BBQ Sauce
This sauce makes for some excellent tasting ribs, but certainly would also be great on just about anything. It's a very basic combination of ingredients that will yield a tantalizingly great flavor.
Loved it! I was looking for something with the ingredients I had, and this was it! I doubled the recipe as follows: 1/2 c. apple cider vinegar, 1 cup ketchup, 3/4 c. water, 1/2 c. brown sugar, sprinkle of Lawry's seasoning, a couple dashes of worcestersire sauce, and... I sauteed a 1/4 of a small onion (chopped fine)and 1 chopped garlic clove and tossed it all in the bowl at the same time. I did make a couple of squirts of ketchup to make a thicker consistency. After all that....I had some boneless pork ribs, tossed them in the crockpot and put the BBQ mixture over the top. Stirred together and cooked about 4 hrs. on high, then turned to low until we were ready for dinner. When we were ready to eat, I took a large slotted spoon and separated the pork. I then ladled it onto good hamburger buns and even the kids ate all their dinner! I think next time I will use the Hawaiian buns. Overall, YUMMY!! (even hubby said so and he doesn't say things too often!)
this is a really quick recipe to make, it was just too thin. And something about cider vinegar doesn't make it taste right with me. sorry!
This was surprisingly simple and wonderful! I used brown sugar in place of the white and added just a touch of garlic powder, and some crushed red pepper flakes. Nicely tangy and sweet! I will have to make a double batch next time as I found I needed more!
This recipe makes a great base! I added a few ingredients to taste, like worcestershire sauce, minced onions, honey and some seasoning salt.
This is a really good sauce, and easy to spruce up. I added red and black pepper, worcestershire, red wine vinegar, a bit of honey and onion. Yummy!!
I was out of BBQ Sauce and tried this recipe. Poured it over leftover roast beef. Everyone loved the sandwiches. Had all the ingredients on hand which made it so easy. Highly recommend it.
This tasted like watered down ketchup. I had to keep adding ketchup until I had used almost the entire container of ketchup. Then I had to keep adding worchestershire sauce and garlic. This one is not a keeper.
Sorry, but I made this recipe exactly as written but found that it had very little flavor except for the taste of cider vinegar. I couldn't taste any of the other ingredients at all. The sauce was also way too watery. Maybe increasing the amount of ketchup and reducing the water might help. Also might try adding some garlic powder and substituting brown sugar for the white sugar.
This sauce is a great starter for most bbq sauces. It's bland, too thin and too sweet on it's own. But I cut the amount of sugar in half, left out the water and added garlic salt, onion powder, black pepper and cayenne to it. SO GOOD. I make huge batches of it and then bottle it.
This is NOT BBQ sauce! I can usually find something good about a recipe, but I'm at a loss with this one. When measuring the ingredients I thought it was way too much water, but thought I would try it first as stated. Way too watery! It has an odd flavor, but doesn't have even a hint of BBQ. I won't be playing with this one to attempt to improve it.
OMIT THE WATER, whisk in a dash of worcestershire, 1/4 tsp cayenne and you'll be eatin' it off the spoon! Like other reviewers said, just add in what you want to make it "your own"... but I'll say it again, OMIT the water until you think you need to thin it out. Happy ribs everyone!
This was a good recipe and easy to make. It tasted great! It didn't appeal to me while making it, but with one taste, I was happy!
This was tasty! I was in a pinch and didn't have adequate time to simmer, so I threw some cornstarch in it and tossed it over the pulled pork for some instant yummyness!
I made this in a hurry because in the middle of cooking i realized i did not have enough bbq sauce for my chicken! It was a bit thin so i mixed it with the little amount of store bought bbq sauce i did have, the vinegar give it a bit of a zang, i added some onioon and extra sugar! all in all i think this will be a good one to use in the future!
I have made this sauce about 10 times and it is one of the best and simple to make...I have made better sauce then this....but how much better isnt worth all the work.
This was good but I used less vinegar.I also used brown sugar.I add a little Worcestersire sauce.I add a little garlic salt,chopped onion.
I was in need for a BBQ Sauce that was quick and included ingredients that I already had....this has definately taken the place of all BBQ suace's that I normally buy at the store....GREAT!
It was an ok sauce. Reviewers are correct it is a tad too much cider vinegar flavor, but it does for the most part remind most people of Mcdonald's BBQ sauce. Added liquid smoke to it and made sure the sauce was HOT. As in heat it up in a slow cooker or sauce pan. It does help. Plus cold BBQ sauce is weird. -Jon
I thought this recipe was a great sauce base. We like a bit of spice in our sauce so I added 1 Tbsp worcestershire sauce, 2 tsp Tabasco & 1 Tbsp buffalo wing sauce (which it probably could've done without). Thanks!
Excellent recipe! Like most everyone else, I added my own modifications. I made a double batch of this and followed the modifications MALOONIEP made with a few exceptions. I only used 1/2 cup of water instead of 3/4 cup to achieve a thicker sauce. I used garlic and onion powder rather than sauteed onion and garlic clove. Finally, I omitted the Lawry's seasoning and added 1/2-3/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. This is a very nice sauce with a good kick that will go great on ribs!
Another sauce to add to my collection of BBQ Sauce Recipes. It's a good base recipe. You can go anywhere with this recipe. Tweek here and there. I made double batch. Added some onion flakes and a little bit of minced garlic, a little worsteshire. I also simmered it a little while to thicken up just a bit. Yum!
Way too watery! Oh my goodness this was just way too thin and I followed the recipe exactly.
Great easy recipe that doesn't need to be cooked. I substituted brown sugar for the white, omitted the water & added a few dashes of nutmeg & about 2 tsp. of molasses. Turned out just right...sticky, sweet & tangy.
This is a great starter for a sauce. I double the recipe and puree together two mangos, the juice of a lime and a habanero and add it to the base. Heat on the stove for a couple minutes and its amazing
It was good i just added some brown sugar!
Quick and easy and great tasting!!
It was a little watery, but otherwise it was really good. I just added about 1/4 cup more ketchup to thicken it just a bit.
easy to make but no flavor.
Added a few more ingredients to it and made it even better than it was. Also cooked it down for 10 minutes which made it a little thicker.
tastes like flavored ketchup.
This recipe is great! I omit the water to make it the right consistency for me! Everything else I add as written. Thanks!
Not only a good BBQ sauce it also makes a very good mop sauce for grilling ribs THANK YOU FOR YOUR RECIPE
My days of buying bottled saucer are over. This makes up in 3 minutes and costs less than about 50 cents. I used brown sugar instead of white, and "Rooster" sauce (chili sauce) instead of the chili powder to give it a kick. It was great over pulled pork.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was very easy to make and made some reall great tasting BBQ chicken. I heated for awhile to let the chicken soak it up and it was wonderful! Definetly one I'll try again later.
It was very tasty and I had used it on chicken legs. I had cooked the legs halfway and than added the sauce which I had done in the oven. My husband and son loved it.
amazing base sauce to make your own, add anything you want or change up what you use and you have some amazing bbq sauce
This is really an amazing bbq sauce recipe. My family liked it a lot. It's a regular when it's time for a barbequing!
Good starter recipe. Simple and basic and had everything on hand. I jazzed it up a bit to make it recipe specific, but having this recipe as a starter probably saved me an hour of work! Thanks for sharing.
Super quick and easy. I liked that it called for white sugar, as I had no brown sugar around. I also added some garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper.
I ran out of BBQ Sauce & found this on All Recipes. I had all the ingredients on hand & it was so easy, I doubt if I'll buy BBQ Sauce again. I added around 1 tsp garlic powder, 2 tsp Complete Seasoning & 1/2 tsp Worcestershire. I put it on spare ribs in the slow cooker. Delicious!
love, everythng about it,flavor,how quick and easy it is to prepare.
It was a great base for BBQ sauce I did add onion powder and garlic powder. I also substituted brown sugar for white and omitted the water (I like a thick sauce)
I used this sauce because it was quick and I didn't have enough store bought for ribs in my slow cooker. Smelled great as it cooked,No flavor. I even tweeked it a bit with brown sugar instead of white. Would not recommend.
The perfect thing about this recipe, is that you can add (or not) anything to suit your taste, and it will still taste great. We've added dozens of different spices on different occasions, and we haven't been disappointed yet. I do double the recipe tho, as we like a lot of sauce.
I love this sauce! Unlike store bought sauces, it doesn't have caramel color, which my dairy-allergic wife approves of. I frequently sub molasses, honey or brown sugar for the white sugar, and also adjust our omit the water to desired thickness. I think I'll also try adding a few drops of ghost pepper sauce to my next batch, too. It's versatile.
Needs to be simmered. I needed BBQ sauce for pork that I had already shredded. Added this to pork and then simmered. Good texture and good flavor.
I needed to make a very quick bbq sauce recipe that I thought my kids would like and this was perfect. I didn't use as much water or vinegar, and I added a squirt of mustard, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and some worsht... .sauce, I also used brown sugar in place of white. The kids and my boyfriend both used this for chicken katsu from this site. Thanks for the quick bbq sauce recipe.
This is the first BBQ Sauce recipe I have saved in my keepers file of sauces and dressings. I love this one. Fantastic base recipe. I typed in "BBQ Sauce" in the site search and that's exactly what I got, plain and simple. Really easy and I always have the common ingredients. Base sauce is pretty ketchupy so you may want to flavor it up a little. But this is just about the perfect recipe to start with and toy around with. I like that it's not like most other BBQ Sauce recipes that are somebody's secret formula and throw in everything but the kitchen sink. Those are just too complicated and I'm not that much of a BBQ Sauce connoisseur. I just want some sauce for some meat for Pete's sake! I don't want to cook it and simmer it and muck around all day on the sauce! It was never so simple to impress your friends and family that you made your own "secret" BBQ Sauce! I like my sauce on the sweet side so I used brown sugar and about ½ of the white sugar and some honey too. It's still pretty tangy but with all that sugary stuff I think I'll get the sticky factor I wanted. I reserved adding the water to see how thick it would be at the end. I ended leaving it thickish (it's not that thick after adding the vinegar) and NOT adding any water but that does add to the tang since the vinegar doesn't get diluted. I added a little onion powder too since I often seem to reach for the bottled sauces that have onion. I did make a double batch. Base recipe doesn't make tons. Thanks, LAFLINT
This really came in handy when I needed a bbq sauce and didn't have any.Most recipes that I've seen call for brown sugar, I was glad to find this one didn't since I didn't have any of that either.Its very tasty too thanks.
I did not care for this recipe. It is too thin and the taste is pretty blah.
Im new to bbq sauces so wanted to try this one. I think it is a little runny but taste very good. Put it over bacon rapped chicken and turned out amazing. I doubled it but did half on the vinegar and water when I doubled. Was very pleased wife and company enjoyed it.
I'm happy that I read the reviews first! I omitted the water until the end. I followed the recipe exactly and added onion powder, chipotle powder, fresh garlic, a little honey, worcestershire sauce and some black and red pepper. So basically it's a great jump off point that I plan on using all the time. You can make the base and then add what works for you. it's great. I simmered it on the stove a bit to bring out the flavors and used it immediately. YUM!
Giving it 5 stars because it's the start to my altered finished result. Double all the ingredients EXPECT the water DO NOT use water. Add 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce and 1/4 cup of whiskey. Heat until a slight boil. Let cool or add to your meat and viola!
This was good, however it was too watery. I would add less water next time. But other than that it had a great taste, it was quick and easy!
It was super easy and I added a little of my own twist to it!
Worked GREAT in a pinch, even tasted good on a pulled pork sandwich.
I added a tsp of garlic powder to this, and reduced the chilli powder to 1/2 tsp. Also added a full tsp of freshly ground black pepper.
This is so fast and easy! Made a few changes. Used half the vinegar, no water (made it thicker) added garlic salt instead of salt, used brown sugar instead of white and added Worcestershire sauce. Came out amazing. Used it on pork spareribs, perfect!
I absolutely will make it again.
SUPER EASY! I had all the ingredients on hand and it worked great to pour over my ribs about an hour before they were served!
This is definitely a good base for a barbecue sauce. I add onion, garlic, worcestershire sauce, black pepper, and crushed red pepper. I also use cayenne pepper as it is a little stronger. I also halved the amount of water because i like a little thicker sauce.
I made exactly as the recipe but did not like it. The sauce was too thin. Not sure what was wrong, but won't make it again.
Way too runny
The recipe was easy but I found it was missing something and it was to thin more like a glaze. So I add 3 cloves of garlic, I used brown sugar and an extra half cup of ketchup. It was still thin but better. It also tasted better with the changes.
This is my go-to recipe for BBQ sauce. Easy simple and quick. I’ve modified it with different seasonings on several occasions substituting chili powder with others that I had on hand. It’s never the same but gets better with every new batch.
Love the sauce. Easy to m as ke as mid does great on everything.
So easy -all ingredients on hand. I use this for oven baked sparerib glaze. Fantastic - brush on every 10 minutes for an hour of glazing after slow cooking ribs.
I did add some garlic and onion powder and pepper
This is a good starter I need a little more added 1/4 C molasses table spoon honey and a few spices to give it a kick
watery and needs about a tablespoon of worchestershire sauce
Not bad, not bad. It's simple and tasty, but I used balsamic vinegar and it was tastier.
I really like this BBQ sauce it isn't overly heavy.I made it yesterday to use on chicken I was BBQing in my slo cooker. I substituted equal for the sugar and used the broth from the chicken in place of water. It made a very good sauce.(I have made it according to directions in the past and it is equally as good.)
Thank you so much! :) I used this recipe as a bases and it turned out wonderful!!! I will keep this and use it over and over again!
Great sauce as is, but with a few modifications you can suit it to your taste. Nice thing about this recipe is that it contains no odd ingredients that you don't normally have. I use this when I'm out of worchestershire sauce or brown sugar. I also reduce the water and increase the vinegar - for more flavor. Also good to add some garlic powder and onion powder either way. I've also added crushed red pepper, maple syrup & a bit of a fire barbecue sauce that I have to use very sparingly. So many options. Great as is too.
Tried this recipe but I wanted it thicker and a little more spicier.so I made it in a saucepan on the stove,added Cajun and Montreal steak seasoning as well as the chili powder called for.I then added a tablespoon of cornstarch and boiled until it thickened.I was very pleased with the results
way to watery.
Love this BBQ sauce! Simple and so tasty! I was making pulled pork and didn't have enough BBQ sauce on hand so I went to Allrecipes and found this. I used brown sugar instead of white. Love the tang from the ACV. May never buy premade sauce again!
Full of flavor!! My husband and I LOVED it!!
i made it except i added about 2 T mustard...and next time will try it without sugar..maybe a little corn starch so it wont be so thin
i think the sause is good but my sauce has honey, bbq sauce,sugar,ketchup,honey mustard,mustard,hot sauces and a little bite of cayenne pepper
Super quick, easy and surprisingly good. Thank you for a quick recipe with pantry staples. It was great in a food emergency!
Consistency is watery in my opinion, so dont expect a thick gloppy sauce like in a commercial bottle of bbq sauce. With that said, this is a great recipe if you do not have bbq sauce at home. The ingredients is simple and straight forward. It certainly takes less than 10 minutes to make per the instructions. Quick to whip up and Id say with 90% certainly with common cooking ingredients found at home. Thats why it gets a 4 out of 5. Flavor wise its decent, is a good sauce, not excellent or amazing, but better than average.
It tasted like ketchup. I added Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper and lemon juice to give it a bit more kick and flavour.
This suce was very easy to make, with all the typical ingredients, use your own imagination to doctor it up!
Simple, fast and tasty. I was surprised. I just tried this for the second time today. You can easily add to it if you wish. I of course will probably increase the chili powder dosage next time. But this just works for me. Thanks LAFLINT!
Absolutely too watery.
I thought the sauce was to watery, and had to much vinegar.
tasted really good but was really way too thin for my liking. But good for an emergency.
Have already made it twice. It is excellent!
It was ok and Im being nice. Dont bother .
Wat too much water. Added my own spices like other reviews and was a bit better. Misleading score though. I ruined it by the time I finished following recipe. Had I checked out more reviews ahead of time, I would have enjoyed the process better.
Not impressed. I made just as it said to and it was really runny and tasted nothing like bbq sauce.
Instead of adding water I used 1/4 cup maple syrup. I also used a few shakes of garlic powder and some liquid smoke. When I used this it had the whole family saying "oh ma'am!" without the additions it was a little lacking in flavor but it was a great base
Quick and easy. I cut the sugar down to 2 Tbs because my husband is diabetic. I added a dash of hot sauce as well.
Very good! Our family likes a thicker sauce so I omitted the water.
The base BBQ sauce I go to now. No more store bought. I add a little Worcestershire, mustard powder, garlic powder, onion powder, crushed red pepper, and totally leave out the water. My son requests it over and over. Great!
Delicious
This is a great starter - I was afraid I wouldn't be able to make BBQ sauce without brown sugar. Since someone had commented that it was too thin I left out the water. I also liberally added Worcestershire sauce, Siracha sauce, spicey brown mustard, chopped garlic and pancake syrup. Obviously quite a stretch from the original recipe but it was all stuff I already had. It was delicious on grilled chicken!
instead of using ketchup try using mustard. and droping the water to 1/4 cup.
