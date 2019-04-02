Slow Cooker Latin Chicken

Spicy cumin, chicken, salsa, black beans, and sweet potatoes combine into a flavorful Latin chicken stew. The thigh meat has unbelievable flavor and tenderness.

Recipe by UpstateNY Cooker

prep:

prep:
25 mins
cook:
4 hrs 10 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Season chicken with salt and pepper; sprinkle 1/4 cup cilantro over chicken thighs. Cook chicken in hot oil until browned, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Arrange chicken in the bottom of a slow cooker.

  • Place black beans, sweet potatoes, and red bell pepper on top of chicken. Mix together salsa, chicken broth, 1/4 cup cilantro, garlic, cumin, and allspice in a bowl; pour into the slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low for 4 hours. Garnish with lime wedges to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
591 calories; protein 50.2g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 136.8mg; sodium 980.2mg. Full Nutrition
