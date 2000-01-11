Chocolate Chip Muffins II

41 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 9
  • 3 5
  • 2 4
  • 1 6

Very tasty muffins with yogurt for moisture and plenty of chocolate chips.

By Veroncia

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time then stir in the milk, yogurt and vanilla. Blend in the flour, then fold in the chocolate chips. Scoop batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in prepared oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Move to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 53.6mg; sodium 479.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022