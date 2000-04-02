Freezer Caramel Drizzle Pie
This is a delicious pie that people just love on a hot summer day. Great for Sunday dessert if prepared Saturday night.
Awesome! Awesome! Awesome!!! Instead of using the 2 crusts I used a 13x9 and made my own graham cracker crust with 2 cups graham cracker crumbs and 1/4 cup melted butter. I pressed it on the bottom of the pan and baked at 350 for 15 min. Then I let it cool until room temp. It turned out great and I got rave reviews. Will definitely make again!
This was okay. Honestly, I thought it was just too sweet; however, it was very easy to make!
I did modify this recipe quite a bit, but kept the principle of the dessert the same. After seeing the reviews and wonderful pictures, I decided to make this today. When I saw that it had coconut and pecans, I pretty much figured I would be the ONLY one eating this (no one else likes the two), and that would be a problem. So I started thinking what I could do instead. I started with a chocolate crumb crust instead of graham. I made the cream cheese filling as directed. After pouring 1/2 in the pan, I sprinkled the filling with more chocolate crumbs, and drizzled with hot fudge instead of caramel. Then put the rest of the filling in and topped with mini chocolate chips and more hot fudge drizzle. I hope that this gives people some ideas of things they can also do. I think that the filling is the main part of the recipe and people can use their imagination to layer whatever their family likes. I made this in a 10 inch springform pan, and needless to say, I am not the only one eating this one. It's outrageous and I will continue to make and come up with new flavor combinations! Thanks for a great recipe!
I put this in a 12" springform pan (sprayed with Pam) with a graham cracker crust made with 1 1/2 c. graham crackers, 1/3 c. sugar and 6 T. butter(melted). Make 10 min. @ 350 degrees and cool completely. Then layer the cream cheese mixture,caramel,coconut and pecans mixture, as recipe describes. It fits perfectly in the pan.
I have been making this pie for almost 20 years now and it is always a huge hit. However, I do have some tips for people who have had problems with it. I use a frozen regular pie shell (comes in package of 2), defrost and pre-bake as directed. For the coconut, butter and pecan mixture I cook mine on low heat for at least 15-20 minutes to get the coconut really crunchy (but not burned) which makes a HUGE difference in the texture of the pie. For the caramel sauce, I use Smuckers but I slightly heat the jar in the microwave just enough to get it to drizzling consistency, about 10-15 seconds on high. When ready to freeze, I use waxed paper over pie and then wrap top only with foil. I always keep a spare one in my freezer for unexpected company or for when I don't feel like making a dessert (which isn't very often as I love to bake). Hope this helps!
Moo. I used a chocolate cookie crust and put chocolate chips and a little chocolate drizzle on the plate in addition to the caramel and pecans. One guest asked if it was rude to lick the plate. Easy and good!
This pie is great. I did use a lighter version of cream cheese, which I think is awesome, since it made the pie a little softer and could be eaten right from the freezer with no thawing. Next time I may try to add toffee bits to give a little more crunch in the middle layer, but it came out wonderful the way it is.
I have made this for years & everyone RAVES about it. Always a huge hit. The family is disappointed if I don't make it for Thanksgiving. Where I found it, it was actually called "Oh gawd Pie", )because the first bite everyone says "oh gawd".) (in the South :).) I don't layer it, I just dump all of the filling in the crust & top with the coconut/pecans & caramel. And I don't use a graham cracker crust. It's a little harder but much better with a pecan/flour crust: Crust: Preheat oven to 350. Mix 1 1/2 C flour + 1 C finely chopped pecans + 1 stick melted butter together until combined & all moistened. Press evenly into 2 – 8” pie pans, or 1 - 9x13 baking pan, (sprayed with cooking spray). Bake @ 350 for about 10-15 min, or until edges start to brown. Set aside to cool. MUST try it. You won't be sorry! (except it's addictive!)
This is a delicious pie that is so quick and easy to make. I got the recipe from a friend a few years ago and was going to put it on this sight but saw that it was already here. Every time I serve this, I am asked to share the recipe. It is a great "make ahead-of-time" dessert. You won't be sorry you tried this one!
Good. Like a cheesecake without all the work. My family was a bit unsure if they would like this but they really did. We needed to keep it in the fridge for about a half hour to soften enough to cut well.
As my 10 year old would say----"This pie was the Bomb!" It was delicious and oh so easy. I had to make dessert for a thing at church. I took one pie and put the other one in the freezer and forgot about it. I can't believe that pie sat in my freezer without being eaten!!! That will never happen again. I will be making this again---definitely!
Good but it's so super sweet. It was kind of a pain to drizzle the caramel evenly, I think next time I'll just mix it right in to the Cool Whip mixture. I'll also use a sugarless graham crust and maybe a lighter Cool Whip or condensed milk. Good pie though, just really sweet. I let the pie sit at room temp. for 1/2 hour before slicing.
Very good but very sweet. My suggestion, do not use light wipped cream, it will be too runny and will not freeze well.
WOW! This pie is amazing! It tastes like a mix of a cheesecake and an ice cream cake with yummy caramel oozing out of everywhere, and the added crunch of the coconut/pecan topping is just perfection. I made it in a 12" round springform pan as per another reviewer's suggestion, and it fit perfectly! I don't know if I will be making it again for myself any time soon due to the outrageous calorie/fat content, but I will definitely make it for any get-togethers or events and pass it off to other people! Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!
VERY delicious- I made it for a family function and 11 out of 11 people just raved about it. I did add a bit of dry butterscotch pudding to the mixture before layering.
I just made this for the inlaws the other night. Instead of making a whole pie, I made them in muffin cups. It ended up making just about 36. Because they are so small, I didnt layer the caramel, just drizzled it over the top. They are very sweet, and the hubby and I decided that without the caramel they tasted just like ice cream sandwiches. In such a small size, they take very little time to thaw, so pull them out when you are ready to serve, not half hour before or you will have little puddles!
Wow, wow, wow! I couldn't believe how yummy this pie was! I made mine from homemade by using a homemade graham cracker crust with cinnamon, homemade caramel sauce, and homemade whipped cream. Also, if you make this recipe in a springform pan you are able to make ONE pie that will be a little taller rather than two pies in pie pans. Other than subbing homemade ingredients for store bought, I followed the recipe exactly as is and it was fantastic!
Absolutely delicious!! Don't know why, but I added a tsp of vanilla to the cream cheese mixture- tasted great. This may be obvious, but make sure you FREEZE this. I froze it, then left it in the fridge for couple of hours before I served it, and it turned out to be too soft...people loved it all the same! Perfect for a hot day!
this recipie is amazing....the best part is that it is really easy to put your own twist on it.......but a very good base for a personal treat that the entire family will deff. enjoy!!!!
Wonderful! I read all the reviews and decided to go with homemade Graham Cracker Crust I (from this site and it's great) and used my 10" springform pan. I also made rum caramel sauce because I had everything on hand to make it. This is excellent. We did not think it was too sweet. Dessert is supposed to be sweet! Everyone raved about this. The topping is just too good! I'm going to try it with chocolate and peanuts, too. One note, my condensed milk and cream cheese never got fluffy as I whipped it, just very creamy. I only have a hand mixer, maybe that's why. Don't let that throw you if it doesn't get fluffy. A keeper and repeater!
This was a delicious summer dessert! I made one like the recipe said and made the second different to change things up. Instead of just layering with caramel in the middle I put a layer of heath bar pieces (already in pieces in the baking section of the store) and chocolate syrup and caramel throughout the middle. I also put that same sequence on the top with pecans. It turned out like a turtle dream pie! Everyone preferred this one compared to the original. Since we only had a small dinner party I just cut pieces from the frozen pie and put them on plates to thaw instead of thawing the whole pie. It was much faster (about 5-8 minutes) and we were able to put the rest of the pie back in the freezer. I would recommend this to anyone for a quick easy dessert.
Served this at our Easter gathering. Rave reviews! I turned it into a 9x13 with a graham cracker crust of 2 c. crumbs mixed with 1/4 c. melted butter, baked at 350 for 15 min then cooled to room temp. I also cooked the coconut mixture on low for about 30 minutes, stirring constant, as another reviewer had suggested. The coconut and pecans were perfectly browned and crunchy. One of my guests suggested chocolate topping next time, either alone or in combo with the caramel. I think that will take this dessert to the next level of awesomeness! This is a keeper!!!!
Everyone loved this but I used only a drizzle of the caramel over the layers the second time I made it which was just the right amount. Any more made it too sweet
This was absolutely DELICIOUS and super easy to make. I used the standard recipe which only called for 1 crust but really I had enough for 2. I had a graham cracker crust on hand but made the other one with an oreo crust.
An easy way to add the caramel is to use Smuckers Sundae Syrup. You can squirt it out right where you want it!
Really good and super easy! I bake a lot and was skeptical but people flip out over this pie, it's kind of crazy. My only issue with it (which actually isn't a bad thing) is that I found for the 9 inch pie plates, there was just too much filling. To that end, when I make it with the 9 inch crusts, I also make some mini individual pies OR I use 2 deep dish plates. I currently have 3 "orders" for this pie, so there you go. *One addition I sometimes make to this recipe is adding some Kahlua to the cream cheese mixture -- yum.
This is soooo good! Like others I add whatever taste I'm looking for. Our fave is caramel & hot fudge.
FANTASTIC!! I made this in a springform pan and made my own thick graham cracker crust. For one side of the pie I sprinkled mini chocolate chips atop each layer, to give it a "turtle" character. Hard to say which side was better because they were both wonderful, and the pie was totally gobbled up by my family on Easter Sunday. The only change I made was using light caramel syrup with Splenda (Smucker's) and light sweetened condensed milk. You couldn't tell the difference at all. Wonderful and unique dessert--thanks Karen!
This is very good but I used more cream cheese and a little less of the whipped topping.
So easy and very impressive! We make two at a time and leave on frozen for a quick treat when we have compant!
Good. However I used whipping cream instead of cool whip. I made my own pie shell with oreo cookies and butter.
This is a great base recipe. I'm not a fan of nuts so instead of the pecan/coconut mixtures, I chopped up Twix bars and topped the pie with that.
I've made this recipe twice and both times it was gobbled up at home and at work. I followed the directions given. This is very easy to make and is cool, rich and delicious. I will make this whenever I need an easy, no cook dessert. Thanks for sharing!
We loved this!! I tried to lighten this up... then added chocolate chips. Go figure! I made it in a spring form pan, it fits and layers perfectly. I started by making my own graham cracker crust- recipe off the box. I used low fat cream cheese, low fat sweet condensed milk and fat free cool whip. I did not miss a thing with the lower calories!! I didn't have enough pecans, so used up all remaining nuts I had, peanuts and walnuts. I did add chocolate semi-sweet chips to the middle layer and topping, delicious and a nice crunch! I didn't use the whole jar of carmel sauce, it just seemed like way to much, so I eye-balled it to my liking. My husband and I both loved it! Weill definitely make again!
Very good but very, very rich
This one is a to die for winner. I made a minor adjustment and added 1/2 cup sour cream to the sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese. It was just a little too sweet at that point for me. It was absolutely delicious. Not sure the second pie will make it for a party next weekend. My husband is hesitant to share.
Everyone asks for this recipe - awesome!!
Very yummy and easy to make! ended up having too much filling tho. makes more than 2 pies! next time though i'll lighten up on the caramel b/c it was a bit too sugary
I made this for a family party and oh my god was it a hit. Everyone wanted the recipie and it disappeared within 5 min of putting it out. I will deffinitley make this again. Instead of making two pies though I used a 10 inch spring form pan and made one, I didn't cut down the recipe at all it all fit in the one.
Light and delicious!! I used an oatmeal and almond meal crust, made the wiped cream by whipping heavy cream, then folding in the cream cheese/condensed milk mixture ( I only used half of the condensed milk that the recipe calls for) abd it was sweet enough, if you have time making your own whipped cream taste waaay better I didn't use butter to toast the pecans and coconut, since the coconut has natural oils it toasts and browns just fine itself without having to add butter. ( now you can eat way more without feeling I just ate too much , bad stuff guilt) the coconut shreds will turn crispy and Brown! Just takes longer so be patient! I also drizzled a little caramel on the crust before putting the whipped cream mix, to add a layer of flavor. save some toasted coconut and pecan mixture for later to sprinkle on top of the pie just before you serve. So it's still super crunchy. ( When you put the toasted coconuts along with the whipped cream and freeze it, the crunchyness kinda goes away. )
This is the BEST PIE I have ever ate. My family loved it. I can't wait to make it for my Home church group! I used chocolate fudge topping only because I didn't have any caramel in the house. It was GREAT! The best pie you ever want to eat. It taste a lot like Ice Cream Pie.
I made this for the 4th of July, and it was pretty darn good on a hot summer day. Definitely decadent and very rich - everyone enjoyed it although some couldn't finish their piece it was so rich. I made one 9x13 instead of two pies. I also made my own graham cracker crust by using 2 C graham crumbs, 1 stick of butter, and 1/3 C sugar. I would do it this way again, just because it seems easier to me than making two pies - easy to transport and serve. Also, be careful when toasting the pecans and coconut. I was distracted by my three-year old and burnt the first batch, and had to start over (not unusual for me). Like another reviewer said, one of the guests suggested chocolate in addition to the caramel. Yum.
I'm eating this right now. It is sooooo good. I have made numerous of these pies since I added the recipe to my recipe box on July 23rd. Everyone in my family loves this pie. I made it for my Grandma's birthday, and she loved it so much she cried. The recipe doesn't tell you to add coconut and pecan to the middle layer, but I strongly suggest that you do. It makes it that much better.
I do not care for coconut or pecans. So I made my own version of this and it was incredible. I replaced the coconut with white chocolate shavings and dark chocolate shavings. I replaced the pecans with chopped macademia nuts and chopped dehydrated banana chips. Saute the the macademias and banana chips in butter and do not melt the chocolate shavings. For those of you like me who don't like either or both coconuts or pecans...give this a try by substituting one or both. It is mmmm mmmm good.
It is hard to believe something as awesome as this came from my two hands. This is just decadent! I made the recipe as written, with the exception of just a few more calories (what the heck) by adding a small amount of mini semi-sweet chocolate chips in the middle and on top.
Wow. The perfect dessert. Next time though I will customize it just for fun! Maybe toffee instead of pecans...
ok, so i held back and only ate two bites, but oh, my goodness, what a sweet treat! this is a quick and very pretty looking dessert that is sure to impress anyone. a keeper for sure and easy to change to suit your tastes.
This was fabulous! Everyone raved and raved about it! The only change I made was to omit the coconut, as nobody in family likes it. I don't normally like using whipped topping, I almost always substitute heavy cream I have whipped, but this was good! Will make again!
This recipe was awesome! I made it for my family for Thanksgiving and it was a hit. I sprinkled toffee bits on top which made it even better. I would suggest making it in a 9x13 pan instead of as a pie.
I am currently eat this pie with my boyfriend.. We found a new addiction i think.. :) I wouldn't change a thing..but, maybe add some chocolate!
I won a local pie baking contest with this pie!! I made my own crust but otherwise followed the recipe exactly as written. Very exciting! Thanks for a keeper!
My husband loves this dessert. I make a homemade graham cracker crust from this site & use a 13x9 in pan instead of making 2 pies. Notes for next time - I don't think this needs 6 tbsp of butter to toast the nuts & coconut (they are just soaking wet & it ends up super greasy). I would try just 3 tbsp (maybe even less?) of COCONUT OIL next time & in my biggest skillet (so can spread out more). I also add a bit of almond & coconut extracts to the filling to give it a little flavor.
Try THIS TRY THIS NOW!!!!!! This is the most best caramel pie you'll ever taste! Some reveiwers think it has too much sugar, but if you have a sweet tooth like me you will love it!!!! Even if you dont like as much sugar... you like it a lot still if you use: normal condesed milk (not sweetened) and not as much caramel topping.... Bona Petit'!
Easy to make and very yummy!!!
This pie was soooooo good. My husband raved about it, he thinks it should get some kind of award! Usually when there is one piece of something left he always insists that I have it. Not with this pie! He wanted as much as he could get. We took the second pie to my sister's house when my parents were visiting and they all really liked it too. I have just sent them the recipe. I used low fat cream cheese and half the butter. In one word: Scrumptious! 11/19/2008 I am updating my review: I have now made this pie using peanuts and using walnuts depending on who I was making it for. (Peanuts is my preference.) It is delicious no matter which nuts you use. Everyone LOVES it. It is very rich and creamy. I do use fat-free caramel and light whipped cream and low fat cream cheese.
I took this to a dinner party and everyone LOVED it! (I did the graham cracker crust in a 9 x 13 pan)
Never make desert, but the Adult kids were in town and this was a huge hit! Love the crunchy nuts/coconut with the creamy consistency. Note, if you want to cut this recipe in 1/2 it doesn't calculate. Made a tasty pancake topping!
OMG! This pie was phenomenal! It is very sweet though, but everyone in my family was OK with that. I personally don't think that you need to add any candy bar bits or more caramel, because it is already so sweet. Can't go wrong with this one. Enjoy!
Wonderful dessert! Can't wait to make it again!
Awesome! I use low fat cream cheese and low fat whipping cream. Next time I'll try low- or non-fat sweetened condensed milk. Also, another easy way to cut a few calories without cutting taste is to toast the coconut and pecans without the butter. I do mine in the toaster oven, and it's perfect! No need to use 6 T of butter!
Amazing! I made this for a dinner party and it was sooo simple that I was skeptical about the outcome... It was really sweet and rich...but oh so good!
I normally wouldn't make something like this as I am more of a chocolate person over coconut and walnuts, but I made it for my moms birthday. She loved it and I must say I also have a new favorite desert. Trust me you won't miss the chocolate this is super rich without it. Since this recipe made two pies I kept the other one in the freezier for about two weeks, it was still really good but not as airy thought out, just something to consider but I will definitely be making this again, again, and again.
We loved this! Great flavor and the coconut/pecan/butter mixture is delish. I added a crushed Skor bar & 4 oz shaved German chocolate because I was craving chocolate. I'll definitely make this again--I can see infinite possibilities, but it's a keeper as is!
Awesome!! Great hit at family gatherings, work potlucks and church dinners.
Oh. . this was so good. It was simple to prepare, but was a hit. It would probably be nice with a bit of chocolate. I think next time I will try to mix some chocolate sauce or cocoa into the cream cheese/whipped cream mixture.
I made this exactly as written and it was delicious!! Everyone loved it and I had requests to take home the extra one in the freezer. The only thing I may change next time is to do more layers of caramel then I did the first time.
This dessert was a huge hit with my family! I sprinkled a few mini semi-sweet chocolate chips between the layers and wish I added even more. Great "company" dessert.
This is one of the best desserts I have ever had! The coconut and pecan mixture makes this dish.
Very similar to the "Frozen Butter Brickle Delight" recipe on this site, just has coconut instead of the "brickle". Nice twist.
This pie is outstanding! I make it in a casserole dish with Graham Cracker Crust I--the one with cinnamon in it. Everyone who I have made it for has L-O-V-E-D it.
What a wonderful dessert! I did end up changing it, unintentionally. I made my own graham crust, enough for a 9x13 pan. I used only 8 oz. of light whipped topping, because although I thought I had more, that was all I had. After reading that it was very sweet I decided to use only half of the caramel topping. I was very hesitant of the pecan and coconut topping, (I detest coconut), but browning it in the butter makes it delicious! It is a perfect pairing with the sweet filling. I will be using this recipe again, but will make it the way I ended up making it.
I've been making this pie for 20 years, originally got the recipe from a lady in Houma, LA. I've always used the Pillsbury refrigerated pie sheets baking for the prescribed time before filling. I will have to try with the graham cracker crust, just a little concerned it might be too sweet. Once you make this pie it will be constantly requested by your family. It's the best!
Very good, very rich. I liked that is frozen. It's delicious. I made it exactly as written, and brought one to my daughter's for Thanksgiving, and everyone loved it. I have another one in the freezer to take out at Christmas! I also thought if you want to make this without the pecans you could top it off w/ crushed Heathbar candy.
Yummy. Super easy to make. The coconut/peacan topping on the top was wonderful. It was sweet but wonderful on a hot summer evening. I never make pies and this was simple. If you have a stand mixer use it...a big help.
EXCELLENT! My company didn't like coconut but they ate one piece and asked for another. I also drizzled chocolate over the caramel in the middle and on the top of it. I made my own graham cracker crust and put in a 9x13 pan. Very good. Highly recommend.
Very good and incredibly easy. Super rich though! The toasted coconut on top really adds so much to the pie.
Oh my goodness! This was amazing! I made it exactly like the recipe said and everyone LOVED it! I think I went a little light on the caramel, so I'll use a little more next time, but it was absolutly wonderful. The perfect summer dessert!
Wonderful! Very easy to make - since there are two, next time will try on with crushed Oreos and chocolate sauce. Yum!
Delish!!! Now, I didn't have 12 hours so I made a modification that worked out PERFECTLY. I followed the recipe but poured only half of the condensed milk in the bowl. Then I mixed one packet of unflavored gelatin with 1/4 cup of water. I heated it for 30 seconds in the microwave. Then tempered it by pouring it into the half-full can of condensed milk, stirring it up, and then mixed it with the condensed milk and cream cheese in the bowl. I folded in two tubs of fat free cream cheese and followed the rest of the recipe as called for. Because of the gelatin, I only needed to put it in the freezer for a couple of hours and the pies keep well in the refrigerator. No need to keep them in the freezer. So yummy. Thanks for sharing!!!
Everyone loved this pie. We had a group test kitchen day at my home and everyone brought pie recipes to try. We made pies all day and ended up with 12 pies. This pie was the most unique tasting pie and was the most requested recipe. I didn't taste anything like I expected. Everyone said it tasted like.... You have to try it for yourself. I'm not going to tell you what they compared it to, but it was very delicious.
Yummy and easy. I use a chocolate cookie crust and drizzle with caramel and chocolate syrup. Kind of like Girl Scout's Samoas. I also toast the coconut and almonds in the oven.
Very rich and good but a little too sweet for our taste.
I made this for my mom's b/d and it was amazing. I don't usually like using coolwhip, but, this time it didn't matter. It was so rich an delicious!!!
OMG this is truly delicious!! and you can freeze it for weeks or months. Instead of using graham cracker as crust, I used frozen prepared pie. it tastes like very creamy ice cream. I used fat free whipped cream and it tastes just as good! coconut is the key, make sure you have it well toasted on the pan. toast it slow and it will stay crispy for a very long time.
easier than butter brickle delight to prepare but not quite as good
Wonderful!
This was a great dessert! Super easy to make and went over well with everyone! There were no leftovers! I would definitely make this again.
Absolutely amazing - my husband texted me mid-dessert to tell me that everyone was flipping over this pie and that it was a "hugeeeee hit!". Make sure to get the bigger, 9" pie crusts, or you will WAY overfill!
This pie was far too sweet. I was disappointed as it was so overwhelmingly sweet it was hard to eat more than a few bites. The rest of my family agreed, so it wasn't just me. Next time, I will definitely use less caramel and possibly less sweetened condensed milk. Good basic idea though.
This is soo good! I'm actually glad DH doesn't like it (a whip cream thing of his) because now I have the second pie in the freezer... all for myself. I'll definitely make it again. Thanks for sharing!
Every time I make this pie, it's a HIT!!! :) One time I had to substitute white chocolate (I melted the white chocolate in a little Half and Half, along with a vanilla bean and it's seeds), delicious! Same thing with regular chocolate and a chocolate cookie pie crust. Also, look for a brand of whipped topping that comes in "French Vanilla" --- MUCH better tasting. HTH :)
Wooooweeeee!!!!!! I can not believe I made something that tastes this good! I made it for a get-together with the inlaws. Shared with my neighbors and even took some to work. EVERYONE enjoyed it. I would rate it more stars if I could. Thanks for a great easy recipe.
when absent co-wokers heard I brought a new dish in,I never heard the end.Had to get back in the kitchen for round 2.This one is a keeper!
This was a big hit at our Memorial Day picnic - out of personal preference I omitted the coconut and nuts. I replaced the sauteed nuts with chocolate chips and some chocolate syrup and it was absoutely delish!!! This is a great recipe!
Excellent. Took to a church function and was left with nothing but an empty pie plate.
Absolutely the best pie recipe on this website!! I didn't change a thing. I received so many compliments and requests for the recipe that I was almost overwhelmed. Thank you for such a decadentand sinfully rich pie!!!!
This pie is absolutely delicious!! My whole family loved it. I'll definitely be making this again.
One of my favorite desserts to make. Yummy!
OMG! This is absolutely delicious! Made it the first time for Christmas and have been making it ever since. It has become my boyfriends number 1 favorite! And has now been added to the request list for family pitch ins! The only reason I gave it 4 stars is because I have a hard time with the graham cracker crust sticking. Kinda hard to serve without tearing it up. Also takes a while to freeze to a good serving consistency. Have made both the pie version and a 9 x 13 version. Both are great! Never ANY to go to waste! Highly recommend!
