Fettuccine with Sweet Pepper-Cayenne Sauce

WOW! this was a huge hit at my house. I took the advice of others and watched the amount of liquid I used so it wouldn't come out too runny. I made a full batch and used only 1/2 c. of chicken broth instead of 3/4 and it turned out perfect. I used the same amount of cayenne as the recipe called for because I can handle spice, but for those who are sensitive I suggest cutting the spice in half or less. I doubled the garlic, added some chopped onions in while sauteeing the peppers, and a couple pinches of dried oregano and basil and it turned out AMAZING! I'll definitely be making this on a regular basis
I made this as-written. It was all right, but would have been better with the red peppers halved and something else added in. It just had an odd texture with so many red peppers and nothing else in it . . .
This is a very nice recipe. The concerns regarding the watery consistency can be remidied by cooking down (and finishing) the sauce to taste including the cheese, BEFORE you add the sour cream. Sour cream does not like to be cooked nor does it reheat well...any sauce that you have added it to, will loose most of it's flavor. What was once yummy becomes flat...It is best used and eaten at once.
Great recipe. It's delicious and so easy. I followed the recipe exactly except for adding chicken and little more cayenne. It reminded me of the Penne Rosa you can get at Noodles restaurant. Next time I'll make it more like the penne rosa by adding some fresh tomatoes, spinach, and mushrooms.
I just got done eating this dish. i added the Cayenne pepper, after saute'ing the peppers garlic and onion, it toned down the kick alot, i also used only a 1/2 tsp of cayenne, and 1/2 cup of broth, as for the thickness debate on this recipe, its all in the simmering =), My GF said it was still too spicy for her, so i think i'll use 1/4 tsp of cayenne, best thing ive noticed about this dish is its cheap to make, cost me less than $10, and took only 20 mins to make. this dish is at least worth a try if you like cayenne pepper, red peppers and garlic =)
I also added onions with the peppers and served with grilled chicken. Both added a lot. I also used a tomato basil fettuccine and this was a great compliment to the pasta. Don't use a parmeson and romano blend - I tried that and it did not melt well in the sauce. The parmeson worked great. I will make again.
Really good. I loved how quick and easy this was. I followed the recipe as is with the exception of reducing the amount of cayenne (have small kids). I think next time I will add italian sausage or shrimp. As for the runniness of the sauce - if you let it cool for a bit it thickens right up.
This is an awesome recipe. I had no idea something this simple would be this flavorful. It is definetly spicey, I reduced the cayene pepper to 1/2 tsp and it is still spicey but everyone in the family eats it, even my 2 year old
We loved this! I added chicken and cooked it before I cooked the peppers. Was so easy and quick. Great for summer because you don't have to heat the kitchen up with the oven! Will definitely be making again very soon!
I was looking for Johnny Carinos Spicy Chicken Ramono and this is very close. Very easy, quick and delicious.
This is an awesome base recipe! I read a number of reviews and incorporated some of the things that others suggested. I doubled the garlic, used one red pepper and one green pepper and added a diced onion and some escarole to the vegetable mixture. I also added some hot poultry Italian sausage that had been browned and crumbled first. Instead of fettucine, I used linguine because it's a little lighter. I didn't have sour cream on hand so I substituted plain Greek yogurt. I love spicy so I used closer to 1 tsp of cayenne pepper. This is a keeper!!
Enjoyable. A few notes however. 1. I think onions were needed. I added a medium onion, cut in half and thin sliced (maybe just a bit less of medium); but, I think it needed the flavor. I sauteed that with the red pepper. 2. I did use olive oil vs a spray, it needed that little bit of fat. 3. Garlic, I did add more; the recipe WAS FINE as is; just a personal taste, I love garlic. NOT necessary to add more. 4. THE SAUCE IS NOT RUNNY, it is just fine 5. I do NOT add the sour cream with the broth to simmer. Sour Cream should NOT be cooked. Add the broth, reduce the heat to low, and simmer 5 minutes until it reduces slightly. Remove from the heat, then add in the sour cream and mix to combine. The heat will warm it right up. 6. Toss with the pasta, however; it does need something green. I added plenty of fresh parsley and fresh basil. 7. Tasty good as is. But, I added chicken to make it a complete meal. I had grilled some chicken before, and thin sliced. It was excellent tossed with the pasta. The second time I made it, I didn't add chicken, but added 1 1/2 cup sliced mushrooms which I sauteed with the peppers and onions. Both were very good. The recipe is very good
very very good. i love this recipe..so easy! i took others advice and only did half a cup of broth but i added about 1/4 cup of white wine to the bell peppers while cooking to give it a sweeter flavor. so good!
I'm choosy about anything I give five stars to. I believe it needs to be really special in some way. While this recipe probably isn't the best cream sauce I've ever had, it's certainly very very good. To be sure, it's not alfredo sauce - it doesn't claim to be. But it's superb for what it is. What I really appreciate about this recipe is the variety of ways in which it can be prepared and served. It can be prepared as written and served as a side dish or an appetizer. It can be a foundation for a chicken breast, steak or hearty fish. It can also be prepared with additional veggies and sautéed chicken or shrimp and served as a main course. I run across very few recipes that are truly as versatile as this wonderful little pasta dish is. It's a hidden little gem that can be tweaked as much as the cook wants or not touched at all - and it will turn out perfect almost every time.
This recipe was awesome. Quick & easy. I added turkey bacon while sauteing garlic, red peppers & cayenne pepper. I used Farfalle since I didn't have fettuccine on hand. Spices were just right as posted for me. After the pasta is added, the cayenne pepper isn't quite as strong as while it is simmering on the stove. Definitely a keeper recipe! Thanks for sharing.
This was very good. Took previous advice on using just 1/2 c stock and added sour cream at END of cooking. I also roasted the pappers which made them even sweeter and went well with the cayenne. Served with tilapia dusted in a mixture of shredded parm, minced garlic, and breadcrumbs and baked at 425 for 10 min. I think I would use penne or cavatappi next time.
GREAT PASTA!! I added some sliced chicken breasts while sauting the bell peppers. I reduced the cayenne to 1/4 tsp so that my daughter could eat it but also added a dash of cajun seasoning and a dash of onion powder. Call the health experts on me but I used regular sour cream (instead of low fat) and penne noodles instead of fettucini. Very good - I could have used a little more heat but my family thought it was perfect for them. Would make this simple but tasty dish again!!
It's a nice recipe for how easy it is to make. I cooked some cut up chunks of chicken in the pan before and along with the garlic and peppers. I think this dish wouldn't be as good without the chicken. It really is almost a requirement to me. The amount of liquid, cheese and sour cream should be adjusted by the cook to get the consistency desired (boiling off more liquid as needed) since it can be too runny or too pasty if you're not careful about it. I made half portions of this recipe and probably put in as much or more cayenne than the recipe said (I didn't measure, but put in a good amount). It wasn't over-spicy by any means because the sour cream and cheese counteract the hotness some. Certainly it's smart to put in the cayenne gradually and to taste, especially if you're a spiciness wimp, though.
I thought this recipe tasted great. I added some diced chicken that I had pre-cooked and frozen, and also added a little white wine (maybe 1/4 cup). The consistency of the sauce seemed very thin even after adding the cheese, but it thickened after I added it to the pasta and let it sit for a few minutes. If I had reduced it down to the thickness I expected it be, I would have ended up with pasty pasta. I only used 1/4 tsp cayenne, which was just enough spice for my taste, but next time I'll omit it completely (my picky 2-year-old liked it, but I didn't want to give him too much because of the cayenne). I will definitely make this again.
Great way to use up leftover sour cream. I read other reviews that said they had a runny mess. I had zero problems with that. Instead of using 3/4 of a box of pasta, go ahead and use the whole 16 oz. The more pasta, the more to soak up the sauce. Also, I read a review that suggested not to cook the sour cream, so I didn't. I cooked the bell pepper with some onion until it was softened and added garic at the end so it cooks up but not burns. I drained any juices. Then I took it off the burner and added the sour cream so it starts to warm up slightly while I add the rest of the ingredients, including 1/2 cup of broth, not 3/4. I kept mixing it, noticed it still had chunks of sour cream so I put it on simmer until the sauce was creamy which took seconds. Poured it over the pound of pasta and there was no sauce at all left in the pot or running on our plates. I also put in 1/4 cayenne, but might have been too little. Oh and I just used 1 large bell pepper. I ended up chopping instead of julienning out of sheer habit, doesn't really matter anyway hehe. I served this w/ some flavored grilled chicken breast on top. Delish! Update 10/22/09: I served up leftovers with 2 cut up chicken breasts, let them marinate a few min with lemon juice, salt, pepper and basil, plopped them in the oven for 10 minutes at 400 degrees. My husband loved this with the pasta. Try if you like, its super easy and very tasty :)
I am a pretty utilitarian cook...my family likes my food, but it's not too fancy. This recipe tasted like it was made by a professional, and they were so impressed with it! I cooked just as the recipe directed and they raved about how perfect it was.
This dish is delicious. Very easy to make. I find that it's better to add the cayenne pepper with the sour cream, otherwise it causes me to sneeze. The sauce may seem a little runny, but once you add the pasta and let it sit a few minutes, it gets absorbed. A favorite in my house!
I love this dish. The one thing I change is I saute cut up chicken breast in oil with seasonings and then add the other ingredients, without draining the oil. It adds more calories, but well worth it. It is good to splurge once in a while.
I really liked the flavor from the bell peppers. Into the saute I added about 1/2 cup of diced tomatoes and an extra clove of garlic. I used fat free sour cream so the sauce was a little thinner. Based on others' suggestions I used 1/2 cup of broth, added a pinch of oregano & basil, and cut the cayenne to 1/2tsp. Your sauce will be thin at first until you put the parmesan cheese in it. I would also recommend not rinsing your pasta--the extra starch serves as a great thickener.
I was not expecting to be that impressed but my entire house LOVES IT. We cooked it just like the recipe states the first time... then liked it so much we made some additions. We chopped up a 1/2 lb of bacon, fried it and put it to the side. We sauteed the red/orange peppers, garlic and ONIONS in the bacon grease (i know. healthy. but we love bacon). In addition to the cayenne we also added basil and oregano. Let the sauce simmer while the noodles were cooking, added the bacon, then the sour cream and cheese and POOF. PERFECT dinner. Its super fast and fun to play around with.
I substituted vegtable broth for chicken broth and added store bought grilled vegetarian "chicken" cut up into cubes into my portion, and actual grilled chicken to my boyfriends portion, and we both really enjoyed it. Really flavourful, I can't stand bland dishes so this was fantastic. I used less spice originally, then added a bit more to my portion when I separated it into 2 pans with the different types of chicken, because I like more spice than my bf.
It only gets a 4 stars because my husband loved it and had two helpings. I didn't care for this at all and pushed it a side and ate something else for dinner instead, but of course I'm pregnant so maybe my tastes will change next time. I added chicken and a few red pepper flakes along with a tiny bit of cayenne. I do not like cayenne pepper much. So, it will stay in my recipe box and I'll make it another time after the baby is born.
It was a little on the spicy side, but I love spicy food! If you don't like things mouth-watering hot or if you are serving children, then you might want to cut the cayenne pepper in half. Overall, very good!
Quick to make. I had to stir it a lot after I added the cheese to smooth the sauce out. But the taste was great. I cut the recipe in half, and the servings were huge!! Which is okay, 'cause now we have tomorrow's lunch.
i LOVED this recipe! I took the advice to lessen the amount of chicken broth and in order to cut on the calories, I only added about 1/2 cup of light sour cream and 1/3 cup of Parmesan cheese. Honestly it still tasted creamy and delicious! I also added grilled chicken (marinated over night) mushrooms and chopped onion. My family compared it to a dish of restaurant quality! This recipe is a keeper and so simple too!
we made this not long after finding it here on All Recipes and my family LOVED it...I accidently combined one of the steps but recovered. I had to use a little more sour cream than the recipe org. called for but it was so yummy!
YUM!!! Too good to be healthy, but it is! I used whole wheat angel hair pasta, 5 cloves of garlic, 1 red & 1 yellow bell pepper & 8oz pkg of sliced mushrooms. Used butter flavored & olive oil flavored Pam as well as little bit of real butter to sauté peppers, mushrooms & garlic. Added some garlic salt, onion powder & used about 1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper. Simmered the chicken broth & Parmesan cheese together, then removed from heat and stirred in sour cream. Tossed it all together & drizzeled some balsamic vinegar over each plate of pasta...wow...amazing! The balsamic vinegar really brings the flavor to a whole different level!!
I made this a couple days ago, and it was a hit. I only used 1/3 tsp cayenne, added crushed red pepper,onions ,and more garlic. I also used mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, and I only had one red pepper, so used one orange, one red. next time I will add more peppers. The flavor was exceptional, very restaurant quality. would definitely make again.
I made this last night and we really enjoyed it.. It was much better than I had anticipated! On most nights I don't get home until 6:15 or 6:30 so it doesn't allow much time for cooking a good meal but this one only took me about 15 minutes! I decreased the amount of chicken broth & sour cream by just a little bit and added a dash of oregano and basil as one review mentioned. I also had some leftover grilled chicken from two nights before so I heated and cut that up and then added it to the peppers and spices in the skillet right before I mixed them in with the pasta. This is definitely not just a "make once" meal - I will be having it many times in the future!
I LOVE this recipe! The first time I made it, I didn't think it was turning out right because the sauce is thin, but once you add the pasta and the cheese, it's perfect. I usually only use 1/4 tsp cayenne and a I saute a chicken breast in cajun seasoning before I saute the peppers. I also sometimes add zucchini and/or mushrooms and use linguine noodles. One of my favorites!
We really enjoyed this and plan on keeping it in our regular rotation. It was an excellent meatless dish. I only made a couple of additions but nothing that changed the recipe. An extra clove of garlic, 1/2 an onion . I found for us 1/ 2 tsp cayenne is enough. Very nice light dinner. I also followed the advice of other reviewers, I tossed the sour cream in at the end. I often use jarred red pepper . Thank you for sharing. 9 WW plus.
I followed the recipe to the tee, and then added grilled chicken. 1) it was painfully spicy--and i like spicy food. The recipe name should just be "pepper-cayenne fettucine" and "sweet" should be omitted from describing even its ingredients. 2) the sauce is way too watery and soupy. There is no harmony between the pasta and sauce. 3) the chicken I added was the best part, absorbing the extra cayenne. I will now be faced with the challenge of having to correct this dish so it can be eaten as leftovers.
Great recipe! I followed the advice of others and cut down on cayenne so it wasn't too spicy, and I think the key was to reduce the sauce before adding the sour cream as another suggested. Thanks for the easy, yummy recipe!
A quick easy side dish. Not your normal rice or potatoes. However I found the sauce to not be moist enough. So I took the sauce ingredients and up it to one and a half times the amount shown. Worked out perfect
I'm taking summer classes in my college and don't have a meal plan so I was interested in some quick easy foods I can make my self. I have literally made and eaten this dish happily for lunch EVERYDAY starting May 13th (it's June 10th) and don't plan on stopping. Very quick and I love spicy food so it's a perfect combo for me. I added a bit, at the beginning of the week I prepare some kitchen on a flat stove with sesame oil (any oil will work, sesame was all I had access to and it tastes great) and recently have been adding a bit of Tiger Sauce seasoning to the chicken. I store it in tupperware in the the fridge and pull it out every lunch and toss some already cooked sliced chicken breasts in the sauce at the very end, then add a bit more tiger sauce seasoning. Tastes great, gets you some meat in the dish if the peppers and pasta aren't filling you up.
This was a very good basic recipe. To bump it up a bit, I substituted some of the broth with a 1/4 cup white wine. After simmering with the sour cream, I added about 3/4 cup chopped fresh basil and 1/2 pound of cooked shrimp and 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes. It turned out very well, but could be improved by perhaps adding a 1/2 cup of the pasta water to keep the pasta from sticking together. I will be making this again.
WOW! This is FANTASTIC. BOTH Mr. LTH & I thoroughly enjoyed this for dinner this evening (I had to make myself stop eating so I could have some leftovers to enjoy for lunch tomorrow)! The tweaks I made to the recipe were to up the garlic since I was using jarred and I decreased the cayenne to 1/2 tsp cause Mr. LTH is kind of a sissy when it comes to spice (I would have enjoyed the full 3/4 tsp). I was concerned it would be a bit warm for him (it has a nice heat, even w/the 1/2 tsp), but he really enjoyed it (and he's rarely a fan of pasta entrees). As all of the ingredients are staple at our house and this is ridiculously easy to throw together, I foresee this becoming a weeknight staple at the LTH house. THANK YOU so much, Julieliz, for submitting this recipe!
We made this a couple nights ago and it was delicious! DH and my sister both loved it as well. We did thinly slice a chicken breast (1/2 lb) and cooked it with the peppers. Next time I will probably try adding shrimp. Our 6 thumbs up!
This was delicious, but I made several modifications. I used a 16 oz package of pasta and added baked chicken, 1/2 an onion and mushrooms, and then doubled the sauce. I used a lot less cayenne pepper than the recipe called for. First, in a saute pan, I melted butter in a little olive oil. Then, I sauteed the peppers and onions until very tender (longer than 5 minutes). I removed them from the pan and put them in a blender, along with some of the chicken broth. I pureed this until it was smooth and added a couple of tbsp of cream. Meanwhile, I added sliced mushrooms to the pan with the garlic. Then, I returned the sauce to the pan, added the sour cream, cayenne pepper, and Parmesan cheese. Because of other reviews saying that the sauce was runny, I added the broth slowly but wound up using all of it. I added the cooked pasta to the sauce and let it simmer for a few minutes to soak up some of the sauce. The result was a creamy, delicious dish!
Definitely something I'll make again. And it took so little time, it might become a staple for nights I get home late. I didn't have any sour cream (because I dislike it), so I used cream cheese. I also used vegetable bouillon/stock instead of chicken broth and added spinach and ham to the pepper (which was green and diced, not red and julienned). I let it cook down a little longer than the five minutes, and then kept it on very low flame as I added the cheese, right up until I dished it out. It turned out absolutely delicious. A little zestier than I was expecting (the cayenne took me a bit by surprise). Very rich and muchmuchmuch better than something I'd get at a restaurant. The sauce itself was incredible. Next time, I might use butter instead of cooking spray.
This wasn't bad, but I wouldn't say it was great. I didn't find the dish spicy enough, which I suppose makes me an oddity compared to most of the other reviewers. It's a matter of preference, I guess. I think I might try this recipe again, but I will increase the amount of garlic and cayenne. I will also reduce the simmering time and the amount of cheese I add at the end; I had a problem with the sauce thickening too much and turning into a paste.
Pretty good! I added baked chicken, used 1/2 the red pepper, and opted for rotini pasta instead. The sauce definitely had a KICK with the cayenne, but it was nice. I'm not huge into spicey foods, but the parmasean and sour cream balanced it out well. Will make this again, I think.
This was okay, but i wouldn't make it again. Because the recipe didn't specify fresh or ground cayenne pepper, i cut it to a 1/4 tsp of ground, and it gave it a good flavor, but it wasn't very spicy. If I were to make it again, I'd up it to 1/2 tsp. Mainly, i didn't like that the sauce ended up being more of a paste once the pasta sucked it up, which was probably a result of the reduced fat sour cream.
This is an excellent recipe with restaurant quality- we loved it. I did slice up some chicken breast tenders , mushrooms, and onion. I also added 2 T cream cheese to the sauce with the sour cream and added only 1/2 cup broth( but will use more broth next time) - My husband said he could smell it when he came home today and he had 3rds..so I wil be making this again. Its very pretty with the red peppers too. I only used 1/2 tsp cayenne and it was hot enough for us - thanks for sharing your recipe!
I only used 1/2 tsp cayenne and this was too hot! I would start with 1/4 tsp, then add more after you have tasted it. I used bowtie pasta which seemed to work well. I would also use a little less broth so the sauce would be thicker. Other than that, it is a pretty good recipe.
Can only give it four stars because of my goofup.When I went to the store, I didn't get any sour cream because I thought there was some in the frig. at home, and also was low on parmesan cheese.So what I wound up doing was use two 6-oz. containers of Yoplait Key Lime flavored Yogurt in place of the sour cream, but only had about 1/3 cup of parmesan. Used what I had, and it came out pretty good. Wife really liked it.
I try to have at least one meatless meal a week, so I chose to make this pasta dish. The taste of this was wonderful! I used orange bell peppers because it's what I had, and I added diced onions. As others said, the sauce was thin. I tried to lower the calories/fat by subbing plain yogurt for the sour cream. The yogurt curdled and then the parmesan cheese just melted into one big clump. I have no idea what went wrong because other reviewers didn't mention this. So it must have been a problem on my end. Next time I might just top the plated dish with the parmesan. I did reduce the cayenne to about half and was glad I did. I liked the taste of this so much that I will try it again.
Turned out great. I used basil and oregano and subbed angel hair. It turned out great. I also added onions to the sautee and white wine. Chicken is a total must for me since my boyfriend must have meat with every dinner. The broth and sour cream amounts are fine as long as you take your time and let simmer. I may double the sauce recipe next time. GREAT MEAL. super great with a nice warm baugette
My rating is based on my changes. After reading several reviews, I made the following changes: I increased the garlic to 4 cloves and used roasted garlic. I used 1/4 t. of cayenne and wished I would have used a bit more. I could only detect a very slight amount of heat. I added only the chicken broth and simmered for 5 min., turned off the heat and stirred in the sour cream and parm. cheese. I also added grilled chicken. I thought the flavor was fairly good and the consistency was tolerble to me (I experienced only slight graininess from the parm. cheese). I would probably make this again using my modifications. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Julieliz!
Wow, this was soo good! I didn't have fettuccine, so used penne instead. Other than that, followed recipe exactly and it was a knockout. Will be even better with grilled chicken, which I'll add next time around. If you don't like much heat, you may want to lessen the cayenne, but we loved it as is. Will definitely make this again... soon!
I will definitely serve this again, since my 2-year-old loves both red peppers and sour cream. However, I had trouble using freshly grated parmesan cheese. It all melted and clumped together when I added it to the sauce. Next time I'll use the canned variety and add some of the fresh stuff on top.
Added some fresh spinach, and I only had 2/3 c. sour cream left, so I subbed in cream cheese. Sprinkled with chopped fresh parsley. The vegetable-hating boyfriend and brother loved it... will make again and again... probably with some asparagus next time.
This was turned out better than i thought it would. to combat a runny-ness, did as another reviewer suggested and put the cheese in with 1/2 c of chicken broth and let it cook down for a bit, THEN i added the sour cream. perfect! do wish i had had some chicken to add...
Made this for our Meatless Monday...fantastic! I just added my touch: some frozen peas, scallions, fresh nutmeg, 2 wedges of Light Laughing Cow swiss cheese, shredded Pecorino Romano, only 1/4 tsp cayenne (hubby!); mixed lite sour cream w/1 tsp flour (so no curdling) and fresh linguine. I can't wait to make it again for Fish Friday, adding shrimp! Hubby and I both said KEEPER!!!!
I cut down the sour cream and used some heavy cream to make up. I am not a big sour cream fan, and next time I may omit it altogether. Also used one yellow and one red pepper for color and a few strips of grilled chicken left from lunch. My kids want to use green fetticini next time too.
Great recipe. I don't like red peppers so I always make it without them and it still tastes great. I've made it with shrimp many times and it's absolutely delicious! I took another reviewer's advice and used a little less chicken broth and it turned out great. Thanks for this yummy recipe!
delicious! followed the recipe exactly and it wasn't runny one bit. reminded me of something you would get at noodles&co. next time i'll try it with shrimp or grilled chicken. this one is on heavy rotation. thanks!
Not too many dishes are easy, fast, low-fat and delicious, but this one delivers! I followed one reviewers suggestion and waited until the way end to add the sour cream and it was perfect -- not runny at all! Next time I am going to add grilled chicken...yum!
Great recipe, wonderful flavor. I'm rating it 4 stars because it needed a couple of changes to make it 5. As per other recommendations, I doubled the garlic and did not add the sour cream until the end when the cheese is added. I also did not julienne the peppers, but rather diced them medium. One final touch with really helped this dish...after I had mixed in all the ingredients, I spooned about half of the mixture into a blender and pureed it, adding it back to the pan. Not only did this greatly improve the color of the dish, but it also spread the flavor of the red peppers all throughout the sauce, instead of staying concenentrated in the chunks of pepper. I boiled 2 chicken breasts as well, which I tossed in at the end. Wonderful recipe, definately a keeper!
