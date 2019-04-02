Slow Cooker Latin Chicken
Spicy cumin, chicken, salsa, black beans, and sweet potatoes combine into a flavorful Latin chicken stew. The thigh meat has unbelievable flavor and tenderness.
I really think people should take note to the user who doubled her sauce. I only used 1 package (2lb) of boneless thighs (bone-in works fine though!) and 1.5 sweet potatoes, and the tops were burning and black beans dried out because it was not covered in liquid. So, I doubled the cumin, allspice, garlic, 1.5C salsa (light, med, hot doesn't matter), and 2/3C broth. Use a slotted spoon if you don't want soupy, but this really wasn't! Used box of uncle ben's chicken wild rice (with the seasoning) to serve on top of, and people go ga-ga over all the flavor. This definitely makes the house smell warm. We "HATE" sweet potatoes, so my husband cringed when I told him what this was made of, yet this is now both of our favorite meals. I'm so glad I trusted the reviews. Also added a can of corn, and glad I did as it was the perfect mix of flavors!Read More
Very bland but I did use normal salsa so it could have been me. I loved the veggies and also took another reviewers suggestion and used (1) can of corn and (1) can black beans. I was going to use sofrito but I wanted to see how this would be with the cilantro. It smelled great while browning but did absolutely nothing to add flavor to the end product. This step did not seem necessary. I would try this recipe again but add my own twists however the recipe was appreciated ;)Read More
we loved this!! i used a 3 lb pack of chicken thighs and drumsticks, skinned. i skipped the pan browning step. based on other reviews, i made the following changes: 1 can black beans instead of 2, 1 can of corn, 2 cups medium salsa, 5 garlic cloves, and 1 cup chicken broth, all other ingredients stayed the same. i cooked on low for over 6 hours and it was divine. made with puerto rican steamed rice but would also go well with brown rice or couscous as others suggested.
Brilliant recipe. So flavorful. And let me add this serving idea: first time around we did the rice. SECOND time around I took the mix and stuffed it into hard taco shells with tomato, lettuce and sour cream. THAT is how this is supposed to be eaten. The corn flavor and the crunch took it to a whole new level.
This is probably my favorite crockpot recipe ever. I used bone-in chicken thighs (skinned) and cooked it for 5 hours on high. I served it over cooked brown rice with fresh squeezed lime and chopped cilantro on top. Super easy and incredibly yummy!
I made this for supper tonight and even my picky husband loved it. I went by the reviews and added more liquid - 1-1/2 cups salsa and 2 cups chicken broth. Since we don't like dark meat, I used skinless, boneless chicken breasts. Another change was using a can of jalapinto beans instead of black beans since my husband doesn't care for black beans and I added a can of MexiCorn. When I stirred it after I got home from work, the chicken shredded itself so it was like a thick chicken stew. I served it over brown rice. I will definitely be making it again.
This was delicious! Because I have a young child, I modified it slightly to minimize the heat spice of the salsa. Instead I doubled the chicken broth and combined it with 8 oz of organic tomato sauce. I also added half a chopped onion. I cooked it a bit longer than the recipe called for and it still turned out amazing. The chicken was so tender! I served it with whole wheat couscous, which was a perfect combination.
ridiculous good! i wasn't sure how i was going to like the sweet potatoes in this recipe but they were excellent in this dish. i doubled the liquid and added a can of corn to the recipe. the chicken was so moist and full of flavor. delish!
This recipe was fantastic! I will definitely be adding this recipe to my regular line-up: simple, delicious, rich, hearty! All the substitutions were helpful, but I prepared it exactly to recipe, except that I did not have chicken broth: subbed water and appopriate salt, and still amazing! I think it is important to prepare a new dish exactly to recipe before substitutions are made or suggested. Otherwise an entirely new dish is being prepared!
Fan-freaking-tastic! This was soooo goood! I used boneless skinless thighs, 1 can black beans, 1 can corn, 1 chopped onion, and 5 or 6 cloves of garlic. Also used a few bay leaves for good measure. I ended up using triple the cumin/allspice along with salt/pepper. Skipped the browning process as it was totally unneccessary. I was going to skip the sweet potatoes but after reading the others reviews saying it was a must I went ahead with it. I'm glad I did! Also, doubled the liquid by using 16oz jar of medium salsa, & 1-1/2c chicken broth. Cooked on high for 5 hours and thicked with a bit of cornstarch at the end. Served with white rice. Delicious! Used the leftover mixture and made burritoes the next day. Heaven!
Delicious, I added the corn, used vegetable broth instead, and used my own spices such as cumin, parsley, cardamom, tumeric, nutmeg, basil, red pepper flakes, and cinnamon, just a few shakes of each. Can't wait to make it again.
This was so yummy! I put everything in the slow cooker at once and cooked on low for 7 hrs. Chicken came out great. I also added some corn. I served over brown rice and next time I'll add a dollop of sour cream.
Very good recipe! I exchanged one can of corn for a can of beans, and I love it. Next time I make it i will add a few more seasonings, however as it is allows the eater to season it to thier taste. I also cooked it on high for 5 hours and the chicken was perfect.
This was the easiest, most flavorful recipe that I have ever used. I did not change a thing and was blow away by the flavor. I am a person who does not like to cook, so this the perfect recipe for me. RORO in San Pedro
This is a winner - exceptionally tasty, easy to make, and good for you. I have made it for family and guests and it has been DEVOURED by everyone. Although I made a few changes to the recipe, I did NOT add additional broth. One of the beauties of slow cooking is that only a tiny amount of liquid is added. The meat and vegetables release their juices during the long, slow cooking and produce an extremely flavorful broth. I think that adding extra broth only dilutes the flavor. I also added 2 or 3 times the amount of fresh cilantro and did NOT brown the cilantro with the chicken, just sprinkled it in the slow cooker. In fact, I did not brown the chicken at all and detected no decrease of flavor. Be sure not to use boneless thighs. The bones add lots of flavor and can easily be removed before serving. At the recommendation of others, I also added a can of drained corn. Because we love it, we used 3 lg. sweet potatoes and both cans of black beans. Cook on slow for 8-10 hours and on high for at least 4 or 5 hours. Do early in the day and allow dish to "rest" for maximum flavor.
This was so easy and flavorful!! I did substitute boneless, skinless chicken breasts. I used dark red kidney beans instead of the black beans and I used flat-leaf parsley instead of cilantro. Also, I used chicken stock instead of broth. I also added one good sized chopped onion and Mexican oregano. I used mild salsa to cut the heat. This is one of the best slow-cooker recipes I have ever eaten!! I let it cook for 6 hours and then it sat on warm for almost an hour. I served it on long grain and wild rice. What a fabulous dinner we had!! :-)
I found a new weekly standby recipe! Thigh meat is perfect for this recipe--I used bone in chicken thighs, and the meat literally fell off the bone. Excellent!
We loved this! Even my husband, who is reluctant to try anything "different" like it. The first time I made this I cut the sweet potatoes into bite sized chunks and they became over cooked. (tasted fine but totally fell apart while spooning out onto plates.) Next time I cut them much larger and it was fine. Just love the blend of these flavors!!
This is one of the BEST recipes for any type of entertaining. A few things to consider: I chop up my chicken thighs into large chunks (which they don't specify) which helps it break down in slow cooker. I also add a bit more liquid than called for, depending on the chunkiness of the salsa - I added 1/4 cup more chicken broth and a 1/4 cup more salsa. 2 cans of beans is TOO much bean for me, so I subbed in a can of corn instead. **The key is: at the end, when it's cooked, take out about 1/2 cup of liquid from the crock pot and put into a bowl. Whisk in about 1 -2 TBSP of corn starch and pour back into the crock pot. Stir and cook on high for 15. This thickens it enough for putting into a tortilla (if you want!)
This was hearty, satisfying dish when served on rice (cooked in chicken broth and garlic granules rather than water). I could see doing this another time with garam masala rather than cumin and allspice.
Absolutely delicious - gave the chicken thighs a wonderful flavour and they were moist and tender. My husband absolutely loved it - will definitely make again. (just a very few leftovers for my lunch to-morrow).
I made this and it turned out okay. I served it over brown rice. I had to add more stock(~1 c total) and the sweet potatoes ended up as mush. I shredded the chicken and it was good. I had a lot left over so I turned them into baked enchiladas by rolling about 2 T of the mixture in a corn tortilla with a little shredded cheddar cheese. I topped them with the remaining 1/2 of the hot salsa I had left and about 1 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. I got about 15 enchiladas in a 9x13 pan. I baked them for 25 min at 375. The enchiladas were WAY better than the original recipe. If I make them again I will probably add a can of corn to the mixture.
Very Yummy, even the kids liked it. I followed the recipe to a tee
This was very good! I used 8 skinless chicken thighs and only 1 can of black beans. I followed reviewer chef joy's tip about increasing the salsa, chicken broth and spices, came out perfect. I just had mild salsa so I just added some hot sauce to the salsa to give this dish some proper heat.
This was so good! I did as others said and doubled the salsa, chicken broth and spices, and used some frozen corn in place of one of the cans of black beans. I did not sear my chicken, I just threw it all in the slow cooker. Turned out great and perfect consistency to serve over rice!
The mix of flavors was perfect, and the chicken was falliing off the bone, it was so tender and juicy. I will be making this again for sure!
Threw everything in the crockpot and it turned out awesome!
This was an incredibly delicious stew! Let's just start by saying this makes a big pot of stew, enough for 8 persons (at least) when served over rice. Just a couple of subs, I added only one large sweet potato and a can of Rotel in place of the salsa. I also added a little more chicken broth, but it wasn't necessary. I'm not a huge dark meat fan, but tell you what, I'm won over on thigh meat! Loved this dish, thanks for a terrific submission, I will make this many more times.
LOVEEEEEE this dish!!! I threw in a dash of lime juice, extra chunks of garlic and it was awesome!
Followed other reviews and doubled the sauce and used 1 can of black beans and 1 can of corn. Used a whole, cut up chicken because that's what I had. Very good.
Flavorful, moist, easy to make and absolutely delicious. Made it a few weeks ago. Will surely do so again. Flavors develop with time and so, it was outstanding as leftovers, too.
Very good. I used half the amount of meat (all I had) and ended up not browning it due to laziness. I should have spent more quality time trimming fat from the thighs, the end result was a little too greasy for me. Those two items are my fault so I'm not counting them in the rating. I replaced one can of black beans with chick peas, worked very well. Love the flavors, but a bit weak. I ended up adding bay leaves, more garlic, more salsa and some onion. Five hours on low and the chicken had shredded itself and the sweet potato was soft without being mushy. Healthy and warm in the tummy.
Fabulous! I used different beans and I put in pumpkin. This was just delicious. Thanks!
I'am all about flavor...and I would have to agree with some of the other reviews...it was lacking just that.Everyone that I served it to said it was delish but I wasn't convinced.Thank Goodness for the lime because to me that is what saved this recipe.
This was great! I used frozen chicken breasts and didn't brown ahead of time. I had to go to the store for the red peppers so they only got about 2 hours of the 5 that I cooked it, but were fine. My slow cooker has numbers 1 through 5 and I used 3 for about 3 hours but worried that the chicken wouldn't be cooked enough, but it was thawed enough to cut it up, and then I turned the heat up to 4 and it started boiling after about an hour. Turned it down to 2 for an hour while getting the rest of the dinner ready. My husband had his over rice but I had mine plain in a bowl with the lime and some light sour cream. We had it with corn bread, salad and fruit. (More than enough food!) High fiber, very low fat, and delicious! My husband said we should serve it for company.
Great one pot meal.
I brought this dish to a potluck and it was a hit! I added chili powder, salt and pepper to the sauce prior to adding it to the crockpot.
This turned out Unbeleivable... For sure a keeper !!
This is my kids (11,15,18) absolute favorite crock pot meal! Even though one is normally suspicious of cilantro, the other doesn't normally eat sweet potatoes! Try it!
This is a very different chicken dish! I think it would be great as a potluck dish, especially since it is so painless to make. We found the flavors grew on us, the more we ate, the better we liked it! Excellent served with cornbread.
This probably won't make my list of all-time favorites. It was OK, but for all these ingredients, I feel it should have packed more flavor! I did not double the sauce, but followed the recipe and cooked it on LOW for 4.5 hours. The chicken was tender, the potatoes were done, the bell pepper was mushy. It was an interesting mix of flavors, just not one I will likely repeat.
I love this recipe. I put it in my pressure cooker and it takes about 45 minutes if I brown the chicken prior to putting in the cooker.
It was good and interesting for sure. There was something I didn't love- I think I'll cut back on the cumin next time, maybe just a teaspoon.
As written the dish makes the 3 star list for me. While I thought the dish was very good and tasty (I will make it again) I hate it when I have to read through the reviews to find out you need more liquid in the dish, particularly on a dish that has 248 reviews with a 4.5 rating. If you have to make changes to a dish, rate it a bit lower, I think. Anyway, I doubled the sauce, because it wasn't enough liquid to even cover the potatoes. I did double all the sauce ingredients, including the salsa, next time, I will use a med. salsa, to tone down the heat. Otherwise, I wouldn't change anything else. BTW, cooked on top of stove, in dutch oven for about 1.5 hours on low. I have also saved this recipe and will make it again with the additional sauce.
This is absolutely awesome! I had left over roast chicken from the night before so I just pulled that apart and added everything to the slow cooker. Decreased black beans to 1 can, added 1 can of corn(drained), did't have allspice so just omitted that and added 1 diced red onion(because I put an omoin in just about everything). When it was done I squeezed 1 lime over top which enhanced the flavour and gave it the perfect finish. Try this recipe...you will love it!
This made a HUGE portion ... enough for 12 full servings! Served with brown rice once, white rice once, as well as corn tortillas on the side. DELICIOUS!! My family loved it and it was something different and easy.
This was okay. I'll probably make it again just for some variety. I used chicken tenders. I really wish I HADN'T added corn. The corn overpowers this dish.
Good!! Loved the sweet potato mixed with cilantro.
I wished I had used regular potatoes instead of the sweet ones. We didn'tlike the combination at all. Only the chicken tasted great.
This was a flavorful way to use up some chicken thighs we had in our freezer.
This was amazing, I loved the way all the flavors complemented each other, no changes needed for this great recipe! The chicken was so succulent, I think the browning step is critical, don't skip it!
This is very very good :) We love cilantro and it really stood out in this dish. I also added some cubed butternut squash and a can of corn. Can't wait to make this again!
we used frozen chicken breasts & instead of browning then in the frying pan, we just threw everything in the crockpot. that way, we didn't need chicken broth, so we just dumped the black beans in without draining them.
I was looking for a healthy slow cooker recipe that did not have any type of cream of whatever soup in it. My revision is only good if you plan to shred the chicken breast. I made this with chicken breast for the sake of being healthy. I used 3 lbs of chicken which was about 6 large breasts. 6 is way too much if you are shredding them. I would only do 3-4 next timing. I did not brown them, just threw them in the bottom of the crock pot after rinsing them. I used a whole small jar of mild Newman's salsa which came out to 1.5 Cups. I did not want to open a new container of chicken broth so I used 1.5 cups of water. I did not have fresh cilantro so I used some dry and pre chopped garlic in the jar. I left out the oil. I cooked on low for about 6-7 hours. After that I pulled the chicken out and shredded it (about hald of it because after shredding 3 breasts I did not want the base to become dry). At this point the base of the sauce was really liquid, but once the shredded chicken is added it comes out perfect! The sweet potatoes were still semi firm and not mushy. This came out great! Will make it again for sure.
Absolutely delicious! On the advice of other reviews I substituted one can of corn for one can of beans and increased the salsa. I used Newman's Own tequila lime salsa, added a sliced poblano pepper and a sliced onion. Instead of just thighs, I used chicken quarters (legs and thighs). Cooked it on high for 2 hours, then low for another 3 hours. Served this with white rice and broccoli. So good! I've been looking for a latin chicken dish that is similar to the ones served at the hole-in-the-wall cantinas here in south Florida and this is it! It is so good, I can't stop eating even though I'm full!
I thought this was terrific. I did add more liquid and spices, which I thought was a wise choice since I was using boneless chicken breast (though I should've salted the pot more after adding the extra liquid). I omitted the cilantro (can't stand the stuff) and used fava beans, as the store had no black beans, but I don't think the different beans changed the flavor or the texture. I shredded the chicken and put it all inside tortillas with brown rice. Yummy! I'll definitely make this again.
Pretty good overall. I agree w/others that you can use skinless breasts if you prefer and either way you can skip the skillet step altogether. I replaced the cup of salsa and the chicken broth with two cans of diced tomatoes (include the liquid). I also recommend not putting the cilantro in the pot at all. Chop it coarsely and use it as a fresh garnish. Cilantro is almost always better as a fresh herb than a cooked one. I also added a chopped onion. I cooked everything on LOW for 7 hours. Longer than that and the chicken gets dry.
Flavor was slightly above average. Nothing special. Added corn, doubled the sauce and spices as others suggested. Still was lacking something, so I added 4 oz of cream cheese. Better.
I added the extra chicken broth as suggested and I'm serious...Scoop it into your bowl and squeeze a lime wedge on top with a dalop of sour cream- THE LIME MAKES IT! YUM! My whole family loves it. I served it with cornbread as suggested by other reviewers and it was a perfect meal! Definately a keeper!
Delicioius.
These flavors real come together, delicious. I only had 6 chicken thighs ( 1 1/2 lb.) I cut all the ingredients in half, still a whole teaspoon of cumin was too strong. Like other reviewers I added extra broth and it needed it. After browning the chicken I deglazed the pan and used the drippings and an extra 1/2 cup of chicken broth. The sweet potatoes were good but next time I think I'll use white. Thanks Upstate NY cooker.
A new "go-to". I've personalized this recipe for my family by increasing the broth to 1 cup and substituting a can of drained corn for 1 can of beans. I've done away with first step of browning the chicken and have increased the slow-cooker temp to "high". Lots of positive feedback from all those that I've served it to. Love it.
tonight's dinner was a hit with everyone including my teenage son the picky eater.
I love this recipe. So easy and so good. This is one of my go-to weeknight crockpot recipes.
I love this recipe. I make it at least every other week. I put in a large can of chicken broth and turn it into a soup. Since I have a hard time finding sweet potatoes, I just use 1-2 cans of sweet potatoes and rinse them well before throwing them in the crock pot. I also substitute boneless skinless chicken breasts and shred the meat prior to serving. I like to throw in a small onion and a cup or two of corn as well. It is a delicious and well balanced meal!
WINNER! I followed the recipe exactly. There was plenty of liquid, and potatoes were tender, not mushy. Lime wedges squeezed over dish makes it all come together. Aromatic and tastey!!
This was surprisingly good! Didn't think the sweet potatoes would go well with the black beans but it did! Might taste good with green bell pepper also (red peppers can get kinda pricey).
I used one can of black beans and 1 can of corn. I also used 1 sweet potato and several yellow potatoes. I did not have enough salsa, so I used 1 can of Rotel and 1/3 cup salsa. It was excellent!!!
Halved this and added a full can of diced tomatoes and about a cup of broth. Really good-- even the kids ate it.
I am more of a newbie cook so the fact i could blow away my BF with this yummy recipe was awesome! I used a can of corn as well as one of black beans (used what was in my pantry) came out amazing. THANK YOU!
Adopted many of the suggestions: extra broth, increased spices. I used 'medium' salsa (the kind with black beans & corn) and the final product still needed more of a kick. I served it with jasmine rice, additional fresh cilantro on top with a dollop of sour cream. Fresh squeezed lime on top is a MUST! Provided warm flour tortillas on the side. I ended up spicing my plate up with a sprinkle of green jalapeno sauce. Chicken thigh meat was sooo tender and really makes this dish special! A really pretty dish - it just needs more zing! Bonus: entire family loved it.
This was super!
All I can say is WOW. This was so good. Thanks for submitting this recipe. Will definitely be in my dinner rotation from now on!
Outstanding! easy to make and tastes great. I plan t make this one again soon.
I loved this! I cooked it for 6 hours because it fit my work/gym schedule. haha. I didn't brown the chicken first because slow-cooker to me means just throw it all in there and leave it alone. Also, I realized I had no all spice. :( But I googled a substitute and mixed some cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon together and it worked because the spices were perfect. And the kicker...it's super healthy!! Thanks for the easy, healthy and more importantly TASTY recipe. Chicken just fell apart. **Oh as others said, I doubled the liquid to ensure everything was well covered.
My family and I really enjoyed this dish. It was hearty,comforting and delicious! The potatoes didn't have that "yammy"flavor, instead they gave the dish a perfect natural sweetness. I used 505 Salsa (made in New Mexico), extra homemade black beans, three large sweet potatoes, a red bell pepper chopped instead of sliced, 2-3 cups water with chicken flavored "Better than Bullion" and the rest of the spices suggested. I made sure everything was covered in liquid so that it didn't dry out like others had experienced. The flavors reminded my husband and I of chipotle or Café Rio. Will definitely make again!
This dish is healthy, and the chicken came out very tender. However, we just didn't care for the taste. I really wanted to like it because I am looking for good slow cooker meals. We like everything in it so I am thinking it was the allspice, which would not be hard to change.
Yum! I substituted a can of corn for one of the beans, increased the chicken broth, and added extra salsa and spices too. I served with couscous and even my food snob of a husband (who doesn't believe in using a recipe) loved it.
I made this for dinner last night and followed the recipe exactly. My husband said it tasted like a dish from a restaurant. It's definitely a keeper. Thanks for a great recipe!
Easy & Delicious but a little too spicy for toddlers
This recipe was good although both my husband and I thought it was a little bland. The only change I made was to use less garlic, since I don't like too much. So after we tasted it we added another cup of salsa, and that made it better. Still think it needed more flavor though...
this was ok..cooked to the consistency of a hearty stew. used it to stuff burritos with rice and cheese added. didn't use cilantro as my family doesn't eat it (unfortunately) lime is a must
This was very tasty. I didn't have hot salsa, only medium, and subbed parsley for cilantro. The combination of seasonings worked great but I was skeptical about adding the sweet potatoes at the beginning of the cooking time and I'm glad I trusted my instincts and added them during the last hour. To me they would have been overcooked otherwise. We eat a lot of chicken and this is definitely on the "make that again" list. Thanks UpstateNY.
This was ok. It is simple, makes alot and fills the crockpot. If it is your first time making, you may want to do a half recipe
I've had better. Won't make again.
Loved this! Reminds me of Stewed Chicken with Rice and Beans! My Belizean Favorite!
Yummy chicken, but the yams are entirely unnecessary. I doubled the salsa, which was great, and added corn which made it prettier. I took another reviewers ad IDE and doubled the soup too, but that turned out way too watery.
This is great. I skipped the cilantro, used two cups chicken broth, and served over couscous. I made it on the stove top in a dutch oven. I only cooked it for a couple hours and it came out VERY tender. It's a keeper.
Made it to the tee. However, realized the beans were not covered in the broth and were drying out (as other's had warned). So, I doubled the broth mixture. The recipe was good but not great. I served with corn tortillas as well as just over rice. Good for feeding a crowd-- made a ton, but not great. However, one of my guest adored it and took all the leftovers home. I was just hoping for the flavors to pop more, especially since lime juice usually does the trick and didn't in this case.
Delicious! I wasn't sure about the sweet potatoes but they really worked. I did as some others suggested and doubled the liquid (salsa, broth, and seasonings) and I also subbed a can of yellow corn for one can of black beans. I used a pack of bone-in chicken thighs with skin and a small pack of drumsticks. I skipped the browning part. Mainly because of the sweet potatoes, it needed closer to 6 hours to cook. I also thickened it with some corn starch at the end. I served it over brown rice. The flavors in this were awesome, and it was easy to throw together!
Same as a lot of people, husband hates sweet potatoes but loved this. I served this to some people and they thought it was fancy! Super good!
After reading other reviews I used more broth and salsa and increased the seasonings accordingly. I added sweet frozen corn and served over brown rice. Very good!
This has a fantastic flavor! I broke my golden rule, I changed the original recipe based on a few reviews & the picture. It looks dry so I followed reviewers suggestions-wrong ( now I'm about to let you make up your own mind whether or not you want to try my changes), I wasn't looking for soup. Some of the changes I will keep: chicken breasts cut into strips; all cilantro chopped, the 2nd one increased to 1/2 cup;2 red bell peppers chopped; 1/2 cup hot sauce-why scorch your taste buds when you can always add more at the table (Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce-Asian section grocery store); 1 Tbsp cumin; 1 tsp allspice; 6 garlic cloves; 1 Tbsp salt-added to the mixture poured over the top. I'm not big on sweet potatoes/yams (sweet potatoes are yellowish & firm, yams are redder & soft-not much difference in flavor) but this needs 2, they add to the overall flavor...just my 2 cents-the consciences of the table was, serve with lime, chopped cilantro, sour cream, chopped onion, etc. I server with rice- Janis Morris
I made quite a few changes, but it was excellent regardless. I used chicken breast, and also skipped the sauté step. I used dried cilantro; skipped the salsa and mixed in a packet of taco seasoning with the chicken broth. I added frozen corn. Because of the taco seasoning, I didn't add the cumin or allspice. I just added in fresh minced garlic. Only used one can of beans. Will make many more times with these changes.
Refreshing combination of tastes, delicious and a crowd pleaser!
not very spicy, good taste... not excellent better than plain chicken
I really liked it, but my boyfriend who isn't a huge fan of black beans, sweet potatoes or cilantro didn't like it at all. I also did one can black beans and one of corn. Yummy!!
My husband loved it! Can't wait to make it again. Even though next time I will probably add more chicken broth. Overall, this recipe is delicious!
was a very flavorful dish with many different layers. i think that raisins would have been a nice touch.
