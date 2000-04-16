Breaded Center Cut Pork Chops

This was really great! I think you should note that you start with 'seasoned bread crumbs' and then add seasonings to that (if you're like me you just added more seasonings to the crumbs to make up for it). I cooked 2 large boneless chops (salt/peppered before I started the coating process). I used 'oat flour' because that's what I had, whole wheat bread crumbs, and 2 eggs with a splash of milk. I refrigerated the chops after they were coated for about 20 minutes before I baked them (probably not necessary). I did NOT pan fry them (why would you!??) and I sprayed the glass baking pan with oil spray and then I added a small amount of water to 'coat the bottom of the pan' as directed. I cooked it as directed...the water evaporated quickly into the baking process. Don't panic! My boneless chops were about 1.5 inches thick - cooked perfectly using the heat/time method described. It was delicious! My husband and I both enjoyed it VERY much. I will definitely make this again!