Freezer Caramel Drizzle Pie

I did modify this recipe quite a bit, but kept the principle of the dessert the same. After seeing the reviews and wonderful pictures, I decided to make this today. When I saw that it had coconut and pecans, I pretty much figured I would be the ONLY one eating this (no one else likes the two), and that would be a problem. So I started thinking what I could do instead. I started with a chocolate crumb crust instead of graham. I made the cream cheese filling as directed. After pouring 1/2 in the pan, I sprinkled the filling with more chocolate crumbs, and drizzled with hot fudge instead of caramel. Then put the rest of the filling in and topped with mini chocolate chips and more hot fudge drizzle. I hope that this gives people some ideas of things they can also do. I think that the filling is the main part of the recipe and people can use their imagination to layer whatever their family likes. I made this in a 10 inch springform pan, and needless to say, I am not the only one eating this one. It's outrageous and I will continue to make and come up with new flavor combinations! Thanks for a great recipe!