Horseradish Beets (Chrin)
This wonderful beet and horseradish dish makes for an excellent side to any meal. A nice change from borscht!
This wonderful beet and horseradish dish makes for an excellent side to any meal. A nice change from borscht!
If you give my hubby a beet, he's got a smile on his face. If you give my hubby horseradish, he's grining from ear to ear. If you give my hubby beets AND horseradish, he looks like a total idiot! It's amazing what food does to a man! Needless to say Masha, he loved it and will spread it on anything that's standing still. Sliced ham or Vermont cheddar is his personal favorites. Thanks!Read More
If you give my hubby a beet, he's got a smile on his face. If you give my hubby horseradish, he's grining from ear to ear. If you give my hubby beets AND horseradish, he looks like a total idiot! It's amazing what food does to a man! Needless to say Masha, he loved it and will spread it on anything that's standing still. Sliced ham or Vermont cheddar is his personal favorites. Thanks!
Very good just about the way mom made it. Except I added about 1T of minced onion to this. Yep it is exactly how my grandmother made it.
A terrifically easy way to add zest to a rather plain vegetable I,m going to try this with my garden beets this year!
Easy and very delicious. A great way addition to any Polish meal. This goes wonderfully with any roasted meat or sausage, also.
Delicious
Very nice! I didn't want a paste, so I cut the beets in to matchstick pieces and added a dash of pepper. SO GOOD!
My dad used to make this or something like it every year for Easter. It was served as a condiment with kielbasa and hardboiled eggs for Easter brunch. He used 1 can of beets and horseradish to taste.
I've looked for this recipe for quite sometime. A coworker gave me some on Jan leftover from Christmas dinner. This is so addicting. Haven't tried it on anything else except ham!
Make this each year to go with my Christmas and Easter hams. A teaspoon of sugar and salt to taste will make it even better.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections