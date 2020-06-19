Vietnamese Caramelized Pork

1 of 24

Rating: 4 stars I've made this and my family and friends all liked them. The fish sauce is the key. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good dish.. coming from an asian woman woth many vietnamese ppl in the family. Good job. This method is used among many southeast asian dishes. The basics are caramelized sugar and fish sauce for ingredients. One can add extra onion or even make it spicy if they like it. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is an absolutely excellent recipe! I've tried it the first time and my whole family loved it! I add fish sauce and it really went well! I lessened the amount of sugar less than 3/4 cup and it's perfect! I'll keep this excellent recipe for the future! Thank you all recipes for your amazing and easy recipes! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was quite tasty. I used a poblano pepper, and cut the sugar to 3/4 cup and added 1 t of fish sauce per other's suggestions. I intended to use boneless country-style ribs, but mistakenly purchased bone-in. Now that I have some experience with this recipe, I'm definitely going to use the boneless next time, but am thinking about cutting them into pieces to help them cook evenly. I never worked with molten sugar and didn't know what to expect, but the instructions were great and there were no surprises. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Great tasting dish. I used less sugar than called for, just a bit over half a cup. I realized I didn't have any sesame oil so I toasted white and black sesame seeds to throw in the dish. I followed the suggestion of others about adding the fish sauce. The dish took a while for the sauce to cook off. My son went for seconds which is always a great indicater for dish of approval. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Definitely a keeper. Quick easy and surprisingly delicious. Used two pounds of fairly lean boneless country-style ribs; otherwise followed recipe to a tee. It seems like it would be high in sugar but it's actually not (only 2g/serving). Plus low in sodium high in taste -- love! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I had a lot of juice in my pot while cooking. I didn't want to over cook the pork so I remove the pork. Cook liquid on medium to reduce the it to my liking. Then I re-added the pork. Yum. Thanks for sharing. This recipe is a great tip for making palm sugar by caramelizing the sugar first. I never have to buy palm sugar anymore.

Rating: 5 stars I made this per directions but couldn t find spare ribs so I used country style boneless pork loin ribs like some others have done. Cooking time increased but it still turned out tender and delicious. I used a large cast iron skillet. I served it with brown and jasmine rice and the Eggplant with garlic sauce recipe. The whole house smelled like an Asian restaurant for the next few days but it was worth it! I used 2 serranos instead of green chile peppers but it wasn t that spicy. I also added a tiny bit of fish sauce when adding the sesame oil but I don t think I added enough for it to taste much different. I cooked 4 lbs of pork but cooked in 2 batches. For the 2nd batch I just added 1 cup of sugar to the sauce already in the pan.

Rating: 5 stars Followed recipe as is and the kids and I loved it.