Wheat Bran Thick-Crust Pizza Dough

This recipe makes 1 thick-crust pizza dough. Just scatter your favorite toppings over the prepared dough before baking and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) until toppings are cooked to your liking, about 20 minutes.

By MonicaG

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 pizza crust
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1 cup flour, wheat bran, yeast, salt, and sugar in a bowl. Add water and 1 teaspoon oil. Mix until combined. Add the remaining 1 cup flour; mix until a rough ball is formed. Coat your hands with flour and toss a small handful into the bowl to prevent sticking. Knead the dough until firm but smooth, about 8 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 125 degrees F (52 degrees C).

  • Form dough into a ball. Coat dough and sides of the bowl with the remaining oil. Cover bowl with a clean, damp dish cloth; place in the warm oven until dough is doubled in size, about 45 minutes.

  • Remove bowl from oven. Knead dough briefly. Roll into a ball; let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a pizza pan.

  • Punch dough down; turn onto a floured surface. Roll out to the size of your pizza pan using a rolling pin. Transfer dough to the pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden brown, about 20 minutes.

Cook's Note:

I have listed white flour and bran separately, but if you want to use whole-wheat flour, just substitute it for the same amounts of flour and bran.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 59.9g; fat 9.5g; sodium 585.6mg. Full Nutrition
