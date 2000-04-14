Sweet and Sour Chicken II

Wowza! This is absolutely delish!!! I must admit, I was a bit skeptical at first.... I am NOT a fan of uncooked celery OR water chestnuts, but I was pleasantly surprised that I liked both in this! I pretty much followed Sal's directions to the letter except for a couple of substitutions. I had a red bell pepper to use up, so I added it (along with one green bell pepper). I cut all of my veggies (except the water chestnuts) into medium-sized chunks. Since my grocer was out of 20 oz. cans of pineapple in juice, I used almost all of (3) 8 oz. cans worth of fruit and juice. My final change was to sub 2 T cornstarch for the flour called for (I have never had any luck with flour as a thickener). NOTE #1: DO NOT add katsup to the sauce! I was tempted to (as a thickener and to impart some color), but I'm SOOOO glad I didn't. If you have red food coloring, use it instead. It only takes a few drops to turn your sauce a traditional red sweet & sour color and you won't have to compromise a great recipe to do so. NOTE #2: Be sure to whisk your thickener (flour or cornstarch) into your liquids BEFORE adding to your hot skillet. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly until thickened and THEN turn the heat down and add your chicken / veggies. Other than needing more chicken (personal preference), I can't think of any way to improve upon this recipe. Just be sure to serve with plenty of rice to sop up the yummy sauce! Thanks for sharing your recipe, Sal. This is a winner for sure! :-)