Applesauce Bread II
A quick and delicious bread for bread machines. The applesauce makes it nice and moist without having to add any butter or shortening.
this recipe is very good and easy to make. i made mine without a bread maker, just pop it in the oven for 50 min on 350. thanks!
I added some yeast and more flour and it turned out fine. Kinda dense...but I fear it would not have risen if I didn't add those things. Family loved the taste.
I love this recipe. The bread is a cross between a bread and a cake. I increased the apple sauce to 1 cup. I used one tsp of cinnamon and half a tsp of nutmeg which gave it a nice aroma and flavor. It is great for dessert with ice cream on top, fresh fruit or for bread pudding. I will make this again.
this is a wonderful bread - it's deceptive though. At first glance I thought this was a regular bread but wondered where the yeast was... then I looked again and noticed it's a sweet/cake bread like banana or zuch. Once keeping that in mind while making it, I fell in love.
This recipe tastes great and is super easy! It could be a little more moist though.
The bread was a little dry because no shortening is added. The applesauce flavor isn't strong enough. It should be worth trying adding more applesauce next time, and hopefully there won't be too much moisture. I can't complain about this bread being lowfat though!
Good bread, not quite moist enough for me though. Nice texture and was loved by all, thanks!
This was a great recipe but I made some revisions to cut down the calories even further. Also, I do not like "sweet" breads and this is why I cut down the sugar. Note that my version is NOT SWEET AT ALL Also I used my oven since I do not own a bread machine... I used 250g flour, 1 egg, 1tsp baking powder, 1/2tsp baking soda, 3tbl sugar, 1 tbl oil, 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and 200g applesauce. The trick to not making it dense is to not over mix the dough. So first, combine all the dry ingredients except the sugar. Then combine all the wet ingredients plus the sugar (separately from the dry). Then sift the dry ingredients into the wet and FOLD in with a silicone spatula. Do NOT beat the mixture. Just mix so that the batter is still lumpy but all the flour looks incorporated. Then bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes and check with a tooth pick. If you follow these tips you will have a light, not dense, bread to enjoy! :)
Delicious..and easy. My two boys, ages 2 and 3 even loved it, especially warm!! The applesauce makes it very moist.
I read the reviews on this before I made it, and was fearful of it being to dry or heavy. This was not the case. Yes, it was a bit dense but that just made it more filling. You can't exactly expect it to be fluffy without yeast. I actually added 1 cup of applesauce to mine, and slightly less cinnimon- with slightly more sugar. I also sprinkled a light layer of powedered sugar on top (which melted in the oven and gave it a sugar glaze- tasted and looked good). I didn't use a breadmaker. i put it in the oven as another reviewer suggested at 350 for 50 minutes. My Fiance said it was "alright.. pretty good i guess".. I loved it and will definetly make again.
I thought this bread was good but a little dry. I added chopped dates and a little vanilla to mine. My family liked it. I may make it again with a little more apple sauce to add more moisture.
Whether it was me or not, this completely didn't turn out. It was a very dense dough and was horrible. Probably not going to try this one again.
My picky/skinny hubby loves these! I have made them twice in one weekend! The second time, I put the batter in a muffin pan.
I sent this bread to work with my husband. I couldn't keep up with the requests for the recipe! It was so moist and had a really great flavor. This one is a keeper!
Very good! I finely chopped two apples and added it to the mixture---so good and low fat!
not a lot of flavor
Way to dense. I'm not sure if it was because my bread machine doesn't let me skip cycles or what. It tasted sorta okay, but still odd.
This bread is AWESOME & EASY! The trick to getting it more moist is more applesauce! The more applesauce you put in the better ( I use between 1-2 cups ), and it doesn't ruin it. It just makes it really moist and gives it some extra great flavor. This is a winner with the whole family!
I ended up having to bake this in the oven because apparently my bread machine doesn't have this setting. It still turned out fine! The flavor left a lot to be desired. I thought it was pretty bland and needed something else. It wasn't overly sweet. I'm not sure I will make this again unless the kids are asking for bread and I have no other ingredients in the house but these.
MY KIDS LOVED THIS!!! HUBBY ALSO!
This bread was good. A little bland, but overall good. Thanks for sharing.
Total flop, outside was almost burnt and inside was raw.
It wasn't as sweet as I had hoped. I was expecting something like banana bread or pumpkin bread. I think next time I make it, I'll add chocolate chips or something instead of extra sugar.
Very good! My kids liked it especially warm with a dab of butter and sprinkled very lightly with cinnamon/sugar. YUM!!!!
I followed the instructions and after 6 hours the bread still did not bake nor rise, i poured in pans and baked in oven then it worked but bye then it was dry. Very disappointed.
I have made this 3 times: 1st time - used Ultragrain WW flour and raw sugar, rest as written - I found it dry and somewhat lacking in flavor. 2nd time - used Ultragrain WW flour and raw sugar, increased applesauce to 2c, added 1 chopped peeled lrg apple, used 1-1/2t apple pie spice in place of cinnamon - very moist and DELICIOUS! LOVED IT and family wanted more, please. Would have had to store in fridge if it had lasted beyond 1 meal. 3rd time - is in the machine right now - used Ultragrain WW flour and raw sugar, increased applesauce to 1-1/2c, added 1 chopped peeled lrg apple, added 1/3c golden raisins, used 1-1/2t apple pie spice in place of cinnamon. I am thinking this will be the happy medium between #1 dryness & #2 moistness. :) Since we have a mini orchard - I can make lots and freeze!
The first time I made it, it was perfect...the second time, changing NOTHING but the size, it didn't rise. At all. Not too sure what happened, but not especially happy with the results.
Excellent apple taste. I omitted the baking powder & baking soda, added 3/4 tsp of yeast, used Splenda instead of sugar & used 1 more tablespoon of applesauce in place of the vegetable oil, then put the bread machine on "Regular", and let it do all the work. Excellent bread, will definately make again.
