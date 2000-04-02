Freezer Caramel Drizzle Pie

This is a delicious pie that people just love on a hot summer day. Great for Sunday dessert if prepared Saturday night.

Recipe by Karen Neilson

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 9 inch pies
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place butter in a medium skillet and melt over medium heat. Add coconut and pecans, stirring to coat. Saute until coconut and pecans are lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, whip together condensed milk and cream cheese until fluffy. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon 1/4 of cream cheese mixture into each graham cracker crust. Drizzle each with 1/4 of caramel topping. Repeat layers with remaining cream cheese mixture and caramel. Top each pie with coconut and pecan mixture. Freeze overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
547 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 58g; fat 34.3g; cholesterol 35.4mg; sodium 366mg. Full Nutrition
