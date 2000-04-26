Pickled Eggs
This pickled egg recipe is one that my Dad has made for years. It takes 5 days before they are ready to eat, but they are well worth the wait!
This is a great recipe I've been making for years & years. The son-in-law always wants a couple jars all to himself! The only difference I have is I add a couple of whole pepperoncinis (or jalapeno peppers) in the bottom of the container 1st. Let the container sit in the refrigerator for the full 5 days to kick up the heat...Read More
These were terrible! Definietly not like any of the ones that I have ever had before. I even added extra vinegar like others had suggested and that did not help at all. I will still keep searching for the ones like I remember.Read More
For years I have been eating at a LA landmark called Phillipe's. They have excellent pickled eggs. Today was day 5. These pickled eggs are as close as I've tasted to Phillipe's. So very good! I too would add just a bit more vinegar. Thank you for sharing! So easy to make, but so hard to wait!
My son absolutely loves these pickled eggs--which really surprised me because he is a picky eater. I didn't change a thing, I thought they were perfect just the way they were. I will always be making my pickled eggs this way from now on.
my daughter loves this recipe. and it is so easy for her to make.
I'll admit it - I don't like pickled eggs. But I made these over New Years to enter into a pickled egg contest. Mine was the only one made with beets. Everyone admitted they were "real purty", but they didn't like them. I guess if you don't like pickled beets, you won't like these eggs. However, the beets in this recipe were the best pickled beets I've ever made so this goes in my recipe box for that reason alone. Thanks, Terry!
This is an awesome recipe for pickled eggs. They take awhile to "cure" in the refrigerator so one must be patient. But, the payoff is great. The color is fun and the cinnamon adds a real twist to the pickling mixture. These eggs are a wonderful addition to a green salad.
My mother always used pickled beets for her eggs, so their tang depended on how these were made. However if you don't like beets, you might want to try your favorite dill pickle.
Great recipe, easy too!
I like them a bit more sour, spicy and tangy.
This is the "simple" recipe I have been searching for! My grandma used something very similar it seems! This is really close! I use apple cider vinegar like she did though! That much I remember! Anyway, these are GREAT! Patience! 5 days at least!
This is virtually the same recipe I've used for twenty years. It's delicious!
I made these for a co-worker and my mother-in-law and they both loved them!!!!
I added a little extra vinegar to this recipie, since I like things extra-sour. It came out great! Thanks.
I like pickled eggs,but I did not care for this.
These taste exactly like I used to have while growing up. They were always a tradition at Easter The worst part is the waiting. I was a starnge child and love beets pickeled or plain. I am continuing the tradition with my family. Thank you for the recipe. I never got it off of my mom before she passed.
very mild tasting, but good. i doubled the vinegar(just a personal preference)and used ground cloves and they turned out fine
When I first tried these eggs after 5 days,I thought I would not make them again. However,after 10 days they really are very good and I will be making more of them.We like to put them on our salads or eat them right out of the jar!
I loved how these came out! Very Unique flavor. Did everything exactly besides adding jalapeno peppers at the bottom. Waited the full 5 days. Yum!
I absolutely loved this recipe; I don't care for pickled beets, but when I saw this recipe I decided to give it a try. I didn't realize how many different ways pickled eggs could be made. This was a big hit.
1st time I ever tried making them, & they are amazing! I have hens &;was trying to figure out what to do with all the eggs...problem solved! In the 3 weeks since my initial test batch, I have made up over a dozen jars, & have neighbors asking for more. Didn't change a thing.
Being a first time pickler, i wish someone would have warned me that my nostrils would burn with vinegar scent long after it was finished! I changed few things. I added a little chopped raw onion to tandi, put in four pinches of Chinese five-spice (always looking for things to add this to) while it was boiling. I used white sugar, added extra vinegar, and made it half white vinegar and half apple cider vinegar. Perhaps I changed this too much to give an accurate rating, but they were great!
Easy and esy to modify to your own taste.
This is my go to recipe for pickled eggs. It's easy and the eggs are delicious and purple up real quick, within 2 to 3 days. I make at least a dozen at a time and just double the recipe. I have two chickens that lay 1-2 eggs every day.
These were good,but not the best I've ever tried.
I tried this recipe for this first time last week and I love it. These eggs and beets go very well in a green salad.
I made this on Tuesday and gave a 24hr test and they were already amazing...I have been eating them one a day so I don't think they'll make the five days...Great recipe!!!!!!
let sit a month, still to mild for me.
Husband liked these, however they seemed just okay to me...
I liked this recipe. I didn't change anything. It's the first time I've tried to pickle anything and I loved it.
Super easy recipe! I made them for my boyfriend and his friends at work, they loved them but weren't too fond of the cinnamon flavor, I'm making them again today and leaving out the cinnamon ans possibly adding more vinegar like the reviews suggested.
Cant get enough of these! such a great recipe!
just like the ol days,if your tired of those gas station pickles in purple water.make em yourself,won't regret it!
Exceptional recipe! Not a big beet fan, but this recipe made them edible. Thanks!!!
