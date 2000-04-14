Sweet and Sour Chicken II
A one pan dish of chicken, bell pepper, water chestnuts, and pineapple with a soy sauce, vinegar, and brown sugar sauce. Serve this tasty, Asian-inspired dish over hot rice!
A one pan dish of chicken, bell pepper, water chestnuts, and pineapple with a soy sauce, vinegar, and brown sugar sauce. Serve this tasty, Asian-inspired dish over hot rice!
This recipe is really good, here's a little hint. Instead of the flour for the thickening, add about 2 tlbs. of cornstarch to 3/4 cup of ketchep, mix it up well until there are no lumps and pour the ketchep mixture in the hot sauce, it's thickens nicely and ketchup is a must in sweet and sour sauce I think. I added lots of chopped different colour peppers and onions. Yummy over rice.Read More
DO NOT USE CRUSHED PINEAPPLE! I would probably cut down on the vinegar too, as the recommended amount makes for a very very strong sauce. I think with some tweaking to suit your families tastes, this could quickly become a fave!!!!!! ( I know I am still experimenting!)Read More
This recipe is really good, here's a little hint. Instead of the flour for the thickening, add about 2 tlbs. of cornstarch to 3/4 cup of ketchep, mix it up well until there are no lumps and pour the ketchep mixture in the hot sauce, it's thickens nicely and ketchup is a must in sweet and sour sauce I think. I added lots of chopped different colour peppers and onions. Yummy over rice.
This was amazing! I used corn starch (2 TSP) in place of Flour to lower the WW pps and it is still amazing!
This was a great for a quick put together meal. I didn't have celery or the pineapple but it worked really well substituting mandarin oranges and dried cranberries. I also added a clove of minced garlic, onion, sliced carrot and used corn starch to thicken. Tastes great using pork also.
To give this dish that orangey color, I added four tablespoons of catsup. I cut back on the sugar because I used pineapple juice instead of the chunks. I also used cornstarch to thicken and not flour. With my chicken, I dipped the pieces into egg and then into cornstarch and deep fried. Once done, I put everything into my crockpot and let it simmer. Everyone at our Christmas party said it tasted very authentic and I suppose due to my slow cooker, the chicken was incredibly tender. Thanks so much!
use ciger vinegar - very good flavour. Will definitely use this recipe again and again!
Oh my gosh, this is to die for! I just made it, & I can't wait for supper to eat it! I had to "sneak a little taste" of it already, & I can't believe how something that was as easy as this was to make, can be soooooooo good! I know my family is going to love it! There will be no leftovers tonight! Thanks Sal, for submitting this recipe!
I love this recipe!! The sauce is very tangy, but really good. I think it would be too tangy if you didn't serve it over rice. I'll be using this recipe from now on!!
Wowza! This is absolutely delish!!! I must admit, I was a bit skeptical at first.... I am NOT a fan of uncooked celery OR water chestnuts, but I was pleasantly surprised that I liked both in this! I pretty much followed Sal's directions to the letter except for a couple of substitutions. I had a red bell pepper to use up, so I added it (along with one green bell pepper). I cut all of my veggies (except the water chestnuts) into medium-sized chunks. Since my grocer was out of 20 oz. cans of pineapple in juice, I used almost all of (3) 8 oz. cans worth of fruit and juice. My final change was to sub 2 T cornstarch for the flour called for (I have never had any luck with flour as a thickener). NOTE #1: DO NOT add katsup to the sauce! I was tempted to (as a thickener and to impart some color), but I'm SOOOO glad I didn't. If you have red food coloring, use it instead. It only takes a few drops to turn your sauce a traditional red sweet & sour color and you won't have to compromise a great recipe to do so. NOTE #2: Be sure to whisk your thickener (flour or cornstarch) into your liquids BEFORE adding to your hot skillet. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly until thickened and THEN turn the heat down and add your chicken / veggies. Other than needing more chicken (personal preference), I can't think of any way to improve upon this recipe. Just be sure to serve with plenty of rice to sop up the yummy sauce! Thanks for sharing your recipe, Sal. This is a winner for sure! :-)
Delicious and easy to make. I left out the celery and used one green and one red pepper. It looked and tasted great.
Can't wait to make it again. Didn't use all the green peppers, celery, water chestnuts, or pineapple, and it was very delicious. Serve with lots of rice.
This was a decent recipe, but I altered it a little to suit my taste. After I cut up the chicken, I mixed in minced ginger and garlic and let it sit for a bit. That really improved the flavour of the chicken. I added quartered onions and sliced carrots in addition to the green pepper and celery. Since I had some fresh pineapple, I used that instead and compensated with orange juice instead of the pineapple liquid I would have had from the can. I prefer using cornstarch mixed in with a little cold water instead of flour. But otherwise followed the rest of the recipe, turned out pretty good. The vinegar/sugar ratio is right-on and gives the dish a nice sweet tanginess.
This sauce is excellent, and very simple. It's very rich, however, so serve it with lots of rice!
I loved this recipe; nice and sweet to the pallet. I cooked the chicken in the microwave for 4 minutes in a pampered chef container and it came out juicy and tender. Also, I added broccoli to the recipe for more veggie kick!
DO NOT USE CRUSHED PINEAPPLE! I would probably cut down on the vinegar too, as the recommended amount makes for a very very strong sauce. I think with some tweaking to suit your families tastes, this could quickly become a fave!!!!!! ( I know I am still experimenting!)
My husband said this is pretty darn close to restaurant sweet and sour. I took some others' advice here - changed the order of cooking around a bit, too. I added 1 clove minced jar garlic, 1 cup chopped broccoli, 1/4 cup onion. Omitted the flour and water chestnuts. I sauteed my vegetables in 1 T oil until they were crisp tender, then added the vinegar, juice, soy sauce & brown sugar; also used 1/4 cup cornstarch smoothly mixed with 1/4 cup ketchup - stirred that into it, thickened and it was *awesome*. Definitely will be making this again - fast, inexpensive, delicious. Thank you!
I made the sauce only. I had some prepared egg rolls last and wanted a dipping sauce. This was so dang good! I was a little leary about the color of the sauce because all the sweet and sour sauces I have ever seen are red. I shouldn't have worried. It was fabu. Can't wait to get to make the whole recipe. Thanks Sal!
Rave reviews all around. I used leftover baked chicken and added some brocoli.
Very good - I worked with what I had on hand, so I left out the celery and water chestnut, and used a whole red pepper instead of the half green pepper. Delicious!
I fixed this for dinner the other night and even my picky eater loved it. I added sliced carrots and 1/2 a red bell pepper for color. It was fantastic. I will fix this again, often!!
This is the best homemade sweet and sour chicken I've ever tasted. I've made this recipe for many people and all of them have just about fainted it's so good. I also made it using soy-meatballs instead of chicken and it was scrumptious!
Awesome recipe! The entire family loved it. Like other reviewers, I cut the vinegar back, but followed the rest of the recipe to the 't' and it was perfect.
A very pleasing combination of the sweet and sour flavors. I will look forward to cooking this quick and easy way recipe.
This was much better than I thought it might be as the vegetables were more or less just heated. The celery and water chestnuts gave it a nice crunch. I used a combination of different coloured peppers and adjusted quantities of everything based on how much I had. We used corn starch to thicken but added it closer to the end of cooking, first mixing with hot water.
Turned out great! Definitely a keeper! My only adjustment was adding a quartered onion and sauteing vegetables with fresh ginger root (later removed) and fresh minced garlic before adding them to the sauce. I used cornstarch, instead of flour and let the sauce reduce a little bit with the piece of ginger root that I later removed.
Another winner, thanks for the recipe! I also fried my chicken in a cornstarch coating, and then subbed cornstarch for flour in the sauce (mixed with ketchup). We didn't have -ANY- of the veggies but even without this was a great recipe. Sure to be a winner with the veggies too.
Loved this-serve over rice-
In the words of my two year old... YUCK! Way too sweet and the appearance of this concoction resembled brown gravy! Will not make again!
Very quick and easy. Hubby loved the flavor, but didn't like how brown the sauce was. Flavor was a bit tart for me, 2nd try I cut the pineapple chunks back to a 14oz can. Will make again! Thank you!
The best homemade sweet and sour sauce I've ever made! I sauteed an onion, one green pepper and one red pepper first until the onion was cooked. Then added the ingredients to make the sauce, thickened it with cornstarch mixed with a bit of cold water, and finally added the cooked chicken (bought 8 large cooked and breaded filets from the hot deli section at the grocery store and sliced them up!) and the pineapple. It's a meal that's tasty, the right combo of sweet and tangy, and incredibly easy for week nights when you have no time!
Delicious!!!!! Easy and quick sauce was perfect consistency...I 1/2ed the recipe and it worked great I also added sesame seeds yummmmyyyy... Awesome flavor
This is a wonderful recipe. It is not only nutritious, but quick. My kids ages 19 months, 4, and 7 all loved it. We served it with rice. I used fresh pineapple instead of canned. Thanks Sal! :-)
My husband said this was better than restaurant sweet and sour chicken. Like others, just a couple modifications, cornstarch instead of flour, added some ketchup to taste. Also, I made it a stir fry and browned the chicken in my wok and then added green peppers, onions and water chestnuts. Added the pineapple to the sauce just before adding it to the stir fry. I made the Fried Rice Restaurant Style from this site and served together, we ate ever bit of it. Thanks for sharing the great recipe.
Everyone in my family loved this dish. It was the first successful sweet and sour chicken I have ever made! Followed recipe exactly changed nothing.
Very good! However, I reduced the vinegar to about 1/3 cup and it was plenty tangy. I think the 1/2 cup the recipe calls for would have been too much for my taste.
Awesome!! This recipe was so good, and really easy to make. I used a 1/4 cup of vinegar instead of 1/2 and it turned out great.
I used less sugar (1/2 cup) as suggested by other reviewers and thought this was a great low fat alternative to the sweet and sour chicken you get in Chinese restaurants. I was a little nervous about the color of the sauce, but it was very good. My husband liked it too.
I really enjoyed this recipe but I would definitely say that there is about three times more sauce than needed. I will make it again and cut the sauce ingredients in thirds.
I was not in my own kitchen making this dish which made my life difficult. I only had one medium saucepan so I fried up the chicken with a bit of pepper and garlic powder and cut it into pieces after it was cooked. I deviated from the recipe and cooked the veggies first because I don't like them raw. I took them off the stove then cooked the sauce and added the chicken and veggies back in. It was delicious and my grandma said it was the best chicken she ever had. She was probably exaggerating, but it was really good. Will make it again! oh and I used cornstarch instead of flour. I also only used a forth of a cup of vinegar.
this sauce is sooooo good. i will definately use it again with different meats. i also substituted 2 tbs of corn starch for the flour. no celery, i used a red bell pepper and a green bell pepper and cut the chicken into chunks. soooo good.
Omg, this is awesome! The only adjustment I made in the sauce was substituting 2T cornstarch for the 1/4C flour. I stir fried the veggies in peanut oil for a few minutes before adding the sauce, which I prepared in a separate pot. I used yellow bell peppers and added some onion and a few carrots. The sauce is perfect as is ... not to sweet, not too sour. Oh, and I used rice wine vinegar because I had it on hand. I would give it 10 stars if I could!
It was pretty good...it was a little sweet. To help w/the color of the sauce, I added a little red and yellow food coloring to it while thickening and it turned out more of a "traditional" color. I would definately make it again!
My 9 year old daughter made this recipe. She omitted the celery and left the pineapple chunks on the side. It was really very good and obviously very easy.
It's really good, but a little sweet. I think you could use less brown sugar
Nothing wrong with this meal. Gets high in calories with enough rice added
This was a bit too sweet for our taste, so I will cut back on the brown sugar next time. But other than that, it was a hit. I also used Wondra rather than regular flour because I am terrible at making smooth sauces. It went well with fried rice.
Thanks for sharing, yummy!
Taste great, easy to make. Might be a bit too tangy for some, but I think overall its a good recipe.
This was pretty good. My husband liked it also, that's always a good indicator of a praiseworthy dish. I decreased the vinegar a bit, omitted the celery and water chestnuts, used two whole bell peppers, and thickened it using a cornstarch and water mixture rather than flour. Will probably make it into my regular rotation of recipes. Thanks for a keeper!
I went a step further. I added sweet pickle slices, which increased the flavor intensity.
So excellent! I followed previous suggestions and only used 1/3 c. of vinegar and the sauce was just right. The thing I like about this recipe is that you can throw in any vegetables you like and it still tastes wonderful. I also served over brown rice to up the nutritional content.
Too strong as written. Taking the advice of other reviewers, I cut the sugar down to 1/2 a cup. But it was still a bit sweet for me and overall the whole sauce was way too strong. (The flavors are right though.) I needed to mix it in with a ton of rice to make it balanced. Next time I'll cut the sauce mixture down to 2/3rds or 1/2, perhaps adding a little chicken broth if it needs diluting in order to cover the chicken and the rice. With this change, it'll probably be a decent though not exceptional four star recipe.
I had to give it a 3 b/c I liked it but it was a little too sweet, and my boyfriend could only eat a little b/c he said it was way too sweet for him. I would recommend reducing the amount of brown sugar to reduce the sweetness of the dish.
I made this dish before I read any reviews. I have learned not to do that again, because if I had, I would have known that the sauce has way too much vinegar. It was good, but not what I dreamed it would be after all of my slicing and dicing (I added lots of other veggies).
This brings me back to my childhood! My mother would make this at least once a month! It is AWESOME! It is so quick on those busy nights!!! I did add a little ginger, garlic salt, and about 1/2 cup of diced onion to the chicken when it was cooking. But this is for sure a keeper!!
I used carrots and green peppers and ommited the pineapple and other stuff. It was not bad, a little too sweet.
This is a dish that is hard to mess up! It was fantastic!
Yummy! I cooked chicken in a large skillet then added sauce ingredients (using cornstarch instead of flour, premixed it in the soy sauce to avoid lumps), let it thicken in the skillet then added the vegetables (substituted 1" pieces of vidalia onion instead of the celery). Less dishes to wash! Simple, easy, delicious! Perfect!
This has quickly become a new favorite in our family. Each time I have made it I am reminded just how wonderful it is. One friend of mine made this and called me immediatly afterwards. She said that she and her husband agreed that they had never eaten anything this good in a Chinese restaurant before!
Terrific taste and easy to make - I have also done with Pork instead of Chicken. Thanks Sal!
I didn't enjoy this recipe at all and would never make it again. I am giving it three stars because it was easy to prepare and my boyfriend did like it however he would never have me make it again!
The sauce was a little too sweet for me, but otherwise a good recipe. Next time I may leave out the pineapple juice and just add pineapple to cut the sweetness.
This was an excellent dinner! I added onion, zuchini, and some red pepper to the recipe. The more vegis not rotting in the fridge, the better :)
This was fast and easy. And for fast and easy it tasted very good. Very, very good. I was able to make this out of what I had in the cupboard. I will definitely add this to my regular meals.
This was fast and easy. My 6 year old liked it (which is always hit or miss). I did reduce the vinegar (and used apple cider) and brown sugan, and made the thickening sauce from 3/4 c. ketchup and 2 TBLS cornstarch. I tossed the chicken with teriyaki sauce before stir-frying. I WILL make this again.
This is so good!! I was upset that there weren't any leftovers for lunch the next day. I followed the common advice in the reviews and used corn starch to help thicken the recipe.
So far this is the only dish 6yo DS will eat from allrecipes.com and I've made quite a few dishes (including drinks). I thought it was OK but DS said it was great. My version came out a lot soupier than the pictures. I saute the chicken and peppers first and then add the sauce mixture and other vegetables. This was a first for me to use flour for a thickener (as I usually use cornstarch) and got lots of lumps, which I strained out before adding to the chicken. Will make again and DS appreciates this recipe!
This is by far the best sweet and sour anything recipe I've tried, and I've tried several. I changed up the vegetable a bit and used red pepper, onion, celery and then the pineapple. The vegetables don't really matter though because it's all about the flavor of the delicious sauce. It's alse very easy to make. I did thicken with corn starch instead of flour and disolved it in like an 1/8 cup of vinegar and 1/8 soy sauce do it wouldn't water it down if I desolved it in water. I'd do it that way again, or perhaps with chicken stock. To cook the chicken, I rough cut three large breads and sauteed them in about a tablespoon of butter and that's it. You can make it all in one pan if you sautee the chicken first and then set aside and make the sauce in the same pan. I used a stovetop wok and it worked perfectly. Thanks so much for the post. I'm going to try it with meatballs next time. YUMMY!!!
I liked this. I am definitely going to cut back on the sugar next time and I didn't have the water chestnuts but I can tell that the crunch would be awesome.
I made this recipe for dinner this evening, it is definitely a keeper. I just added some baby carrots quartered for color. The taste was amazing, my 7 year old grandson even enjoyed it. this will become a regular recipe in my collection.
First time making Sweet & Sour Chicken. My husband likes it & I could take it or leave it. This sounded easy & we had the ingredients on hand. It was VERY good. I will make this again. Thanks Sal
I made the recipe as written, other than seasoning the chicken with salt and pepper before frying it in olive oil. The sauce was delicious!! As another reviewer suggested, whisk in the flour a bit at a time and it won't get clumpy.
Yum! We had this for dinner on Friday night and my husband has requested it again for tonight. It tastes just like carryout Chinese. I did follow the other reviewers suggestion of mixing ketchup with cornstarch and I also dipped the chicken in soy sauce and flour and cooked it some vegetable oil. This will definitely be in our meal plan rotation!
I loved this recipe. At first, I thought the flour was going to stay lumped, but overtime it blended well. I left it on the stove a little long but thinned it with water and it was still great.
Made it with no changes, was great!
Wow! I wasn't sure about trying to make my own Sweet and Sour, and I saw some recipes with tomato sauce, and that didn't sound like something I wanted, so i tried this recipe, and I am not dissapointed. This is by far the best sweet and sour I've ever had. I didn't add much pineapple chunks, and I measured the ingredients by eye. I recommend this to everyone.
Omg.....omg.......omg!!!! Absolutely excellent as the recipe is written!!!!!! I have tried dozens of these types of recipes....But....none as delicious as this one. I would highly recommend trying this recipe as is first before try changing things. Why ruin a good thing!
This recipe was great and what an awesome flavor, I will definetly make this again!!!!
WOW GOOD!!!!!!!!!!
Excellent recipe.Simple and fast and tasty! I used the the corn starch for thickener instead of the flour as suggested by another reviewer. It came out great.
This is the best recipe ever for sweet and sour! I've been making one very close to it for years. I use cornstarch rather than flour, I just prefer it to flour. Just mix it in well with the brown sugar before you add it and it is always going to be lump free. I also serve with a lot of rice and I also like to sometimes use round steak cut into strips rather than chicken. As far as the veggies go you can pretty much change them up for whatever your family likes and it still turns out great. Very good.
As others have noted, I thought this was a tad on the sweet side, but I did add 2/3 c ketchup which served to both thicken and enhance the flavor. I added all varieties of peppers, which colored the dish. The prep time is deceiving. I thought it took significantly more time, because unless you buy cooked chicken you need to allow for the chicken cooking time and the chopping of chicken and vegetables. All in all a good meal.
When I tasted the sauce when it was cooking I thought it would be way too strong, but once it was mixed with the chicken, veggies, and rice it was perfect. I coated the chicken in flour and also added broccoli. I will be making this again for sure.
Good, but way to sweet. I would reduce the sugar next time.
YUM-O! I did not change the sauce recipe at all (ketchup? yuk!), but I did use more chicken and veggies (I used onions, peppers and broccoli), and because of that I made extra sauce (using o.j. instead of pineapple juice). It is sweet, but I don't think it's too sweet. My tip: add the flower slowly whisking constantly so that there aren't any lumps. Awesome over brown rice!!
the batter for the chicken is great, the chicken looks and tastes just like a chinese restaurant. The sweet and sour sauce didnt come out so well for me...ive made it twice but it just doesnt taste right to me. maybe just me and my family's taste buds? idk...we just get some sweet and sour from walmart and its awesome! i make this chicken all the time!
We thought this was really good! Everyone, kids included really enjoyed it. I think I would decrease the sugar next time. I did decrease the vinegar qty - as others suggested. The can of pineapple I bought was only 14oz, so I added OJ to make up the difference. We will do this again.
This was very good! My husband loved it, and I thought it was good as well. I did use flour to thicken the sauce, and it worked fine, but I did have to turn up the heat a little to get it to thicken. Very good recipe! Thanks!
FINALLY....A RECIPE I WILL USE. FAR AS SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN GOES...I HAVE TRIED SEVERAL. THIS IS THE EASIEST AND TASTIEST ONE BY FAR. NOT A LOT OF WORK TO PREPARE, AND FAMILY LOVED IT. THANK YOU.
I made a couple of changes and it was fabulous. I used a package of frozen popcorn chicken (walmart brand and baked according to directions) and I skipped the listed veggies and used a frozen chinese mix of veggies (cooked of course). I held back on some of the pinapple to make room for all the vegetables and chicken. It was so easy and quick I will make this again and again.
My family loved it. It was very easy to make after work. We left out the celery, and it was good.
this was a great recipe i just left out the water chestnuts and added a dash of ginger my whole family loves it.
My family like this, but next time I will use less vinegar. Probably start with half as much as is called for and add as needed. The vinegar was a bit strong and I added more sugar and ketchup. Needs tweeked, but definitely a keeper. It will get added to our "Family Favorites" folder in my recipe box.
It was a big hit in our house! Even my pickiest eater liked it. I didn't change much except to add a pack of frozen stir fry veggies which I thawed first. I put them in the sauce to warm through, then added the chicken. It didn't get as thick as I would have liked so I just added the rice in at the end, mixed all up and served. I will make again!
Strong flavor, but that suits our family!
Just tried this recipe for the first time tonight. It was really just perfect! I baked 2 lbs of boneless skinless chicken thighs first and stirred them in just before serving over hot rice. Hubby and kids said this one is definitely a repeater!
I made this recipe and it was great! Probably the best sweet and sour chicken I have had.
This was delicious. However, I really made a lot of changes. First of all, I used drumsticks and I browned them in some oil first. I removed the chicken and added it to another pan containing the sauce mixture. I carmelized the vegetables in the first pan. (I used red, yellow and green bell peppers and onions). I let both cook for about 15 minutes, then put them together in the same pan, added the pineapple and cooked for about another 5 minutes. I too had used some extra pineapple juice. It turned out great... more like an Hawaiian dish than Chinese!
Very good. Although I accidentally chopped my peppers and celery very fine to almost a puree. It was still good. I will definitely make this again. A very fast meal. I precooked the chicken in the crockpot, so all I had left to do was sautee the veggies a little bit, make the sauce and that's it. A quick fix! YUMMMMMMMMMMMMY!
i really enjoyed this- i tripled the sauce (we love sauce)and i cut the sugar by more than half--added onion TY
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections