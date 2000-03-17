Bran Muffins II

A classic overnight bran muffin recipe. This recipe is great because batter is kept in the refrigerator and you can make muffins as needed.

Recipe by Pal Joey

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 day 25 mins
total:
1 day 1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, sift flour. Add the cereal, sugar, baking soda and salt; stir to combine.

  • Add eggs, shortening and buttermilk; mix well.

  • Cover bowl and store batter in refrigerator for at least 24 hours before using. Batter will keep in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks. Batter should remain covered and should not be stirred.

  • Scoop batter into lined or lightly greased muffin cups, filling each cup 2/3 full. Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 5g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 273.2mg. Full Nutrition
