Breaded Center Cut Pork Chops
I usually prepare this recipe for 300 plus senior citizens where I work, but I've scaled it down for home use. The recipe is for freshly seasoned and breaded pork chops that come out nice and moist.
I've been making pork chops like this for years - my Grandma taught me. Tonight my husband asked if I could make them for dinner - I always use italian style bread crumbs and just eyeball extra seasonings like garlic powder, cracked black pepper, dried parsley and italian seasoning. I sometimes add a bit of rosemary and grated parmesan depending on the side dishes I plan to serve. I never use lemon pepper but tried the dill weed and thought it was pretty good. I always dip my pork chops into the egg/milk mixture then the seasoned bread crumbs and then repeat that procedure (double dipping). This gives the pork a thick breading and keeps it moist while baking. Spray the bottom of a glass baking dish with Pam, place the breaded pork in (no water needed) then spray the pork with a little Pam, cook at 350 for 20 minutes, turn and cook for another 25 minutes. They'll come out moist and tender.Read More
Mine came out too moist... the coating was soggy.... too much water?Read More
I really liked the breading on this recipe. I made a few changes though. I browned the chops in a little oil before I place in a pan to finish baking in the oven. I was afraid they would not get crispy just being baked and worried about how soggy the water would make them. I scaled the recipe back to 2 and still had enough breading mix for at least four chops. It really makes way to much breading mixture. I didn't find the dill or Italian seasoning too strong. I however used plain rather than seasoned bread crumbs because that was all I had. I will make again for sure.
Smelled great while cooking. I had a lot of egg and flour mixture left over. Next time I will half both. I also browned before baking, which made a nice crispy crust. Thanks Jim!
I used 1/2 inch chops instead and adjusted cooking time to 40 min. They were very tender and moist. Thumbs up from my husband! The water in the bottom definitely makes a big difference! Thanks for sharing!
These turned out great, although I'm going to have to admit that I totally cheated. Because my baby is allergic to eggs, I used....shake & bake and added all the seasonings to it, (which kinda made it lower calories as well due to the exemption of the egg and flour steps). I will definately do the same again, however I will skip the dill weed as it really didn't mesh and overpowered the breading. Other than that, good tasting chops! Thanks Jim!
Favorite pork chop recipe. Even my 4 yr old loves it. I also use less of everything (less than a cup of flour, 2 eggs, etc.) and instead of all of the seasonings I just use Italian style bread crumbs. And adding the water doesn't make mine soggy. I think it helps keep the chops moist.
Jim - those seniors must LOVE your cooking. My Mom & hubby both LOVED the chops! I have ALS so I cannot eat but they raved!! I modified only in one way..last 2 minutes, I turned on broiler yo brown tops a bit. These have GOT to be the MOST tender chops we have ever had. Your receipe is a keeper in our clan. Thanks!!
We made this for dinner the other night.... the most successful pork chops we have ever made - After having read the other reviews, however, found that the recipe scaled to '2' could in fact be used for 4! Which is what I did. Thanks! : )
I cut the flour, egg, milk & breadcrumbs in half, browned the chops in a fry pan after breading them, then tossed them into the crockpot with a little water for 4 hours. They were great. Will definitely make again!
This is a pretty good pork chop recipe, I did cut down on the breading and eggs, way to much even for 6 chops. I did brown them in the frying pan for about 3 min on each side (like alot of others I was afraid they would not be crispy enough) I followed everything else though exactly. I served with white gravy on top and mash potatoes also some zuccinni for a veggie. I have made this a few times and always good
My fiancee gave this rave reviews. He loved the breading. I only had plain bread crumbs and used garlic pepper seasoning instead of lemon pepper. I halved the recipe for 3 chops, but I also double-breaded each of them, so I had about the right amount of breading. I had way too much flour left over though, so don't use as much of that. These didn't come out as moist - maybe because they were in the oven too long? And when we were cutting into them, the breading kept slipping off the chops. My fiancee liked that, but I didn't. I would definitely use this recipe again because of my fiancee, but I'll probably try cooking them a little differently to improve the moisture.
nice and simple, and simply very juicy chops as a result...Thanks to other's suggestions I cut back the flour in 1/2 and the the breadcrumbs as well and had plenty to spare...put the chops on a cooking pan trivet/rack which keep them from soaking in the water...was a real winner
Very good and flavorful. Husband made these and he did sear the meat after it was dipped and coated. Put just a tablespoon or two of water to bake (sprayed the pan with non-stick spray). Otherwise followed ingredients, using less of flour. Clean up was a breeze, too!!!
This was really great! I think you should note that you start with 'seasoned bread crumbs' and then add seasonings to that (if you're like me you just added more seasonings to the crumbs to make up for it). I cooked 2 large boneless chops (salt/peppered before I started the coating process). I used 'oat flour' because that's what I had, whole wheat bread crumbs, and 2 eggs with a splash of milk. I refrigerated the chops after they were coated for about 20 minutes before I baked them (probably not necessary). I did NOT pan fry them (why would you!??) and I sprayed the glass baking pan with oil spray and then I added a small amount of water to 'coat the bottom of the pan' as directed. I cooked it as directed...the water evaporated quickly into the baking process. Don't panic! My boneless chops were about 1.5 inches thick - cooked perfectly using the heat/time method described. It was delicious! My husband and I both enjoyed it VERY much. I will definitely make this again!
Sorry but the pork chops were not at all good. They came out soggy and without much of the highly anticipated flavor. I'll try another recipe next time. Oh well, we always like trying new recipes and this one was not for us, thanks anyway.
Favorite!! This is an easy, simple but delicious recipe. You can modify the spices to anything you want but it's good just as written! You can ease up with the flour and eggs depending on how large your pork chops are. This was so good that it sparked my first review for all recipes. Thank you for sharing!
I really enjoyed this recipe. The dill adds a little of "what's that" and it was delicious. I did the bread crumb double dip that Jillian suggested and it was perfect.
We LOVED this. I have celiac disease and therefore have to remain gluten free. So, I used "mama's gluten free flour, almond blend" in place of flour. For the breadcrumbs I used gluten free bread processed into crumbs. I used boneless pork cutletts and pounded them thin. Only used 2 eggs and a splash of milk. Because I was making less than the recipe called for and other reviewers had stated that there was a lot of flour and bread crumbs left over I scaled that down to 1 cup flour and 1 cup bread crumbs, but I kept the seasonings the same since others thought it turned out bland. I browned it first in a pan and then transfered to the oven for about 20 minutes. WOW! This was packed with flavor. I served with parmasean mashed potatos and mixed veggies.
Very yummy. Especially with applesauce on the side. I wouldn't change a thing.
I liked the dish but can't say I loved it. The chops were quite moist but not very flavourful. However, it is a fantastic way of using up breadcrumbs that have been in the pantry forever. A great dish for mid-week but maybe not to impress weekend guests.
This was a good base recipe. I did make a few changes. Only cooked 4 chops. So I used 2 eggs, and about 3/4 c of flour and still had some leftover. Also, I added some lawrys seasoned salt and black ground pepper (little bit), to the flour mixture. Also I just eyeballed the seasonings in the bread crumb mixture. Which in my case was half cheese crackers and half saltine cracker. All gluten-free since I do have Celiacs. I did like others recommended and pan fried first. Then I baked but used diluted chicken stock instead of just plain water on the bottom of the pan. My boyfriend LOVED them. Said it was delicious and very juicy and tender. Will definitely make again! Thanks for the recipe. PS..4 stars only because the breading came out rather soggy. But I suspect that was more my error then the recipes.
I thought the flavor was just ok for this. My pork chops turned out a little dry also, so I may not have added enough water. I cooked them less than directed, so I know I didn't over cook them.
This recipe is Really good! I was kind of hesitant before I tried it.My boyfriend love it!!
Soggy
Perfect just the way it is! We LOVE this recipe!
Great recipe... my chops came out delicious. I liked that they weren't doused in grease like most other recipes that require frying the meat prior to baking it. I wouldn't make as much bread crumb or egg/milk mixture next time though ... some got wasted. Even though my water evaporated from the pan (I should've used more), greasing it well with olive oil made clean-up real easy. I recommend trying this one out !
I made this recipe exactly the way it said only thing changed was that I only used 2 eggs for the dipping. My pork chops were boneless also. It came out So delicious and so tender. Loved it. I am so happy I found another recipe for pork chops.
This recipe was just ok. I had high hopes for it and it did not deliver. The chop was not particularly tender and the bottom was soggy which I was afraid of. In spite of using seasoned bread crumbs and the additional seasoning, it was pretty bland. I had the intuition that I should have salted and peppered the chops before doing the breading and it might have helped. The breading was hard on the edges and soggy on the bottom. I wouldn't bother making this again. Sorry...;-(
I omitted garlic powder and I didn't follow the flour/egg/crumbs exactly because I was only making two pork chops. I did follow the temp & times exactly, my pork chops are moist and crunchy and turned out better than expected. I only cooked 2 chops, so I put them in a glass pie plate, and I hesitated to pour the water in to cover the bottom, but I did so, okay, technically, I poured water to cover the spots the chops weren't covering, but you get the point, and it didn't make the breading mushy. I'll make pork chops this way again.
Excellent recipe. I even used thinner (maybe 1/3-1/2 inch thick pieces, boneless), and just turned down the heat to 335, and then 300. I agree, you don't need nearly as much flour (maybe 1/4) and eggs (maybe 2) as the recipe says. Finally, to increase the flavor, I only used 1 cup of breadcrumbs instead of two. This will be a keeper in my dorm.
These we're so good. Definitely putting them in the rotation!
A nice, baked pork chop dish version. Enough for the family.
I got so tired of BBQ pork chops that I went in search of a new recipe and I found it. This recipe was awesome! It makes the house smell so good while it cooks. The only suggestions that I would make would be to measure out 1/8-1/4 of what the recipe calls for in flour. I wasted alot of flour. Also, my chops got soggy on the bottom, so I would flip them for the last 20 minutes. And a personal suggestion is to add more dill weed. It smells and tastes so good and it doesn't overpower the rest of the flavors. I will make this many more times. Thank you.
I THOUGHT THIS WAS A GOOD AND EASY RECIPE.I DID USE GREEK SEASONINGS INSTEAD OF ITALIAN AND IT WAS GREAT. ALITTLE DRY--WILL ADD MORE WATER TO THE PAN NEXT TIME.
These are very tasty! I didn't have lemon pepper seasoning the first couple of times making them, so I used some lemon zest. I actually prefered the extra lemon flavor from the zest compared with the lemon pepper seasoning. Thanks, Jim, these have become a staple!
MMMMMMM! Very, very good! I decided to put the seasonings in the flour, rather than the seasoned breadcrumbs, and it flavored the chops really well. Loved these!
These pork chops DID turn out juicy and moist. They also tasted very good. I think the secret was adding the water in the bottem of the pan. When it was done, all the water was gone.
Didn't quite come out the way I wanted. Breading suck on to the pan. Maybe I should of used Pam so that it won't stick. Taste was good, but that's because I pull my own seasoning, and pork chop was a little dry.
This is a great recipe! I have made it twice and am so happy I can have a juicy chop without frying in oil. Thank you for sharing!
I must have put too much water in the bottom. I thought half/way through that i would need to turn them to get the other side crisp and when i turned one, the whole breaded side came off :( Will let them cook the rest of the way and hope they are yummy. It smells great anyway!
I'm giving the actual recipe a 3 but how I did it and thanks to the other reviews I'd give it a 5 instead. I also halved the recipe and STILL had too much egg and flour left. I actually did 1/2 cup flour and 2 eggs and had to dump the rest. I used about 1/2 cup of herb croutons that I crushed with a spoon, and used dry basil instead of the Italian seasoning (all I had) and put in 1/4 lemon juice and some lemon zest instead of the lemon pepper seasoning. I also browned the chops first in a pan but used the other 3/4 of the lemon to cook them in. SO good and very lemony! I made Parmesan mashed potatoes and spinach. My husband also gives my version a 5.
This is a fantastic recipe.... No frying, for anyone health concerned. Breading is very crispy, pork chops of soft and moist. I will definatly be using this again.
A very quick, easy and wonderful tasting dish. I added plain pepper and a few drops of lemon juice as I did not have the Lemon Pepper, and the dish was wonderful. Thank you for sharing.
I used boneless pork cutlets for this recipe (that was what I had thawed when I went searching for a recipe) and it turned out great. I just decreased the cooking time. They were moist and I really liked the flavor the lemon pepper gave them. I may decrease or leave out the Italian seasoning but that is just my preference. The Italian seasoning was still very good in the recipe. I think that I want to bring out the lemony flavor. Some fresh parsley instead of dried might also be nice. Will definately make this again. Might be great with chicken as well.
This was just ok. I did not use dill weed becuase I don't have any, but the breading was rather bland.. maybe some parmesean cheese or using corn flakes instead of bread crumbs? The chops were very moist, but a little soggy. I was hoping for a crispier end result. After we ate, my husband said this would be a great chop if it had a gravy or sauce of some sort on top of it to give flavor.
very tender, add ital dressing
Delicious. I wouldn't recommend adding any water to the pan, it makes them a little soggy! But other than that, very flavorful!
I cooked it too long but that's my fault. It was a great recipe the breading was tasty, I didn't use dill though. I also double battered the chops. My boy friend rated it an 8.5.
Alittle too much italian seasoning taste. They turned out dry- maybe instead of 60 minutes- 50 minutes? Also used PChef pan and didn't spray as your not suspose to and the bottom side pulled away from the meat. Not sure if I did something wrong as it sounded like it would have turned out pretty good. May try again.
this recipe was great Pork chops were juicy. AND THE COATING STAYED ON>>>>>> The only thing was I didn't use as much flour and bread crumbs on was cooking 6 pork chops. But highly suggest this one!!!!!
The flavor was excellent, 5 stars. However, my chops came out a little dry for my liking, and the breading wasn't really crispy. However, after reading the other recipes, I'm not sure why that is. I will deffinetly make these again, hopefully they will be a little crispier and juicier, pan frying first may help. Great recipe!
This was easry and the chops were tender and jucy. We would have these again and they would be fine to serve to guest.
Loved the taste of this recipe. I have been looking for a recipe that gives me a crispy breading instead of a soggy mess. Aside from the breading I liked the chosen herbs too. Thanks Jim !
Are you kidding me??? These chops are the bomb!!! Super moist and tender. My wife loves these bad boys.
delicous
This was a pretty simple and straight forward recipe. The porkchops were tender and good, but I think next time I will spice them up alittle more. I left out the lemon pepper (oops forgot it at the store) and added a few drops of lemon juice on the top right before they went in the oven. Thanks for the recipe...
Very nice flavor and our chops were very moist.
I really loved this because you baked the chops (and they were tender and delicious) and you didn't get the fat from frying.
This recipe was delicious! My husband loved how flavorful and moist they were. We did change the spices a little bit, but overall they were great!!
Thanks for a good recipe Jim. My oldest gave it 1,000 stars! I didn't need six eggs though. I only used two and a splashof milk. We really enjoyed this and will have it again.
This was a tasty middle-of-the week supper. My porkchops didn't turn out as tender as previous posts, but the flavor was excellent. Thanks for sharing!
We loved this recipe. I did follow Jillian and double dipped the chops. I also used her idea of Pam instead of the water. Easy to make and perfectly moist.
I made this today actually, 9/17/19 The only thing I did differently was added a teaspon of Lawry's to the bread crumbs, and after the initial 40 min. cook time, I flipped it over for the other 20 minutes. Otherwise, I would've had dried crumbs falling off the chops! It was delicious!
The first time we made these they were excellent. We don't really like pork chops, but they were really delicious. We made them again tonight, though, using thinner pork chops, and they weren't nearly as good. Definitely make this recipe with the thick chops--but if you are going to try to substitute thinner chops, skip it.
I thought this was an average tasting dish. I won't make it again.
These were ok a little bland. I cooked them at 375 for 40 minutes.
My family loved this recipe.
The chops were tender, but very dry (my fault, I forgot to put water in the pan). But DH and I both found them to be very bland tasting. Not worth all the prep time.
This was very good and tender. Would have rated this dish a 4.5 if that was an option. Had a lot of flour and egg mixture leftover. Kids enjoyed. Thanks
This was easy enough to make and had a great taste. I would add less water next time.
Made this tonight for dinner. Seared the breading first then baked as directed. Will be my favorite go-to recipe for chops
I fixed this on New Years Day for my family. I was really good and they gave the approval to have it again. I didn't cook the chops quite as long as the recipe called for but my oven tends to cook a little fast anyway. Thanks for a great recipe!
Skipped the lemon pepper, parsley, and dill weed. Used seasoned salt, a pinch of basil, black pepper, a bit of onion powder, and garlic powder.
These were good, and tasty.
It was very, very good. Cut recipe back for 2 people. I didn't have any lemon pepper, so just used black pepper. Followed the recipe as written, but double dipped with the egg and breadcrumb mixture. The outside was crispy and the inside was very moist. Severed with parmesan/garlic mashed potatoes and garlic seasoned mixed veggies. This is a keeper!
Good
Having picky eaters, this recipe was great. My sons usually won't touch pork chops, but they loved this! I left out the dill and added a little more Italian seasoning. Juicy and delicious! Works great for boneless skinless chicken as well! I have made it twice in the past month, once with pork and once with chicken. Big hit!
Outside of making a mistake of adding more lemon pepper than indicated in the recipe and leaving out the flour, I followed the recipe as written. I've never used lemon pepper before on the pork chops and decided to try it. I really liked the tangy flavor it added. I topped them off with some unsweetened applesauce when serving with some green beans for a side dish. I wish our chef at our senior center would use this recipe, but at home, I will be making them again.
Excellent! I had no idea what to make for dinner. My Mom bought me porkchops and I was afraid to make them--I usually dry them out. This recipe SAVED me and it was a big hit! Love it!
Not the easiest meat to make tender and tasty.....that's why I tried this recipe and I'm glad I did! Follow this recipe and you won't be disappointed. Very good; the best pork chops I've ever made!
This was the juiciest pork chop I've ever made! The only thing I changed was that I didnt have any Dill, so I tried Rosemary instead and it worked perfectly. Great recipe!! This one will be passed on to my daughters. GREAT recipe!
Very tender, but next time I will add more garlic salt and salt.
Mmmm - makes the most gorgeous tender tasty chops i've eaten in a long time. the whole family loved them - definitely a favorite for everyone.
When my boyfriend decided he wanted pork chops one night, we found this recipe. It was delicious! Our pork chops weren't center cut, though, so they turned out a little dry. It's definitely a repeat recipe, once we remember to add a little more liquid and cut the baking time a little!
This was fairly easy to prepair. Even though I didn't have the lemon pepper, it came out excelent. And it was well received by a fairly picky 17 year old.
Chops were really moist, but didn't really taste any of the lemon pepper. But will make again.
I am sorry to say, but this was not a good recipe. No flavor...neither my husband or parents enjoyed it. I even tried browning chops in oil to add the flavor I suspected they needed, but no help. Won't make it again...sorry.
I don't get it. I followed the recipe and I make a ton of Allrecipes' recipes and this one was awful. The breading all fell off into mush and the pork chops were way over cooked. Never trying this one again.
I really wanted to like this recipe. Maybe I did something wrong, but my chops were tough. I broiled them a few minutes at the end to crisp the top that was still soggy. Maybe that's what overcooked them. The flavor of the breading was good though.
it was dry - i did not put a lot of water in and it was not all evaporated. Put them under the broiler to add some color
I thirded the recipe to make 2 chops and was left with lotso flour / egg-milk / and breadcrumbs. So did two more chops. Still had lots leftover. Main question is what to do with the leftover breading components. I did combine them and made balls that look like they'd be pretty good fried. Is this how hush puppies got their start?
I really enjoyed these. It tasted like they have been steamed for hours. Crispy and moist!
This recipe turned out wonderful. I needed something easy and tasty and this was definately both. I will be reusing it in the future. Thanks.
These are absolutely fantastic! My family is not a fan of breaded pork chops, but they devoured these. Will definitely make again and again!!
Pretty good. A little dry, but that was probably my fault! The flavor was great.
Excellent recipe! I used 1/2 inch center cut pork loin and cooked 350 for 20 min then flipped and turned on broil to crisp up for 3 min, then baked about another 5 min. Yummy!
