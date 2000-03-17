Bran Muffins II

I was a bit suspicious about this recipe and its reviews. My very first attempt at making muffins. They were fantastic. I bought Kellogs All Bran buds by mistake and used those instead, used 1/2 a cup of shortening and topped the rest of the cup with Organic Apple Sauce. I only used 2 cups of sugar, brown sugar and added a cup of chopped walnuts. Oh, I also used whole wheat flour instead of white flour. I was suspicious of the batter when I looked at it almost a day and a half later but perservered and would you know it - fantastic muffins. I probably overbaked them by a minute! Next time, I will make the following changes: use whole wheat flour, bran flakes, 2 cups of brown sugar, 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup apple sauce and add walnuts. The magic is the batter lasting 6 weeks - how good can this be!!!! It's funny, I seemed to make so many changes from the recipe which is daft really - how can you judge a recipe if you make all these changes - yet they were fantastic and I will stick to my changes. 4 weeks later: I would like to add that the mixture didn't however make 48 muffins. I only got 36 and mine weren't enormous.