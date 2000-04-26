Italian Style Pork Chops

I eyeball a lot of ingredients when cooking and this recipe was no exception. I had a package of 6 pretty thin boneless pork chops and decided that 3 cups of saltines and two cups of cheese was way too much! I crushed up one package of crackers and used about a half cup of parmesan cheese. This still ended up to be too much but not by much. I'm always trying to reduce the fat and calories in my meals so I used a half cup of margarine instead of one of butter. I also found that after dipping the chops and coating them in the cracker mixture, that pushing the mix into the chops really helped to make it stick well. I have a gas stove that I'm still learning about (we just moved in) and it took 19 minutes at 400 degrees for them to cook through. I flipped them at ten minutes (as per another reviewer) and they were moist and very flavorful--not dry at all! My husband and I were very happy...Superb!