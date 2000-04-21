Chicken Mexicala
A layered casserole of corn tortillas, a creamy chicken and green chile pepper mixture, and Cheddar cheese. Great served with a tossed green salad, if desired.
A layered casserole of corn tortillas, a creamy chicken and green chile pepper mixture, and Cheddar cheese. Great served with a tossed green salad, if desired.
This is my recipe, you need to use chopped green chilies, one small can. You can cook your chicken in advance, this is the longest part, also shredding your own cheese makes it even better.Read More
I'm not sure if I did something wrong but I followed the recipe. The chicken mixture just didn't seem to be enough. Maybe another can of soup? It seemed to be too much tortilla and not enough filler. I couldn't spread the chicken out enough to reach all the corners. That's why the tortillas were tough.Read More
This is my recipe, you need to use chopped green chilies, one small can. You can cook your chicken in advance, this is the longest part, also shredding your own cheese makes it even better.
Yummy! I added a can of green enchilada sauce to add to the flavor and stretch the sauce. Yummy! I also put a layer of cheese in the middle, as I like really cheesey foods.
It took me 2 hours to make, maybe I did something wrong, but when it was done, it was SO good. It sounds bland, but it was delisious
This was very good! After reading others reviews I added one fresh finely chopped jalapeno and about 1 tsp cumin to the sauce. In addition I added 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup chicken broth (from cooking the chicken breasts) to "stretch" the sauce. To eliminate the fat I didn't saute the chilies and onions but combined the soup, evap milk, milk, broth, onions, green chilies and jalapeno and micro cooked for 8 minutes before adding the cooked chicken and putting the casserole together. Husband topped it with salsa but it was spicy enough for me without it. Will definitely make again.
This recipe is delicious!!! I didn't understand the 1 2/3 green chile peppers, canned, so I just used a small can of mild diced chiles. Also, instead of the cheddar cheese I used the pre-shredded 4 cheese Mexican mixture. I plan on serving this to my bunko group! Thanks for a terrific and easy recipe!
Not a bad recipe. The tortillas got a little tough. And I added lots of salsa to the end product to increase the flavor.
Excellent! As guided by the other reviewers, I added 1 tsp cumin into the chicken/soup/milk mixture and also added approx 3/4 C chicken broth. When cooking the chicken beforehand, I seasoned with some cayenne and chili pepper. Thinking of making this for the super bowl, it would be a crowd pleaser.
This recipe was great. My husband doesn't usually like casseroles, but this one he liked. It is a keeper at my house.
My husband exclaimed and exclaimed over this dish. Highly recommended for quick and easy to make mexican food.
I'm not sure if I did something wrong but I followed the recipe. The chicken mixture just didn't seem to be enough. Maybe another can of soup? It seemed to be too much tortilla and not enough filler. I couldn't spread the chicken out enough to reach all the corners. That's why the tortillas were tough.
My family didn't like it. I thought it was rather bland. The tortillas were tough for the kids to cut.
Very easy and filling. Nice taste too! I sprinkled some garlic powder and chili powder on the chicken and layered sliced cheese on top of it before adding the top tortilla layer. Great meal!
This is very tasty. I used thighs and drumsticks instead of breasts and left out the onion (I was out). It was still great! When I was putting it all together, I kept thinking "this is way too much corn tortilla, no wonder people complained." So I made sure that every bit of corn tortilla was covered in the chicken mixture and they weren't dried out or tough at all. Also when I heated the tortillas I used olive oil.
This recipe is great and very easy to make. I like to add a bit of taco seasoning to the chicken mixture as it's cooking for a little extra flavor. It's also good with some sliced black olives mixed in.
I love this recipe and after reading all the reviews I made a few small adjustments I use mexican seasonings (like taco seasonings) to the chicken mixture this adds great flavor!!! I also like to add cheese to each layer making it more cheesy mmmmm
my oldest son really enjoyed this. Had a little too many onions in there to suit me, but it was very tasty and not difficult to make!
This recipe was delicious!!! The first time I made it, it was a little bland for me, so I added taco seasoning to the chicken, onions, and peppers (for a little extra kick, add a little Tobasco too or top with salsa). Since my family and I are not mushroom fans, I substituted Cream of Chicked for the cream of mushroom soup. I also used a bag of the tortilla rounds chips for layering, then cumbled a couple of handfuls of the chips to put on top to give it a little crunchiness. The 4-cheese mexican blend shredded cheese from your grocery store works great too, and you can add a layer of cheese after each layer of chicken for a yummy cheesy dish. Its really easy to make and the leftovers keep well. The dish has been a hit!
i have made this and have settled on some variations; i double (at least) the amount of green chiles, i mix it up the night before and refrigerate to blend the flavors, and i sometimes use tortilla chips crushed up in place of corn tortillas. i'll use a whole chicken and stew it, and then debone using both white and dark meat.
This is a good dish. It needs a little something extra though. It is kind of bland. I mean, we added salsa and some of us added sour cream so that really helped. but if you want to have it by itself then it needs something.
This was very good. I only had cream of chicken soup, so I used that instead and added a small can of diced mushrooms to it. I also sliced 1/2 a can of black olives to add to the mixture. Upon others suggestions, I used 1/2 cup of the chicken broth and used a 12 oz.can of evaporated milk to have more "liquid" to the mix,that seemed to help. I also used flour tortillas, since it was all I had, next time I will try corn, the flour ones seemed a bit to wet. Great otherwise!
I used shredded chicken, didn't fry the tortillas, added some garlic powder, chili powder, salt and pepper. I took the advice of one review to add cheese to the first layer. My husband loved it and so did my 2 year old daughter. I cut back on the onion but that was the most overpowering taste in the recipe. I know I will make it again but will cut down on the onions. Whenever I buy a precooked whole chicken; I shred the leftover chicken. I always make something with it the next night like tacos, casseroles or soups. This was a great recipe because I always have the ingredients on hand.
I made this exactly as written, except that I could only find a can of diced green chiles (never seen a can of chopped ones), and the soup was a 10.5 oz. can instead of 10.75. And I should note that the chicken was boiled for a while to cook it, and the onion was a white one. But this also marked the first time I ever made and used homemade tortillas. (I have a bag of "masa harina de maiz", so I used the right amount on the bag's recipe to make 12 6" tortillas.) The tortillas were a bit irregular in thickness and were hardly circular, but it was only my first attempt after all. They worked okay in this recipe, though. The resulting casserole was just okay in my book, verging on the bland. I thought my version had way too much chicken in it, but I guess the chicken breast halves I used were pretty large; I'd recommend using small ones unless you really love chicken. I also thought that the amount of cheese was too little for this dish; I would double it at least, next time. And I also like other reviewers' suggestions of adding taco seasoning to the chicken mix, or putting salsa on the cooked dish. I might make this again, with tweaks like those.
I found this recipe delicious and easy to make. Instead of halving the tortillas, i just layered them whole. I also used 2 cans of soup instead of one and it came out wonderful!
My husband LOVED this dish and he is a picky eater! He suggested that I "work it into the rotation"! I did add a layer of cheese in the middle and added green chile enchilada sauce to the soup, chicken and milk mixture.
I was looking for the easy button! My family lives in El Paso, Tx and these ingredients are already in my kitchen, This recipe is a good one,....kind of reminds me of a green chile enchillada. It's great for kids with alergies [no wheat]. I did make a couple of changes: I used a smaller cassarole dish., I added more corn tortillas. Before I layered the bottom of the cassarole dish, I cut the tortillas in bite sz pieces and then put them in a little hot oil to soften. I had to go with the cumin suggestion [1 tsp] because it is more authenic to mexican food and it gives a dish that punch! I added more cheese as suggested as well. Yummy, a quick meal, and my picky 12yr old loved it!
I cooked my chicken with the onions and the green chiles. I added some taco seasonings such as Cumin while cooking the chicken. I didnt have evapoated milk so subbed it for powdered milk with only 40% of the water added to it. (since evaporated milk is milk with 60% of the water evaporated) Other than that, I layered in it a round casserole dish and it turned out great. Oh, and I did half corn half flour tortilla since I am a corn fan and my husband is a flour fan but we coudnt tell the difference in the end. i had them ripped up in bite size pieces. Next time I might try adding another can of green chiles or adding green enchilada sauce. I made homemade quacamole with black beans and corn as a side dish. I am eating leftovers right now and it still tastes great.
Great recipe, I changed it to 6 chicken breasts, two cans of mushroom soup, 2 cans of evaporated milk and 2 cans of green chilis, I kept everything else the same and didnt' drain the chiken much, just added the other stuff, it helped to stretch it out more, it's quickly become a favorite at my house
My son loved this recipe, he polished off the rest of the pan (although I was planning on leftovers). I did add the cumin and used a large can of evaporated milk and some chicken broth in the sauce. I put salt/pepper and chili powder on the chicken breasts and sauted them in olive oil, deglazed the pan with white wine and added that to the sauce. My son says this is a keeper. I told him it was "Mexican Lasagna".
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections