Strawberry Yogurt Pie
This is a recipe for yogurt lovers! Creamy strawberry yogurt and fluffy whipped topping surround chunks of juicy strawberries in this refreshing pie.
This is a recipe for yogurt lovers! Creamy strawberry yogurt and fluffy whipped topping surround chunks of juicy strawberries in this refreshing pie.
I've tried a recipe similar to this one, and to reply to the other reviewer, maybe the filling didn't firm up because of the added strawberries. I made this pie without the strawberries and it came out pretty firm. You can also substitute other yogurt flavors for strawberry, such as lime, blueberry, or peach yogurt--try it! Just make sure to use either unflavored gelatin or the corresponding flavor gelatin so that the flavor's intensified.Read More
I've tried a recipe similar to this one, and to reply to the other reviewer, maybe the filling didn't firm up because of the added strawberries. I made this pie without the strawberries and it came out pretty firm. You can also substitute other yogurt flavors for strawberry, such as lime, blueberry, or peach yogurt--try it! Just make sure to use either unflavored gelatin or the corresponding flavor gelatin so that the flavor's intensified.
This pie is so quick and easy and really delicious. I made it for a Luau Party substituting pineapple yogurt, frozen pineapple, and pineapple Jell-O gelatin for extra flavor. It was a big hit!
I followed the recipe exectly, and the pie did not get firm for me. I ended up freezing it and it came out very good.
My teenage son got a variation of this recipe from his girlfriend because he loved the pie so much. It's quick, easy and delicious. The variation used only low fat yogurt, "lite" whipped topping, strawberry jello, and a graham cracker pie crust. His girlfriend told us to go easy on the whipped topping, because it will make for a thinner pie... but it's delicious any way you make it...
I haved made this pie in the past, and it is a wonderful display of sweet and a touch of tang to your pallet. A wonderful addition to any meal.
leave out the jello, use fresh strawberries in and to garnish. Used Choc pie shell. It never lasts over 10 mins on the table
I had to tweak this recipe twice to get it to firm up. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it was like strawberry soup in a pie crust. the second time I used a box of "Jello" rather than plain gelatin and used only 1 carton of yogurt and a gram crust instead. Still somewhat soupy but a little better. The last time? 2 boxes of Jello, 1 carton of yogurt and 1/2 a pack of plain gelatin in a gram crust. Firmer and delicious.
I read the reviews, and there were issues with the pie filling firming up. I used freshly-chopped strawberries instead of frozen, and I’m wondering if the frozen berries may have contributed to the firming-up problem?? I made adjustments based on reviewers’ comments, and the following made a perfect filling: chopped strawberries (not frozen), 12-oz. of strawberry non-fat yogurt, 1 sm. pkg (.30 oz) sugar-free strawberry Jell-O®, .25 oz pkg unflavored gelatin, and 8-oz tub of lite frozen whipped topping. This took no time at all to make, set up well and was fruity, creamy, light, and tasty. Definitely would make again with the modifications above.
It is delicious!!
A light and luscious dessert that's fun to eat and obviously quick and easy to make, this is one of those recipes that work well for getting kids interested/involved in food preparation, although one of our team thought you are supposed to remove the graham cracker crust from the pan before filling it - oops! No problem, though, we just poured the mixture into stemmed glasses and topped with the remaining crumbs - very pretty and still delish! NOTE: substituting strawberry Jello for the unflavored gelatin, as suggested by some reviewers, made it VERY sweet! Next time I would prepare it as written, or use unsweetened yogurt if using Jello.
I used soy-based, sugar free yogurt and non-dairy whipped cream and doubled the amount of gelatin (based on previous reviews) and had a scrumptious goody for my diabetic husband and my lactose-intolerant niece! Thanx Celia
I rated this high because it was super easy and delicious. However, the pie filling never hardened up for me. Perhaps it was because the gelatin I used was too old? I'll try again with new gelatin and if it doesn't firm up again, I'll put it in the freezer.
Really enjoyed the pie but I have to say I added bananas into the bottom of the pie after it with the piecrust it was delicious
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections