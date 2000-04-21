Sweet and Sour Chicken III

It's hard to find a recipe that truly tastes like you would expect...My husband, son and I REALLY enjoyed this recipe. The reason I give it 4 stars instead of 5 is because i think it needs a few modifications. SEASON THE CHICKEN: If you don't, the chicken is a little bland even if the sauce is salty. I think it would better to season the chicken and cut down on the soy sauce if you don't like salty food...(I do though). I just used some sea salt and cracked black pepper before frying it and it was really good. MORE SAUCE: I doubled the sauce like other reviewers, and I am glad I did because it was perfect. I used almost all the juice of a 20oz can of pineapple, and about half the pineapple in the can (don't like things too sweet). The only thing I wouldn't double in the sauce is the ginger, unless you like a strong ginger flavor. I also added some Chinese Garlic Chili sauce (1 tsp) for a bit of spice in the sauce and some sesame seeds as I was frying the veggies. for the 1 pound of chicken, i used 1 whole green bell pepper and 1 whole red pepper, also added 1 onion (i think it's a must!) and 1 carrot. It's easier for me to measure veggies like that as opposed to in cups. I also added 1TBSP of ketchup like other reviewers did, and to make it easier, I combined ALL the ingredients of the sauce in a medium bowl and wisked, and then just poured all that into the skillet when the chicken and the veggies were done. I WILL MAKE IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN! THANK YOU VINEYIS!!