Pizza On The Grill II

This is pizza made on a gas grill. The results are great, and plenty of variations would work. The trick is to grill one side of the pizza dough first, then add the toppings.

By HJR

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Roll out prepared pizza dough to a size that will fit your grill. Place on grill for 5 minutes, or to desired doneness, and flip over. Now add the sauce, cheese, green bell pepper and mushrooms.

  • Cover the grill and allow to cook over high heat for 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 22.1mg; sodium 574mg. Full Nutrition
