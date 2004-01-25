Blueberry Walnut Bread

Rating: 4.18 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

Delicious quick bread for bread machines. Blueberries, walnuts and just a little grated lemon peel for that extra zing!

By SUSANNECS

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, beat together the margarine, milk, eggs and sugar. Stir in the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Carefully fold in the blueberries and walnuts. Fold in lemon zest.

  • Spray bread machine pan with cooking spray. Pour mixture into bread machine pan and put pan into bread machine. Select Quick Bread/Cake cycle, and press Start. Check in 1 minute to see if mixture is well blended. Cook until cake cycle stops. Cool completely in bread machine pan before removing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 25.5mg; sodium 346mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (42)

Most helpful positive review

GDUSTBUG
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Yummy! Our family has agreed that this one was a winner! We added 12 oz of white chocolate chips and cooked it in the oven at 350 degrees for about 1 1/2 hrs since we don't own a bread machine. It turned out beautiful. Read More
Helpful
(34)

Most helpful critical review

LMSTERR
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
This bread didn't get cooked through in my bread makers cake cycle. I had to cook it for longer. It was very crumbly. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Reviews:
Sandra
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
My bread came out without any problems. My machine doesn't have a CAKE setting so I just used the Batter setting instead. At first I was a bit worried that there weren't going to be any blueberries left after the kneeding paddle got through with the dough but despite the blue color of the dough there were plenty of blueberries still intact. Yummy bread. Great with coffee on a cold winters night. Read More
Helpful
(22)
STRATTONSAN
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Turned out similar to Banana Bread but with Blueberries instead of Bananas. The very top middle didn't cook all the way through. Definitely let it cool in the pan before removing it! Read More
Helpful
(22)
JILLIBEAN
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
this was a great recipe. will be a definate keep. i addeded a tsp. of cinnamon for some taste. very yummy we all loved it Read More
Helpful
(14)
GRETCHEN J
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
I do not have a cake cycle on my breadmachine. This recipe was way too dry. Read More
Helpful
(13)
EJFICKROW
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This bread tastes absolutely wonderful!! Read More
Helpful
(12)
ROSALYN45
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Loved this bread. Gave as part of my holiday four mini loaf bread gift pack. My friends loved it. Read More
Helpful
(12)
GORDI
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This was a great recipe. I will save this one! Read More
Helpful
(11)
