Sour Cream Muffins
Surprisingly tasty muffins with fresh fruit. Use any type of fresh berry or chopped fresh fruit for a delightful breakfast.
I was prepared to rate these a '3' but I had to consider those that might be looking for low or no fat sweets, so taking that into consideration I rate a '4'. I didn't prepare these lofat...just looking for a way to get rid of some sour cream(full fat). Also need to use up some applesauce. They did bake up nicely...6 Texas size muffins but for 35 minutes in my oven. I used a mixture of some blueberries and a banana. I tasted the batter but it still needed something so added some cinnamon to batter and a cinnamon sugar topping; which didn't make them sink. As an afterthought, some vanilla would have been good. It can be tinkered with with spices if trying to make a lofat muffin, but if 'going for the gusto'...there are better muffin recipes out there.Read More
I tried this recipe with apples and strawberries, the muffins did not cook in alloted time and sank in the middleRead More
I made mini muffins with this recipe and they were delicious. I also added a tspn of vanilla and didn't use the fruit. Light, airy and yummy. This recipe would probably make a great light sponge cake too.
the first time i made these they flopped! they were gooey inside even after baking them for about 30 min. then when i reread the recipe i realized i used baking powder instead of baking soda... whoops! so i made them a second time with baking soda and they got great.i also used craisins instead of blueberries! Wonderful... thank you!
For a healthy version of a muffin, this recipe is pretty great! I needed to use up a very ripe mango so I added approximately 1/3 cup of it diced. Please be aware that I halved the recipe. Most baked goods require some extract so I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla. I also added 1 1/2 teaspoons of allspice and cinnamon. The texture resembled more of a cake than muffin, but it was delicious either way. For those whose fruit sunk to the bottom. Toss the blueberries (or any fruit you choose) in flour prior to folding into batter. I will be making these again when I finally have blueberries on hand!
Very forgiving recipe. I doubled it but kept the sugar at 3/4 cup and increased the amount of blueberries. I also used eggbeaters instead of eggs and added vanilla and cinnamon. I later remembered that I usually add a pinch of salt when baking but didn't miss it at all. Moist and yummy. Will use always!
These were ok... I used homemade applesauce (the slow cooked one from this site) and frozen blueberries. Did everything as directed but kinda ended up with a mess- they fall apart in the middle and are stuck to the paper! I might try these again with some changes but as is this recipe wasn't spectacular, just ok.
I loved this recipe! I tweaked it a bit though.. Instead of applesauce I used honey. Instead of white sugar I used brown. Instead of regular flour I used half wheat and half flax meal. Also, i used Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. I made it eve healthier than the already low fat recipe. Delicioso!
I thought the muffins were delicious and a great way to grab breakfast and go...unfortunately the kids were not so keen. Thanks for recipe!
For a low fat muffin, this one is good. If you are fine with fat and want a delicious muffin with great texture, here are my changes: -Replace apple sauce with oil -Replace blueberries with apples -Add 2 tsp Apple Pie spice -I used full fat Sour Cream because that's what I had.
I wish I would have read all the reviews before I made these muffins. After 20 minutes of baking we tried one and it was not cooked in the middle and my oven tends to be hot.....I have now put them back in the oven and I guess I will see how they turn out.......
I used fresh strawberries since they are in season. This is a tasty low fat treat. Thanks for sharing!
I followed this recipe pretty closely. Only added 1/2 cup of sugar and used 1/2 cup sour cream (that was all I had) and 1/4 cup of oil to make up the difference. Substituted mini choc chips for blueberries. I did feel this recipe was a little bland. May add a dash of salt or vanilla next time.
Even after baking for 25 minutes they were not done. I had to take them out at that point because the tops were starting to burn, then they sank, and the bottons still had raw dough. Sounded great but just didn't cook well.
I added 1 teaspoon of lemon extract.
The consistency of this muffin was great. I loved it. I used some blackberries because I didn't have enough blueberries and it came out yummy. To make it healthy for my boyfriend I also added flax seed. I sprinkled cinnamon sugar on the top too. Not too sweet but I enjoyed them.
Just ok. The recipe has multiple times listed 15-20 so you have to watch them! Batter is thin so berries easily drop making bottom soggy.
These muffins are delicious and very quick to make. I have made them twice. Followed recipe, except I probably doubled the blueberries. Made 14. I filled the paper liners almost to the top, and they did not spill over. Thank you for this recipe.
I should have floured my berries because they sank to the bottom. the cook time on this is on the low side too. my oven is usually spot on and it tokk 21 min. But for a no fat, low sodium recipe, these have a great texture. My kids liked them too. thanks!
This is a good base recipe, but I made a few changes based on other reviews. I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown sugar, and added 1/4 teaspoon both cinnamon and nutmeg as well as 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. The only problem I had was they stuck to the paper liners and I think I used too many blueberries(1 1/3 cups because thats what I had there was more blueberry then muffin)
I baked for 15 minutes and should have baked 2-3 minutes more. They are not too sweet and I like that. I think I would add vanilla next time.
I had no problems with this recipe, it turned out golden brown on top and very fluffy & moist inside. I used frozen blackberries as they were what I had and I added about 1/2 tsp of cinnamon to the flour, I also used whole wheat flour but other than that I followed the recipe. Ate 2 of them right away. I'm not sure why other people's turned out uncooked in the middle but I had no issues. Next time I will remember to put the flax seed in and maybe some nutmeg, sounds yummy!
Turned out great ....no complains,thank you for sharing
I tried this recipe, despite some of the mixed reviews and was quite disappointed. Something doesn't mix right, bake right, turn out right. The tops were done, inside was goo. Didn't enjoy the flavor aside from the rest of the mess. Maybe a test of toothpick inserted as well as when tops spring back would have been a good addition.
These were great! The store was out of fresh berries, so I used frozen berries. I also added a tsp of vanillia and part white sugar, part brown sugar. The muffins were so soft and delightful! I rated it four stars because I altered the recipe.
