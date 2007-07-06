Pizza On The Grill II

It is all about the dough. I use a metal cookie sheet and split the ball of dough after it fully has risen into two smaller balls. This way it is so much easier to handle on the grill than one large pizza. Also each person can put their preference of toppings on their own personal pizza. I work with the dough with my hands oiled up and slowly press it out to about an half inch thickness. This process can take a little bit of time until you get it to the right thickness. Grill at approx. 375 or slightly higher, but less than 400, we spray the grill with oil right before placing the pizzas directly on the grill. This is easier when you have two people working together. It takes about five minutes in a closed grill to brown the bottom half, pop any bubbles with a paring knife that come up on the top half. Keep lifting the dough with a spatula and checking until the bottom is nice and golden brown. Remove the crust with a spatula to the cookie sheet, placing the uncooked side down and the cooked side on top. Top with what ever you want starting with sauce. Place the pizza back on the grill (this part is best with more than two hands) and cook until the bottom is golden and the cheese nicely melted. I will post a picture of just the crust prior to the toppings. We do this camping and it is really fun with a group of people, great back yard party idea, just have all the toppings pre cut and ready.