Pepper Jelly Appetizer
It has a sweet and slight pepper taste. Anyone that tries this loves it and it doesn't get much easier! You should be able to find the jelly in the jelly section at your local grocery store. Serve with crackers.
This is always a huge success.I use it often. To change it up a bit, I sometimes stir it all together and then serve it as a cheese spread with pepper water crackers. Same flavor but just a different way to serve it.It is also great with Fritos "Scoops" chips.Read More
There is a similar recipe which I prefer called "Hot Jezebel". Take a jar of orange marmalade and mix in some horseradish to taste over low heat. Our the mixture over the cream cheese and spread on bread or crackers. Good stuff!
This has always been a favorite of mine, and goes quick at parties! I serve it with Peppridge Farm Butterfly crackers, and have used raspberry or cranberry pepperjelly. Great flavor! I like the idea of arranging the cream cheese & jelly on each cracker ahead of time so maybe it will look a little more attractive. One friend of mine plops the pepper jelly over the brick of cream cheese, then decorates the plate with leaves, and somehow that seems to get it eaten quicker. ??? Presentation is everything I guess. :)
Lovely and tasty served on a platter with brie, several varieties of crackers, and surrounded by large, seedless grapes.
I love this appetizer! I make my own pepper jelly and mold the cream cheese in a small round dish or make a log out of it so it doesn't look like a brick of cheese :) Just line the dish with saran wrap - soften the cheese and press it into the dish. Chill until firm and then turn it out onto your serving platter.
This is really yummy. I made a plate of appetizers for a party by spreading a little cream cheese on top of snack crackers then a little blop of jalapeno jelly on top of each one. I brought home an empty plate. Quick and easy but oh so good.
This stuff is awesome! I crave it! My dad had it at my son's birthday party and stated that it "would taste great on a roof tile". My favorite type of jelly to use (if you can find it) is raspberry chipotle jelly - YUM!!!!
I've made this twice. Each time I used different kinds of jalepeno pepper jelly, and it was gobbled up - people couldn't get enough. I now keep a jar of pepper jelly and the cream cheese on hand for a quick appetizer for surprise company.
I can't believe how easy and tasty this was! I purchased my Hot Pepper Jelly from a museum to get the "authentic" falvor and the dish was gobbled up as soon as it was put out - thank goodness I'd brought an extra brick of cream cheese because I had to make more. If you're busy or not a chef, this is the perfect appetizer to make/bring.
I love this appetizer. It is definitely addictive. I tried it the first time at a church event. It was made with homemade jelly. I went to a party and tried it again. I asked the hostess how to make it. She said you just buy a jar of pepper jelly and pour it over the cream cheese. I drove straight to the grocery store to buy the pepper jelly and ate it for a snack. Yummy. I love to eat this with Ritz crackers, but you could also use tortillas chips.
this is a really good appetizer. my girlfriend made this for me not too long ago and we loved it....she used the hot pepper jelly but both are good.. ..
I always top the jelly with a layer of finely chopped cashews and top that with shedded coconut. It makes this great appetizer even better!
Simple, quick, and delicious
I've been making this for years and years. I always try something new, like different jellies and toppings. Chopped pistachios are also good as well as chopped almonds. Wheat Thins or Triscuits and best!
This is awesome! I make my own jalapeno jelly! It's also good with Habernero Pineapple preserves! :)
i accidently got hot jalapeno pepper jelly and it was wicked yummy!!!!! it really didn't seem too hot with the cream cheese.
This is really yummy! The cream cheese needs to be at room temperature (or even heated in the microwave a little) or else it's too firm and doesn't taste as good for some reason. The spicy-sweet flavor of the jelly is great with the salty, creamy, tart flavor of the cream cheese. I liked it best with Ritz crackers and my husband preferred tortilla chips. I used mild jalapeno jelly that was kind of army tank green because it's all the store had so it turned out really ugly, but tasted good. I wonder if there's some way to make it look prettier when serving to guests?
I made this and couldn't believe what a hit it was. Will definitely make this again and again.
Easy and delicious!
I love this recipe! I used green pepper jelly and then topped it with chopped fresh cranberries for Christmas time. It tastes great and looks very festive as well.
This is always a hit...try it with Harry and David's Pepper and Onion Relish..mmmmmmm
This is probably my all-time favorite appetizer. I do heat the cream cheese up in the microwave a bit before spreading on the pepper jelly. Also great with leftover cranberry sauce around the holidays, makes a nice pre-dinner snack :-) Thanks for posting!
This is also really good using salsa.
yum. it was a simple hit. served with crackers, used medium jalapeno jelly. Also have tried a variation with salsa on top...a little more savory, but also good. Thanks for sharing.
great idea, can be used with so many different jellies too!
YUM! I was shocked that I liked this and so glad I tried it. I poured the whole 10oz jar I had over the cream cheese and served it with Ritz crackers. So good, can't wait to make it again!
I have been making this for years...so quick and easy, looks great on the table and always gets eaten.
Fast and good! Great for parties!
Couldn't find pepper jelly so I used Jalapeno Jelly. Everybody loved it...yum.
this is one of my all time favorite foods. tastes best with wheat thins! MMMmm...
I first had this at the HEB store and LOVED IT! Looked to allrecipes and found the recipe. Taste awesome with water crackers and Fischer and Weisner hot red jalapeno jelly.
A little unsure of combination but it turned out to be the HIT of the party. Many requested the simple recipe and will serve it again.
I love this stuff! At christmas you can split the cream cheese block & put red pepper jelly on 1/2, and green pepper jelly on the other 1/2. I love using hot jalepeno jelly. The recipe sounds weird but it is SO Good - especially for a girl's wine night.
This was very good! I love the combination of flavors...hot and spicy with salty and sweet! And I love the creamy and crunchy textures also! I used a cranberry hot pepper jelly. The only thing I would do different next time is to use equal amounts of cream cheese and jelly. And I would probably warm this up in the microwave before serving. I will definitely be making this for my next party!
We do a similar version to this but roll out the cream cheese, place guacamole in the center, roll it up and then cover with the jelly.
You can basically use any kind of jelly/jam you like or have on hand. Just add a few drops of tabasco sauce to taste and proceed as usual.
I love this! You can buy the jelly from the store, or I make my own from this site..."Hot Pepper Jelly". So yummy & easy, but it looks pretty fancy!
I have made this before and it never lasts long. The first time I made it I used Peach Hot Pepper Jelly and the next time I used regular Hot Pepper Jelly. My husband and I both liked the Peach Hot Pepper Jelly better.
This app is always a hit. There are lots of jelly options, I currently love the ones at Harry and David. I always use my hand mixer and blend together then put in a pretty dish with crackers. A heavy cracker, like a Wheat Thin, works great.
My mom has been serving green pepper jelly and cream cheese for years...but she goes one step beyond and makes her own pepper jelly. Always rave reviews. Use leftover jelly to glaze chicken or pork.
Super fast and everyone loved it!
This is a great appetizer, even better when you make the jelly using the Hot Pepper Jelly recipe from this site! People always request a jar when I take this places and it makes a great hostess gift as well.
This is as easy as they get! I used the hot red jalepeno jelly (just a little heat once combined w/the cream cheese) & served it with wheat thins. We had an early Thanksgiving meal & people ended up eating this with their turkey instead of the homemade cranberry sauce --it was a great combo! People even asked to see the jar of jelly so that they could buy some! This is definitely a keeper! It's not the most attractive thing but it is good. Maybe next time I'll try adding a little shredded cheddar & some chopped walnuts. Thanks Donatella!
I've made this for several years. It's also delicious with Raspberry Chipotle Sauce over the cream cheese. Someone suggested mixing the ingredients together for a slightly less messy appetizer. Really good w/ Pepperidge whole wheat or multi grain crackers.
One of the easiest and tastiest appetizers. The sweet and spicy along with the cool and creamy cream cheese. Could eat and eat and eat!!! AMAZING!
This was so good and so easy. This is now my fall-back appetizer.
This is the best, easiest app you are going to find and EVERYONE loves it. Even those that don't like hot and spicy stuff, like me, the cream cheese calms the kick. It's addictive. Goes great with any kind of Jalapeno jam you can find.
I also put smoked salmon on with these two,And WOW...Is all I can say..
This was sooooooooooooo awesome. Hubby went crazy over it. We have served this with summer sausage as well, and the combination is outstanding. Definitely on my rotation list for appetizers.
Been doing this for years... Totally addictive....WARNING** do not sit by this appetizer!** you will keep snacking!!
Do you know whats even better with this recipie ?? Being from Canada we get fresh clams and we chop cooked clams up and mix them into the cream cheese before we spread the red pepper jelly on it and you cant get enough of it. I am sure you can use canned clams just the same.
So easy and so good!
So easy, so good! We have this at every office party. It's dangerous to make though as it's very hard to stop at just one cracker! I like to dish my cream cheese a while before time to serve as it makes it much easier to spread on the crackers without breaking them.
This is particularly good w/ Red and Green Christmas Jalapeno Jelly (from this site). I like to serve it w/ tortilla chips instaed of crackers.
Love this. I think its best served with the Carr whole wheat crackers.
So easy and always a hit!
This is as simple as it gets! Everyone loved it. A few mint leaves around the dish at Christmas time would make a festive presentation.
If you love sweet and hot (mildly hot) you're going to love this. Great combo and very addictive. So easy to set up if taking somewhere.
If you need something easy to take to a party, this is it! Packs the most amount of flavor with the least amount of effort. Always gets rave reviews, I take it to our holiday party every year! Use hot pepper jelly (red) instead of the mild, I like the extra punch and nobody else seems to mind it either. Serve with basic Ritz crackers, it's a hit!
So simple and yet so delicious! I microwave red pepper jelly and pour it right over the block of cream cheese. I love it served with wheat thins -- makes a great appetizer or snack!
I have been eating this appetizer my entire life! It is BOTH of my grandmothers' standby for appetizers. Everyone loves it! It looks very pretty for Christmas, and it tastes great with Triscuits & Wheat Thins!
I serve this all the time and everyone loves it! It is a must try, I promise you won't disappointed!
Absolutely love this!
My mother has been serving this for years so I decided to take it to a get together. How easy is it?! A block of cream cheese on a plate topped with prepared pepper jelly. I was a little unsure when I first set in out in front of the guests...one or two actually looked at me like I was nuts, but after they tried it they were hooked. The next party, they asked if I'd bring two:)
Always a hit whenever I make it! I usually use jalapeno jelly and the heat is calmed with the cream cheese!
Great & easy Appetizer. You can whip this up very fast.
Although I've always loved this recipe, try topping with feta cheese (even blue cheese is good). You will be surprised how crazy people are for it!
Yes, yes, we love it! This has been a appetizer table staple at my family's get-togethers for years! Delicious with crackers. Sweet, salty and then heat.
This is the best and easiest appetizer to make. You can try different kinds of peppered jelly with it. I have made this for every party we have had and it gets gobbled up.
I have been addicted to this for years! TRY it with CHERRY pepper jelly or Raspberrry Chipolte sauce! YUM!!
So easy! And it tastes great!
DELICIOUS! I have heard a lot of people talking about this appetizer and how they always serve it at family get togethers. So one day I decided to pick up some hot pepper jelly and try it. We served it with some club crackers and it was sooo yummy! Its such an easy and fast snack! This is a new favorite for me! I love it!
Love this easy appetizer...for a sweet treat, try orange cranberry relish on the cream cheese.
Nothing could be easier! Even people who balked at the idea of Jalapeno jelly (they thought it would be spicy) ended up loving it.
Great at Christmas time -- I do one with red pepper jelly and one with green pepper jelly served side by side on a festive gold platter.
This is such an excellent appetizer. My aunt makes the best pepper jelly, served with crackers it is always a hit.
This is great with Ritz crackers.
This stuff is tasty, and I don't even like sweet stuff mixed with not sweet stuff. It is not the classiest of appetizers when you use jelly, especially the green stuff. I second using a fruit-chipotle sauce instead for a better appearance and texture. My only complaint is the cream cheese gets stained and starts to crack with the jelly on it, probably some acid-milk reaction, and looks not appetizing but still tastes good. Gotta eat it fast.
This deserves 5 stars just for being the easiest recipe out there! My son liked it so much that he ate the last half by himself then got in the fridge and made another batch!
I've made this with my own homemade pepper jelly. It's so simple. I take it if I suddenly am invited to something with only minutes to spare. I can quickly run into any grocery store pick up a block of cream cheese and a box of crackers. Voila pretty appetizer.
This is very good. I tried it before I ever came across this recipe. I used a jalapeno jelly that my boyfriend's aunt made from scratch.
I really enjoy this. It is a wonderful variation of sweet and salty. Also try it with minature pretzels. Very tasty!!
I tried both red pepper jelly and jalapeño jelly. I liked the red pepper better. Basically the jelly with the cheese creates a spicy cheese flavor. Tasted neither good nor bad. Presents ugly. Brought to a meeting. Will not create again.
This is a fantastic and easy appetizer.
Just made this for St. Patty's day ( the jalapeno jelly was green) and served it with Triscuts. Everyone ended up gathered around this dish and were almost too full to eat dinner. This couldn't be easier and, it is so good.
This may not be some high and mighty fancy looking appetizer but you won't find anything that taste better than this on a good ol' butter cracker!!!
Appetizers don't get much better and certainly not any easier than this! I have made this with both store bought pepper jelly and homemade, either one is great! I like to serve this with a buttery cracker such as Ritz. Yum :)
I serve this at every get together but I make my own pepper jelly. I make extra jars to give as gifts for people who try it for the first time and love it. It is also great with cold pork (leftover pork roast) on a biscuit for breakfast or a roll for lunch.
Delicious!
Well, I had my doubts about this simple appetizer. But I made it anyway for Thanksgiving last year. I used red pepper jelly instead of green and placed assorted crackers around it. It was HUGELY popular. So I had to drop my high-brow notion that appetizers needed to be complicated. Do yourself a favor and try this.
This is addictive! Can't believe how easy and how good this is! I have used mild jalapeno pepper jelly, and also regular jalapeno jelly and both were awesome. Actually couldn't really tell a difference between the two. I found the mild pepper jelly at Walmart, and the regular jalapeno jelly at Giant Eagle. Served with multigrain crackers. Delicious!
it sounds strange, but it is seriously the easiest and most delicious appetizer I've had in a long time! everyone devoured it at thanksgiving!
One of my favorite guilty pleasures. Had it with Rice Crackers and Jalapeno Jelly. So good!
Never have leftovers.
I loved it
Love this recipe with Chicken in a Biskit crackers. We've served this every Christmas Eve for over 20 years.
So easy and ridiculously delicious! Serve with the thin pepper water crackers.
I love this and use it every time I need party food. I serve with Wheat Thins but have used other crackers, too. I have also used Raspberry Jalapeno instead of Red Pepper jelly. Yum!
