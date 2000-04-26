Italian Style Pork Chops

633 Ratings
  • 5 361
  • 4 198
  • 3 56
  • 2 11
  • 1 7

When I make these chops, I always have to make extra. Everyone has to eat more than they need. Great with a salad. The chops are baked in a crispy, buttery coating in the oven.

By MHFAB1

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, combine the crushed saltines, Parmesan cheese, Italian-style seasoning and garlic powder and mix together well.

  • Dip the chops in the melted butter and then dredge each chop in the cracker mixture, coating all sides thoroughly. Place the chops in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 30 to 40 minutes, or until internal pork temperature reaches 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
639 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 48.6g; cholesterol 138.4mg; sodium 1021.9mg. Full Nutrition
