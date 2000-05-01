BBQ Sauce

This sauce makes for some excellent tasting ribs, but certainly would also be great on just about anything. It's a very basic combination of ingredients that will yield a tantalizingly great flavor.

By LAFLINT

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Directions

  • In a medium bowl or bottle, combine the vinegar, ketchup, water, sugar, salt and chili powder. Mix well and store in the refrigerator until ready for use.

Per Serving:
24 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 308mg. Full Nutrition
