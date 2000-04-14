Honey Rice
This is a very delicious rice dish! It's similar to an Indian-style rice pudding recipe. Enjoy! Top with slivered almonds and cinnamon if you'd like.
Here's how I interpreted this recipe: with short-grain brown rice, fat-free milk, and light margarine instead of butter. I also have a kidlet here who loathes all raisins on earth, so I used dried cranberries instead, which IMO works great with lemon, so I think it was a safe substitution. I also mixed in 2 tsp of dissolved cornstarch, just my preference, because I like my rice puddings very thick. It came out perfectly. Lightly sweet, bright flavors, and so healthy for such a great treat! There is no way this recipe was bland. Also,the cinnamon and almonds sprinkled on top were perfect. I've made rice pudding the 'old way' a hundred times... it was never this good. Thanks for a great recipe!
As written, this recipe is very bland. I tasted no honey really, just felt like I was putting mush in my mouth. I noticed this was really soupy(not sure if it's supposed to be) so I added an egg to thicken it a little bit. Thought to myself, Okay, i'll make this into a rice pudding!! Tasted it after the egg, still bland. Added some brown sugar, white sugar, and vanilla extract. It improved it somewhat, but not enought that I'll make it again. Sorry. :( Just not for me.
This was probably meant for dessert, but I ate it for breakfast! yum yum. 1/3 cup of honey was plenty of sweetness for me, and I may reduce it even more next time.
so easy. so good. i will always make extra rice to save for this yummy pudding. i tried it with a can of sweetened condensed milk and a little rose water instead of the lemon and it was good that way too. thanks susan
i omitted the lemon to make it more like what i remember from years ago - and it was PERFECT. creamy and sweet, it was a perfect way to use leftover rice for dessert.
Wow! Really great recipe--it has already been added to my cook book. Thank you!
This was a great way to use my left-over brown rice! I added dried cranberries instead of rasins, fat free milk and a bit of vanilla, but skipped the lemon (didn't have any around the house). I also put in two tsp dissolved corn starch for thickness. Turned out great for a light dinner, and a fabulous pre-workout breakfast. This pudding was creamy, sweet and filling.
Totally delicious. Added cardamon and cloves which gave it a little more flavor depth. Will make again!
I love that this recipe uses honey rather than sugar. I made it with leftover basmati rice and it was delicious! Thanks!
This is a perfect breakfast rice. I made it as stated except that I didn't have any lemon rind. I wasn't sure about the lemon juice in it, but I like it. Mine was getting very thick at 9 1/2 minutes, so I stopped cooking, but that may be because I scaled it to 2 servings. So just watch your cooking time and stop when it's the thickness you like.
I thought it tasted fine, but my family didn't like it. It turned out too sweet and tasted almost like eating a spoon of pure honey.
This was very yummy. When I saw the recipe I thought it was going to be horribly sweet, but it was just right. Great served with Salmon. I loved it.
Very Good as is and it is very easy to make compared to traditional Paneer. It is also very versatile. I have made it with lite coconut milk, cardomon, rose water and garnished with Pistaschio nuts to make it even more middle eastern/east Indian-like. A keeper.
This was an awesome recipe! I had leftover jasmine rice that I used in this recipe. When I started it I realized I didn't have enough milk. So I put what milk I had (not quite 2 cups) and filled the rest with coconut milk. Very, very good!
I loved this recipe and am using it as a hot breakfast. I added one peeled and diced apple also to get extra fruit in there. I think this is a great recipe for toddlers and babies (over one due to honey) since it is so healthy!
I actually made this as a breakfast rice this morning. Instead of raisins, I used dried blueberries and because I had used my lemons the day before, I used orange juice and orange zest. My kids and I liked this but I think that I would have liked this better had it been made with juice and the milk on top but that's just a personal preferance. I also thought this was a little too sweet, but my kids loved it. Very interesting take on rice pudding. NOTE: I got dried blueberries cheaply by buying them from the bulk bins. Much cheaper than buying them pre-packaged.
This was excellent! Even my son who has never liked rice pudding ate it! It was not too sweet and a great way to use leftover rice.
I followed the ingredients with 2 exceptions. I reduced the honey to 1/3 cup based on other reviews, and used cranberries in place of raisins. I would definitely make this again, but increase the lemon zest to 1 TBSP, and the milk to 3 cups to get a creamier result. (I use almond milk due to allergies)
My wife & I enjoyed the quick and easy dish. We paired this w/ a chicken teriyaki that had a little heat to it. The combination of the sweet rice & the spiced chicken was great. We used lime juice instead of lemon but that was the only change. We'll make this again.
I had such high hopes for this recipe, but was very disappointed. It was extremely mushy. I only added 2 cups of milk and added more lemon juice and zest, but the texture was awful and the flavor just did not meld. Even my boyfriend, who absolutely LOVES rice, said to never make that again.
Very good! My daughter and I made it for a snack and it turned out good! It wasnt mushy eather.
This was excellent and I'm not a rice lover. I did cut back on the honey. The honey, however, is what makes this dish perfect. I served it with fish. Delicious. From reading other reviews, yes it would be great for breakfast with any fruit. Thanks. Will definitely make again.
