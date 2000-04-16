Breaded Center Cut Pork Chops

I usually prepare this recipe for 300 plus senior citizens where I work, but I've scaled it down for home use. The recipe is for freshly seasoned and breaded pork chops that come out nice and moist.

Recipe by Jim

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place the flour in a bowl. Combine the eggs and milk in a separate bowl, mixing together well, and then place the bread crumbs in another separate bowl. To the bread crumbs stir in the lemon pepper, parsley, garlic powder, dill and Italian-style seasoning.

  • Dip each chop into the flour, shaking off any excess flour, then dip into the egg/milk mixture, and, finally, dredge each chop liberally in the bread crumbs.

  • Lay the chops into a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and pour water as needed into the dish, enough to just cover the bottom.

  • Bake for 40 minutes, then reduce heat to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 20 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 251.7mg; sodium 910.2mg. Full Nutrition
