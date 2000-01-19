Sour Cream Muffins

I was prepared to rate these a '3' but I had to consider those that might be looking for low or no fat sweets, so taking that into consideration I rate a '4'. I didn't prepare these lofat...just looking for a way to get rid of some sour cream(full fat). Also need to use up some applesauce. They did bake up nicely...6 Texas size muffins but for 35 minutes in my oven. I used a mixture of some blueberries and a banana. I tasted the batter but it still needed something so added some cinnamon to batter and a cinnamon sugar topping; which didn't make them sink. As an afterthought, some vanilla would have been good. It can be tinkered with with spices if trying to make a lofat muffin, but if 'going for the gusto'...there are better muffin recipes out there.

