Sweet Sour Cream Baked Chicken

2.5
6 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Breaded, baked chicken breasts with a little surprise. The sour cream/egg batter makes the chicken come out very tender and tasty. The graham crackers and rosemary add a sweet crispy taste. Sweet and tender, tasty baked chicken.

Recipe by Kris

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg in a small bowl, then pour egg beat into a shallow dish or bowl and blend in sour cream. Crush graham crackers into crumbs and, in a separate shallow dish or bowl, combine rosemary, bread crumbs and crushed graham cracker crumbs.

  • Lightly coat chicken with flour; dip floured chicken breasts in egg mixture, then crumb mixture and place in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 14g; cholesterol 111.9mg; sodium 309mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022