was rather bland and boring. The sauce was thick like gravy and just didn't taste that great. It was an okay recipe, but I doubt I'll make it again unless I can figure out a way to add some more flavor.
everyone who tried this said it definitely needed more soy sauce. was rather bland without extra salt added. otherwise, very yummy.
If you are expecting the Chinese dish - cashew chicken you may be disappointed. This dish is very bland, we doctored it up with everything spicy we could find - but we still weren't thrilled.
Less oil, more soy sauce, more water chestnuts, more pepper, added garlic. Served with white rice, this made about 8 servings and was pretty tasty and well-received at our house. One word of caution: when refrigerated and then reheated, the cornstarch sauce tends to get a bit thick and gloppy (as cornstarch does). Although this doesn't really affect the taste greatly, the visual effect can be less than pleasing.
I prepared a menu with this item and printed out the recipe before falling ill. My husband made it following the sumple instructions and it was FANATASTIC!!! just like takeout only better, we have decided that it is now his speciality dish. Thanks for a good one.
If you are a fan of Cashew Chicken in the restaurant, you will love this recipe! I omitted the bamboo shoots and used carrots and baby corns in mine, just because I love baby corns an the carrots give it a little bit more color (and taste good too. Also, after cooking the sauce like this recipe says, I added soy sauce while I was eating it for a bit more flavor. This sauce is good, but needed just a bit more flavor for me. I think next time I will try adding the extra soy sauce before cooking.
Overall simple and tasty. I went a bit heavy on the garlic and really made a difference. Served with white rice, and made WAY more than 6 servings!
No flavor. My husband actually said, I have no interest in eating this again. He eats everything!!!!!
I tried this dish tonight and we loved it. I added onion and garlic to the recipe and omitted the bamboo shoots.
Family Loved it!
This was very bland. However, I think the recipe could improve by adding garlic and onions to the mix. I gave it a three because my little ones gobbled up rice with the sauce and wanted more. Plus, it is super easy to make. Otherwise, I think I would have rated it a 1 or 2.
A good dish, but a little bland for my tastes.
It was kinda bland so I kept adding soy sauce, hoping to add some taste. The consistancy was much like a thick soup, rather than your typical cashew chicken. Not a favorite.
Absolutely excellent! I add chopped zucchini or whatever other vegetables I have on hand and it is wonderful.
We gobble it up!
Not bad at all... I used sesame oil instead of vegetable oil and added some garlic. We loved it!
Very easy and good. It made 8 servings but we ate them all! I edited by doubling the soy sauce, only used 2 cans of broth, steamed some frozen stir fry vegetables, then added to the sauce, and added red pepper flakes. Served over brown rice.
My husband and I found this to be absolutely delicious. It's so versatile to. I added a few more veggies, and even tried it with ground turkey, and minced crab on two seperate occasions. a definite keeper in my kitchen.
This is a terrible recipe. It's about as American as you can get, and totally bland and tasteless. Not only that but it's unhealthy too - you cook the chicken in 1/4 cup of oil, and then add the rest of the ingredients without draining it first! Even the oil wasn't enough to give it flavor.
I made this recipe per the directions once and found it bland and too cornstarchy. We ended up with lots of leftovers. After reading the reviews I decided to kick it up a notch. I only added 1C of chicken broth and only a Tbsp of cornstarch so that I had a nice sauce, but not too much. Then I added garlic & ginger and just a couple Tbsps of brown sugar. It was light and full of flavor and my family ate it up.
I think it needed a bit more kick. It was pretty good, but not as good as many of the Chinese take outs around Madison.
Not sure about this one! I added about 4 garlic cloves when cooking the chicken. Also, I added extra soy sauce, seasme seed oil and garlic salt to the sauce. It was pretty good after that, but definitely not one of my favorites!
Very good basic recipe-I have adapted it to make beef dishes also. Thank you for submitting it.
Very tasty! For a little twist add green pepper and onion or baby corn on the cob. Delicious.
Made this dish for dinner tonight, loved it! I did reduce broth to 2.5 cups and did add 1 tablespoon of Oyster Sauce. Also used just 3 tablespoons of cornstarch to keep with the traditional light delicateness this dish is known for. Will be a monthly addition in my home. -Michelle Scanlon
It's not quite "Chef Wong's", but it's very, very close. And it's simple and easy to do at home. Personally, I would halve the sauce; perhaps the recipe is designed to be ladled over rice instead of served next to it. As for children, with all the familiar ingredients, it should be a great introduction to Chinese food.
I made half the recipe. After reading the ingredients, it sounded like it would be too salty so I skipped the salt and used low salt soy sauce. I also used homemade chicken broth. Other than those changes, followed the directions; but we found it to be very bland. Maybe adding other veggies, spice such as ginger, etc would help. We always like to try new recipes; thanks for posting
Fantastic recipe, although I left out the celery. I am not a skilled cook, but this was EASY and my super-picky guy loved it. Next time I would like to try another liquid than the chicken broth, maybe lemon, pineapple juice or peanut buttery sauce too.
I should have consulted the reviews again before cooking. Followed the recipe exactly, and it was good but very bland. Additional vegetables would have helped.
This was so good! My boyfriend loved it and he is a picky eater. Very simple and very tasty...I recommend!
Scrumptuous!
This is a good recipe . It's very easy to make and my family loves it. I have made it several times.
This is really good cashew chicken! When I make it, I don't follow the recipe exactly. I like to keep out the celery and add peas - they work better with it! Also, the brown sauce tastes more like traditional brown sauce if you add an extra tbsp of soy sauce and a small sprinkle of ginger.
WAY too much broth. I added the oyster sauce and some red pepper as well but it was tasteless and like eating thick sauce soup
Very bland, not much flavor at all.
For all the reasons already listed, too much oil, cornstarch, chicken stock, and not enough flavor.
Followed the recipe exactly. Too bland, too much liquid. Wished I'd read the reviews first. They all had good ideas.
Made this for supper tonite. Was really tasty. I always add more soy sauce (I put some on the chicken pieces 5 min before I saute them) so it is a little yummier (ok I love salt and so does hubby) great first recipe of cashew chicken for me.
My whole family loved this recipe! I made a few adjustments for what I had on hand. I didn't have celery or bamboo shoots, so we added some big slices of onion, some sliced carrots, and some green onions. The only other things I added where 1/8 tsp. sesame seed oil and 1 tsp. rice vinegar. Oh, and I toasted the cashews in the oven at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes, (maybe less time - just until brown. Really brings out the flavor.) I thought I should also note that I used a level 1/3 of cornstarch. This may be obvious to some, but I normally do rounded tablespoons, so I wasn't sure if this was a rounded or level 1/3 cup. I followed the rest of the recipe to a T, and it was perfect. Delicious!!
