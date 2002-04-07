Strawberry Yogurt Pie

This is a recipe for yogurt lovers! Creamy strawberry yogurt and fluffy whipped topping surround chunks of juicy strawberries in this refreshing pie.

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place strawberries and yogurt in blender or food processor. Blend until strawberries are in small chunks.

  • In a large bowl, mix together whipped topping and gelatin. Stir in strawberry mixture. Pour mixture into baked pastry shell and chill overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 150.6mg. Full Nutrition
