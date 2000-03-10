Easy Italian Chicken II

272 Ratings
  • 5 156
  • 4 73
  • 3 27
  • 2 9
  • 1 7

Chicken breasts marinated in Italian-style salad dressing, then baked! It is the easiest and most delicious meal ever and my husband thinks I slave all day to make it!

By MARIONROWE

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
18 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Marinate: Pour salad dressing into a large, resealable plastic bag. Add chicken breasts, seal bag and shake to coat. Place in refrigerator for at least 1 hour or overnight (the longer you marinate, the more taste the chicken will absorb).

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Remove chicken from bag, discarding remaining marinade. Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear. Note: Turn chicken occasionally while baking.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 7.7g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1296.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022