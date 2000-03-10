Easy Italian Chicken II

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1296.1mg. Full Nutrition
This is the easiest and most delicious chicken recipe!!! I make it for my roommates at least once a week, it is one of their favorites!! Before marinating the chicken I make sure to poke holes in it with a fork to let the marinate soak in, as another reviewer suggested. I use a zesty Italian dressing and usually throw it together before leaving for work, 9 hours later it has a great flavor and makes a quick meal. To give it an extra kick, before cooking I usually take a few pieces and dip each side in a bowl of parmasean cheese. I'm not a fan of the extra cheesy taste but everyone else loves it that way!! Cook this with the Oven Roasted Potatoes recipe from this site and you have an easy and delicious meal that people will love!!
I have never made italian chicken like this before. I always bake my chicken while it is still in the marinade, it makes it MUCH more juicy and flavorful..and I usually spoon some of the marinade over the chicken when I serve it. The family loves it that way. Baking it without the marinade made it very dry. You should definitely bake it with the marinade!!!
I've made this oodles of times and it's a basic no fail recipe. I do as someone else recommended and pierce the chicken with a fork. I use a 2 1/2 lb. bag of boneless skinless chicken breasts and use enough Kraft Fat Free Caesar Italian to marinate. As someone recommended mushrooms I gave it a try tonight and they were scrumptious! I halved or quartered the big mushrooms and marinated them overnight with the chicken. I cook it in a foil lined 13x9 pan that's also covered with foil for 30 minutes at 375 degrees, remove foil and bake another 10-15 minutes. Since the color is so pale I sometimes sprinkle with paprika. The leftovers are great for all sorts of things like in salads and wraps etc.
It doesn't get much easier than this. I cut the recipe in half and used Kraft light italian dressing. I pounded the chicken down thin and added a couple tablespoons of olive oil, some rosemary, italian seasoning and minced garlic. I put everything into a ziploc bag and let it marinate all day. I did mine on the grill and it was great. The leftovers are perfect over mixed greens.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/26/2001
I couldn't believe how good this was after only using two ingredients! Definetely marinate the chicken for 2 hours +.
This is a very good recipe. I only made it for two but I did it a little diffrent. I did marinade for 2hrs and I also baked the marinade with the chicken and I added a little bit of minced garlic. I poked holes with a fork on both sides of the chicken. It came out very juicy and also had sauce left over to put on chicken.
I used a 3-lb. bag of chicken tenderloins, and marinated in 16 oz. Kraft Zesty Italian dressing overnight with 3 medium potatoes, cubed. Poured it into two casserole dishes, with marinade, and cooked for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Then removed dishes, stirred around chicken and potatoes, and sprinkled one dish with parmesan before returning to oven for 30 minutes more. Turned out great. The parmesan added a lot. Next time I'll add mushrooms, too.
This was really REALLY bland and dry. I was only cooking for two people so I more than halved the chicken but still used over half the bottle of dressing, and it was still dry. Strange how its rating is so high.
This was pretty good and easy too! I marinated my chicken breast in italian dressing and basil and oregano vinegar overnight. I seasoned the chicken w/ salt, pepper and italian seasoning and browned the chicken in olive oil on both sides. Then I baked the chicken in the marinade on 350 for 40 minutes. It was so juicy and tender! OH and don't forget to poke holes in the chicken as well.
I have been doing this for years, I've even gone as far as cutting up a ton of different kinds of veggies (potatoes carrots and onions are always a huge hit) and tossing it all in the oven and making one huge one dish meal. I've also always used FF italian dressing or made my own out of the packets that you can buy.
This is a favorite of mine. I put it on a baking sheet surrounded and sometimes covered with onions, peppers, carrots, mushrooms, squash-what I have available. I use the sauce in the pan too. I use small chunks of potato, sprayed with Pam and sprinkled with spices. Bake at 400 for 30-40 minutes. Whole meal in a pan.
This recipe gave me the basics when I wanted to know how to cook chicken I'd marinated in a store-bought jerk marinade. Most of the marinated chicken recipes I found involved grilling, so this one helped me as far as figuring out the time needed to cook the chicken, something I'm kind of hopeless with. I did turn the temp up to 375°F instead, since my chicken breasts were superthick, and an hour was the perfect amount of time.
I'm not use why others measure and mess around with spices and oils and herbs or whatever when this recipe is just as good - or better- and takes 2 minutes to assemble! I've been doing this for several years and it can't be beat IMHO!
This was an easy recipe that yielded a delicious meal. For something so easy, it tasted like something that took much longer to prepare. As many other reviewers have done, I also made some changes to the original recipe. Instead of regular house italian dressing, I use Kraft Tuscan Italian dressing, which gives it a more rich flavor. I also cut each chicken breast in half, and only cook it for 45 minutes instead of an hour. If you want to give it a little something extra, after marinating coat each piece in parmesan cheese. I also recommend drizzling the chicken with a little extra dressing after taking it out of the oven.
I made recipe "as is", served with rotelle with spaghetti sauce. The chicken was DRY. I marinaded for 8 hours. Wish I would have added the mushrooms as previous reviewers suggested, but this cooking time is way too long.
Delicious! I did read some of the other reviews and I made two additions to the recipe. I added a little bit of garlic and pepper and marinated it for about 6 hours. I also poked some holes with a fork so the juice could get absorbed better. Was the perfect amount of time. It wasn't too strong and wasn't too weak of flavor. I also cooked it in the juices and flipped halfway through.
This is a great easy meal for the mom on the go with picky eaters!! I poked several holes in the chicken before marinating the chicken over night. I also baked the chicken in the dressing (I used Kraft Zesty Italian dressing) for about an hour. Thank you for posting this recipe, this will be made again and agin in our house!!
I couldn't find Italian salad dressing anywhere so I used Garlic and Herb dressing and threw in oodles of mushrooms. The chicken was delicious - and so easy, and the garlic mushrooms were the best I've ever tasted!
Great recipe! I first made the mistake, though, of using a not so zesty italian dressing (Paul Newman's Italian) and the chicken was kind of bland. The next time I made it, I used Wishbone Robusto Italian Dressing that made a world of difference!!! I also dredged in italian-style bread crumbs. OMG!!!! Scrumptious!
Excellent recipe, especially for beginner cooks! Tip: check your chicken at 45 minutes. The recipe suggests an hour but if your chicken breasts aren't huge, an hour is too long and your chicken will be flavorful but dry as dust. For the most part, 45-50 minutes will get 'er done.
I've done chicken like this I think since I was a kid. What I like to do is pound the chicke a little bit marinate in the dressing about a day or two, grill the chicken, top it with a slice of cheese, two slices of bacon and lettuce and tomato and put it on a toased kaiser roll. So good.
The key to this recipe is to use an Italian dressing you really like. Sometimes after marinating we lightly top each piece with seasoned Panko crumbs with a pit of grated Italian cheese before baking. Using fatfree or reduced fat dressing makes this a healthy meal and does not impact taste. Also works well if you slice the chicken before marinating and then pan cook with fresh veggies for a wonderful topping to pasta. So much you can do with this recipe - let your imagination guide you and of course set your cooking time based on your own oven/stovetop and size of chicken.
I did almost the same as this recipe, only I did BBQ sauce and Zesty Italian. I did it for about an Hour, also. They turned out a little dry, but because of the sauces we just dipped the pieces in as we ate it, out of the pan! lol All in all, I give it an A+.
Last minute I made this and it turned out well. Changes - browned the chicken breast a little in some red pepper oil oil. Added Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning and baked. Very moist and full of flavor.
Personally, I don't care for the flavor of Italian dressing. I'm the type of person that typically only uses ranch. Because of that, I would've rated it a 4. But for someone who likes the taste of Italian dressing, this would be a great recipe. It was super easy. Great recipe, just not for my tastes.
I marinated some chicken tenderloins overnight hoping they'd be full of flavor. It had no color, so I added paprika, garlic powder & pepper. Baked in oven then broiled for last few minutes. I think it would taste way better grilled.
I was shocked with how favorful and juicy this chicken was! I added mushrooms as another reviewer suggested and kept everything covered in the oven until the last 10 min. or so. The leftover chicken and mushrooms were excellent eaten cold for lunch the following day!
I love this recipe! It's super easy and tastes amazing. I usually bake it and zucchini/squash together in the same casserole dish and it turns out even better! I also use Tony Chachere's original creole seasoning and garlic salt to give it an extra level of flavor.
I totally forgot all about this recipe! Today I used two chicken breast, marinated it for an hour, topped it with fresh minced garlic, sweet basil, rosemary, onions, and red, green and orange bell peppers. I am cooking it in NewWave oven to prevent heating up the entire house. I wrapped the chicken in foil but will open the top after it cooks for 30 minutes and allow it to cook another 30 minutes. I can't wait for the aroma to fill up the house. For side dishes, I baked some potatoes and made a tossed salad. Although it is not ready to eat, I know this is going to be a delicious dish. My mouth is already watering.
Great, easy, tasty recipe. You can marinate overnight or in the morning and have it ready for dinner at night. remove the chicken from the marinade and use it for basting if you like. I tried cooking it in the marinade- but the chicken was WAY too tart. Now, I pour off the marinade and baste the pan with olive oil before I add the chicken. I bake covered for 30 mins. Then 1 cut 6 carrots in quarters (lenghthwise) and 4 potaoes in quarters also lenghtwise. I add these to teh chicken and bake uncovered for 30 additonal minutes. Awesome! The dressing gives the vegetables a great flavor and they come out slighly crisp. The chicken is brown but very moist. If you just want a slight brown, you can uncover for the last 15 minutes only. That works fine too and the vegetables are less crisp.
This is my favorite grilling recipe. I have made this for years and it is a favorite among everyone. I made for dinner guests once (always embarassed because its so easy). And, everyone RAVED. Kept complimenting every bite they took - I was blushing because it was really a quick fix. My sister cuts this up and grills in chunks on sticks with other veggies. Serve with rice and its a perfect weeknight meal (can marinate the night before). If you want to go all out. You can cut the breast in half lengthwise (pound if you want super thin) and marinate. Then, lightly grill until browned and put back in fridge with more dressing to marinate a few more hours. Then, totally cook through in the oven. You can not go wrong with this!
This was pretty good. I marinaded it for about four hours. It had a pretty good flavor, but I was wanting more. Next time I will marinade it for a lot longer, and perhaps use a different Italian dressing. I did add fresh mushrooms like someone suggested, and those were very delicious. The mushrooms act like a sponge and soaked up the sauce really well. I think I liked the mushrooms better than the chicken itself! Also, I forgot to poke holes in the chicken, so I will be doing that next time too. All in all, it was pretty good and I'll try it again eventually.
Easy recipe but the chicken was a little dry. An hour is way too long. I cooked 2 breasts (cut in half) for 35 minutes and it was plenty long. Def poke with holes when marinating and add mushrooms. I also added all the marinade to the chicken while it was cooking so that we would have some sauce to pour over the chicken. It was all eaten and it is good for a fast midweek meal.
I make this often because it is too easy. I poke holes to let the marinade seep like most reviewers suggest and sprinkle parmesan cheese halfway through baking time. I also sauté sliced mushrooms and onions in some butter AND the dressing and add it to the chicken before baking. Soo yummy!
I've marinated chicken in the zesty italian dressing many times. I puncture with a fork and marinate the chicken over night, or just the 11 hours I'm gone during the day. I broil the chicken, only takes roughly 8 minutes on each side. Serve rice and a veggy on the side. quick, easy and tasty.
We have done this alot and love it! Definitely use high quality dressing. If you are in a hurry, cut the chicken into bite size pieces, put it in a pan with the dressing, and simmer it for just a few minutes until it is done. Toss with pasta, include some of the cooked juices, add veggies like tomatoes and mushrooms, and you've got a quick, tasty, healthy meal. No need to marinate this way either. I also add this chicken when I make caprese with noodles. YUM!!
Overall, I enjoyed the simplicity of this recipe! It had a very light and healthy feel to it and goes very well with rice! My chicken came out very moist with a slight tangy taste to it as well as the spicy after-kick that comes with Italian dressing. Though I admit, the dish felt like it was missing something, though I'm not quite sure what. For this recipe, I followed the following suggestions from other users: poking the chicken with a fork before marinading, baking the chicken in the marinade, and adding potatoes, carrots, pepper, & garlic salt. Also, I covered the baking pan with foil and baked it in a toaster oven for about an hour. I only marinaded the chicken for about 2 hours and I used Kraft Tuscan House Italian dressing. Both of these factors would probably account for the light taste of this chicken. In the future, I would probably marinade the chicken overnight and use a more flavorful Italian dressing.
YUM! this will officially be in my menu plan more often! I started the marinade at 9pm the night before and it sat in the fridge all day till it was cooked at 6pm. I forgot to poke holes in the chicken, but its ok. I put the chicken in the pan, then poked holes. I added fresh italian dressing rather than putting on the leftover marinade. I also seasoned the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder, italian seasonings & a hint of seasoned breadcrumbs. I flipped halfway though and added the same seasonings to the other side, as well as basted the chicken. My fiance couldnt stop talking about how delicious it was!!
This was a great dish. I added mushrooms, onions to mine( for an extra kick) and it turned out wonderful. The chicken was so moist and juicy. Note: make sure you marinate the chicken an hour or more. Then cook the leftover sauce with it. I promise you it want disappoint.
I have been cooking chicken like this for years. This is my oldest sons favorite way to eat chicken. I cook the chicken in the marinade and then discard after cooking. I have made chicken this way on the stove, in the oven, on the grill and in the crockpot.
I love this recipe, but since the Kroger near my residence hall at school usually has chicken drumsticks on sale more often than chicken breasts, that's what I use (I mean seriously, $.99 a pound for drumsticks vs $2.99 for chicken breast and the drumsticks come in family sized packages, so I divide it up and store some in the freezer in ziploc freezer baggies) instead of the chicken breasts.
This is my family's favorite marinade. The flavor is outstanding and I also use it with baked potatoes cooked in the microwave, slice them and put them in a bowl with the salad dressing. Cook them on the grill for enough time to just brown the potatoes.
This is by far the best chicken I've eaten. I added some potatoes with butter, salt, pepper, and paprika and then put in with it the chicken and left in in for about a hour and 10 min, then covered it with aluminum foil and let it cook for about 10 more minutes turn out delicous.
This was so good my hubby went back for seconds and he isn't really a fan of chicken. I did poke holes in the chicken with a fork and I had it in the fridge marinating at least three hours before I cooked it.
This is such an easy recipe, and full of flavor! I always season my chicken with salt, pepper and garlic salt no matter what I'm cooking, so I did that and then added the Italian dressing and let it marinate overnight, and it turned out very moist and delicious! My husband and kids loved it, and my husband's grandmother (who is an EXCELLENT cook) tried it and asked me for the recipe! I will definitely make this again!
