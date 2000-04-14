Sweet and Sour Chicken II

320 Ratings
  • 5 206
  • 4 86
  • 3 17
  • 2 7
  • 1 4

A one pan dish of chicken, bell pepper, water chestnuts, and pineapple with a soy sauce, vinegar, and brown sugar sauce. Serve this tasty, Asian-inspired dish over hot rice!

By Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium-low heat, blend reserved pineapple juice, soy sauce, vinegar, and brown sugar. Mix in flour, and stir until thickened.

  • Stir bell peppers, celery, and water chestnuts into the saucepan. Mix in chicken. Cook and stir until heated through. Stir in the pineapple chunks before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 53.2g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 94.2mg; sodium 710.3mg. Full Nutrition
