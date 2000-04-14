Honey Rice

30 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This is a very delicious rice dish! It's similar to an Indian-style rice pudding recipe. Enjoy! Top with slivered almonds and cinnamon if you'd like.

By Susan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine rice, raisins, milk, honey, and butter in a saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat, and let it simmer for 15 minutes; stirring occasionally. Stir in lemon rind and juice.

  • Serve the rice in bowls and garnish (optional) with cinnamon and slivered almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 65.8g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 72.1mg. Full Nutrition
