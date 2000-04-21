Chicken Mexicala

A layered casserole of corn tortillas, a creamy chicken and green chile pepper mixture, and Cheddar cheese. Great served with a tossed green salad, if desired.

By SAMME

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
  • In a medium saucepan, saute onion and green chile peppers until tender. Stir in chicken, then milk and soup. Heat through, mix well and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small skillet, saute tortillas a few at a time until soft. Cut tortillas into quarters, then line a 9x13 inch baking dish with 1/2 of the tortillas. Spread 1/2 of the chicken mixture over the tortillas, then layer with remaining tortillas and remaining chicken mixture. Finally, sprinkle with cheese.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 18g; cholesterol 81.5mg; sodium 758.5mg. Full Nutrition
