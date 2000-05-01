This is the first BBQ Sauce recipe I have saved in my keepers file of sauces and dressings. I love this one. Fantastic base recipe. I typed in “BBQ Sauce” in the site search and that’s exactly what I got, plain and simple. Really easy and I always have the common ingredients. Base sauce is pretty ketchupy so you may want to flavor it up a little. But this is just about the perfect recipe to start with and toy around with. I like that it’s not like most other BBQ Sauce recipes that are somebody’s secret formula and throw in everything but the kitchen sink. Those are just too complicated and I’m not that much of a BBQ Sauce connoisseur. I just want some sauce for some meat for Pete’s sake! I don’t want to cook it and simmer it and muck around all day on the sauce! It was never so simple to impress your friends and family that you made your own “secret” BBQ Sauce! I like my sauce on the sweet side so I used brown sugar and about ½ of the white sugar and some honey too. It’s still pretty tangy but with all that sugary stuff I think I’ll get the sticky factor I wanted. I reserved adding the water to see how thick it would be at the end. I ended leaving it thickish (it’s not that thick after adding the vinegar) and NOT adding any water but that does add to the tang since the vinegar doesn’t get diluted. I added a little onion powder too since I often seem to reach for the bottled sauces that have onion. I did make a double batch. Base recipe doesn't make tons. Thanks, LAFLINT, I’l