Horseradish Beets (Chrin)

This wonderful beet and horseradish dish makes for an excellent side to any meal. A nice change from borscht!

Recipe by Masha

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In an electric blender, grind the beets; drain (you can save the juice for soup if you'd like).

  • Add horseradish to beets and mix well; refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 19.5g; fat 0.5g; sodium 526.6mg. Full Nutrition
