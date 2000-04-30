Kathy's Award Winning Barbeque Sauce

This is a thick and spicy barbeque chicken recipe that has won several cooking contests. The sauce consists of molasses, brown sugar, tomato juice and spices all pureed together in a blender. Some may wish to cut the amount of pepper in half.
Instead of using garlic powder, I used fresh minced garlic. I sauteed the onion and garlic in a little butter before adding the remaining ingredients. This was a nice sauce but it seems to be missing something and even after simmering, it was a little thin........VERY easy to make.
I just made this recipe, hoping it would compliment our ribs, but there is just something bitter about this recipe. I don't know what it is exactly, but it feels like it's almost there but not quite. I don't really like the liquid smoke flavor either, so maybe that could be what makes this recipe taste funny. We tend to like sweet bbq sauces, but this is not the kind of sweet we are used to (we like Sonny's BBQ's sweet sauce.) I guess we'll keep looking for a recipe that suits our taste better. Thanks anyway!!
Instead of using garlic powder, I used fresh minced garlic. I sauteed the onion and garlic in a little butter before adding the remaining ingredients. This was a nice sauce but it seems to be missing something and even after simmering, it was a little thin........VERY easy to make.
YUM!!! I was feeling lazy when I made this so I dumped it all in the crock pot (minus the tomato sauce and onions); threw in 2 frozen boneless, skinless chicken breasts and cooked on low for about 6 hours. Very good! Sauce did not penetrate chicken much but there was a lot of flavor in sauce and chicken was tender. I'll make again.
This was a easy and great tasting recipe. I actually made ribs with it. I just made this sauce and applied it to the ribs, wrapped them in foil and baked 300 for 2 1/2 hours. Then took the extra sauce over to my friend's house and put them on the bbq and put on the extra sauce. They came off the grill and dinner wasn't quite ready and the ribs were gone before the rest of the meal was on the table. There were bones everywhere and everyone wanted this recipe. I hadn't brought the recipe but told them where they could find it. It was spicy but the kids ate them without any problems.
I used this sauce with 25 pounds of pulled pork at a memorial picnic for a fallen biker. I knew the sauce was a hit when I watched people go back to the buffet table for seconds, and return with 3 of my sandwiches on their plates.......and nothing else!
I just made this recipe, hoping it would compliment our ribs, but there is just something bitter about this recipe. I don't know what it is exactly, but it feels like it's almost there but not quite. I don't really like the liquid smoke flavor either, so maybe that could be what makes this recipe taste funny. We tend to like sweet bbq sauces, but this is not the kind of sweet we are used to (we like Sonny's BBQ's sweet sauce.) I guess we'll keep looking for a recipe that suits our taste better. Thanks anyway!!
VERY Good! Sweet, with subtle heat! This is a nice thick sauce that gets better after refrigerating overight. I scaled back to 8 servings to try out. For the kids sake, I cut the cayenne and black pepper back to 1/4 teaspoon. I did not have tomato juice on hand so I subbed 3 tablespoon of crushed canned tomatoes. I used this sauce on baby back ribs with were rubbed with the BBQ Dry Rub Recipe. This sauce is every bit as good and comparable to the Big Al's K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce recipe!
After two years of trying barbecue sauce recipes I have finally found one that we all think is great. My daughter would prefer it a little less spicy, so I will probably make some for her with a little less cayenne. Also, I used half molasses and half corn syrup. Superb!!!!
Kathy's Award Winning BBQ Sauce Haiku: "Trophies, ribbons, stars. Kathy deserves the awards. BBQ sauce win!" I had a total AR bust last night w/ a crockpot chicken dish that was inedible ... this sauce rescued the leftovers! I shredded the chicken, thinking I'd put it over a salad, but decided to have BBQ sammies instead, but wait! I was out of sauce! I made this recipe coz I had the ingredients on hand (less the liquid smoke), and oh.my.god this stuff is thick, glossy, goopy, sweet, spicy all kinds of goodness rolled up in one transcendent sauce. I'm going to make a huge batch one of these days just to keep a jar in the fridge. Thanks Kathy ~ you saved my failed chicken leftovers!!
I cook for a community dinner every other month and the first month that we cooked I had someone else buy the bbq sauce and it was a hideous disaster! This time, I was determined to redeem myself! After reading the reviews, I decided this was the one to try! After getting all the ingrediants together in the pot (substituting the molases with a mixture of molasses, brown sugar, kayro syrup and maple syrup because of necessity) I dipped my finger in just to test it and was so pleasnatly surprised! I feel confident that this will be the redemption for which I seek! Very yummy even before the simmer. I decided not to shortcut with the powder forms of onion and garlic...used fresh. I am anxious to report back to ya'll after the dinner. Stay tuned in for the next saga! FANTASTIC! I will NEVER EVER EVER buy BBQ sauce from the store again...the BEST I have EVER tasted....going to use it for my neice's graduation party but may cut the cayanne pepper for the weaklings! lol SO FABULOUS!!!!! Restaurant worthy. As in, if I ever open a restaurant, this will be one of the items of legendarey taste on the menu. Maybe even what it's known for! HOOOOAHHHH!!! Thank yoiu KATHY! You make me look doggone great! Just an added side note...I increased the recipe x 5 but only used 3 tsp of cayenne and it was plenty spicy enough! Still loving it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2003
This was excellent. I did make changes to fit our tastes - added 1 chopped green pepper (sauted with the onion), reduced the molasses to 1/2 cup, added 3 tbsp prepared mustard, substituted cider vinegar for lemon juice, left out the tomato juice and reduced the cayenne. I wanted to make shredded BBQ chicken sandwiches, so thanks to the previous reviewer who said she tossed frozen chicken along with sauce into a crock pot. I did the same - added about 3 lbs (for a crowd) thawed chicken breasts to sauce in a crock pot set on high. The chicken was done after about 2 hours. Removed chicken and let cool; shredded with 2 forks and added back to sauce in crock pot to heat for another hour or so. AWESOME!!!
I made this recipe as it states without modifying anything and I have to say, I'm not sure how anyone can eat this with all the liquid smoke in it. It tasted like a chemical factory. I read the recipe twice because it seemed like 2 tablespoons of liquid smoke flavoring is ALOT, I should have trusted my judgment, it tasted like drinking straight liquid smoke. Maybe the recipe was written wrong and should have been teaspoon or something. Normally when I use liquid smoke I just put a couple of caps full, 2 tablespoons was a good portion of my small bottle. Sorry, just not edible, and I was a little bummed to have wasted a cup of ketchup and a whole cup of organic molasses which isn't cheap.
Oh my God! I found the Mother Load. This is the best sauce I have tasted in a long time. I'm sorry but no bottled sauce can compete with this one. Slighty sweet and spicy, just right. I get so Sick of tasting barbeque house's sauce and it is like drinking vinegar,yuk. I did add about 1/4 of a cup of chopped red bell pepper. Thanks so much for this recipe. I have searched a long time for this one.
This barbeque sauce is good, but it is only getting three stars since I had to make so many alterations to it. Using the advice of other reviewers, I used a combination of molasses and dark corn syrup and reduced the amount of cayenne pepper. I also used only half the amount of liquid smoke for my own personal taste and added fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. I thought it was much too sweet, so I added a bit of cider vinegar for tartness as well as more tomato juice. It turned out well, but I am going to keep looking for a bbq sauce recipe that is more to my taste. Thanks anyway!
Tried this just for fun as there was BBQ Sauce in the fridge and it's not an inconvenience to pick up a bottle at the store. Now I know better; this sauce was excellent and a lot tastier than store-bought. It has a standard BBQ flavor but with a perfect mix of sweet tang and spiciness. I was skeptical over that much cayenne in a little serving because cayenne goes a long ways, but this sauce does cancel out a lot of it so you really do need to put that much --even if you generally only add a sprinkle to foods. It DOES have a bite to it that builds up heat, but it won't burn anyone's mouth as you might expect it to. We thought it was perfect. Have a cheap blender like me because you never use it, then when you do it doesn't perform well? Make it run Puree for 2 minutes straight without interruption, and you won't find any onions. Hah. You'll have a professional sauce that gets tons of compliments at how great it is --and people are impressed when even your sauces are homemade. This is definitely worth trying & showing off.
This was an awesome recipe! I didn't have any liquid smoke so I didn't add any of that and I added fire roasted tomatoes instead of tomato juice and it came out just perfect i simmered it with shredded pork and served it on bread. It was a hit!!
This sauce was delicious and received many compliments. I took a shortcut and turned it into a meal. I sprayed a casserole with Pam, put down a layer of sliced white onions, then chicken breasts and covered it generously with the cold bbq sauce. I baked it covered for about 30 min and then uncovered for about 15 at about 350. It was moist and tasty!
I tried making half the recipe (just in case it was a disaster, I didn't want to have wasted a ton of ingredients). However, instead of halving the molasses, I used quarter of the amount recommended, and I think this was a good change. I used a generous amount of onion powder instead of the chopped onion and half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper (although I think I could have used 3/4 tsp and still be okay). I didn't have tomato juice but did have some tomato paste and used about a tablespoon of that. One reviewer suggested that the liquid smoke imparted a bitter taste, and I am inclined to agree; I used half a teaspoon but am not sure that it is even necessary. Next time I'd increase the brown sugar just a little. Very good. Will make again.
Thank you for a wonderful sauce. I doubled everything but the cayenne and used 1/2 c. molasses and 1 cup of corn syrup. I used the "Slow Cooker Barbeque Ribs from this site also. Family loved it, as a matter of fact, they couldn't stop eating and are now miserable. (That is a good compliment). I will be making this again. Thanks
THIS RECIPE is AWESOME!!! Definitely 5 stars!!! We used this bbq sauce with ribs and chicken. The molasses really makes it fantastic.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2000
This was a great recipe! I finally found my standard barbeque sauce. My husband asked me to never buy it in a bottle again. I did make some changes, however. I didn't have molasses on hand, so I used corn syrup, but only used 2/3 cup. I also didn't have any tomato juice, so I left that out. It still was superb. Thanks so much.
This was a very delicious sauce! We used it for chicken; we marinated the chicken breasts in the fridge for about an hour using some of the sauce. Then we barbecued the chicken while basting the rest of the sauce on. Our guests said it was the best barbecued chicken they've ever had!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2004
Terrific baseline barbeque sauce. However, most will want to cut the cayenne in half. EQUALLY IMPORTANT, the recipe calls for 1 tablespoon of garlic powder. That's equivalent of around 12 CLOVES of fresh garlic (check out the garlic powder bottle: 1/4 t. = 1 medium garlic clove). A great BBQ sauce should be balanced. Too much garlic (which I love!) can overpower a sauce as much as too much pepper.
I started to make this recipe, but had to abort about half way through. One thing that is not clear is the type of molasses to be used. I have dark molasses, and I thought it seemed out of proportion to have 1 cup of ketchup with 1 cup of molasses. I cut the molasses in half, and it was still OVERpowering. All you can taste is molasses. I ended up adding another 3 cups of ketchup to thin the ratio, and then proceeded with the other ingredients. I am rating with 3 stars because the recipe is not clear on what type of molasses to use. I feel like I wasted a lot of time and moneyr trying to modify what is rated a 5 star recipe to make it edible.
This recipe is awesome! I changed it slightly - I didn't add onion or tomato juice, but added 1 cup of tomatoes, onion and broth from my slow cooker, cooked over night with a pork roast - then I used the hand blender to smooth it out. We had pulled pork sandwiches and this sauce was a huge hit! I also added a tbs of balsamic vinegar. The sauce thickened beautifully. I even poured off two 4oz jars to gift to a friend. This will be a go to BBQ sauce from now on.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2003
Wow!! This is great sauce. Used spicy V8 Juice. After the 1st batch I altered the recipe just a bit for personal taste. I used less cayenne and instead of using all the molasses, I used 1/3 cup molasses and 2/3 dark corn syrup. For my husband who likes his sauce super hot, I added 3TBL prepared horshradish and 3tsp of cayenne. It made my eyes water just making it but he was in heaven! I made several small jars and gave as gifts this year. Love it! Thanks for sharing Kathy!
I've had bad luck with bbq sauces in the past, but I loved this sauce. I didn't have plain tomato juice on hand or liquid smoke, so instead of the juice and pepper, I used a spicy bloody mary mix, left out the smoke and it came out great! Very Yummy! I'll use this on everything!
This was really good. I followed the recipe exactly, but we had a problem because we doubled the recipe. Double the cayenne pepper made it incredibly hot once it was cooked. I tasted it before and it was fine, but after it cooked, it was crazy spicy. I added a little lemon juice to counterbalance the heat, which helped. It's delicious, but watch the cayenne amounts if you adjust the serving size.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2000
I thought it was a delightful recipe; it may be a little too spicey for children but it sure cleared out my sinuses!!
looks beautiful, taste is good, but I would sub some honey for the molasses next time and cut down on the cayenne pepper. Very impressive looking. Sweet baby ray's is my favorite sauce, I think with some pineapple juice and the changes above this would be really close! thanks for the recipe. Very easy, always a plus!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/07/2002
this is a really good sauce, the only thing i am going to do next time is cut the amount of molasses in 1/2 we are not big molasses fans so it was just a bit strong on that part. all an all this is one sauce that you must try.thank you for the recipe kathy.
This is a really good sauce! We have used it a couple of times for steak and chicken and I forgot to rate it. We used it for ribs today. Really enjoyed, thanks for the post. It wil probably replace our bottled sauce/cola stuff we usually do.
This is an excellent sauce for ribs, chicken, pulled pork and I should know I live in Memphis! I did tweak it a bit only because I am not a big fan of molasses taste, liquid smoke or lots of cayenne. I substituted 1/2 c molasses, 1/2 c honey, only one tablespoon of liquid smoke instead of two and half the cayenne. I would suggest to everyone they try it with half the cayenne before committing yourself as it has quite a kick with just the 1 tsp once it has been cooking a bit. If you find you want more zing, add the other tsp about 5-10 minutes before finishing cooking. Great sauce, Kathy!
Ok, I had a bit of a modification to the recipe but its freaking awesome. Instead of Cayenne pepper I used two mild and two hot Jalapeños, to counterbalance the the heat I use a little more Brown Sugar, and a few tablespoons of Honey. I also didn't have Garlic Powder so I used minced Garlic. Might be my new favorite Sauce. :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2002
Excellent sauce. Instead of buying sauce, this time I used this recipe and it was thick and not too spicy. I baked 6 slabs for a nascar party. They were gone very quickly and I got so many compliments that I wish I could have taken the credit. Thanks for the recipe and add the "Big Joes Nascar Party Award" to your collection.
My hubby is a big fan of molasses to the point of drinking it from the jar. For me and the kids we like molasses but not THAT much. I tripled everything but the molasses to make it taste good. I had followed the recipe as stated then to make it so it was not a waste added more of everything else til it tasted good for us. There for ending up tripling the recipe.
Larry G Jones
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2009
This wonderful and all my friends ask for it when I've used it. The only change I made was to add hot cocktail sauce instead of the ketchup. Really, really good!
If your looking for a BBQ sauce that tastes a like the KCity brand - this is it! As I like bbq sauce to be a little sweet, a little spicy, and have a deep rich taste, this is got to be my favorite. After my spouse and I tried several BBQ recipes one night (in small portions), compared ingredients, we noticed that the key ingredient that makes this recipe is Molasses. As he is more the 1 tomato to 4 parts vinegar type that they serve in the Carolinas, he chose a different recipe. As for me - this recipe is perfect!
Great for crock pot ribs. Does have a bite to it, but we like that. I ended up adding about 1/4 cup ketchup and a tsp of salt.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2005
Had I been able to access all of the ingredients listed, I believe this easily would have been a *5 star* recipe. Didn't have the tomato juice, used tomato puree instead, but I do not think that made much of a difference. Didn't use an actual onion, used onion powder. Didn't have the liquid smoke and I really think that's what would have "made" the recipe...it lacked that essential "smokiness" that characterises a good bbq sauce...so be forewarned potential sauce-makers -- have this liquid smoke stuff on hand! Otherwise, it was pretty tasty, but I can't wait to try it again, the "right" way.
Very delicious on our grilled pork. Everyone loved it! Easy to make since I had everything on hand. I didn't use the whole t. of Cayenne (I have kids) but as the sauce simmered it became less spicy and HOT. Next time I will use more. I simmered it quite a long time to get a nice thick sauce. I used fresh garlic instead of dried. Will use again and again.
This is the best BBQ sauce ever. I will never buy store bought again. I didn't have tomato juice so I had to substitute it for a little tomato sauce. I also was out of onions so I used half a pack of onion soup mix instead. This recipe is definately a keeper. Thank you for sharing it.
Tried this recipe on beef ribs for our Father's Day picnic and there were nothing but compliments all around, (even from the tough to please mom and mother-in-law!). That makes this a 5 star recipe in my book. Thanks a bunch for sharing!
Great stuff, followed others suggestions and used half molasses, half dark corn syrup, fresh garlic and added a quarter cup of dijon mustard, cut the peppers in half, kids here too. It still is spicy. I can only imagine how spicy it is when you use all of the pepper called for.
My grill died. I wanted BBQ anyway! I tried this recipe in the crockpot. Our country ribs came out so tender and flavorful. I didn't have any molasses on hand so I used honey. I can't wait to try it with the molasses. Thanks for submitting.
very easy to make for first time.smells and tast great minus the fact that i didnt have onion or tomato juice on hand,but turned out great.if u dont like spice (i do) add less cayenne and black pepper.this bbq sause i would like to try and make baked beans with yummy!!!!!! and u can get liquid smoke from grocery store
Wow! Now I know why this is an award winning recipe. You certainly can't get this kind of taste from a bottle which makes it so worth the little effort it takes to prepare this. I do agree, however, with everyone who said that a tsp. of cayenne is too much heat. I love spice, but even the half tsp. I used gave it a good zing. Now that I've eaten at least five tablespoons from the sauce pan, I really wish I had some ribs on hand! Terrific Kathy and thanks so much!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2005
Every one loves this sauce. I will never buy a bottled sauce again!
great basic recipe. Followed as written with the exception of tomato juice and liquid smoke as I was out of those ingredients. I added a few other ingredients. For my own notes: sauted finely chopped onion in a bit of pure apple juice. 1/2 cup honey 1 tbsp worcestershire 1 tsp tabasco 1/2 tbsp dry mustard 1/2 extra ketchup thinned with some water. tbsp or so cumin tbsp or so red pepper flakes cooked as noted
Great recipe. You can have some fun with it and alter the taste to suit you by substituting 1 cup honey, 3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar, 1 cup dark corn syrup, or 1 cup pure maple syrup in place of the molasses.
Some of the ingredients contribute some salt, but not nearly enough to carry a large quantity of condiment like this. I started with 1/2 teaspoon--you don't need to slam it with salt like food manufacturers do--and go from there according to your tastes. The other thing I knew would be missing before I even put in all the ingredients was TOMATO. Luxe it up with tomato PASTE, same quantity as juice called for. I added some rosé vinegar because I like vinegar in barbeque sauce. I dialed down the cayenne because I share the table with two of the younger set (6 and 7 years old). Everything else is perfect. Oh, I added a whole big onion to a double batch. We like onion. Very great savory sauce. Thank you for sharing.
Would've given this 5 stars, but I made many changes that I would recommend for people who like it a little less sweet with a little more tang and not so spicy, without the changes the sauce was quite sweet: Add 1/2 the black pepper or less, add only a dash of cayenne or your mouth will burn--I was cooking it for a toddler so it would have been WAY TOO SPICY, add more lemon juice, add a T of vinegar, use 1/2 molasses 1/2 dark corn syrup as others have suggested. Also, I used about 1/2 t. fresh crushed garlic you can find in the produce area in the store, but garlic powder (not as much as this calls for) will also work. I did not use fresh onion, but onion powder, so I didn't need to use the blender. Also, I did 1 T. of liquid smoke, 2 T is too much. FINALLY, watch this as it cooks AND STIR often, or else it will burn.
This is fantastic. I did some changes of my own, of course. I added a sweet yellow pepper and a tablespoon of dijon mustard to the blender mix and cut the molasses down to half a cup. I didn't even use the brown sugar and it still had a sweet taste to me. I also added about five good dashes of hot sauce to it. I poured the bbq sauce over a rump roast in a dutch oven and let it go for about 10 hours, covered. Then I took out the meat, shredded it, added it back to the sauce and blasted it on med-high uncovered to thicken it all up. I served this with sliced tomatoes, smashed potatoes, and cucumber salad. Thanks for the great recipe!!
A+...I can see how it wins competitions. Made an amazing pulled chicken barbecue sandwich. Also easy to tailor to your own preferences. Also works great in a slow-cooker. Thanks!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2003
Thank goodness I cut the pepper in half. What a wonderful sauce. I've been trying recipe after recipe and end up thowing them out. This one is not only a keeper but has ended my search for the perfect tomato-based sweet sauce.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2005
Thank-you for this wonderful recipe. I have never made BBQ sauce before and my first attempt using your recipe was perfect. I quadrupled the recipe and am sending jars to my family in Alberta and Northern B.C. My son is a notoriously picky eater and when I ask him what he wants for dinner now he says, "I don't care just make sure you put the BBQ sauce on it." I add a little wasabi to his because he likes it hot. Thank you again for this recipe I am the BBQ queen of my town.
This is quite possibly the last barbeque sauce that I will ever make. I've replaced the garlic powder with fresh garlic and I generally simmer it a bit longer. Usually, I just finely chop the onion and skip the blender/food processor step to save clean-up time/dishwaher space.
All I can say about this BQ sauce is WOW!! really, really good : )the only diffrence with my recipe is I added apricot preserves to my recipe. This is how I did it: I made the above barbeque sauce. Then in a seperate small pot I boiled 2tbls of butter, 1tbls of honey, and 4oz of appricot preserves together. After about 5 min the apricot preserve will simmer/thin down. Add this to Kathy's award winning barbeque sauce. Delicious!!!
I have made this recipe again and again for BBQ's on the grill and it is a BIG HIT in my family! Everyone wanted a copy. My husband loves to eat and he had me make this recipe for steaks. We even use it on fish. After the fish is grilled we slather it on. YES Slather, lol. Wonderful!!! I froze an extra batch so we could use it in the winter with other recipes calling for a little zing. The only thing I did change was the amount of molasses. I used a 1/2 cup. A little too strong for us especially with the liquid smoke. FANTASTIC! Thank you Kathy!!!!!
This came out great! Here are my modifications: I omitted the liquid smoke and used 1.5 t onion powder in place of the chopped onion. This allowed me to skip the blender step and save time! It thickened up great. I served it with shredded chicken and coleslaw.
We loved this sauce. The only change I made to this sauce is I added a shot of bourbon. When I make again I might cut back a little on the molasses and liquid smoke. Both taste were a bit strong for our liking.
Yum Yum Yum! This recipe makes totally yummy bbq sauce! I used 1 tsp only of cayenne pepper, 3/4 cup molasses with 1/4 corn syrup and 1tsp only of liquid smoke (we're not big smokey bbq people). It was zingy enough for the big people, but still suitable for my three year old.
This sauce is so rich and thick I decided to use it as a dipping sauce instead of adding it to the chicken first. I baked the chicken until almost done and then grilled it on high heat until browned. The chicken is very tender and absolutely divine with this Barbeque sauce.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.