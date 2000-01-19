Sour Cream Muffins

29 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

Surprisingly tasty muffins with fresh fruit. Use any type of fresh berry or chopped fresh fruit for a delightful breakfast.

By Sara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a muffin pan with paper muffin liners.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the applesauce, sugar and eggs. Combine the flour and baking soda, add to the wet mixture and mix well. Stir in the sour cream, then fold in the berries. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Cups should be at least 3/4 full.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until muffins spring back when touched lightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 1g; cholesterol 33.5mg; sodium 89.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022