Porketta Roast

Wish I could give this 10 stars! Just fabulous, and so easy. My suggestions are - I'm not so much of a fan of actual pork roasts and prefer a bit leaner meat. So, I used pork tenderloins for this recipe. I cooked mine in the crockpot. The night before, I put my tenderloins in a baggie with the seasoning (ground the fennel a bit as others have suggested) and just enough vegetable oil to mix with the spices and coat the tenderloins. Then put it in the crock pot in the AM and it was perfect for supper. Whatever you do, do not leave out the fennel. That is what makes it porketta, and it is fabulous! So glad I found this recipe. My husband is from Northern Minnesota and we just can't find porketta roasts in the store here in Texas. But, now with this recipe I can make porketta that exceeds his high expectations! ;-)