Sweet and Sour Chicken III

608 Ratings
  • 5 346
  • 4 189
  • 3 46
  • 2 20
  • 1 7

This version of the Asian-style favorite includes carrots, bell pepper, garlic and pineapple. The requisite soy sauce and vinegar add the sour to the sweet, and voila! Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.

By VINEYIS

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown chicken in oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add green bell pepper, red bell pepper, carrot and garlic and stir fry for 1 to 2 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, combine cornstarch and soy sauce and mix together; pour mixture into the skillet, along with the pineapple and liquid, vinegar, sugar and ginger. Stir together and bring to a full boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 603mg. Full Nutrition
