Bran Muffins II
A classic overnight bran muffin recipe. This recipe is great because batter is kept in the refrigerator and you can make muffins as needed.
I've baked a lot of bran muffins in my day. This by far takes the cake. I was skeptical at first about the Bran Flakes and buttermilk, but the end product was deleted any and all doubts. When I made them, I divided the recipe in half (seeing that it made for it made quite a few servings). From there, I substituted margarine for shortening (surprisingly made no difference in texture or volume, only intensified the taste), used whole wheat pastry flour instead (again, no difference, just a boost in nutrition), swapped a 1/3 cup of sugar for 2 tbs. of honey, and FINALLY coated the top of the muffins with brown sugar before baking. This made for a delicious and presentable muffin that is more pleasing to the eye than just a regular old bran muffin. So I made a few personal alterations.. nothing major. I'm sure the basic, original recipe would bake out the same results. All in the all, the muffins were amazingly tasty and had even the pickiest eaters coming back for seconds..and thirds. PS: I refrigerated them overnight.Read More
I did not like these at all, but my son did. I followed the recipe to a t, using store brand bran flakes. They taste to me like a plain, buttermilk flavored muffin with bran flakes mixed in. The bran did not dissolve/distribute at all. Other recipes usually have you soak the bran in the milk, I think I should have. Anyway, sorry for the not so good review, just not my taste. My son will be happy though, cuz there is a lot of batter:)Read More
Delicious! I have a fresh baked muffin every morning! I love that! I used All Bran cereal buds instead of flakes, substituted whole wheat flour for half of the all-purpose and added a couple tablespoons more milk to compensate. I used a combination of sugar and Splenda to bring the sugar content down (I'm a diabetic). They turned out great. I tink that I'll add walnuts to my muffin tomorrow!
Oh my goodness! Who knew bran muffins could taste so GOOD and moist?! I was hesitant to make such a big batch but based on the other reviews I took the plunge. I'm now whipping up the second batch 2 days later! I made these so my girls would have fresh, healthy muffins for their first day of school and they inhaled them! I used raisin bran for the cereal and because the batter sits overnight, the raisins plumped up nicely. This morning I added some chocolate chips and walnuts and made a dozen more. Fabulous! Tomorrow I'll add shredded carrots & walnuts to the last of it. Thanks for the great recipe!
I was a bit suspicious about this recipe and its reviews. My very first attempt at making muffins. They were fantastic. I bought Kellogs All Bran buds by mistake and used those instead, used 1/2 a cup of shortening and topped the rest of the cup with Organic Apple Sauce. I only used 2 cups of sugar, brown sugar and added a cup of chopped walnuts. Oh, I also used whole wheat flour instead of white flour. I was suspicious of the batter when I looked at it almost a day and a half later but perservered and would you know it - fantastic muffins. I probably overbaked them by a minute! Next time, I will make the following changes: use whole wheat flour, bran flakes, 2 cups of brown sugar, 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup apple sauce and add walnuts. The magic is the batter lasting 6 weeks - how good can this be!!!! It's funny, I seemed to make so many changes from the recipe which is daft really - how can you judge a recipe if you make all these changes - yet they were fantastic and I will stick to my changes. 4 weeks later: I would like to add that the mixture didn't however make 48 muffins. I only got 36 and mine weren't enormous.
Bran muffins can often come out dry but this was very good and even moist enough to enjoy! After they were cooked I let them cool in the pan for a few minutes, popped them out, drizzled about a teaspoon of honey on the bottom of the tin and put them back in for several minutes to soak it up (trying to duplicate the gooey and sweet product at my local bakery). It worked!
I made this recipe and brought muffins to my co-workers without even trying them. They were very easy to make. Definitely a keeper recipe. These muffins are moist,tender and not too sweet.
Wow....these were awesome!!!! We were looking for a way to add more bran/fiber in our diet and these muffins take the cake (ha ha...) We followed the advice of another reviewer and subbed 4T of honey for 2/3c white sugar, subbed whole wheat flour for half of the all purpose flour and sprinkled brown sugar on top. I also added about 1 t of cinnamon to the batter and made some raisin/walnut muffins and some choc chip/walnut muffins. My husband loves them and they would be great for company...make the batter days ahead of time and just bake them fresh in the morning!
its quick to put it together but then you have to wait until the next day to use the batter. imy family and i loved the ability to have fresh hot muffins in the morning when it usually the craziest.
Very easy and very delicious! I experimented with raisins, with honey and just plain and found all to be good. I also used wheat bran instead of flakes (much easier).
I was pleasantly surprised with this recipe. My kids loved these muffins, even my picky pre-teens. I did top with brown sugar per another sugggestion. Thanks for the great recipe.
Made these today(made batter yesterday)...They were fabulous!!! I halved the recipe to make sure they turned out okay and now I wish I would have just made the whole batch. I didnt have shortening so I used a stick of butter and I didnt have buttermilk..so I made my own with milk and vinegar! Wonderful!! Thanks for sharing!
Loved them! They only lasted a week.
Great recipe. Made half a batch and got 24 large muffins. Substituted applesauce for the melted shortening and added raisens. Will definitely make again.
I've been enjoying fresh muffins for a few weeks now, and I love it! The first batch I did plain bran with a few raisins and brown sugar sprinkled on top. The second time I added cooked diced apples and more raisins. I really liked that version! This last time I added shredded zucchini and more raisins. I think I used too much zucchini because they were a little mushy inside, but still tasted great. I am thinking of trying blueberries too. So easy and I eat them guilt free since I subbed some whole wheat flour and used applesauce instead of the shortening.
I have been making these muffins for years and I just love them. The only changes I would make is to decrease the sugar to 2 1/2 cups, 8 tsp baking soda, 5 cups flour, 3 cups Bran Flakes and 2 cups All Bran or Bran bud cereal. I also added 1 cup of raisins and 1 cup of sliced dates. Cook at 375 for 20-25 minutes.
Great muffin. Followed the recipe as writte. My husband love them. The 2nd batch I added walnuts. Wow, reallly good! I will continue to make this recipe.
Thanks for a great recipe. There's no way to go wrong with this simple and delicious muffin. Cut half the fat and sugar and it still worked out well, though probably not as well as the original formula. I'm eating this for breakfast, lunch and dinner ^_^
Great basic recipe! I used half white sugar, half brown sugar and added raisins and pecans. Also, I only let it sit for about 12 hrs, and they turned out fine. I think you could probably cut the sugar down to 2C and they'd still be sweet enough. Really yummy and pretty easy. I'll be making these again!
I made three small changes to this recipe. Instead of buttermilk, I used liquid whey (leftover from making yoghurt). And rather than leaving the batter overnight, I first broke up the bran flakes and combined them with the whey. I let them soak a little while, with occasional stirs to encourage them to break up. That way I got to bake the same night I made my batter. Finally, I used veggie oil instead of shortening. The result: delicious! The muffins were incredibly soft and light... I think the sourness of buttermilk/whey makes them rise up nicely. For fiber and for taste, these muffins are great!
These muffins are awesome. Used applesauce not shortening. Halved the salt. Whole wheat flour instead of white. Moist, full, but not heavy. So tasty!!! I've never made muffins before, but these came out so good, I'm going to be expanding my muffin making. Excellent, thanks for the recipe. Way better than some fatty version from DD.
This is a great, moist muffin. I make it using Splenda instead of sugar without sacrificing anything but calories!
This is my grandma's famous bran muffin recipe with one minor change...she adds 2 cups shredded wheat to 4 cups of all bran (instead of bran flakes) and then adds 2 cups boiling water. Allow to soak up & cool and then combine with remaining ingredients (all the rest are the same). It's ready to bake after that and doesn't need to refridgerate for 24 hours. I guess the hot water takes care of softening the ingredinets instead of 24 hours in fridge. Her recipe says the batter will last 4 weeks. I only link these bran muffins and they are my fav when compared to all other types of muffins. I love them with all fruit strawberry preserves. You must try them. I'm gonna try with the suggestions of applesauce, whole wheat flour and 1/2 sugar 1/2 splenda to see if the increase in nutrition doesn't compromise the awesome taste.
This is a good recipe, although the muffins are better warm than cool. It was a good way to use up a box of plain bran cereal that no one was eating the usual way. I will try it again with some of the raisin/pineapple/apple additions suggested by other reviewers.
These were surprisingly tasty. I did make a few changes including scaling the recipe down to 12 muffins (how many muffins do ya need?), substituting 1/4 of cup of flax meal for 1/4 cup of flour, substituting 1/4 of a cup of Splenda for 1/4 of a cup of sugar, and sprinkling a tiny bit of brown sugar on the tops of each muffin. Make sure to really pack down the bran flakes when you are measuring them and these muffins take the full amount of time (I did less because we usually have a pretty hot oven and they came out slightly mushy in the middle).
These are so good. My husband and kids even liked them and they do not like bran muffins.
I also had my doubts about this one, but thought i'd take a chance. Really good! Ma de a couple of substitutions as others did: a little honey, half whole wheat flour, applesauce for half the shortening, and I had All Bran (the little twigs) to use. I baked two in muffin cups in my toaster oven that has a bake feature, and they came out beautifully. Nice crispy top, soft inside, not too sweet, and not at all like a "Bran Muffin". We'll make these again and again, I think.
Tasty and pretty.
LOVED this one. After giving samples to grown children & grandchildren, I had to bake the entire batch & divide them up to send home with them!
This great recipe has been a family favorite for years. Great to find it here! We like to use half bran flakes and half bran buds (like Grape Nuts). So yummy! My kids love to dip the muffins in sugar while they are still warm. I also double it even though it makes so much because IT LASTS 3-4 WEEKS IN YOUR FRIDGE!
Pretty good! Warning: This makes a LOT of batter! It was not as moist as I would like, but I would try it again : )
To those of you who are allergic to wheat and would like a recipe like this, I used Heritage Flakes by Nature's Path in place of Bran flakes and they turned out perfect! My kids love this recipe.
Add some mixed raisins and some very thinly minced carrots for the perfect bran muffin.
I too subbed applesauce for the shortening & used whole wheat flour. I also used nut milk with a big of vinegar added, & used raw sugar. Great taste, was moist & had the benefit of being low-fat. Next time I will reduce sugar to 2 1/2 c., as the muffins were a little too sweet.
Still on my search for a great bran muffin recipe, but these are pretty good. I added raisins to one batch and sprinkled top with cinnamon/sugar, which we all liked ever better. I also made larger sized muffins, and increased bake time to 25-30 min.
We are really enjoying these and I am making them a little different each time I bake a batch. This is a great recipe as my kids love to eat muffins and things like that in the morning and it's a great way to have fresh ones ready at a moment's notice. So far, I have sprinkled the top of the muffin with a little brown sugar and some honey and in another batch I added a few chocolate chips to each muffin. Next, I think I will try some nuts and maybe some dried fruit or maybe some mashed banana?
Very impressed! I was a little skeptical as the batter looked strange with the whole bran flakes but end result was terrific. I added 1 tbs vinegar for each cup of milk instead of buttermilk. I also added fresh whole cranberries to my first batch and they were oh so good! )Try it yourself!)
Followed instructions to a "T" and the results were perfection! Thank you for sharing this recipe with us.
These were good! I wanted muffins right away so I played with what I had read in other recipes. I used Fiber One cereal which is in pellet form and already sweetened with splenda. I crushed it and added the buttermilk to soften while I mixed the dry ingredients. I only used about half the sugar. after I let the batter work and get bubbly, I folded in some chopped apple and topped the unbaked muffins with cinnamon and brown suger. This was fast and easy and made a pretty nice muffin!
The basic recipe was very easy and allows for you to add your own "personal" touch. Loved it and will keep for future. Thank you, I needed a recipe for the use of my Bran Flakes cereal.
I now make this with flaxseed meal instead of the eggs. Four TBS flaxseed meal mixed with 3/4 cup water. Let it sit for about 3 minutes then add in place of the eggs. Yummy!
This was my first attempt at bran muffins and they were awesome! I did halve the sugar, add a tbsp. of honey & sprinkle the tops with brown sugar before baking. I will try adding walnuts or cranberries next time, but they are great "plain".
Great recipe. Made it into loaves instead of muffins... YUM! So TASTY!
I have been using this recipe for years and years. Cut the sugar to 2 cups, add a couple tbsp of molasses and extra raisins. My kids always liked these muffins and so do the grands.
I love this recipe! I modified it though to make it low fat, I replaced the melted shortening with applesauce and just a couple of tablespoons of canola oil. Wonderful!
These are the best! Everyone who tastes one want the recipe. I have tired adding different things and every time they turn out great. grated apples, raisins, chocolate chips and walnuts, crasins and pecans... I am adding grated carrots and pineapple next batch. simply the best recipe ever. Thanks!
our family hated these....sorry.
These are just what I have been looking for. I substituted sugar with Splenda, used whole wheat flour ad added raisins and some ground flax seed and they came out great.My boyfriend loves them...they never make it even 2 weeks in the fridge because we eat them every day util they are gone!
I made half a batch; replaced the flour with whole wheat four and the sugar with Splenda. We're on a low fat and no sugar diet, I made butter milk with skim milk and lime juice (out of lemon). These are AMAZING! I can have one a day and am still losing weight. I'm making my second batch today and have already promised to bring these to a playdate next week.
I thought these were very good and I especially like that I can make them the night before and bake right away in the morning. I added some vanilla and swapped half the shortening with butter. Everyone agreed that they were a little "greasy". Normally, I use applesauce for the oil but didn't have any. Next batch will swap for sure. I actually liked the flavor better when they were cold. Lots of options for the next batches based on all of the other reviews.
Made as written except I used fiber buds and butter in place of shortening. Flavor was OK but the buds didn't break down. The muffins had little chunks in them. These weren't what I expected. Won't be making these again.
I used 1 C melted, cooled margerine in place of shortening and they are good. We arn't 'bran' eaters and am enjoying making as we go.
I have a recipe that is similar and I add some cinnamon (2 tablespoons) and some Vanilla for a rich flavor
I followed the recipe exactly except to cut the sugar in half. At first I was a little worried because the batter was so thick, but the muffins that were baked after letting the mixture sit overnight were so moist and yummy! I split the recipe in half and added walnuts and shredded carrots to it, and those were yummy also. I even made some cream cheese frosting and made healthier "cupcakes."
Perfect for school days. My kids like either chocolate chips or raisins in their muffins, so I added both, along with 1tsp cinnamon. Very good recipe.
So easy! Everyone loved them!
Great recipe! I usually use half wheat and half white flour and add in dried fruits,nuts, or chocolate chips. It is really versatile and so nice to have on hand to bake up last minute.
Tried to make them a little healthier....as my hubby is diabetic and they were great! I used whole wheat flour instead of white. I used 2 cups of Splenda and 1 cup of white flour. I used 1/2 c melted margarine and 3/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce. I used All Bran bran flakes. They are super moist, tasty muffins! I added some craisons to some of them! A keeper!
These are just wonderful! Bake as is or add raisins, nuts, fruit - whatever you like. I've even added carrots and zucchini, all with fabulous results. Can't praise them enough!
I didn't care for this recipe to much, but I did make my own changes to it. I used soymilk w/vanilla flavor instead of milk. It gave it good flavor, but it was really sweet. I think if I had not used the soy it would have been so sweet. I don't think I'll make it again!
Thanks for this recipe! The muffins turned out perfect - nicely risen and moist. I used Flax Plus flakes, soaked them in the milk first, and used a Kitchenaid stand mixer to mix the batter. I also disobeyed the instructions and made some the first day and they were great!
Great,! Used butter instead of crisco, all whole wheat flour and a bit of cracked wheat flour
Excellent flavor. The children loved them.
I love that I can make a batch of batter and make muffins for my kids all week long. I have made the recipe as is, which the kids love as the muffins are very sweet and cakey. I sometimes like to sub in wheat flour for some of the white, to add in a bit of wheat germ or milled flax-seed, use butter or coconut oil instead of shortening, and cut back a bit on the sugar to make them a bit more nutritious. The batter never lasts very long!!
I made changes based on other recommendations - used half whole wheat flour, reduced sugar and substituted some sugar with honey. The muffins were easy to make and rose well. There was not enough bran flavour though.
These were good, but I was expecting a darker, more "bran" type of muffin. I'll keep on looking here, but I think I need one that has more than just bran flakes in it. I found that these were very dense too.
I didn't change these except I just used cups of sugar. They were still great.
As it was a new recipe I followed the directions exactly and finally baked a batch 2 days later. They came out excellent, moist and just sweet enough, though I miss the molasses taste that you usually get. But they were somewhat bland. They were either missing vanilla or cinnamon or something. I’m keeping the recipe for the overall results but am going to experiment adding some flavour.
Turned out great! Used wheat flour instead of all purpose, and added raisins. Baked a little longer because I used a jumbo muffin pan. Will be making these again.
I didnt care for this recipe. I prefer the 6 week muffins much better. Thanks for the recipe and i am glad i tried it.
These turned out good I did switch them up a bit, used 1/2 brown sugar, and 1/2 coconut flour and 1/2 almond flour. They were so good and easy to pop a few in every morning.
These were the most amaxing muffins I have had in long time. I changed nothing except added 1 cup raisins. They were most but would probably bake for another few minutes because of the higher elevation over 6500 feet and I put them in when the oven was only at 250 degrees but would still bake about another 5 minutes very carefully watching them. But all I could say was WOW. thnaks for a great recipes and a certain KEEPER for sure. Thank you for a great recipe.
These are great! I love that they last for such a long time, although there is no way they would last six weeks with the way my family gobbles them down. I used all bran cereal with this recipe. They are super moist. Definitley would recommend!
I really like these for the main reason that they make a large amount that keeps and can be made fresh every day, and that it uses up all the buttermilk in one fell swoop. When I buy buttermilk to make a recipe - I end up using the cup or so and then throwing the rest away. I have modified these by substituting 1/2 cup of pumpkin and a 1/2 cup of applesauce for the cup of butter, substituting 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar splenda for the sugar, and adding chopped cranberries and nuts. I think they are really good and easy to make and lovely to have on hand, and with the modifications, a little healthier. I even gave a big batch to a friend that was having some guests stay for a few days. A winner I think
