Yummy Tater Tot Casserole

I thought this recipe was wonderful. It reminded me of everything you'd want on a baked potato. My kids loved it and I absolutely adore it too! I use PAM to grease the pan and that worked just fine....also, cut the butter back. It gets too greasy with the original amoutn. I've made it a couple of times and the second time I made a couple of changes to it and it still tasted the exact same. Instead of melted butter, I used about 3-4 T. of country crock (quicker and I was just throwing this together). Also, I was out of cheddar and used Mozzarella. It was equally as wonderful as when making it with cheddar. This is a great, quick, throw together type of recipe. I think it could be modified in many ways - my husband said bacon would be good in it...also, I've thought about broccoli as well. Anyway, great recipe! Thanks!