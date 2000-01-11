Chocolate Chip Muffins II
Very tasty muffins with yogurt for moisture and plenty of chocolate chips.
Very tasty muffins with yogurt for moisture and plenty of chocolate chips.
They have great texture and moistness. Muffin recipe needs maybe a half cup more of sugar added to it though. Also, please note: It calls for self-rising flour. If you don't have that you may substitute for each 1 cup of all purpose flour add 1 and 1/2 tsp. of baking powder and 1/2 tsp of salt.Read More
probably would be good if recipe had stated self rising flour maybe try again with baking power.Read More
They have great texture and moistness. Muffin recipe needs maybe a half cup more of sugar added to it though. Also, please note: It calls for self-rising flour. If you don't have that you may substitute for each 1 cup of all purpose flour add 1 and 1/2 tsp. of baking powder and 1/2 tsp of salt.
I used mini chocolate chips and made mini muffins. I would have rated this 4 stars, because these muffins tasted like biscuits with chocolate chips. However, there were several factors that earned the recipe an overall 5 star rating. 1) My kids liked them and they were a big hit with the kids at a play group I hosted. 2) I like that there is so much calcium packed into these muffins. 3) They are so quick and easy to make. I will definitely make again, but next time, will double the mini chips and sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on top. I would encourage people not to be discouraged by negative reviews. Try this recipe! Just increase the sugar or the chips - all it needs is a bit more sweetness.
Really good! used vanilla yogurt, as thats what I had, and just dumped in 3/4 of a bag of chocolate chips, and one pouch of brown sugar instant oatmeal. Followed other reviews, and doubled the sugar to one cup. Moist and delicious!
These were great, I only gave 4 stars because I followed the advice of other reviewers and increased the sugar and chips to 1 cup. I mixed all ingredients except chips in my food processor. I added the chips by hand. I have also make these double chocolate by substituting 1/2 cup of cocoa making it 2 1/2 cups flour and 1/2 cup cocoa.
The best chocolate chip recipe I have found, with a few modifications! They come out light, moist and fluffy. I modified the recipe to make it a bit healthier and they still turned out great! I used 1 egg and 2 egg whites, 1 cup sugar, 1 1/2 cups white flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat (just so they wouldn't be dense, but you could probably do 1/2 and 1/2), 2 TBL flax seed or wheat germ, skim milk, 2 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp baking soda, and 1 1/2 tsp salt (because I didn't have self-rising flour!). 1 1/2 tsp baking soda per every cup of flour is a bit much for this recipe. You can really taste it! It made 24 mini muffins and 4 big-regular muffins. My kids love them, and I feel good about making them!
add baking poweder
These are delicious! My kids and their friends gobbled right up. They are moist and light in color. My husband thought they were kind of dense but so is he.
Instead of donuts,I made these for my family for our last camping trip. They were excellent! I increase the sugar and added milk cho. chips as well. They were moist, chocolatety and gone!
probably would be good if recipe had stated self rising flour maybe try again with baking power.
My kids love these muffins with or without the extra recommended sugar...they are always asking for them.
Hi, I loved these muffins...I made them jumbo size for a fun lunch at work. Definitely add more sugar. I used almost 1 1/2 cups, and extra chocolate chips. mmmmm, also delicious warmed for a few seconds!
they weren't quite sweet enough to me.
Very good! Make sure you have self rising flour, also definitely add more sugar (1/2 cup more). I wouldn't add more than the listed amount of choc. chips...i did and it was too much. I omitted the yogurt as I didn't have it, and came out just fine. Thank you
Very good muffins. Next time I will add 1 cup of chocolate chips . I like to have a bit of chocolate in every bite.
I did not care for this recipe. Will not make again. Needs probably all of the suggestions but I made as is and kids did not like.
These were great! I made these for my daughter's "Moms and Muffins" event at school because she couldn't have the store bought muffins due to a tree nut allergy. I'm certain these will be yummier than Costco's and with less ingredients. I made one substitution - instead of plain yogurt, I used vanilla flavored Greek yogurt and it came out awesome. It packed in more protein and gave it the vanilla kick. I added more chocolate chips than the recipe called for too, because we are a chocolate family...never can get enough!
These were too dense for my liking, and it had not enough chocolate chips and too much yogurt.
these are good muffins and i loved them but there was to much flour and not enough sugar so you can just add some more chco.chips and suger but for a really nice touch try adding a little bit of white chco. chips it tastes great
probably one of the best muffin recipes! really nice and fluffy :) i also added a sweet cream cheese centre in the middle which just topped it off! i followed everyone elses review and added more sugar and chocolate chips and it was a very good result! 5 starts definately!
These muffins are not crumbly like a muffin but more like a sweet roll with chocolate chips in them. They are tasty. I doubled the amount of sugar and the amount of chocolate chips, and when I made them again, I think will add even more chocolate chips. Also, the recipe made 24 normal sized muffins, and the cook time for my oven was more in neighborhood of 25 minuted per pan :).
These are fantastic! I (along with my kids) can't stay out of them. The only thing I did differently was use 1/4 c. white sugar and 1/4 c. brown sugar. These are a great breakfast muffin - not too sweet.
Don't like the fact it called for self rising flour. I had to read the reviews to know what to sub to make it work. Also, I put 1 cup of chips instead of 1/2 cup, because it seemed a little on the slim side. We'll see how the kids like it.
i did not care for this
Terrible recipe. I followed it to the letter and they came out horrible. Had to cook an extra ten minutes because they were just a doughy mess. I re-read the recipe and did not miss anything on the recipe. Very disappointed and what a waste of $$.
These are Fantastic! The reason I gave it a 5 is their more of a scone not a muffin... Our family actually loves scones so it worked out better. I did make quite a few changes because I didn't have these specific ingredients so here are the changes I made: Took Linda's advice on adding extra sugar. I added 1/4C but could use 1/2 C extra easily. Also used All purpose flour instead with 3.5 tsps of baking powder and 1tsp salt. (this is needed if NOT using self rising flour) and instead of plain yogurt I added Dannon's Toasted Coconut Greek Yogurt. I used what I had in the house and these were awesome. I will make these for the kids all the time, they love chocolate chip muffins.
My family loved these muffins.
awsome
I think the amount of flour was too much relative to the sugar and chocolate chips. The texture wasn't the same as normal muffins.
I made these muffins as is and they turned out very dense and heavy :( Not very sweet either.
very good and easy to make. We like them for breakfast or a late morning snack.
Too much flour, not enough sugar.
AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING!!!! i loved this recipe it was completely delicious!!!
Muffins came out great! My kids absolutely loved them.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections