Wheat Bran Thick-Crust Pizza Dough
This recipe makes 1 thick-crust pizza dough. Just scatter your favorite toppings over the prepared dough before baking and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) until toppings are cooked to your liking, about 20 minutes.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
I have listed white flour and bran separately, but if you want to use whole-wheat flour, just substitute it for the same amounts of flour and bran.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 59.9g; fat 9.5g; sodium 585.6mg. Full Nutrition