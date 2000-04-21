Sweet and Sour Chicken III
This version of the Asian-style favorite includes carrots, bell pepper, garlic and pineapple. The requisite soy sauce and vinegar add the sour to the sweet, and voila! Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
With some changes this was a very tasty dish. First of all, I followed advice gleaned from a long-ago Chinese room-mate: always stir-fry boneless chicken cubes first (and quickly over high heat), adding them back to the stir-fry once the vegetables are tender crisp. Chicken breast can be very easily overcooked. Here are the other changes I made: I minced up 2 garlic and about a one-inch piece of fresh ginger. I used half of it to stir-fry the chicken and the other half to stir fry the vegetables. Speaking of the vegetables, I added broccoli and green onion (which I had on hand)to the mix. For the sauce, I followed the advice of many reviewers and doubled the vinegar and brown sugar, also adding the juice from a larger tin of pineapple cubes. Given the extra liquid, I decided to increase the amount of cornstarch from 1 to 2 Tbsp, which was perfect. With the extra sauce, I could have added more vegetables. Next time I would increase the peppers. I served it with brown rice. A very satisfying dinner.Read More
It was just OK. My 4 year old didn't like it and ate a pear instead. My hubby ate two helpings though. I don't know if there was too much soy sauce for the recipe or what, but it just didn't do it for us. I much prefer Lana's S S meatball sauce so next time I will use that. Thank you though!Read More
This recipe deserves 5 stars and I'd give more if I could. My pickiest son even loved this. I took others suggestions and doubled the sauce and got a 20 ounce can crushed pineapple and kept the soy sauce the same at 1/4 cup. I also added a heaping tablespoon of ketchup to give it that reddish color you see at restaurants. This was restaurant caliber and I'm adding it to my recipe box to make again and again in the future!
I've made this as is and it was very good. With a few changes it can be awesome. I made a lot more sauce using a few different recipes for reference and I added onion. I will definitely make this again.
This was great - I followed someone else's review and used a larger can of pinapple for the extra juice. Next time, I would probably use tidbits instead of pinapple chunks. Totally try it!
I followed this recipe exactly as posted and boy was it good! I love making stirfrys and I have been looking for a good sweet and sour chicken one and am so glad that I finally found it. We gobbled this one down, I will make it again very soon. Thank you so much!
My husband said it was the best sweet and sour chicken he ever had. He bragged about it to his buddies at work! I used Double the ingrdiants on the sauce except the teriaki sauce. Added some ketchup. Plus I used a 20oz can of pineapple chunks and made extra chicken. topped chicken over wild grain rice. This came out awesome. I will be making this dish often! THANKS for sharing!
It's hard to find a recipe that truly tastes like you would expect...My husband, son and I REALLY enjoyed this recipe. The reason I give it 4 stars instead of 5 is because i think it needs a few modifications. SEASON THE CHICKEN: If you don't, the chicken is a little bland even if the sauce is salty. I think it would better to season the chicken and cut down on the soy sauce if you don't like salty food...(I do though). I just used some sea salt and cracked black pepper before frying it and it was really good. MORE SAUCE: I doubled the sauce like other reviewers, and I am glad I did because it was perfect. I used almost all the juice of a 20oz can of pineapple, and about half the pineapple in the can (don't like things too sweet). The only thing I wouldn't double in the sauce is the ginger, unless you like a strong ginger flavor. I also added some Chinese Garlic Chili sauce (1 tsp) for a bit of spice in the sauce and some sesame seeds as I was frying the veggies. for the 1 pound of chicken, i used 1 whole green bell pepper and 1 whole red pepper, also added 1 onion (i think it's a must!) and 1 carrot. It's easier for me to measure veggies like that as opposed to in cups. I also added 1TBSP of ketchup like other reviewers did, and to make it easier, I combined ALL the ingredients of the sauce in a medium bowl and wisked, and then just poured all that into the skillet when the chicken and the veggies were done. I WILL MAKE IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN! THANK YOU VINEYIS!!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I liked it because you didn't bread the chicken, which means fewer calories. I did add ketchup to the sauce and also doubled the sauce. The next time I make it I will season the chicken while cooking, we thought the chicken was tasteless.
Other reviewers mention using ketchup to attain the red color of the usual Sweet and Sour. All recipes I have seen or used actually call for marachino cherry juice to make the color more vibrant. This seems more logical since there are often cherries in Sweet and Sour dishes. The ketchup idea just seems a bit strange to me.
The best sweet and sour chicken I have ever had
I also modified the recipe somewhat by taking out 1/2 the soy sauce, and adding some ketchup, more pineapple juice, and a little more ginger. My rice isn't quite ready yet, and I'm afraid we'll have eaten all the pork (oh yeah, I also used pork loin instead of chicken......melt in your mouth!!) by the time it's done!!
Very nice. I followed recipe as directed but had a bit more chicken, so increased the vegies accordingly. Also added about a quarter of a cup more water, and a tad more of everything else except the soy sauce, to make sure I had enough sauce and help decrease the sodium a bit. It was very tasty, but next time I think I will remove the chicken and vegies from the pan before I add the ingredients for the sauce, and bring the sauce almost to a boil before adding everything back, as it took so long for the liquid to come to a boil that the meat was a bit tough and the vegies were a little overdone for our palates (and I was using a big saute pan with a lot of surface area). I can see making this a part of the rotation - by cutting up the vegies the night before, and storing in a container in the frig, and maybe even mixing the ingredients for the sauce (sans pineapple juice and corn starch), again storing in the frig in a covered container, this could make a really quick dinner: with most everything cut up ahead of time, by the time the rice is done cooking, you could have yourself a meal! Thanks for making dinner a little easier!
Yummy and quick and easy to put together!! I followed another reviewers advice cooked the chicken in the hot oil with garlic and some fresh ginger just to brown. Removed the chicken and added the peppers and onion (also with garlic and fresh ginger);when tender, added the chicken back in with the pineapple. For the sauce, I doubled the vinegar and brown sugar. This recipe was excellent! Everyone loved it and thought it was restaurant quality. A great weeknight meal!
This was okay...the sauce was not as flavorful as my usual sweet n sour. I also added onions, which I think imparted more flavor than it would have had otherwise. Not a keeper for me.
easy to make ,,,enjoyed by 150 people. very tasty.
Great taste. All it needs is more corn starch cause the sauce wasn't thick at all. It was more like meat and veggies in sauce sauce soup.
I used low sodium soy sauce. This recipe was good, but next time I think I will use 1/2 of the soy sauce and increase the pineapple juice. I serve it over white rice.
I thought that this recipe turned out great. Although the chicken could use some extra seasoning. I ended up adding 16oz of crushed pineapple and 2 Tbsp of ketchup as I read in other reviews. Will make this one again.
I did make a lot of substitutions for this. I doubled the recipe to start. Instead of the soy I replaced it with all apple cider vinegar and then upped the brown sugar(probably using around 1/2 cup) to account for the sour. I used yellow and orange peppers. I reduced the amount of ginger since I am not a fan. It turned out great! Thanks Vineysis.
Yummy, easy and kid friendly!
wow!!! this recipe was awesome. i thought i ate sweet and sour chicken from a high end restaurant when i ate this dish.
this was absolutely delicious! I added carrots and green onion and yellow onion, seseme oil, and used frozen breaded chicken tenderloins. I just baked them, chopped them and added them to the cooked sauce! WONDERFUL, i didnt really need to thicken it up either because the breading did that. It was great. I added just a little ketchup just like others suggested.. GREAT recipe, keeper!
This was ok. I thought it had too much soy sauce in it, which made it too salty. Probably won't make again.
This was so good!I had 1 1/2#of chicken.I used 20oz. can pineapple chunks and juice,1 1/2 Tbs.cornstarch,3 Tbs. rice vinegar.I also added a extra carrot and some celery.A keeper.
Thought this was yummy! I followed some other suggestions & added about 3/4 of a 20 oz can of pineapple w/ juice, kept soy sauce the same & doubled cornstarch, vinegar & brown sugar. Also added about 2 T ketchup. Used garlic powder instead of fresh. Used 1 green pepper & 1 med. onion & about 1 C matchstick carrots. Very good!
I thought the sauce was excellent, and is what makes the dish. I did change a few things, like adding 1/4 cup of DARK brown sugar, adding broccoli and snap peas. I also let the solution simmer for over a 1/2 hour to thicken up the sauce and tenderize the vegetables. Next time I make this, I will double the sauce so there is some to run over on the rice.
VERY good. I added celery, as celery is good in just about everything. Added a small onion chopped coarsely, and added some dried red pepper to taste for a little bite. Topped with some green onion and served over rice. I think this is the best stir-fry type thing I have ever cooked.
This recipe is easy to make and very very good, even for the average cook. I used 3/4 of a can of pineapple tidbits and added a little Asian Zing sauce from Buffalo Wild Wings! Yum!
Very good and fairly easy to assemble. As with many recipes, I think that it never hurts to add some extra veggies. I added two whole bell peppers - 1 orange and 1 green - and about 20 baby carrots which I cut into large match-sticks. I had more than 1lb of chicken and we like lots of sauce so I did about 150% on those items. Next time, I might add baby corns and some rough chopped while or yellow onions for a touch more crunch and flavor.
This was a fantastic and tasty recipe. I took another reviewer's advice and doubled the soy sauce/cornstarch sauce. I'm going to try other veggies. You can't go wrong with this one.
1/4 cup soy sauce was a tad on the high side, other sweet and sour sauce recipes yield better results than this one
I'll agree that this recipe is very easy & quick to make, + is very colorful, but we found that it really was missing something - because it was rather bland. It needed some zing. Perhaps more vinegar and a small amount of hot red pepper flakes(?) - not enough to make the dish hot, mind you, but it definitely needs a kick. It wasn't bad - just bland. I just wouldn't make the recipe again without adding a kick.
Way too much soy sauce...does not taste like sweet & sour @ all!
Doubled the sauce, added celery, used rice wine vinegar and used 11/2 pounds chicken
This is a perfect dish! I added 1 cup of onion, cut my carrots on the diagonal, and used fresh pineapple and about 1/2 cup pineapple juice. My daughter and I loved this recipe. A healthier version as compared to the deep fried chicken covered with sweet syrup available at the restaurants. This is exactly what I have always wanted sweet and sour chicken to be.
This was too bland for my taste,I have a better recipe. I won't be making this again
This was delicious! I only used 1 T olive oil instead of 2 T vegetable oil. I also doubled the sauce like others had suggested. I spooned over brown rice with green onions. It was so good, everyone loved it and the leftovers were to DIE for! Great recipe. It's definitely going in the box of keepers.
I made this the other night and served it over rice and had steamed broccli on the side. I don't care for peppers so left them out. I also had some cherry flavored grenadine and added it just for a little taste. It was an easy recipe to do (did add more carrots and pineapple) and my gourmet loving husband enjoyed every bite. Not the usuall red sweet n sour color, but had good flavor! Will make again!
Excellent! A+++
Excellent, easy recipe. I sliced the chicken into thin strips instead of cubes, and that cut down on the cooking time, plus it made for extra tender chicken. I also added a couple of shakes of red pepper flakes. This doesn't make a lot, so be sure to double the recipe, as it's delicious.
Delicious; I used a 20-oz can of pineapple chunks (I love pineapple!) and about half the soy sauce. I used a bag of frozen red and green peppers, which made it really easy (less chopping--I did julienne some baby carrots, though). I also used jarred crushed ginger in place of the powdered.
I followed the advice of my fellow reviewers and made a couple of changes to the recipe. I used a 20 oz. can of pineapple, doubled the vinegar (rice wine) and brown sugar, and added a hefty squirt of ketchup. I like things spicy so I also added a little sriracha. With the changes, I would give this recipe 4 stars.
Very nice dish. Quick preparation once you get the chopping done. All of this was done in the time it took the rice to cook. This had a beautiful presentation and looked just like the picture. My son loved this and had seconds, my husband and I both enjoyed our meal but we have had better. The sauce was good, but needed to be more "sweet and sour" if THAT makes any sense. Maybe leaving out the ginger and adding ketchup? I'm not sure what would have improved this as was really nice, but just wasn't what our taste buds wanted I guess. DH and I voted we'd prefer a breaded piece of meat that had sauce ladled over. This was a good meal though and delicious too.
I made this recipe last night. It was very good - couldnt get enough of the sauce. I didnt have cornstarch on hand, but used a teaspoon of flour instead to thicken. I was expecting it to be more red (like the sweet n sour sauce in the restaurant that is made with ????) but this was so good. The ginger gave it an authentic taste. Very delish and i will be making this again soon. Thanks. Oh - my entire family loved it.
Wow, I'm not one to get over excited about recipes, but this one is really good. I doubled the sauce - except the soysauce - as recommended, and it was very, very good. I like a little spice though, so I added a couple of chili peppers in adobo sauce for spice and color. I'm definitely keeping this recipe for future use. The only thing I might do differently is put the carrots in earlier. I like them crunchy, but my husband and son do not.
I'll never go out for chinese food again now that I know how to make this!!
very good and easy - added carrots, onions, and green and yellow peppers as well. Served over rice. Easy and good full meal.
Really Loved It!!!
This definitely tasted better than take-out! I agreed with other reviewers and added more pineapple- a 15oz can and doubled the sauce. I think next time I will add less soy sauce, it was a tad too salty. I found this recipe is a great way to stretch a small bit of meat- I only used 1 large chicken breast cut into 1 inch pieces and I served it all over brown rice.
The taste isn't very strong, but it tastes good and feels healthy (better than Panda Express)!
Really really good. Doubled the sauce like others. Maybe less corn starch though.
This was amazing and so full of flavor!
I added a bit more red and green pepper than the recipe called for and I also added an onion. I doubled the recipe for the sauce and added a little ketchup to it. I also used tamari (a very flavorful type of soy sauce) instead of regular soy sauce. Very good.
Pretty good, but it felt like it was missing something. With the taste of sweet and sour chicken without all the fat and calories, I will make it again, though. Definitely needs some tweaking, though!
Very good - served with rice. But I agree with a pp that it is lacking that "sweet and sour" taste. Will make again.
This recipe was pretty good. It was quick and easy to make. Nothing revolutionary, just some veggies and chicken and stir fry. Good quick dinner.
Very, very good! My husband said it was one of the best sweet and sour dishes he has tasted. The only thing I did different was that I added some sweet red chili sauce to it and it was fantastic! Oh...I also marinated the chicken in a light Teriyaki for 30 minutes before cooking.
Yum. I cubed the meat from three chicken breasts for this recipe, and used only green bell pepper. I also added extra garlic to suit my personal taste. Otherwise I followed the recipe precisely. The sweet and sour sauce was spot-on, but I feel like the recipe would have been a true 5 if the chicken had the classic crispy coating. I know this is a much healthier alternative, but if I make this again I'm going to add the coating! I'm willing to sacrifice a few health points for the perfect sweet and sour. :)
mmmmmm...!!That Was So Excellent!! Best Sweet and Sour Chicken I've ever had...And I tell ya, my boyfriend is so very picky and he loved it too...Thanx!
This recipe is a great basis for the amazing dinner. I've changed it a bit - added onions and cashew and varied sugar/vinegar/spices amounts to taste. Served over rice with green tea it was just perfect. Many thanks to the author!
This is a great recipe. Not only is it restarant grade, its also easy, quick, healthy, and easy to modify. I served twice already and will definetly serve it more in the future
I tend to be a lazy stir-frier and just throw in whatever I have around the house, but I was looking for something a little different and this did not look hard. LOVE THIS RECIPE. It tasted great. I've made it both with pineapple chunks and mashed up pineapple. We also tend to put soy sauce out when setting the table just because fiance loves extra soy sauce, but I think this recipe is pretty awesome just as is. The friends we've made it for really love it too.
This recipe is healthy, simple and wondeful. Excellent post! Thanks!
Superb! Good portion sizes (Fed me and hubby, plus 2 kids, and even had some left over for lunch tomorrow). I used the 16 oz can of pineapple and omitted the ginger because I am allergic, but the flavor was still excellent. I also used the carrot "chips" (crinkle cut slices in salad section of grocery) and they didnt cook up quite as tender as I would've liked. Next time I will make sure they get a little cook time on their own before I add the peppers.
I made this last night (left out the Green/Red Bell Peppers - Only because I did not have on hand, left out the soy-vinegar and just used white distilled vinger 2TSPs. This was an ABSOLUTE hit with my family, my picky 6 year old kept telling me this is so YUMMY and GOOD - So THANK YOU for a GREAT recipe - Definitely a keeper.
I made this a few years ago and forgot to save it to my recipe box. I just stumbled across it again and made it tonight. I still love it! Double the sauce if you like to drizzle it over your rice.
I can't believe how delicous this turned out. I made one change which was I added 12oz. pineapple which is just a little more than the recipe calls for and I'm glad I did because I really like the extra pineapple. It also gave a little more juice to the sauce which was great as well. Can't wait to make it again because I got such sweet praise from my family when I served this.
I love this recipe!! I've made it quite a few times with a few little adjustments (I doubled the soy sauce, cornstarch, vinegar, brown sugar, and ground ginger). It turns out great and it's super easy. The last time I made it it turned out the best, but I agree, you may want to remove the chicken while you stir fry the veggies since the chicken dried out a little but at the same time my husband didn't seem to notice and thought it was fantastic. I highly recommend this one!
My rating on this is all a matter of preference. I just wanted everyone to take note that this is a soy sauce based sauce, so is more of a deep flavor and less of a tangy flavor. I prefer the tangier ones that get most of their liquid from pineapple juice and chicken broth, with a hint of soy. So, for some people this might be their ultimate recipe - go for it! But for me, a different flavor is my ideal sweet and sour.
This recipe is okay. without adding something spicy it kind of lacks that extra 'umph' I added huy fong to my sauce. Made it in a wok so it was very quick. Would make again for a quick weeknight meal, but it won't make my list of best recipes.
This dish has a lot of color and makes for a good presentation. I think I will thicken the sauce next time. Otherwise it was good.
I added onions when cooking the chicken. It turned out great and was really easy to make!
Both my husband and I LOVED this recipe! It is excellent just as is!
use 1/2 as much soy sauce and 20oz of pineapple.
What a great recipe! It was easy to make and tasted wonderful -- none of that "too sweet" problem so many s&s recipes have. Definitely a keeper to make again and again....
loved it!
Thanks alot. turned out really good. tastes fantastic. i shall be cooking this more often. allrecipes has really helped me with my cooking skills! Next time i will try this dish with pork fillet instead of chicken! xxx
The sauce had a very nice true sweet & sour flavor. My only complaint is that the sauce could be thicker. Next time I will add a little more cornstarch and cook the sauce separately before adding to the stir fry. I will also add some onion for more flavor.
Delicious! I used an entire red and green pepper and 2 cups of carrots. I also substituted rice vinegar for the white vinegar for a more subtle flavor. This is so simple and very tasty!
Pretty good... my husband liked it, and I liked it, too... although it tasted almost exact to the Lean Cuisine brand (so maybe it's an unfair review since that is a diet product). I did add some ketchup, yellow pepper, and sesame seeds to mine. I also upped the pineapple to a 20 ounce can, and I'm glad I did. It was good served with rice, but my 3 year old didn't want to eat it.
Very good...I did double the sauce though
My boyfriend and I made this for a special night in. We used rice vinegar instead of regular, but everything else was as the recipe stated. We both loved it! Leftovers were good too.
My family enjoyed this dish and it was quick and easy on a busy night. One of my picky eaters who doesn't like chicken gobbled it right up. I would deffiently add a little more seasoning to spice it up...a little on the bland side but still very good.
okay, but not what i was looking for. something just didn't seem right with it, but we all ate it! my hubby said it tasted a lot like the michelina's brand sweet and sour chicken.
Really good. I enjoyed it and so did my family. Not alot of sauce so I would double the sauce next time.
Delicious! I added 1/2 bag frozen broccoli and one can water chestnuts to stir fry. Also, doubled sauce recipe, but kept ground ginger at only 1/2 tsp wouldn't double that. Great taste!
We liked this recipe very much! I used cubed pork instead of chicken, and I added chopped onions, 2 tabsp. ketchup, and halved maraschino cherries with a little juice for flavor and color. (I only had green bell peppers, no red) I increased the vinegar to offset the sweetness of the cherries. We served this over white rice. I put condiment dishes of slivered almonds, chopped green onions, and chinese noodles to add on top according to personal preference. It was a very attractive dish, and very tasty. And quick and easy, which rates high in my book!
Simply put, this recipe rules! I'm making it again tonight for supper. My whole family loves it.
This was such a disappointment! The flavor in itself was ok, but there is no way I would ever call it sweet & sour. It just tasted like some average stir fry with no sweet & sour flavor. Will never make this again.
looked for recipe with ginger because i knew that was key to authentic taste. this recipe did not dissappoint.
it was scrumptious the juice wasn't thick, so maybe next time i'll use more corn starch. otherwise it was good
This was a very good meal. I marinated the chicken in soy sauce and garlic before cooking. I also added pineapple juice with the soy sauce and cornstarch, made for a great flavor.
Flavorful and easy to prepare. I keep fresh ginger in the freezer, so I grated it and used it in place of ground ginger.
Was good; although something was missing. Can't quite put my finger on it yet. But nonetheless, will be making it again.
very good recipe!
This recipe was fabulous!! I made it exactly as stated first, then when it was done I decided it needed more juice, so I took 8 of crushed pineapple with juice and poured it in and about a teaspoon of ketchup. Awesome. Even my picky kids ate it. Will for sure be a regular at my house. Thanks!!
Love the recipe...so easy and very tasty better than what you eat at a resturant..the only change I made was dashing some red pepper into the sauce..it gave it alittle kick..which I love spicy food.. :0)
