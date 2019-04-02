Slow Cooker Latin Chicken

I was looking for a healthy slow cooker recipe that did not have any type of cream of whatever soup in it. My revision is only good if you plan to shred the chicken breast. I made this with chicken breast for the sake of being healthy. I used 3 lbs of chicken which was about 6 large breasts. 6 is way too much if you are shredding them. I would only do 3-4 next timing. I did not brown them, just threw them in the bottom of the crock pot after rinsing them. I used a whole small jar of mild Newman's salsa which came out to 1.5 Cups. I did not want to open a new container of chicken broth so I used 1.5 cups of water. I did not have fresh cilantro so I used some dry and pre chopped garlic in the jar. I left out the oil. I cooked on low for about 6-7 hours. After that I pulled the chicken out and shredded it (about hald of it because after shredding 3 breasts I did not want the base to become dry). At this point the base of the sauce was really liquid, but once the shredded chicken is added it comes out perfect! The sweet potatoes were still semi firm and not mushy. This came out great! Will make it again for sure.