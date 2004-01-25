Blueberry Walnut Bread
Servings Per Recipe: 15
Calories: 209
% Daily Value *
protein: 4g 8 %
carbohydrates: 31.7g 10 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 5 %
sugars: 14.8g
fat: 7.8g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.3g 7 %
cholesterol: 25.5mg 9 %
vitamin a iu: 233.6IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 2.1mg 16 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 46.4mcg 12 %
calcium: 67.7mg 7 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 13.4mg 5 %
potassium: 69.1mg 2 %
sodium: 346mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 69.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved