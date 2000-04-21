Chicken Mexicala

I made this exactly as written, except that I could only find a can of diced green chiles (never seen a can of chopped ones), and the soup was a 10.5 oz. can instead of 10.75. And I should note that the chicken was boiled for a while to cook it, and the onion was a white one. But this also marked the first time I ever made and used homemade tortillas. (I have a bag of "masa harina de maiz", so I used the right amount on the bag's recipe to make 12 6" tortillas.) The tortillas were a bit irregular in thickness and were hardly circular, but it was only my first attempt after all. They worked okay in this recipe, though. The resulting casserole was just okay in my book, verging on the bland. I thought my version had way too much chicken in it, but I guess the chicken breast halves I used were pretty large; I'd recommend using small ones unless you really love chicken. I also thought that the amount of cheese was too little for this dish; I would double it at least, next time. And I also like other reviewers' suggestions of adding taco seasoning to the chicken mix, or putting salsa on the cooked dish. I might make this again, with tweaks like those.