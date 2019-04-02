Olive Pecan Spread
This delicious green olive and cream cheese spread is a hit with everyone. Even people, like me, who don't care for green olives absolutely love it. This is my most requested recipe. Try it! You won't be disappointed.
This delicious green olive and cream cheese spread is a hit with everyone. Even people, like me, who don't care for green olives absolutely love it. This is my most requested recipe. Try it! You won't be disappointed.
Quick, easy & yummy! I used light mayo and a tub of "whipped" cream cheese which made mixing this a breeze. Loved the combo with the olives (with pimento) and the pecans. Perfect on wheat crackers. I resisted the urge to add any seasonings/spices and was very happy at how tasty this is with just the four ingredients listed. This recipe is a keeper. Lowa, thanks for sharing your recipe!Read More
I know I'm in the minority here, but I thought this was just ok. The flavor of the green olives was just too overwhelming, and this is coming from an olive lover! I didn't really receive any compliments on it.Read More
Quick, easy & yummy! I used light mayo and a tub of "whipped" cream cheese which made mixing this a breeze. Loved the combo with the olives (with pimento) and the pecans. Perfect on wheat crackers. I resisted the urge to add any seasonings/spices and was very happy at how tasty this is with just the four ingredients listed. This recipe is a keeper. Lowa, thanks for sharing your recipe!
Excellent! I was a little worried about the mayo, but I think it went really well in this. I used green olives with pimento because that's what I had - don't know if it was right or wrong, but it turned out great. I added a little flatleaf because I'm always adding it to stuff. This is also a great recipe to play with if you wanted to add different herbs or spices to it. Thanks LOWA!
I've been addicted to this dip since I found it here at Allrecipes! Seriously, it's always in the fridge. The only thing I've changed is , I use spicy olives. My husband got a recipe from a bartender friend of his. We all liked the spicy olives so much, I decided to use them in the dip. Perfection! I purchase the large "Queen Olives" from Costco. You pour out the olive juice and add a splash of lemon juice, fresh cracked black pepper and lots of Tapatio hot sauce. You can use any brand, we just like Tapatio flavor. Shake it all up and let it chill. There really good by themselves too. I use fat free cream cheese and fat free mayo. It still tastes great. Thanks for the recipe!
This is sooooo good. I made it with Walnuts instead of pecans because that is what I had on hand. I added a little fresh cracked pepper. This one is going on the party/potluck list! Why can't they all be this easy?
I got this recipe many years ago from the newspaper columnist, Heloise. That recipe called for 6 ounces of cream cheese, softened, and 2 TBSP of olive juice(from the jar of olives.)It also called for the 1/2 cup of mayo, 1 cup of chopped salad olives (drained) and 1/2 cup of chopped pecans; also dash of pepper. Hope this helps those who had consistency problems with their recipes. It is best to make the night before, as it starts out mushy but firms up overnight. Very good on melba toast!
OMG!! This is so good and seriously addicting so watch out!! The only change I made was that I halved the recipe. I will definitely make this again.
I've made this twice already and it's wonderful. It's best when you let it rest in the fridge for a little bit. The flavors marry nicely together. I also used the olives with the pimento in it. We like to drink dirty martinis and we always have a ton of olives leftover since we only use the olive juice. It's nice to find a recipe to use up ALL those olives in. We serve on water crackers. Perfection !
We LOVED this easy-to-make recipe. My suggestion would be to halve it since a little goes a long way. Serve it with a more bland cracker, like the heart-shaped ones. I couldn't find any ready-sliced olives, so I chopped up the large, pimiento-stuffed style. We thought it was better the next day, which even makes it an even more attractive choice for a party! Thanks, Lowa!
This is a great recipe! My Mom has made these for years. They are good w/ walnuts instead of pecans too.
This is wonderful!!! I made it for a party and got rave reviews. I love green olives so this was one more way for me to fall in love with them. Thanks you for a simple but great recipe!!!!
Awesome spread. I make this as a spread for bagels, without the mayo. I use cream cheese, the green sliced salad olives, and slice up some black olives. I toast the pecans, and stir it all together. Wonderful Stuff!
I have been using this wonderful (easy) recipe for more than 3 years now, and it is indeed a much requested recipe. I really didn't care much for green olives either, but I challenge anybody to stop eating this once you start!
This is DELICIOUS! I just made this on a whim for our 'dip night' tonight, and I hope I can keep out of it until then, lol. I did add a little parmesan cheese, worchestershire sauce, and garlic powder, but it was great as is, I just felt like playing around with it a little. I will definately be making this again! Thanks for sharing. :)
I am not an olive lover by any means but my sister recently made this recipe and spread it on top of a crusty thick bread, added salted/peppered sliced tomatoes, and a piece of lettuce and it was to die for. I'm craving it now! Vegetarian delight!
Great combination of ingredients and perfect consistency for spreading. This would also be good as a spread for sandwiches!
I picked this recipe out for an appetizer before a torta rustica I was making (which took an incredible amount of time to make). This FAR outshined the main dish of the torta rustica. It is very addictive and so easy to make. I buy the already chopped olives and pecans, which then takes me all of 2 minutes to put this recipe together. I would definitely serve with a harder type of cracker (one that doesn't break easily).
Yum! I used fat free cream cheese and mayo - still so good! Added little bit of olive juice as well as black pepper like some reviewers suggested.
I made for work and home. My family enjoyed (but we really like olives). Was a hit at work too. Very easy to make.
Made as a gift for a friend, she loved it! I have been asked to make it again (and again)!
I thought this was extremely salty so I added some sour cream to "cut" the saltiness. I also used a food processor to mix so the ingredients were not so chunky as some people might like. My friends, however, LOVED it and didn't say it was too salty at all! Big hit at a football game!
This is also good with black olives or a mixture of both green and black!
THIS IS EVEN BETTER WHEN YOU SPREAD IT IN CELERY.
Easy, tasty, versatile and much-loved!
So salty and delicious! My husband and I couldn't keep our hands out of it! I used a food processor to mix all the ingredients.
EXCELLENT
I know I'm in the minority here, but I thought this was just ok. The flavor of the green olives was just too overwhelming, and this is coming from an olive lover! I didn't really receive any compliments on it.
This was alright. Somewhat bland, and it really doesn't look the best!!!
Pretty good. You really have to be a fan of green olives to like this. I served this with reduced fat Ritz crackers and my olive loving husband lked it.
Hit the spot!!! Just what I was looking for & easier than a cheeseball. GREAT recipe & super easy - thanks!!
I don't like green olives but i absolutely loved this spread!
Definitely add fresh cracked pepper. Use a food processor for cream cheese and mayo; stir in nuts and olives by hand. Not really special but a good quick spread.
This was ok but nothing amazing. I should have known better...if you know what cream cheese and olives taste like then you know exactly how this will taste. Folks didn't care for the pecans in it. Too bad, so sad.
Toasted pecans and that really brought out the flavor of the nuts. My husband really enjoyed this dip over the holidays.
OK - I failed to specify that the olives should be sliced green olives with pimentos. They're also called Salad Olives. Enjoy!
Didn't really care for this dip... The olives were too overpowering. Don't think I'll make it again...
Okay, I really like this when I taste the olive in the spread. I don't taste it every single bite bc I stupidly dumped whole olives in the mixture then realized they were supposed to be sliced. Oops. Anyway, I took a knife and cut in, but obviously didn't slice them as fine as they should be. So, if I follow the recipe correctly I think it's lovely. :o) I, too, used pimento stuffed olives--all I had, and I've never been able to find green olives without pimentos, but maybe that's just my grocery stores. Thanks for the recipe!
very good. I added a dash of worshire sauce and a dash of garlic powder
I thought this was just alright....very salty, because of the olives obviously. And I made it the nite before and my pecans got limp....recommend adding those last minute. Took it to a party and had A LOT left over...never a good sign
Thinking the green olives may be a bit salty, and being a BIG fan of black olives- I cheated and used a 4.5 oz can of chopped black olives. Cut back the mayo a bit and added some garlic salt to taste. My husband couldn't keep away from the bowl! Can't wait to see how it tastes after the flavors have come together in the fridge
Love this dip/spread. Thanks for the recipe
I made this for our Christmas Eve family gathering. I have a hard time mixing this, so I add 1 tablespoon of olive juice to the mixture. Makes it so much easier. I just love the flavor. Thanks!
I've made this dip for the past 10 years. It is by far my most requested dip. I serve with Wheat Thins. My husband calls it the "salt lick" dip!
Try this on fresh apple slices. Delicious!!!!
The best! Easy, packed with textue and taste. Just the right amount of dip to go with all the other party fixin's
I have made this for many years. I stuff celery sticks with it and make it every holiday. I add a little salt. There are never leftovers.
This olive spread has become a standard at our family gatherings. At each gathering there is always the discussion of who will bring the olive spread. I make this spread with light miracle whip. It is what I had on hand the first time I made it and I have never thought to change it. I usually add a half teaspoon of the olive juice to the spread to add a bit more olive flavor and I am a little heavy on the pecans. And, I always make it a day ahead to let the flavors blend and mellow. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This is yummy! I couldnt stop eating it.
Amazing!!!
I didn't care for it when mixed together with sliced olives, but loved it once I chopped the olives and blended it with the cream cheese and mayo in the food processor, then folded in the chopped, toasted pecans. I much preferred the texture and flavor that way. Delicious!
I have been making this for about 30 years. It’s was in the ‘Hints from Heloise’ column in our local newspaper. I believe she called it Heloise’s Payday Spread. She had said she named it that because back then there was a pecan shortage and pecans were extremely expensive.
I've made this many times before and if you coarsely chop the olives either by hand or blender, it makes the texture even more pleasing. I also add a Tbsp of the olive juice to it too. I've used walnuts in place of pecans a couple times and still Awesome.
Great with a dash or two of onion powder and / or with a splash of Worchester sauce!
Surprisingly addictive! We've made it several times. My husband thought it was a little bland, so I usually add a small handful (maybe 1/4 cup) of grated sharp Cheddar. We eat it on crackers, celery, and ham sandwiches.
Chopped up the olives, pimentos and pecans in a mini food processor and added it to room temperature cream cheese and a scoop of light mayo. Ate this spread with baby carrot sticks--enjoyed the sweetness of the carrots with the saltiness of the dip.
This is an easy crowd pleaser. The only addition I made was adding about a tablespoon of mild hot sauce for some zing.
This is a great, simple recipe. If you love olives, you will love this. Let the cream cheese soften as long as possible before mixing!
Have made it again and again. Good using all black (ripe)) olives or a mix of black and green olives but green olives are the tastiest.
This is a family favorite. My recipe also calls for 2 tbsp of the olive juice and pepper. Any nut will work. I’ve used walnuts as well as pecans.
A really great, easy dip! Love that it is something different than the traditional dips! I use candied pecans on top instead of mixing in. Just a personal preference.
Really,Really Delish!!!
Didn't really care for this dip... The olives were too overpowering. Don't think I'll make it again...
I've been making this for almost 40 years! Don't remember where I got the recipe but it's such a hit at parties! We eat it with crackers or on celery.
I found this recipe very bland.
Fabulous! I toasted chopped pecans, and added a few dashes of Franks Hot sauce, dash of garlic powder, onion powder and fresh ground black pepper. I'm always experimenting but the recipe was good as written.
Big hit!!
Love this and added 1/3 c. of olive juice. Also 1/2 t. garlic powder.
I've made this twice now. The first time, exactly like the recipe says and it was a hit at a pot-luck. The second time I used onion and chive cream cheese, added some black pepper and a little Mrs. Dash seasoning. It was even better this way. I love it, but its not for those on a low sodium diet however!
This dip is a favorite at our Thanksgiving table!
Thinking the green olives may be a bit salty, and being a BIG fan of black olives- I cheated and used a 4.5 oz can of chopped black olives. Cut back the mayo a bit and added some garlic salt to taste. My husband couldn't keep away from the bowl! Can't wait to see how it tastes after the flavors have come together in the fridge
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections