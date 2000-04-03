Puggie Woogie

Fried dumplings rolled in sugar. These are a little bit like doughnuts.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 dumplings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil to 365 degrees in a deep fryer or heavy saucepan.

  • In a medium bowl, beat the egg, 1/4 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon oil until light. combine the flour, baking powder and salt, stir in alternately with the milk until well blended.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls into the hot oil and fry on both sides until golden. Drain on paper towels and roll in 1/2 cup white sugar while still warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 94.8mg. Full Nutrition
