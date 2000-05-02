Vinegar Based BBQ Sauce
This type of sauce is popular in North Carolina. You can use this sauce as a basting sauce, or just mix it into your cooked meat when you are ready to eat.
This type of sauce is popular in North Carolina. You can use this sauce as a basting sauce, or just mix it into your cooked meat when you are ready to eat.
Excellent! Tastes just like the real thing. Instead of mixing up and then letting it sit for 4 hours, I just stirred into pulled pork and cooked in the crockpot for a few hours. Every last bite was infused with this wonderful vinegar sauce!Read More
Being a vinegar fan, I was looking forward to trying this sauce. I found it very tasty, but much too salty. I'll try eliminating the salt or cutting it way down next time.Read More
Excellent! Tastes just like the real thing. Instead of mixing up and then letting it sit for 4 hours, I just stirred into pulled pork and cooked in the crockpot for a few hours. Every last bite was infused with this wonderful vinegar sauce!
HOLY COW!!!! This is incredible. I was craving Parker's BBQ(famous North Carolina BBQ restaurant) and this is the closest I could have gotten. Thank you A SIDE NOTE: I have made this recipe quite a few times since my review. Two points to add, one is that another famous BBQ restaurant in NC is Gardners. This recipe is fairly close, but perhaps more vinegar and hot than Gardners version. The second point is now I use this recipe as a way to use up my left over pork roast. I chop the meat into cubes and simmer on the stove top until meat begins to break down and vinegar is just about gone. LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!
Being a vinegar fan, I was looking forward to trying this sauce. I found it very tasty, but much too salty. I'll try eliminating the salt or cutting it way down next time.
This is very close to the real thing. vernon
Delicious - tastes just like the vinegar based sauce at my favorite BBQ place. You really need to be a vinegar fan to like it, though (I am, and this sauce is heaven).
excellant marinade. I bake a whole chicken, pic it, shred it and then marinade in this wonderful concoction! 5 stars.
I am from NC and this is really close to being the BBQ that I remember. I will be using it all the time now. I won't have to have it shipped to WA state from NC anymore.
This was great--very authentic NC taste. I didn't have time to let it sit for a few hours, so I just blended it and put it in a pan with some cooked pork. Used about half the recipe for 3 cups of pork and it was really strong--just the way we like it! I can imagine it would be better if I allowed the flavors time to blend. As it was though, it was excellent!
Coming from a southern girl, this recipe is fabulous. Reminded me of our trips to the Carolinas. Gave this to a friend as a gift with a boston butt....perfect!
We have friends in North Carolina and love the bbq there. I have been looing for a recipe and this one is great. You really need to love vinegar to lie this one. I would mae it again.
Just came back From Durham and had a pulled pork sandwich and this sauce tasted just like it. Instead of just mixing ingredients, heat up in a pot to a simmer and let the sugar dissolve and cool. This will infuse all the ingredients.
Awesome! Made it as is. I cooked a 4lb. pork sirloin roast all day in the crock-pot in a can of consomme. I cooked this sauce on the stove to dissolve the sugar. About an hour before serving I took out the meat and shredded it with 2 forks, tossing out the fat and grissle. Then I poured out the juices from the crock-pot, replaced the meat, and poured on the sauce and mixed it in real good. I kept it on low until time to eat. Yummy! Just like home! Serve with some grilled buttered texas toast!
I've lived in NC all my life and this is the real thing!
I am so glad to finally have this recipe!! I haved been hooked on this stuff for decades at the mercy of the bbq joints. I cooked a Boston butt in the crock pot all day, but only added salt, ground black pepper, about a tbsp of brown sugar and a cup of vinegar for cooking. I have a spice hater at the table, so I mixed the sauce when I started the roast and served it only as a side sauce.The pork was delish with just the mild vinegar, but goes insane good with the kick! Thank you for sharing this awesome favorite!!
This is very close to the recipe I used when I was a younger "cook" at an NC BBQ restaurant. When I see people say there is no "body" to this sauce I have to laugh. This is authentic NC bbq sauce. The body is the flavor of the meat.
This is the sauce for an authentic pig pickin'. You want a sauce to comliment all the work of smoking your pig with apple and oak. You don't want to cover up the taste of your hard work with some tomato or mustard based sauce. Another reviewer put it perfectly, "the body is in the flavor of the meat," not the sauce.
What a great recipe. I was looking for something close to "Parkers" in North Carolina. This was it. I do agree with one of the other people that rated this recipe that adding additional brown sugar helps. I added about 3 times the amount of brown sugar. For a true Eastern North Carolina taste, put it on a hamburger bun along with cole slaw (cole slaw on the bun, not as a side dish).
This recipe is amazing!! This is our family's favorite kind of BBQ and now we can enjoy it at home.
I used this with Sarge's pulled pork recipe on this site. I crocked the pork for 8 hours according to Sarge's recipe, drained the liquid from it, pulled it apart, and then added this vinegar based sauce and let the pork stew in this for another 30-40 minutes. I still used a "tangy spare rib sauce", also from this site by Judy Clark, to use as the topping to the pork in the sandwiches. This vinegar based sauce was great for keeping the meat tender and juicy and kept it from becoming "rubbery". Just wonderful! Thanks!
A... wait for it...MAZING! I love vinegar BBQ and this put it over the top!!
This is exactly what I was looking for and it hit the spot! I had a sauce like this at a catered event in NC and have been thinking about it ever since. I was worried about it being too sweet so I cut back the brown sugar just a tad. amazing!!
No body, just vinegar and spice. I added ketchup, worcestershire sauce, granulated garlic, onion powder, black pepper, some extra red hot and chili powder. I used it as a chicken marinade.
It's not quite the BBQ sauce from our favorite Carolina BBQ restaurant, but it's the closest I've made at home! I used it in the crock pot to make pulled pork for sandwiches - delicious! I was a little scared by the tablespoon (!) of salt, but it really gave the pork great flavor, especially considering we're using it more for marinating/basting than to pour on top of a sandwich. Thanks!
This was an easy and very tasty recipe. My husband and I lived in NC for 6 years. We were missing the tasty BBQ of NC. This recipe is exactly what NC BBQ tastes like. So yummy!
I'm not from the South and I've never had a BBQ sauce like this - but I'm allergic to tomatoes, so I thought I'd try it -- DELICIOUS! I used it with pulled pork and we loved it!!
loved this.. I also played around and added 2/3 cup ketchup and 4 talbesppons brown sugar for a sweeter sauce..
This is definitely a keeper!
Way to spicy. My mouth is on fire!
Excellent! I tried this for the 1st time for a group gathering. I don't like trying new recipes without trying first but I did it. My pulled pork with this sauce was a huge hit. I came home with an empty dish...I love it when that happens! We are doing a big benefit and I was asked to bring my special southern sauce for the Pig Roast. The best thing... it is so easy to make and so good.
Absolutely wonderful! I used this as a sauce to put on the slow cooker bbq pork recipe on this site, and the two together are insanely good! My guests couldn't get enough. Thanks so much!
This was melt in your mouth yummy. However, I did make a few changes. I marinated my meat in the sauce as is, then when basting I added ketchup and more brown sugar to thicken. Same with dipping sauce. So wonderful. Thank you!
This is the real deal tangy and cuts thru for a well rounded flavor with my pulled pork!
I also mixed together the ingredient and put it in the crockpot with pork shoulder all day. At night we shredded the meat and YUM!
I made this for a pig roast and it had very good flavor poured over the pork shoulder and tenderloin.
Used this to finish the last couple of hours of slow cooking my pork loin, which will be served up as pulled pork sandwiches! It was perfect and really added a punch a flavor. All I did was pour off 90% of the cooking liquid (1 cup coffee and two tablespoons of vinegar) after 5 hours and the last 5 hours will be in this incredible sauce. Served up on toasted buns and carolina slaw!
With all the great reviews, I had to try it and I liked it. And I am a real skeptic when it comes to trying a different sauce than what I was used to...Fabulous!
i used this with shredded chicken breast. Very yummy.
I loved this recipe, I used it with the "BBQ Pork for Sandwiches" recipe on this site and it was great. I had never made barbecue and this seemed almost completely vinegar (which I'm not fond of unless it's in barbecue) before I put it in; once it was mixed and baked with the pork, it was absolutely delicious and had many levels of flavor. I will definitely be using this recipe again!
Simply AWESOME!!! Great by itself or add it to some yellow mustard for a Carolina mustard sauce. Mixing it with Stubs orginal bbq sauce at 50/50 ratio is fantastic as well.
I put my tender loin in the crock pot along with the ingredients. Husband and kids loved it. I will use this again and again.. Thanks.
Love it!!! Found one that wasn't as good but this is what I was looking for. Thanks!!!
Excellent!My husband grew up in NC and this is just what we were looking for!
I've been eating NC BBQ for over thirty years, ever since my wife and I started dating. She and her three older brothers all hail from Western NC. I started using this sauce with my pulled pork and served it to them all, along with all their grown kids a few years ago. They all said it was a-one authentic and wanted the recipe. This is our go to sauce, even over the competitive spicy/sweet sauce we used in competition when we cooked with the Royal Oak Competitive BBQ Team.
This is exactly what i was looking for.
Wow as is! Except doubled and for the second split apple cidar with distilled. Made the night before and let is sit in mason jar. I did heat it up the next day so the pepper didn't sit so much. Wonderful. Update: I have made this many times at this point. The best that it was I made the following three changes. Cut the cider vinegar with distilled. 1/4 for reg serving. 1/2 cup if doubled. We make salsa here in the summer and can it for the winter. The tomato juice drained off the salsa is a great addition. About two tablespoons. Add levels of flavor. I cook on low for a few minutes or let sit for atleast a day. Guess I'll have to put my salsa recipe on here one day.
I made a SUGAR FREE version of this recipe, great for all those watching their sugar. It turned out just as good as the original. I substituted 1 talespoon of Xylitol for the brown sugar and added 1 dropper full of Chocolate Liquid STEVIA. it was deliciously yummy!
I made this sauce to go with the Kalua pig in a slow cooker recipe also found on AllRecipes, and everyone loved this sauce, they were pouring it on everything. I cut back on the salt a bit and it turned out amazing. :)
I was looking for a N.C. style vinegar based sauce for some pulled pork and this worked good. This was very quick to put together. I also added a tsp or so of catchup at the end for a little color. We used it right away and it gave the pork that nice vinegar touch I was looking for.
easy to make - taste great
This immediately put at the top of our "Make Again" pile! It is fantastic. For a healthier option, I boiled and shredded 1 1/5 lb of chicken thighs (to give consistency of traditional BBQ) and 1 1/5 lb boneless chicken breast. Shredded and doubled this recipe. DELICIOUS! Even the hard to convince southern guys ate it right up and came back for 2nds!
This is identical (in my mind) to what I remember eating growing up. Delicious--thanks for sharing! I mixed mine, then froze the bbq w/ sauce in qt-size bags.
It was good. It was my first time making bbq. I didn't have a pork butt so I slow cooked country style ribs and shredded it. I changed it a little and might need to change it next time I make it. 1 cup of Apple cider vinegar was too much! It tasted too much apple cidery.....I put 1 tablespoon and a half of red pepper flakes and no cayenne pepper. it was nice and spicy. will make again with small changes.
My 11 year old daughter and I made this to go over pulled pork. Actually she made it an I directed. It was great. She received many compliments from the large group we were cooking for. We followed the recipe exactly, doubling it. We warmed in the microwave for about 30-45 seconds before serving. A perfect vinegar sauce!
Great recipe! I used this after I lost my grandmother's recipe and the family couldn't tell the difference:)
This recipe is awesome! Exactly what I was looking for after trying vinegar based BBQ sauce in North Carolina. I tried another recipe on this site and it used 50/50 white vinegar and cider vinegar so it had too much "bite" This recipe is perfect as is although I am considering adding hot sauce and a little bit of ketchup in place of the cayenne pepper next time for more depth.
Excellent compliment to my BBQ pork. It doesn't mask the smokey flavor.
This is delicious! It makes the best pulled pork!!! I made this and then added it into the crock pot with some of the juices the meat was cooked in and added the meat again. I let it "talk" for about a half hour on high in the crockpot. Came out wonderful and tasty!
wonderful! just like i remembered! i made a pork sholder roast for my husband's birthday this weekend. i shredded it, served the sauce on the side, & a spicy coleslaw. he LOVED it!
This recipe was fantastic! I followed the directions exactly. I made it with Sarge's EZ Pulled Pork BBQ. When the pulled pork had one hour left to cook, I drained the liquid and added this sauce and put it back on low for another hour. Now I can finally stop wishing I was makng a trip to North Carolina just for the BBQ!
This was just ok for our families taste buds.
I just made this with one alteration, I added two tablespoons of brown sugar. Triple A taste. Nice blend of sweet, sour and heat.
Great base! I cut the vinegar back to 3/4 cup and really enjoyed it. When your in the mood for vingegar based...this will do ya!
this is pretty good, but you definatley need to make sure you like vinegar :)
Pretty good - tangy, spicy, and once it's on the meat it's the perfect strength. I used this in the place of ketchup for sloppy joes, and it was good but needed some thickening.
This sauce is excellent. I come from northeastern South Carolina, so this vinegar style is close to my heart and this is a good, basic version. This recipe also serves as a good jumping off point for other sauces. Be creative and have fun with it.
I used this in the crock pot while my pork butt was cooking. Perfect for a marinade
You can heat to a boil and let cool if you don't have the four + hours.
I was really looking forward to this, but it tasted nothing like the bbq i had in NC
Excellent finishing sauce!
Great recipe and couldn't be any easier to throw together. This type of sauce has a pretty strong vinegar taste, so it will taste pretty strong if you use it as a dip or pour-on type of sauce vs cooking the meat in it.
not the best but good
Followed recipe but put all ingredients in a pot and brought it to a boil and then cooled. My husband LOVES it! Thanks for sharing!
Good traditional NC BBQ sauce IMO. I personally leave out the sugar and add minced habaneros or Thai chiles! Making some pork belly right now and gonna have cracklins'! Lol! (Stomach growling!)
I love this sauce! Tastes just like the good stuff from back home. I keep a glass bottle of it in my fridge and have been known to carry it with me in my purse when we go out for BBQ (we're up here in northern VA now and they don't have good sauce here at all). I usually make a double batch and add 3 T of water to tone down the spices just a tad. GREAT recipe!
This is exactly what I was looking for! Excellent recipe! I served pulled pork for my entire family (in NC) and EVERYONE loved it! Tastes just like, if not better than, some of the bbq joints down the road. I did cut down a little bit on the salt, probably 1.5 tsp in my triple batch.
Flavor was fine but I guess I need help in how to use it because I followed another recipe on how to cook it and it did not come out great at all. I was trying to make drumsticks crispy in the oven. How was the sauce intended to be used?
Yes i made it. Had a few variations. I used the juice from my pulled pop pork defatted and then proceeded wirh a little less spice because the butt has poblono peppers during roasting
This is am awesome vinegar based sauce. Many friends who never had it, LOVE IT! Made them converts for life. A huge, huge, with my son’s baseball team!
This is really good sauce. I’ve used this when making bbq for many years now. Some sauces use too much vinegar.
I love this sauce. Sometimes I add half of a can of tomato paste to it. Sometimes I heat it to blend the flavors when I'm short on time. Sometimes I pour it over pulled pork 30min before the roast is done. I've made it countless times. We typically have a mason jar half full of it stocked.
Excellent for grilling skin-on chicken.
Love this sauce!, Used it on brined pork chops. The only change I made was to add some ground pepper.
We enjoyed it so much and I made it exactly as it was instructed. Very good recipe.
Great NC sauce. I was cooking a whole pork shoulder so I doubled the recipe and it came out a bit strong. I cut it with some hard cider and it came out perfect.
Delicious!!!! Thank you!!!
Pretty sure this recipe should use 1 tsp of salt and not 1 tbsp. It was much too salty.
Absolutely amazing!!! Compliments pulled pork like a champ.
This was so easy and delicious, it surprised me at the flavor! This is a keeper!
Perfect recipe! Made it exactly as directly. Thank you......reminded me of home.
The only thing that definitely has to be wrong about this recipe, is the TABLESPOON of SALT, was supposed to say TEASPOON of SALT!!! ;)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections