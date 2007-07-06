Pizza On The Grill II
This is pizza made on a gas grill. The results are great, and plenty of variations would work. The trick is to grill one side of the pizza dough first, then add the toppings.
This is pizza made on a gas grill. The results are great, and plenty of variations would work. The trick is to grill one side of the pizza dough first, then add the toppings.
This recipe is great, though I will need more practice so as not to singe the crust too much. My husband loved it so much that he ate it as soon as it came off the grill - he didn't want to wait to take it to the table. I used the "Pizza Crust for Bread Machine" recipe and made my own sauce; pizza was like what we get at a microbrew pub. Thanks for the recipe, Mathilda! Update: I have made this recipe so many times because we can't get enough of it. I've found that neither the grill nor the bread needs to be oiled, but I keep the pizzas small (6 inches) so they are easy to move around. After cooking the first side, I take them off the grill and add the toppings then put them back on. I use a gas grill with mesquite chips - excellent flavor. I use a combo of mozzarella and smoked gouda cheese, but now we're experimenting with salsa (instead of tomato sauce) and cheddar cheese. This recipe is so fun!Read More
My rating is SOLELY for the directions of this recipe. Absolutely DO NOT set your grill to high heat when making this pizza. On my first attempt I did, and my crust was burnt within 2 minutes and had to be tossed. That being said, I dropped the temp of the grill to low and tried again, and the crust came out perfectly.Read More
My rating is SOLELY for the directions of this recipe. Absolutely DO NOT set your grill to high heat when making this pizza. On my first attempt I did, and my crust was burnt within 2 minutes and had to be tossed. That being said, I dropped the temp of the grill to low and tried again, and the crust came out perfectly.
This recipe is great, though I will need more practice so as not to singe the crust too much. My husband loved it so much that he ate it as soon as it came off the grill - he didn't want to wait to take it to the table. I used the "Pizza Crust for Bread Machine" recipe and made my own sauce; pizza was like what we get at a microbrew pub. Thanks for the recipe, Mathilda! Update: I have made this recipe so many times because we can't get enough of it. I've found that neither the grill nor the bread needs to be oiled, but I keep the pizzas small (6 inches) so they are easy to move around. After cooking the first side, I take them off the grill and add the toppings then put them back on. I use a gas grill with mesquite chips - excellent flavor. I use a combo of mozzarella and smoked gouda cheese, but now we're experimenting with salsa (instead of tomato sauce) and cheddar cheese. This recipe is so fun!
I used a bread machine to make the dough, and discovered that I prefer to put the toppings on the side that starts away from the flames. The side that faces the heat came out nice and flat, and the side that starts out away from the heat bubbles up and forms nice little cups and pockets to nestle the toppings and sauce in. So, I get the first side started just a bit, then flip to toast the other side BRIEFLY then flip back to top and fill. You can top it with more stuff with this type dough because it rises more and makes a sturdier crust. To finish a loaded 'za, just pop it in the oven broiler a few seconds to melt the top a bit more.
Great idea! We tried this the other night and were a little nervous but it turned out good. Make sure you have all of your prep work done, there is no time to waste after you flip the crust over. Also, slice your veggies small/thin. Our mushrooms didn't cook well & the crust was getting too dark to leave on any longer. Next time, I'll slice mine thinner and turn down the heat after flipping.
Finally! A recipe that makes me want to make pizza at home rather than order out. I made my own crust, and made my own sauce. Really, I didn't use anything that the recipe suggests. I just used the guidelines on how to grill the pizza. It was fantastic. The grill gives the crust a nice smokey flavor. Even the one that got a little too done was delish. And all 3 kids liked it a lot! That makes it a keeper right there. The only thing I'd change is I'd turn down the heat - high heat seems a bit like overkill. My crust burned so quickly. I did the others on med-high and that worked fine. We'll be making this quite often. Yum!
Great! You cannot beat the ease of the recipe and how quick it comes together. Be prepared to accept lots of complements. I like to just brush mine with olive oil (after flipping over) and then adding sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh basil slices and cheese. That's the beauty of this dish, you can do whatever you want to with it and can't go wrong.
i was skeptical about putting raw dough on my grill but discovered this works! the "pizza dough II" recipe from this website makes a good crust. one important note: earlier this year my boyfriend lined the bottom of his gas grill with ceramic briquettes. i didn't anticipate the temperature increase this would cause & our pizza was burned before we knew it. if you have similiar briquettes you may want to consider lowering the heat to medium-high. hindsight's 20/20. thank you mathilda!
I ended up using a predone crust in a tube, and it worked GREAT! I did add a few different veggies to suit our taste , and some roasted garlic too! I baked it directly on a baking stone ,with a little cornmeal underneath..turned out WONDERFUL!! Nice and easy too, and was done quickly.
This was so good. It was a challenge to handle the uncooked dough once the toppings were on. I ended up putting it all on my cookie cooling rack and placing it on the grill under the pizza. That worked and it turned out wonderfull.
This is awesome pizza. I followed the recipe exactly. I just used different toppings. The only difficult part is trying to get the raw dough onto the grill. I put it directly on the grill and cooked at the lowest temperature. The grill marks are what makes this pizza worth the effort.
So easy, yet so delicious! I used "Pasta/Pizza Sauce" from this site and for the toppings I added some fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and fresh basil. Absolutely fabulous without a lot of effort and great with a nice glass of wine! I would however not preheat your grill at the high heat....
It is all about the dough. I use a metal cookie sheet and split the ball of dough after it fully has risen into two smaller balls. This way it is so much easier to handle on the grill than one large pizza. Also each person can put their preference of toppings on their own personal pizza. I work with the dough with my hands oiled up and slowly press it out to about an half inch thickness. This process can take a little bit of time until you get it to the right thickness. Grill at approx. 375 or slightly higher, but less than 400, we spray the grill with oil right before placing the pizzas directly on the grill. This is easier when you have two people working together. It takes about five minutes in a closed grill to brown the bottom half, pop any bubbles with a paring knife that come up on the top half. Keep lifting the dough with a spatula and checking until the bottom is nice and golden brown. Remove the crust with a spatula to the cookie sheet, placing the uncooked side down and the cooked side on top. Top with what ever you want starting with sauce. Place the pizza back on the grill (this part is best with more than two hands) and cook until the bottom is golden and the cheese nicely melted. I will post a picture of just the crust prior to the toppings. We do this camping and it is really fun with a group of people, great back yard party idea, just have all the toppings pre cut and ready.
Holy cow! This was good and so, so easy to make!! I was surprised at how quickly I was able to flip the crust and then put toppings on. It tasted just like it came from a pizzeria!! I will be making this again and again with different toppings!! My husband and kids loved it!! Tip: I laid out a piece of foil, sprayed it with olive oil spray, then rolled out my pizza dough and sprayed the top with olive oil spray. Then when the grill was ready, I flipped the foil over and placed the dough on the grill then peeled the foil off--it came off without a hitch!! Thanks for posting this yummy recipe!!
We've done these at get-togethers and everyone brings a couple of toppings. I provide the dough by simply buying frozen bread dough and letting it rise before the guests arrive. I also get three kinds of sauce -- red, alfredo, and pesto. People make individual pizzas. It's a lot of fun. By having people bring toppings, you get a great variety of meats, cheeses, veggies and fruit. People always ask when we're going to do this again.
I use my bread machine to make a nice whole wheat pizza dough, and I make my own sauce with a handful of roma tomatoes, a red bell pepper, olive oil, some seasonings, and a nice cabernet. Only takes a few minutes. THEN and only then I know we're getting a truly healthy pizza WITHOUT additives and conditioners and stabilizers and SODIUM. Eating whole, clean food is the way to go!
Great pizza grill recipe. Did take advice from other reviews and turned the grill down after flipping. Also made smaller pizzas (quarter a pizza dough)for easier handling. Thx
I have made this pizza five times now, on my pizza stone on the grill. I make sure the grill is heated to 375 degrees then cook for 15 minutes. I use a pound of fresh pizza dough from the deli at WalMart (only 88 cents) and it works beautifully!
I really enjoyed making this on the gas grill. I used fresh pizza dough from Trader Joe's along with their jar of pizza sauce. Toppings used were carmelized onions, roasted garlic and bella mushrooms. Another pizza was traditional basil, tomatoes and mozzarella slices. Yum! When grilling these pizzas preparation can't be stressed enough as dough cooks fast and will burn if you're not staying with it. Once I grilled one side of the dough and flipped, I quickly added toppings, turned the gas on lowest setting and lowered the lid. Lowering the lid helped the cheese to melt. This is a lot of fun for guests or kids to pick out their own toppings and make their own pizza. One person at the grill though. Things move fast and you'll need the room.
Wow! Pillsbury canned dough never tasted so good. One can makes two medium-sized (square) pizzas. Margherita style was the best ever: sautee fresh garlic in olive oil, add fresh basil briefly. Spread on the crust, top with very thinly sliced tomatoes & fresh mozz. Bellisimo!
I buy already made pizza crust from a local restaurant. They sell it for $1 a crust, I keep it in the freezer for a nice quick and easy meal. I never would have thought to put it on the grill, thanks for the great idea. It came out awesome.
No need to oil dough or grate. I have been making this for a long time. Have 2 people hold the ends of the dough (I make a large rectangle shape to fill the grill space), and toss it on the grill. If it comes out as an irregular shape- who cares?! Once it's ready to flip, take it off so you don't burn your hands/arms, add toppings. put it back on the grill and close the cover so everything melts.
I'm not sure putting a thin crust ready made pizza dough on high heat works - our dough burned in 1 minute. We tried to rescue it by turning the heat to low and putting a cookie sheet under it and then added our ingredients. What wasn't ruined was good though. Nice texture and flavor to the crust. Next time will use low heat and double up the pizza dough. Will start with a greased cookie sheet underneath to harden the bottom then flip over directly onto the grill and add the toppings.
I LOVE pizza. I was very intimidated to try pizza on the grill. My only regret is that I waited so long to give it a shot. This was unreal. So easy, and the end result is amazing. I wouldn't think twice about entertaining with this fun, easy recipe. I used pizza dough from a can, and actually cut it in half, so I made two decent sized pizzas. It was also much easier to work with. It cooked for a total of 10 mins, about 3-4 mins on the first side and the remaining after the toppings were added. As others said, you do have to work quickly when topping, and be sure they are chopped as thin as possible. Once again, this was such a surprise! You too can now grill pizza!
This was great! I used pillsbury refrigerated pizza dough cut into 4 squares for individual sized pizzas. I brushed one side with olive oil mixed with minced garlic and grilled over medium heat until the bottom was browned and the top was bubbly. I then popped the bubbles, flipped it over using 2 spatulas, and then brushed on pizza sauce, added the cheese, and then the toppings. Grilled until the cheese was melted. Absolutely great. Everyone loved them and they were an inexpensive way to make sure I knew what I was doing. Now that I am confident, I am going to get fancy with the ingredients.
I used the roll out pizza crust and it worked great!! Very Easy!! i pre sauteed some mushroomsm, sausage and peperoni before adding them to the pizza.
This was excellent! I grilled a red pepper and vidalia onion along with some steak. Omitted the tomato sauce and just put mozzarella cheese and the grilled onions, peppers and steak on it. My first time making grilled pizza and it was delicious! Will definitely make again!
My husband has made this grill pizza twice now and it's AWESOME! It's just like brick oven pizza. He does have to keep the grill very very low, and he used two burners out of four burners so that the crust did not burn. He also brushed the crust with olive on both sides. Amazing results. We will be making this regularly now.
My wife and I have made this three times in the past 10 days or so. We are addicted! She likes it a little crispier than I do, so she rolls her dough a little thinner than mine. I put some pizza seasoning on the crust before putting it on the grill. For toppings, I put some pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and mozzarella, but the real kicker is to put some sliced roma tomatoes on there. Awesome!
This was great and soooo easy everyone loved to be able to create there own pizza. This will be a every week event!!!! I did brush with olive oil on each side before grilling.
I love grill pizza! (Keep in mind that many grocery stores sell bags of pizza dough so you don't have to buy that stuff in a tube.) I grilled my well oiled dough on one side for just a min or so (our grill cooks super hot) and then flipped and topped with pesto, mozz and sliced tomatoes. Awesome!! Also make a normal one with sauce and cheese for the kiddos. SO much better than baking in the oven. No sog and doesn't heat up your house!!
A great twist to a classic! I used a tube of pizza dough. Worked great! Next time I do this, I will put the dough on the second level of our grill and will also turn down the heat to medium. I followed the directions and burned my crust.
We made individual pizzas, and everyone could pick out their own toppings and sauces- pizza sauce, alfredo sauce, pepperoni, sausage, chicken, peppers, olives, cheeses. A lot of fun for kids to make, and perfect for the grill at our cabin when on vacation.
This pizza was delicious, cooks so fast, and is nice and crispy!!
This turned out great, with some minor modifications. I added pepperoni. I also followed a tip from one of the other comments and rolled the crust out on a piece of foil and then used the foil to easily transfer it to the grill. I grilled it on medium instead of high, and it still look less time to cook than the original recipe suggests, so watch it closely! I can see how the uncooked dough might slip between a grill with big gaps in the grate, but it cooked fine on our grill. The big plus is that there were no dishes to wash other than the plates we ate from and the spatulas we used to flip the pizza (I served the pizza on the same cutting board I'd used to chop the ingredients). Looking forward to trying this again with different toppings!
Don't bother with making the dough, rising, rolling or stretching it out! Huge disaster, but husband was determined to grill a pizza. DiGorno (spelling") is the answer. Buy the frozen Supreme ones, buy a pizza stone from Redsky grilling co. *look online* and add some fresh mozzarella cheese, some pepperoni already sliced and PREHEAT gas grill exactly 30 minutes with stone in there sprinkled with corn meal... corn meal is very very important. Put in frozen pizza dressed up by you with the extra stuff and close grill. Turn quarter turn after 15 minutes. Close lid again and grill for another 15 minutes. Thirty min. total. We use a Holland Grill. Fabulous. I'll never bake another pizza in the oven. Good luck and many successful pizzas.
Will be making this again!
I tried this yesterday and it was much better than I ever expected. Delivery finaly has some real competition!!
I think the times are way too many. Mine burned.
I made this for the first time tonight, I WILL NEVER MAKE PIZZA INSIDE AGAIN THIS WAS FANTASTIC! It only took 15 minutes and cost under ten dollars. I took the advice of other reviewers and cooked it on med heat 350 and had prep all the ingredents before hand I was a little freaked out putting raw dough on the grill but it was no big deal!
So easy and versatile....we did love the green peppers and mushrooms while the kiddos loved a plain cheese pizza. Great Super Bowl food. Thanks!
Made a variation of this pizza....used my own sauce and cooked onions, garlic, ham and mushrooms in a bit of olive oil to put on top then covered with mozzarella. I have tried pizza on the grill before, but didn't have much luck. The method for cooking the dough (made my own favourite recipe) was perfect. I used a lower heat and it came out great....nice and crunchy but not overdone. Thanks for the great recipe. I will definitely make this again!!!!
WOW we were expecting something different than usual, but were thrilled by the outcome! Even the 11 yr old who will not eat crust ate ALL of hers! Great way to use the BBQ for a favourite recipe that makes house too hot.
This one absolutely did not work for us. What a debacle. Read all the reviews, knew what to expect. Still the crust slid through the cracks and we threw half away. What was leftover was good, not great, and not even close to worth the trouble. I love to cook...this one didn't work for us at all. (and actually it didn't end up being inexpensive...could have had a pizza delivered for less)
Based on the cooking directions! If u put your grill to high and cook according to the directions 5-10 minutes you have a burnt mess! Cook on low turning crust once when light golden brown, working quickly add your toppings close the lid, allow your cheeses to melt and voila! You have a pizza that will deserve a star rating of 5+
Great recipe but I used my pizza stone on the grill instead of placing the dough directly on the grill. First I sprinkled the cold stone with cornmeal, then added the dough and toppings. Place on preheated hot grill, close the lid and bake about 10 minutes. Keep a close eye on the pizza and the temperature. Make sure the grill does not go over 450 degrees. Better than ordering out! Crust is so crispy and delicious. Just don't preheat stone and then add the pizza-IT WILL BURN!
This was fun but as one reviewer said, have all your ingredients out and ready. You have to work quickly. My husband loved the smokey flavor of these pizzas. The kids prefer pizza cooked in the oven without the black grill marks, though.
I thought the pizza was very good, It was as close to a restaurant pizza that I have ever made. The only thing is I had to my grill on medium heat and my crust still burned. Overall very good!
Easy and quick, loved it. Used Jiffy pizza crust for a quick crust and it worked very well.
So glad I finally tried this! I used Trader Joes pizza crust. Have everything ready to go before you start to grill because the crust cooks in a flash.
This had amazing flavor! We used a charcoal grill. The bottom came out crispy and crunchy and this tasted like a gourmet pizza. I used different toppings since I don't like mushrooms or peppers. I used a homemade crust and we had a hard time getting it on the grill to start with and then we had difficulties turning it over so it tore in a few places. It wasn't pretty but it was delicious. Maybe a little experience will fix the problems with this as they seem to be all operator errors. I would definitely suggest making small individual sized pizzas as they are easier to handle and prevent the issues we had with the one big one. The bottom got a little charred in a few little spots before the cheese was bubbly but it was about on par with what you get at a coal oven fired pizza at a restaurant. (Not bad similar to what you would have on a flour tortilla). We'll try this grilling thing again! Sorry for the sad pic but it is how mine turned out.
Good Recipe. Need to watch the dough carefully to make sure it does not burn.
This crust is delightful! It cooks super fast. My hubby and I used very different toppings, but the crust is what is key here. I was tempted to oil the grates first--not necessary, it does not stick at all. I used homemade dough. Delicious!
This was awesome. We too turned the heat down some. We used the Rhodes bread dough the first time and the refrigerated pillsbury dough the second. It's the best pizza I have ever had!
excellent, fast and easy. We will make this again for sure
Loved it! I definitely need some practice to not burn the crust, but what a great idea! I ended up taking it off the grill at the end and sticking it into the oven to broil for a few minutes because the crust was burning. Very good. I used pizza sauce instead and made it 1/2 and 1/2 to suit my boyfriend and I'd preferences. Browned hamburger, pepperoni, and mushrooms on his half... green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives on mine. I can't wait to make this again. Thanks! :)
4.5 stars from me. It took a few trys to get the heat to the right temperature. For my grill, which uses infrared heat, the low setting worked the best. I did not feel that I noticed a significant enough taste difference between grilling and baking to warrant the extra work in making these. I did make individual size pizzas in lieu of full size ones to help with handling these. Thanks for sharing this recipe, HJR!
So super easy & yummy! Everyone @ the cookout enjoyed a change from burgers!! I would DEFINATELY recommend this simply great recipe!
Everyone loved this. I too use a premade crust and we also use a pizza stone.
The pizza was really simple to make. I heated the grill to low heat so as not to burn the dough and that worked great. I was a little dissappointed in the flavor of the pizza, a little to plain. Next time I'll add seasonings and stuff to give it more flavor. This is still a great recipe because of the simpleness of it you can easily change it to your own taste.
I didnt like the Tomatoe Sauce. I would suggest just the regular pizza sauce. I had to add spices to it.
This was good. I used a premade cooked pizza crust and glad I did or it may have been hard to handle. It did burn though. I want to try it again because other then the somewhat burned crust- it was very good and fun to try.
Actually I haven't made this yet but have grilled many pizzas, and the concept is wonderful. Many feel that the dough is hard to get on the grill. What I do is put my Pampered Chef large pizza stone on the cold grill. Then we fire up the grill to let them warm up together while the family and I prepare the pizzas on cookie sheets sprinkled with cornmeal. (We make at least 3 and everyone tops 1/2 a pie with their on concoction so we have variety. We then bring the cookie sheet out to the grill and the pizza will just slide right on to the baking stone, due to the cornmeal being there. No burnt crust!!! Crust comes out as if it was done in an old-fashioned brick oven. Nicely raised edges and golden brown and crispy on the bottom. Yummy!!!!!
Please be sure to turn the burner to low when you are ready to actually put the pizza on the grill. Adding some garlic salt and herbs to the dough really enhance the flavor!
Really good, prefer homemade crust though!!!
easy to make..Good!
I have always wanted to try making pizza on the grill, but was nervous. The reviews were very helpful. I oiled the grill grates, and preheated my grill to medium. I spread a small amount of olive oil on both sides of dough, and then watched it closely
Love this recipe. When I cooked mine, I had the temperature between 400 and 450 degrees. With that kind of heat, you don't need it to be on there long. It will cook within minutes. Just check for the ingredients being well heated, bubbly cheese, etc. Also, use a silicon pad on the grill that is made for grills, it makes it so much easier to flip and prevents sticking.
My pizza on the grill was a DISASTER!! I will never make it with raw dough again. The dough fell through parts of the grill, and flipping it was a hilarious but disasterous task. I didn't even cook the dough all the way through either.... it was raw in the middle. I give the recipe three stars because I would never make it again and found it very difficult to maneuver.
great recipe, but if i may suggest the PizzaQ from bbqpizzagrill you can control the temperature applied both to the bottom and the top so it doesnt burn, woks amazing
This was amazing! I used store bought rolled dough and was really surprised how well it rolled out, didn't stick or sink through the grates. I turned it down to low / med-low, and really kept any eye on it, turn it around when one side was browning more. I finished it off under the broiler. This is the only way we will ever make pizza at home again! When my picky kids gobble it down and my husband says this is pretty good, you know you have a winner.
Tasted like brick-oven baked pizza!
I cooked this on medium and it still burned to a crisp. Will try it again on low.
Terrible directions. After 2 minutes it burned!!
This was my first time ever having pizza on the grill. I followed the directions exactly (used pepperoni, sautéed onions & green peppers for toppings) and it was SO AMAZING! My husband even devoured it, and he’s not a pizza lover. I have a feeling we will be eating A LOT of grilled pizza!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections