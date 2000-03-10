Easy Italian Chicken II

Overall, I enjoyed the simplicity of this recipe! It had a very light and healthy feel to it and goes very well with rice! My chicken came out very moist with a slight tangy taste to it as well as the spicy after-kick that comes with Italian dressing. Though I admit, the dish felt like it was missing something, though I'm not quite sure what. For this recipe, I followed the following suggestions from other users: poking the chicken with a fork before marinading, baking the chicken in the marinade, and adding potatoes, carrots, pepper, & garlic salt. Also, I covered the baking pan with foil and baked it in a toaster oven for about an hour. I only marinaded the chicken for about 2 hours and I used Kraft Tuscan House Italian dressing. Both of these factors would probably account for the light taste of this chicken. In the future, I would probably marinade the chicken overnight and use a more flavorful Italian dressing.