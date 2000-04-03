The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Followed recipe exactly. Next time (if there is one) will use other reviewers' suggestions to liven them up a bit. Definitely not healthy, as one reviewer stated. It's fried batter covered in sugar - tell me how that's healthy?
My boys (hubby too) just LOVED this. I had a hard time keeping them away while I was frying the little Puggie Woogies. I was given strict instructions to make this again. What I love about this recipe is that it uses ingredients that most of us have in the pantry. It's a recipe that one can make on the spur of the moment when guests pop in unexpectedly. Thank you Enaid - this one's a winner!
I think these are delicious, little donuts. I had to add a little more flour to my dough because the 2/3 cup milk made it to runny. Either omit some milk, or up your flour amount. I also added cinnamon to my sugar, and some vanilla to my dough mixture. Very good!
I wanted a quick sweet after dinner, and this was nice, I made a creamy glaze rather than just sugar, and they tasted like wonderful cake like doughnut holes... my family had me make them twice in one night. My 15 month old even loved them, without the glze of course, I will always keep this on hand.
I followed the other reviewers' advice and increased the flour a little ( actually, I tripled the recipe, and used 4 1/4 cup flour ), and added 1 tsp of milk. If you increase the sugar a little , you can omit rolling them in extra sugar after frying, less messy this way. Delicious. Thank you for posting. My kids love them.
These were yummy, easy and fast, but keep in mind you will have to watch them carefully while you fry them (no time to run off and do something else). I followed another reviewer's advice and added cinnamon to the batter, but upon tasting the first complete "puggie woogie" I felt it needed something more. I added cinnamon to the sugar I rolled them in, which improved them a lot. Next time I will add lemon zest to the batter as well, just to give the flavours a lift.
It's a simple recipe that gets the job done if you want something to fill you up during breakfast. Personally, I don't like fried food very much so I fried these in a small amount of oil. It still puffed up beautifully. I couldn't roll it in sugar (they wouldn't stick to the woogies so I sprinkled powdered sugar on them instead. Instead of AP flour, I used bread flour and they work well. And yes, they do remind me of donuts (just without the fuss of using yeast)! Give them a try!
I also found that this recipe was too watery, and I think we left it out for a while, but I'm not sure that it got less runny over time. I would maybe just throw in another 1/4-1/2 cup flour. It ended up coming out like funnel cake, and we also used it as a batter to coat other things like twinkies and oreo cookies =). It was very good. We coated the plain puggie woogie with Domino's (I think) cinnamon sugar. Good stuff! If you are gonna eat it plain, I bet it'd be good with lemon/orange zest, or a little bit of some flavored extract.
Yummmmy! I added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 cup dried sweetened cranberries to the dry ingredients. I think these will become a family favourite, the first batch didn't even cool off before they were gone.
Great cake doughnut recipe. Fries up almost perfectly round, except for little points left from dropping the batter with a spoon - looks a little funny, but tastes great considering how easy it is. Highly recommend.
We poured the loose batter into hot oil the way funnel cakes are made, and sprinkled them with confectioners sugar. They tasted just like the ones you buy from a vendor. We loved them! (We did have to add a little more flour.)
Wonderful! I did let the "dumpling" batter sit for 10 minutes before frying. I glazed with Chocolate Glaze I from this website. My stepson and his friend loved them for breakfast! Thanks for the recipe!
Used others suggestions and added vanilla to the batter - they were great and very simple to make. Agreed, to let the batter sit for a little bit and they puff up more like doughnuts when dropped. Will definitely make again and add other possibilities next time, like different types of chocolate chips to the batter. Hubby really liked them!
Very tasty! Since the other reviews said the batter was a bit runny, I used a little more flour and little less milk than the recipe calls for. I also added about 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Rolled in cinnamon sugar while still warm. So easy and delicious. Will definitely make again!
Wow Wow Wow. These are by far the best doughnuts I've ever made. They are so soft and just melt in your mouth. The kids in my family (all 7 of them) completely lost their minds after eating these last night. They wanted them for breakfast this morning. Only alteration I made was to add a tsp of cinnamon to the dry mix and added an extra 1/3 cup of flour to stiffen the batter. We rolled some in cinnamon sugar, some in powdered sugar, and also made a glaze. Will definitely be making these over and over again.
