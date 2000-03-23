Fettuccine with Sweet Pepper-Cayenne Sauce

Very flavorful and spicy. You'll never know it's a healthy dish. You can also add some cut up grilled chicken - wonderful!

Recipe by Julieliz

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, spray cooking oil in a large skillet and saute red bell peppers, garlic and cayenne pepper over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Stir in sour cream and broth; simmer uncovered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cheese.

  • Toss hot pasta with sauce and season with salt and pepper to taste; serve.

Tips

Please note that the magazine version of this recipe reduces the chicken broth amount an includes fresh basil as a garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 69.3g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 403.2mg. Full Nutrition
