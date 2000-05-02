Vinegar Based BBQ Sauce

This type of sauce is popular in North Carolina. You can use this sauce as a basting sauce, or just mix it into your cooked meat when you are ready to eat.

Recipe by Mary

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/4 cups
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, salt, cayenne pepper, crushed red pepper flakes and brown sugar. Mix well and allow ingredients to mesh for about 4 to 8 hours before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
11 calories; carbohydrates 1.7g; sodium 699.3mg. Full Nutrition
