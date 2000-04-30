Porketta Roast

A spicy, tasty and extremely moist boneless pork roast. This recipe uses a dry rub combination that you rub on the meat before you roast it. The rub includes dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder.

Recipe by Dee

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, combine the dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Mix well and apply to the roast. Place roast in a 10x15 inch roasting pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until internal pork temperature reaches 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 40.7g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 130.1mg; sodium 174.7mg. Full Nutrition
