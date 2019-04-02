Yummy Tater Tot Casserole

4.4
123 Ratings
  • 5 77
  • 4 30
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

My friends demand that I bring this version of hash brown casserole to every potluck! Make sure to use McCain® Tasti Taters instead of regular hash browns!

Recipe by jana michelle

Gallery

Credit: Patti Shropshall
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a large casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat; cook the onion in the hot oil until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix the cooked onions, tater tots, mushroom soup, sour cream, butter, pepper, and salt together in a large bowl until the tater tots are evenly coated. Stir the Cheddar cheese in a little bit at a time until evenly distributed throughout the mixture; pour into the prepared dish. Sprinkle the potato chips over the top.

  • Bake until golden brown on top, 45 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 39.4g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 776.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/28/2022