Porketta Roast
A spicy, tasty and extremely moist boneless pork roast. This recipe uses a dry rub combination that you rub on the meat before you roast it. The rub includes dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder.
A spicy, tasty and extremely moist boneless pork roast. This recipe uses a dry rub combination that you rub on the meat before you roast it. The rub includes dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder.
This is one of the best Porketta recipes to date! Easy to make! Toss it in the slow cooker with potatoes and carrots and you'll have a dinner everyone will enjoy!Read More
The first time I made this recipe, I would have given it 3 stars. The flavor did not infuse the meat as I would have liked. I made it again with a few modifications and it was WONDERFUL! First, I salted the roast before applying the rub. Second, I ground the fennel and dill. Third, I added 1 tsp. of paprika because all the pre-made porketta roasts in the meat section have it. Also, I put it in the slow cooker for 10 hours on low, turning once half-way through. Before serving I cut the meat and let it soak in the juices for about 5 minutes. MMMM. I think the leftovers will be shredded and used in sandwiches.Read More
This is one of the best Porketta recipes to date! Easy to make! Toss it in the slow cooker with potatoes and carrots and you'll have a dinner everyone will enjoy!
The first time I made this recipe, I would have given it 3 stars. The flavor did not infuse the meat as I would have liked. I made it again with a few modifications and it was WONDERFUL! First, I salted the roast before applying the rub. Second, I ground the fennel and dill. Third, I added 1 tsp. of paprika because all the pre-made porketta roasts in the meat section have it. Also, I put it in the slow cooker for 10 hours on low, turning once half-way through. Before serving I cut the meat and let it soak in the juices for about 5 minutes. MMMM. I think the leftovers will be shredded and used in sandwiches.
Yum! Thanks for the recipe - My sister's in-laws are Italian and this is their traditional Christmas Day dinner, but they usually order the seasoned roast from a local deli. They use rosemary instead of the dill, though. We always roast potatoes in the pan so they get all crisp and seasoned by the spices and drippings - Delicious!
My husband has been wanting to make porketta, and after reviewing several recipes, this is the one we tried. It was excellent! I got a boneless pork loin roast, which he butterflied and pounded a bit. To the herbs he added a bit of olive oil to make a paste, then rubbed it on the meat. Then, rolled it and tied it and did it on the grill. It was really good ... so much better than the premade porkettas we've had. I'm not wild about dill, because it can overpower other flavors, but it worked well with the other herbs.
Tastes really good, but the seasonings should really be ground up.
The seasonings in this were incredibly delicious. Taking the advice of others I did grind all the spices together. I used the seasoning rub on a boneless loin of pork. Will definitely make this again.
I loved the seasonings. The only thing I did different was I sliced the pork so it would lay flat and sprinkled the spices across the meat and then rolled and tied it. I was looking for a good porketta recipe and this is it...thanks
Very good! I mixed the herbs with a little oil then rubbed on roast. Helped them stick better.
Wish I could give this 10 stars! Just fabulous, and so easy. My suggestions are - I'm not so much of a fan of actual pork roasts and prefer a bit leaner meat. So, I used pork tenderloins for this recipe. I cooked mine in the crockpot. The night before, I put my tenderloins in a baggie with the seasoning (ground the fennel a bit as others have suggested) and just enough vegetable oil to mix with the spices and coat the tenderloins. Then put it in the crock pot in the AM and it was perfect for supper. Whatever you do, do not leave out the fennel. That is what makes it porketta, and it is fabulous! So glad I found this recipe. My husband is from Northern Minnesota and we just can't find porketta roasts in the store here in Texas. But, now with this recipe I can make porketta that exceeds his high expectations! ;-)
My husband is a very picky eater, and really loved ths recipe! All the spices just make it so tasty! I got a 10/10 for this!
This recipe is the real thing. My boyfriend grew up in the UP of Michigan were this is very common. I made this for him and said it was the real thing! Very simple to make. Great on the grill also.
This was my first attempt at Porketta and my boys requested that this go into the frequently made file! I mixed spices with a bit of olive oil to help them stick to roast..yummy!
This very good. I was brought up on porketta . Try this same recipie on a turkey breast (Turketta)... You will be pleastly surprised ! Donny
I really loved this! I prepared this as the instructions demonstrated, put it in my roaster pan with the lid on. It came out very juicy. This was good reheated for leftovers as well.
Easy to make, and the rub was fantastic! Very full flavor. I'll make this again for sure.
I butterflied the roast (used a boneless shoulder) and put half of the rub inside, trussed it and rubbed the outside with the remainder. Been making this for years...love it!!!
I used regular dried dill and ground up the fennel seed, which was the prominent flavour. Even for our 2 lbs. roast it needed the full cooking time as indicated in the recipe for a 4lbs roast. It did end up somewhat dry, and we weren't a fan of the flavours. We've tried dry rubs on pork roasts before, but this one isn't to our taste.
Fabulous! Made a "mouth watering" roast! I did it just the same except added 2 teaspoons sweet basil! "Yum"
I always alter the recipes to my liking so i used chicken broth and added potatoes, carrots & onion,covered with foil to steam it all in juices & spices. careful not overcook or it will be dry. i did a rub w/olive oil also.
This was pretty good; better than the paprika-laden versions of pre-seasoned porketta that I get from the grocery store. I toasted my fennel seed and ground part it for a more pronounced anise flavor.
Perfect. Made it just as the recipe stated - let it sit covered with foil in the oven for 1/2 hr after turning off the heat. Lots of juices in the bottom of the pan and I sliced the roast into the juices. Very moist!
I loved this recipe! So juicy and tender! Definetely a keeper
Not a fan of dill, but I followed the recipe as stated and I was greatly surprised. The flavors melded well together. It did take a little over 2 hours to cook though. Thanks for the recipe. I will make this again
I made this roast for my husband and myself. I normally love pork but I was not to thrilled about this recipe. BUT my husband who normally doesnt like pork at all, liked this and actually asked me to fix it again (Go figure).
Good, but I was surprised that more flavours didn't come through. All I could taste was fennel! Will keep it on file for future experimentation!
I just made this pork. Delicious. Thank you.
Another keeper. I should have ground the spices together as was suggested and I will when we have this again.
This was amazing! I made a few changes to adjust to what I had on hand. I didn't have any fennel or lemon pepper, but used lime juice instead. On the recommendation of others, I mixed the herbs with some olive oil (roasted garlic) before rubbing it on the roast. Juice, spicy and delicious!! YUMM!
I used different spices, including lots of ginger. This comes out great; use your favorite seasonings.
I added a few 1 teaspoon each of sage, rosemary and crushed red pepper flakes to the recipe. I crushed the spices together and coated the meat in olive oil and rubbed the spices on and then put it into a large crock pot with 1 cup water and chopped up one onion and 2 garlic cloves. The meat was done in about 2 1/2 hours on low but I left it in longer since it was no where near dinner time. I then sliced the meat near dinner and let it sit in the juice in the crockpot until serving. Came out excellent. I will definitely make it again
This is delicious! Pork on its own, not so much, but the seasonings make it simply amazing! Unfortunantly I didn't have fennel seed, so I didn't have the "full experience". It goes great with tomatoes sauted in butter! Try it!
I use this recipe i make it in a crock pot with a ¼cup vinger per lbs of meet maybe a litte less also about 3cups water ie enough liquids to just cover the meet for an even taster version when meets cooked if falls apart i pull it out. Then place about a head of cabbage in the bottom of crock pot replace meet on top to hold the cabbage down and continue to cook till cabbage is tender....
this was very good.. i scaled down to 1 pound of pork and used boneless chops.. only thing missing was the salt.. i threw all the herbs/seasonings in the coffee grinder and let sit on the pork for about an hour.. cooked these on the griddle for more even cooking and salted at the end.. ty for the recipe
Porketta is something my family enjoys all year long. I love to look at the recipes for traditional dishes that I already make, and it's always funny to read how people adjust them, so much so that they are unrecognizable from the original. I do like the spice rub. Anise or fennel seeds give an authentic Italian flavor to the pork, and the lemon brightens it. Thank you.
Great recipe. For those who have had the porketta from Super 1 in Virginia, MN, you can purchase the seasoning mix from them and they’ll ship it to you!
I have made Porketta roast a few times. This will be the first time I use this recipe. But, in the past when I made it, I remember that the previous recipes called for approximately 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. If you like that kind of thing, go ahead and add it. You won't be sorry and it's not overpowering with heat either.
I remember this roast back when I lived in eastern PA in the '70s. I missed it so much that when I moved and visited the area, I got just the spices from the Market I used to buy mine at!!. Fennel makes this flavorful.. Thanks for the recipe.
I did this recipe on a pork roast and placed it in the crock pot on low all day Made it twice now
I make this with the exact ingredients. The only thing I do is grind the spices in my coffee grinder and add a little olive oil. it's amazing!
This is better than an Italian deli that makes it!! The only thing I added was extra virgin olive oil to the rub and paprika for color. It is fabulous!
I have made this several times. The biggest changes I made was adding about two Tablespoons of Caraway seeds coating it well with the rub, put roast in a 1 gal. storage bag over night in the fridge.
Made as directed except ground all spices in a mortar and pestle and added a tablespoon of paprika. Was absolutely excellent and very easy to make compared to other porketta recipes out there. Great to make ahead and chill then slice for sandwiches.
Super easy recipe for an Italian style pork roast.
Nice change of pace for a pork roast but i thought the fennel seed was a bit much
My family loved it! I made it in the crock pot instead of the oven since I don't have time to wait after work. So I added 1 cup water to it in the crock pot and cooked it about 8 hours. The only other variation was I used fresh dill that my new neighbor gave me. The roast was falling apart delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections