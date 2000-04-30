Kathy's Award Winning Barbeque Sauce

This is a thick and spicy barbeque chicken recipe that has won several cooking contests. The sauce consists of molasses, brown sugar, tomato juice and spices all pureed together in a blender. Some may wish to cut the amount of pepper in half.

Recipe by Kathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, combine the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, molasses, brown sugar, onion, garlic powder, ground black pepper, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, tomato juice, and liquid smoke flavoring. Puree until smooth, and transfer to a saucepan.

  • Place saucepan on the stove over medium heat. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for about 1 hour, or to desired thickness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 22.3g; fat 1.8g; sodium 212.4mg. Full Nutrition
