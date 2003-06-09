Applesauce Bread II

This was a great recipe but I made some revisions to cut down the calories even further. Also, I do not like "sweet" breads and this is why I cut down the sugar. Note that my version is NOT SWEET AT ALL Also I used my oven since I do not own a bread machine... I used 250g flour, 1 egg, 1tsp baking powder, 1/2tsp baking soda, 3tbl sugar, 1 tbl oil, 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and 200g applesauce. The trick to not making it dense is to not over mix the dough. So first, combine all the dry ingredients except the sugar. Then combine all the wet ingredients plus the sugar (separately from the dry). Then sift the dry ingredients into the wet and FOLD in with a silicone spatula. Do NOT beat the mixture. Just mix so that the batter is still lumpy but all the flour looks incorporated. Then bake at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes and check with a tooth pick. If you follow these tips you will have a light, not dense, bread to enjoy! :)