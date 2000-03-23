Fettuccine with Sweet Pepper-Cayenne Sauce

Great way to use up leftover sour cream. I read other reviews that said they had a runny mess. I had zero problems with that. Instead of using 3/4 of a box of pasta, go ahead and use the whole 16 oz. The more pasta, the more to soak up the sauce. Also, I read a review that suggested not to cook the sour cream, so I didn't. I cooked the bell pepper with some onion until it was softened and added garic at the end so it cooks up but not burns. I drained any juices. Then I took it off the burner and added the sour cream so it starts to warm up slightly while I add the rest of the ingredients, including 1/2 cup of broth, not 3/4. I kept mixing it, noticed it still had chunks of sour cream so I put it on simmer until the sauce was creamy which took seconds. Poured it over the pound of pasta and there was no sauce at all left in the pot or running on our plates. I also put in 1/4 cayenne, but might have been too little. Oh and I just used 1 large bell pepper. I ended up chopping instead of julienning out of sheer habit, doesn't really matter anyway hehe. I served this w/ some flavored grilled chicken breast on top. Delish! Update 10/22/09: I served up leftovers with 2 cut up chicken breasts, let them marinate a few min with lemon juice, salt, pepper and basil, plopped them in the oven for 10 minutes at 400 degrees. My husband loved this with the pasta. Try if you like, its super easy and very tasty :)