Pepper Jelly Appetizer

It has a sweet and slight pepper taste. Anyone that tries this loves it and it doesn't get much easier! You should be able to find the jelly in the jelly section at your local grocery store. Serve with crackers.

Recipe by Donatella

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread jelly over the block of cream cheese. Serve with your favorite crackers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 13g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 118mg. Full Nutrition
