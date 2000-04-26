Italian Style Pork Chops
When I make these chops, I always have to make extra. Everyone has to eat more than they need. Great with a salad. The chops are baked in a crispy, buttery coating in the oven.
When I make these chops, I always have to make extra. Everyone has to eat more than they need. Great with a salad. The chops are baked in a crispy, buttery coating in the oven.
I love pork chops so I make them once a week for my family.(they like them, too) No matter what I bread them with- crackers, bread crumbs-the secret is buying thin,lean pork chops and cooking them in a 400-425 oven for 15-20 minutes. I spray the pan with cooking spray and turn the chops after 10 min. They come out brown on the outside and juicy in the inside. I hope this information is helpful. Thanks for sharing your recipe.Read More
The chops were tasty but the measurements are incorrect. One cup of butter was way too much, I ended up throwing half a cup of butter in the trash. And it was the same thing with the crackers. This recipe is definitely an easy 4 stars but I can't go that high due to the wasted food.Read More
I love pork chops so I make them once a week for my family.(they like them, too) No matter what I bread them with- crackers, bread crumbs-the secret is buying thin,lean pork chops and cooking them in a 400-425 oven for 15-20 minutes. I spray the pan with cooking spray and turn the chops after 10 min. They come out brown on the outside and juicy in the inside. I hope this information is helpful. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
I read the other reviews and it seems like the only negative remarks were that the coating did not stick well and that the chops are too rich. With this in mind (and always thinking of the fat and calories!) I used just 1/2 cup of melted margarine mixed with 3/4 cup of buttermilk. The chops were just wonderful. I did have some coating left but only about a cup so I think the buttermilk makes the coating stick better. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. The chops were very moist and very tasty. I would not hesitate to seve this to guests. Thanks Marilyn for sharing this Great recipe.
I eyeball a lot of ingredients when cooking and this recipe was no exception. I had a package of 6 pretty thin boneless pork chops and decided that 3 cups of saltines and two cups of cheese was way too much! I crushed up one package of crackers and used about a half cup of parmesan cheese. This still ended up to be too much but not by much. I'm always trying to reduce the fat and calories in my meals so I used a half cup of margarine instead of one of butter. I also found that after dipping the chops and coating them in the cracker mixture, that pushing the mix into the chops really helped to make it stick well. I have a gas stove that I'm still learning about (we just moved in) and it took 19 minutes at 400 degrees for them to cook through. I flipped them at ten minutes (as per another reviewer) and they were moist and very flavorful--not dry at all! My husband and I were very happy...Superb!
Marilyn this recipe is great. I used 1 1/2 cups Ritz crackers instead. I used 1 cup of parmesan cheese since the other reviews said they had too much breading. I also took another suggestion from another reviewer and used a 1/2 cup of butter and 3/4 cup of buttermilk. I also seasoned my porkchops with a little accent, unseasoned meat tenderizer, pepper and a little seasoned salt and let it sit for an hour before I started the recipe. I made 7 pork chops. Oh My! Absolutely Awesome. My Husband and Kids Loved it. I was looking for something different and this did it! Thank you again Marilyn!
I have been making this recipe for a couple of years, and it's one of my favorites. It's quick and easy, and I love that it has a different flavor than most recipes. I always line my baking pan with some of the breading, mostly the crackers, and then sprinkle more over the top. That helps make the chops crispier, but I have never even come close to using all the breading mixture. I only use enough butter to coat the chops once, more than that and it gets soggy.
These were very good! I too cut the breading mixture in half, and baked mine on my pampered chef pizza stone. I'd definately make these again!!
Very tasty and easy to make. I put the chops under the broiler for 5 minutes at the end because they got quite soggy while baking.
I love pork chops. I would recoomend thin pork chops as the "most helpful" review suggested. The breading was a tad soggy. I had thicker pork chops and think this is the reason. Decrease the breading mixture. I will make again to attempt to give it 5 stars.
Absolutely devine - I've made this recipe a few times now, though I cut it down to serve just two or three people. The original recipe has too much leftover "batter."
This recipe ROCKS. I wanted to try something different and had all the ingredients, so decided to give it a try. My whole family went nuts.I am now going to try it on chicken. *****
My family loves this recipe.... I love how easy it is. I do add more seasoning as my family loves garlic and onion flavors.
These were so delicious! I cut the recipe down based on past reviews. I used 6 thin-cut sliced pork chops. 2 cups of saltines and 1 cup of parmesan cheese. I used 1/2 cup of olive oil instead of butter to dip the pork chops in. I cooked them at 400 for 30 minutes and they were done. Very juicy and delicious! My fiance loved them and ate 3 pork chops! I made with quartered red potatoes shaken in a coating of olive oil, garlic and rosemary. Cooked them on a baking sheet while the pork chops were cooking. Great compliment to the dinner. Then I served a steamed vegetable. Very simple, easy, home style dinner.
The chops were tasty but the measurements are incorrect. One cup of butter was way too much, I ended up throwing half a cup of butter in the trash. And it was the same thing with the crackers. This recipe is definitely an easy 4 stars but I can't go that high due to the wasted food.
Delicious! I thought the recipe looked great, but I didn't have everythng on hand. I used 2 cups of Panko (so crunchy and delicious), 1 cup of grated Parmesan, 1/2 tsp of garlic powder and 1 T of Italian seasoning for the breading. Baked for 15 minutes on each side at 425 and got rave reviews from the hubby. Thanks!
As always, I followed the recipe exactly as provided so that I can provide my honest opinion. The recipe calls for way more crackers and parmesan than is necessary. The coating would not stick at all so I did my best to make a layer of coating under the pork chops and then made a layer on top, and had leftover crumbs. The coating had an odd smell when I pulled the chops out of the oven. While they were edible, they weren't good. This one is not a keeper for me.
I only use 3 chops, so halved the ingredients, but still found I had too much butter and crumbs over, otherwise it was really delicious.
I love this recipe. Everytime I make it everyone raves about it!
The taste of these pork chops were great! BUT, as others said WAYYYYY to much coating!! I am giving only a 3 because of the waste of coating. I used bread crumbs instead of crackers and only used 1 1/4 cups at that. Only 1/2 cup butter is needed and 3/4 cup parm. cheese. I will make them again the way I made them
Dug this out of my recipe file after printing it out in 2001 but never trying it. Wish I had gotten on-line to read the recent reviews. I too had the problem of them being a bit soggy. I'll try the broiler tip next time. The taste was awesome. My VERY picky husband couldn't stop raving. My 5 yr. old who never eats pork chops ate these. I realized it was way too much coating, so I put half in a zip lock bag before using to save for later. Will definately be making again and again.
they were a bit dry for my taste - perhaps it was the breading or the cut, maybe a lil bit of both. but it was so easy that i'd like to give it another shot with a different cut - will update!
These are great pork chops, easy to make and delicious. As other reviewers have said, there's a lot of crumb mixture left over. This time, using 4 pork chops, I cut down the crackers to 1 C with 2/3 C Parmesan, left the Italian season at 1T and the garlic powder at 1/4 t. There was still 1/2 C of crumb mixture left over, but that was better than the 1st time I made this recipe. I used 1/4 C Butter, which was perfect for the 4 chops. Also sprinkled with a little salt and pepper before dipping in the butter. I cut the time to 10 min each side at 425.
Very good! There is way too much breading, if you ask me... I cut the recipe in half and had about 3x as much breading as I needed. Thanks :)
BF LOVED this. I used bread crumbs instead of crackers and halved the ingredients as most people have suggested. Pressing the bread crumbs and broiling it during the last couple of minutes also helped make it crispier.
Too dry and breading did not stay on chops when I flipped them.
This recipe is great! I'm not a big fan of pork chops, but my husband loves them and this is a recipe that we both love! I used ritz crackers and also dredged the meat in a mixture of butter and olive oil. I added some spices to the meat before coating them. I took the advice of others and reduced the breading. I used 1 cup of crackers and 3/4 cup of parm cheese. It was plenty. I cooked 15 min on each side and then put them in the broiler for a couple of minutes to make the coating crispy. They were great!
Extremely tasty - husband loved it!!
I'm a picky eater and thought these were fabulous! I followed the letter exactly as written...
These were so delicious that I ate the extras left over and I never do that!!! I read that everyone had extra coating so I double dipped them. Dipped them first in egg, then crumbs, then butter, then crumbs. I really didn't have that much left over. SOOOO YUMMYYY!!!!!!!!!
I reduced the breading mixture to 2/1 and kept the seasonings the same but still had extra breading. Pretty easy but flavorful meal.
Tasty. Had an issue getting the breading to crisp up and needed to give it a few extra minutes under the broiler.
My boyfriend and the 5 little ones LOVED this!!! My boyfriend said this is definitely a keeper :)
Its delicious, but the coating did fall off & wasnt as crispy as Id like it. But that can all be altered for the next time I make it. And I will cut the saltines & parm cheese down to half what it calls for, I threw away A LOT of that mixture. But it was delicious & I'll try it again.
It came out very good, instead of only butter, I mixed it with a little bit of milk. Also, I sprayed PAM to the baking dish and the breading stayed all together. I would do it again. Thanks for the recipe. Loved it!
These were so yummy! I will definitely be making them again - I didn't change a thing. I did put the crackers in the food processor to make them really fine. This was very easy too! Thanks!
Absolutely delicious!! This is so simple and quick to make. I made it with whole grain Waverly crackers because I always have those on hand. I use my cast iron skillets and have no problem with them sticking to the pan and losing the crust. I have made these at least 5 times since I first found this recipe, that is how good they are. Thanks for sharing!
This was very easy to make with everyday ingredients. A nice change from my usually boring, dry pork chops!
Not sure what the secret is but all I was left with was soggy breading! The chops were still edible so it wasn't a complete flop but they weren't at all what I was hoping for. Still on the hunt for a CRUNCHY pork chop recipe...
I substitute olive oil for the butter and they still turn out great.
it was very delightful although I substituted italian bread crumbs instead of crackers ...was superb...kids loved it and hubby couldn't get enough
I made this because I didn't have a lot of time. It was a good, basic recipe for a weeknight dinner. As suggested, I turned the chops over after 10 minutes. I suggest cutting the crackers and cheese amounts in half- too much of it goes to waste.
I thought these were great, I did have some leftover cracker/cheese mixture, I'll save it for the next time I make them
Cut way down on the butter but kept everything else exactly the same. Delicious pork chops that the family devore. I have made this dish several times with the same fab results. I cut the butter down to 1/4 a cup melted and added a bit of milk then dip the pork chops in. Cuts down on the fat and calories and also saves butter.
Very good! My family loved it, I am making again tonight!
I really enjoyed the flavor of these. I used whole wheat saltines, and dredged my chops in a beaten egg rather than butter. I also threw a packet of Italian salad dressing mix in with the breadcrumbs. Make sure you use the thin pork chops, mine were perfectly cooked in just under 30 minutes. I served the leftovers as sandwiches, and even my picky eater gobbled them up.
These were very good but the recipe proportions are way off. I only had 4 pork chops instead of 6 so I used slightly less of everything and still threw away over half of all my unused ingredients. Definitely try them - very easy!
We really liked this, had no problems with it sticking to the pork chop like others complained about. It had really nice flavor
As my kids would say...these are "bangin". So far, these are the best pork chops I've ever eaten...I normally don't care for pork chops. I did make some changes but nothing drastic and they came out perfect. I used Ritz crackers...1 1/2 sleeves crushed with rolling pin in baggie, 3/4-1 cup grating cheese and everything else stayed the same. This was just enough coating for 10 thin chops...I sprinkled on top after put in pan, turned and sprinkled again. I baked at 400 for 20 minutes turning after 10...the last 2 minutes of the final 10 I turned on broiler...I'll say again...best chops ever!
OMG, I hate pork chops usually, but this was heaven, I will definately make again. It had my godson saying, yeah! pork chops!
This was really easy to pull together with staples I usually have on hand. I used fresh shredded parmesan and added ground black pepper and onion powder. I took another cook's advice and did half melted butter with a 1/3 c. buttermilk to cut the richness a little. This was so good. And the whole family scarfed it, even the kids. My husband had THIRDS. This is going in the new rotation. Great recipe! EDITED TO ADD: Oh. And by the way, I used those round, buttery crackers instead of the saltines.
We had some friends over for dinner and I made these.....by far the best pork chops i have ever had!
These are one of my favorite comfort food dishes. The only advice I have is to reduce the amount of "breading" and to add a touch more garlic powder. We love this and will continue to use it all the time. Thanks for the post.
Used ritz crackers and extra garlic powder. My husband loved them.
Excelent Flavor!!! I have gone this like 10 times, always delicious.
A simple, flavorful way to make pork chops. I will definitely save this to my recipe box.
This was a really good recipe to add to my collection. I did cut down on the ingredients and it came out perfectly w/o wasting anything. I used 1 cup cracker crumbs, 1/2 cup parm cheese, 1 teas. Italian seas. and a sprinkle of garlic powder. I only needed 5 Tblsp. of melted butter to completely cover all the chops. They were quite large ones too. The trick on the crackers to make them stick better and go farther is to make sure they are finely crushed. They stuck right to the meat no problem! Also, some have commented that it came out soggy. I am not sure why this would happen but I didn't cover mine and they had a nice crisp coating. No sign of any liquid or sogginess. I didn't give this a 5 because I reserve that for "to die for recipes", but these were great and I will add them to my regular meals!
Wonderful!! Even hubby who dosen't like pork chops loved them. I've made them a few times now and have modified the recipe slightly to our tastes. Didn't have butter once so I coated the pork chops in mayo, think we liked them better that way. I also cook them on my pizza stone and they come out sooo crispy.
This recipe deserves 5 stars for the fantastic flavor alone. However, the ingredient amounts are way too much! I only used 1 and a half cups of crushed saltines and just 1 cup of Parmesan cheese, and it was PLENTY!!! I still wound up with a lot left over to dispose of. I baked mine for 20 minutes and then flipped them over for the remaining 20 minutes more. They had a nice crispy crunch to them and were absolutely delicious! Simple to prepare and with great results... YUMMY!!!
great recipe...I didnt have saltines so I used italian style bread crumbs...this was quick, easy and delicious. Its a keeper! Thank you!
my husband loves these, and gets excited when i say i'm going to make them.. i always make the full amount of coating, use half on the pork chops, and then freeze the other half for another time (i've had it in the freezer for over a month at a time and it stays just as good) this coating also works really well for fish (i've used it on pickerel and perch)
These pork chops were sooo good! Nice and juicy and such great flavor! I used another reviewer's tip and sprayed the bottom of the dish with cooking spray and the crackers stayed crisp - no mushiness. Delicious - will def make again. Thanks for the great recipe!
Was great, very yummy, but would have been nice if the recipe said crush crackers to fine crumbs(would have stuck better to meat) once coated and in pan I took a bunch more of the coating and sprinkled it over the chops. I mixed up the dry ingredients and put half into another bowl as it made way to much(that's with cutting down the recipe to 3 servings). I used this remaining coating and used it on chicken I baked a few days later, kept the coating mix in a tupperware in the fridge. Had this with the Broccoli and Stuffing Casserole on this site excellent!
These were really delicious. I used my Pampered Chef stone and there was no sogginess at all. I will make these again and again.
The area absolutely wonderful!
My husband loved these! They even heat up well if you have leftovers.
Easy and delicious...this is a nice alternative to shake and bake! I took another posters advice and only used 1/2 the butter and about 3/4 cup buttermilk to dip pork chops in before coating with crumb mixture...turned out great!
I liked this recipe, and so did my picky eater sons. I wanted a crispier coating, so I used 2 cups Panko and 1 cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly. Using thin sliced, bone in pork chops, I baked in the oven for the full 40 minutes, and they did indeed come out crispy coating outside, moist on the inside, and very tasty!
I used the same ingredients & I seasoned by eye, but there definitely weren't any left overs. My boyfriend looked at me like he fell in love all over again. Thanks!
I used crushed wheat thins instead of saltines and it was wonderful.
These are great, only thing I changed was to use seasoned bread crumbs in place of the crackers b/c I didn't have crackers. Served with asparagus w/ balsamic butter sauce and Cabernet....YUM!
I used italian breadcrumbs and parmeasean cheese. I season the chops with seasoning salt, chilli powder and pepper first. Great taste but the coating did not coat great, but good enough!
Wow! This is one of the BEST pork chop recipes I have ever had! WAY to much butter. I halved the butter, and still had too much. Save your stick! Yummy :). I will definitely make this again.
My only substitution was using ritz crackers. Came out amazing, definitely a keeper!
These were great! I did half the breading mix and still had a little too much, but I just dumped it on and baked them. They were yummy with homemade applesauce!
SOOO Yummy!! I used ritz(finely chopped in processor), panko, and parmesean..it was awesome!! Ive tried many different coatings for porkchops and this was yummy!!! I also flipped twice while baking and were very crispy and golden brown
realy impressive recipe the crackers added a great taste
Thank you!! I had almost given up on making pork chops. My husband and I find them just too tough and often bland no matter which way we make them. I even began sticking to only 'rib' chops because they seem a little more tender. I stocked up when I actually found them on sale. Made them a couple times and was just not impressed. I had a last batch to use (with nothing else in the house) so decided to try one last recipe. This one was easy and Delicious! Everyone including my young boys loved them. I used Ritz because it's what I had and halved the amount of cracker mix which was still plenty. (Oh, and I cut off the bone just to fit more in the pan).
This is a great recipe, particularly for boneless, lean chops. I have tenderized the chops with meat mallet first. Then instead of butter, sprayed meat with Olive oil, coated first with beaten eggs, then with Parmesan/Cracker mixture. Cooked 12 minutes on each side. Result simply divine, crispy outside, extremely soft, and moist inside, and much lighter fat-wise. I have modified the recipe by omitting butter, and tenderizing the chops a little with a meat mallet
hubby loved these! great flavor to the coating. i chose to use boneless pork sirloin chops instead of regular pork chops, but this coating could work with virtually any cut of meat. thanks!
This recipe was fantastic. I cut the recipe in half, cooking the 7/8" thick chops for around 35 min. I had too much breading mixture left over after thoroughly breading the chops, so I threw some extra on top, and still had some left over. I also used bread crumbs instead of saltines. A++
This was a great recipe. So easy too! I did use italian bread crumbs instead of crackers and really liked the flavor.
Good recipe! Thanks! Agree with other users that coating does not stick well unless you press it into the meat. Would add a pinch more garlic next time, but otherwise very good!
These came out very well served with spaghetti and meat sauce. I scaled the recipe to 2 servings and added extra Italian seasoning. I had enough butter and topping to cover 8 boneless loin chops. I don't know why the recipe calls for so much of the ingredients. I baked for 30 min and then turned the broiler on for 5 min to crisp them up. Excellent.
Absolutely wonderful...Had to make a couple of changes as I did not have crackers, so I used Panko breadcrumbs....Hubby won't eat anything with parmesan, so had to leave it out...Other than that, I followed the seasonings & measurements...it was perfect for 8 chops! The coating was crunchy & not soggy at all...First time ever for me....Thank you!!!! :)
These were great! My only complaints: 1.There was WAY too much coating mixture left over for 4 pork chops - I had to throw away nearly half of it. 2. The coating didn't stick very well. 3. The cook time was too long and mine were a little dry. I will make these again but will need to make some modifications.
Excellent
I made this for dinner last night and my husband and I thought it was delicious. The house smelled so good while it was baking that we couldn't wait to have dinner. Because I had no crackers, I used 2 cups Italian bread crumbs and 1/2 cup butter for six pork chops. The butter was gone but I had lots of bread crumb mixture left. I will definitely make this again and would not hesitate to make it for guests. Thanks for a great recipe!
These were the most moist melt in your mouth chops I have ever made! I only had 4 chops so I halved the recipe and still had some left over. I didn't have saltines so I used whole wheat Ritz crackers. I had some trouble getting the breading to stick so I dredged it again after one coat of breading and then rebreaded and it worked great. I cooked them at 425 for 20 minutes and flipped them at the half way point. In the end to get the coating really crisp I broiled the chops flipping once and it was great. A definite keeper for me!
I used dijon mustard instead to bind the bread crumbs to the chops for a lighter version and it came out perfect. I will definatly make this again.
This recipe ROCKS!! I did add some fresh parsley & oregano to the cracker mixture. Instead of dipping the chops in just buter, I did a tblsp. of butter and a tblsp. of olive oil. I cut down on the crackers too. I will make this recipe again and again!
We LOVED this. I used fat-free saltines, because that's just what we keep in the pantry, and I put a baking rack in the baking dish. I did use the one reviewer's suggestion of using a combination of melted butter and buttermilk. I had some fairly thick chops, so it took a little longer to get them to the desired internal temperature, but the coating was nice a crisp. We will definitely be having this again. In fact, I was just told "you really out did yourself with this one", so thanks for a really fantastic recipe!
I really liked this recipe. It was very easy to make and the only down side that I can think of is that the coating recipe makes way to much I would probably cut it in half if I made it again. Other than that the chicken was very moist and the coating complimented the texture very well.
I added seasoning salt, and instead of saltine crackers I used italian bread crumbs. I also seasoned the pork chop before I dipped them in the butter. Turned out great! Thanks
I made this reciepe for my family and they loved it. I did add seasoning salt and a little extra garlic it coma out good. The only thing is I should have turned them over so that the bottoms would have not been soggy but other then that they turned out really good. My husband who is a cook said they were good and I did a good job.
This is a great recipe for coated pork chops and I love that they are baked (instead of frying them). I didn't have butter or margarine on hand (what kind of cook runs out of those?!... me) so I just did an egg wash and it worked well for me. The coating was flavorful and very delicious. My chops were very thin boneless kind and I overcooked them a little so they were a tad dry for my taste but when I make them next I will try a thicker cut of chop, I'm sure the recipe had nothing to do with the dryness. I will probably continue using the egg wash instead of butter. Very good! Will make SEVERAL times more
WOW...that was a great meal. Thanks for the great and easy way to cook pork chops.
This was great!! My husband usually isn't a fan of pork chops, but he loved these. I followed the recipe exactly for my family, but skipped the butter for me (I'm on Weight Watchers). Even my kids loved these pork chops! For myself, I dipped the chop in fat free milk first rather than the butter to cut out some fat and I thought it was really great that way, too! I did taste the butter version....out of this world!
I changed this quite a bit...I took inspiration from my own personal chicken parmesan recipe for the breading. For four bone-in chops I used about a quarter cup of parmesan, a quarter cup of italian breadcrumbs and a quarter cup of crushed italian croutons. My solution to getting the breading to stick was I used one beaten egg yolk with about 2 tablespoons of melted butter. Once breaded I also spinkled on some garlic powder, then baked them at 425 for about 17 minutes. I generally loathe pork chops, but actually this wasn't too bad, and my roomate and boyfriend loved it.
My husband made these tonight and they were excellent. The only drawback was that we wound up with much more coating than was needed and had to toss the unused portion.
My family loved these pork chops! I made it with some angel hair pasta and chuncky vegetable spaghetti sauce! We had a dinner guest that loved it too!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections