Olive Pecan Spread

89 Ratings
  • 5 71
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

This delicious green olive and cream cheese spread is a hit with everyone. Even people, like me, who don't care for green olives absolutely love it. This is my most requested recipe. Try it! You won't be disappointed.

By Laura Hager Hansgen

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise, olives, and pecans together in a bowl. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 24.3mg; sodium 388mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/18/2022